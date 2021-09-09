Pepi, US beat Honduras 4-1 in World Cup qualifier
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Antonee Robinson and Ricardo Pepi scored their first international goals after a halftime change in formation, Brenden Aaronson and Sebastian Lletget added late goals and the United States revived its World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-1 win over Honduras on Wednesday night.
U.S. captain Christian Pulisic joined the lengthy American injured list, limping off in the 60th.
Brayan Maya put Honduras ahead in the 27th minute of a one-sided first half as the Catrachos dominated before a horn-blowing full house at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano.
Robinson scored in the 48th minute and Pepi, starting in his international debut, in the 75th. Aaronson scored off a slick pass from Pepi in the 86th, and Lletget added his eighth international goal in the third minute of stoppage as Catrachos fans cheers turned to boos and whistles.
Criticized for waiting too long to insert substitutes on Sunday against Canada, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter injected Robinson, Lletget and Aaronson to start the second half for John Brooks, George Bello and Josh Sargent.
Following a counter led by Pulisic, Lletget’s cross was redirected in front by Pepi, and Robinson volleyed from 7 yards for his first goal in 15 international appearances.
Women’s College World Series expanding from seven days to nine
OKLAHOMA CITY — The NCAA’s Division I Competition Oversight Committee has approved expanding the Women’s College World Series from seven days to nine, starting with the 2022 event.
The change, announced Wednesday, will eliminate the doubleheader for teams that need to stay alive after losing on the opening day of the event. There also will be a new day of rest for the two teams that advance to the finals.
The previous format limited schedule flexibility. In June, Florida State and Oklahoma State played a game that started at nearly midnight because of a rain delay and didn’t end until after 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Djokovic, Barty, Osaka, Gauff headline Indian Wells field
INDIAN WELLS — Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, the top-ranked men’s and women’s players in the world, headline the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open, which is being played in the fall for the first time after being delayed twice because of the pandemic.
The tournament, set for Oct. 4-17, is returning to the Southern California desert for the first time since 2019. It was delayed last year and again in March.
Djokovic is seeking a record sixth title at Indian Wells. He’s already won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles this year.
Barty has won five titles this year, including Wimbledon.
Joining Djokovic is Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.
Former tournament champions Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Elena Vesnina, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka also return to the desert.
Also in the women’s field are world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.
Soccer leagues resist FIFA plan for World Cup every 2 years
ZURICH — The global group of national soccer leagues said Wednesday it will oppose FIFA’s plans to play the men’s World Cup every two years.
“A biennial World Cup would negatively disrupt the football economy and undermine players’ welfare in a calendar that is already overloaded,” the World Leagues Forum said in a statement.
The leagues joined European clubs and European soccer body UEFA in resisting the proposal being pushed by FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, and shaped by its director of global development, Arsène Wenger.
“FIFA’s leadership cannot be able to turn something exceptional into a commonplace event purely to serve their short-term interests,” said the Zurich-based leagues group, which includes the most influential leagues in soccer’s five major continents.
Playing every two years would also “dilute the historical and traditional values of a competition that means so much to fans and players,” the leagues said.
Wenger will detail the biennial plans Thursday after a two-day conference of retired soccer greats hosted by FIFA in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host nation.
Seeking RB help, Ravens sign Le’Veon Bell to practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Less than six months shy of his 30th birthday, Le’Veon Bell is trying again to rejuvenate his career with a new team.
Now it’s the Baltimore Ravens — reeling a bit after J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury — who have acquired Bell.
Baltimore signed Bell to the practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of Dobbins’ knee injury. Bell was cut early last season by the New York Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.
Bell rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in five seasons for Pittsburgh. He then sat out the whole 2018 season in a contract dispute. He signed with the Jets and rushed for 789 yards in 2019.
On Wednesday, Bell was on the practice field for the Ravens wearing No. 17. Shortly before the start of practice — and before the team announced the move — offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman was asked about bringing Bell in.
6 rookies on Ryder Cup team; Berger, Scheffler in, Reed out
The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice.
Equipped with the most captain’s picks in Ryder Cup history, Stricker added four more rookies to his team on Tuesday to join the six players who earned automatic spots. His six selections included obvious choices and, as always, a few that could have gone either way.
Among those left out was Patrick Reed.
Stricker chose the next four players in the Ryder Cup standings — Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English — along with Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.
“We are looking to the best players to perform here at Whistling Straits, and these six guys that we picked we feel like fit Whistling Straits to a T,” Stricker said.
Missing was Reed, who thrives in team events with his bullish personality and great short game. He has a 7-3-2 record in three previous Ryder Cups and is undefeated in singles.
WC qualifying: England loses perfect record, Spain’s big win
England’s perfect record in World Cup qualifying vanished after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in Poland, while Italy, Germany, Spain and Belgium all won on Wednesday to build big leads in their groups on the road to Qatar.
Harry Kane’s 41st goal for England — a 30-meter pile driver — was canceled out when Robert Lewandowski crossed for Damian Szymanski to head home in the second minute of injury time in a 1-1 draw in Warsaw.
England’s five-match winning run in qualifying ended, leaving Denmark as the only nation with a 100% record so far. Still, England holds a four-point lead with four games remaining and should have no problem getting to next year’s World Cup.
Italy shouldn’t, either, after dispatching Lithuania in a 5-0 win to open up a six-point lead in its group. The recently crowned European champions extended their record unbeaten run to 37 games.
No country has a bigger lead than Belgium, which won 1-0 in Belarus to move nine points clear and to the brink of securing first place.
Spain’s lead is smaller — four points over Sweden — in a significant night in Group B. While Sweden was losing 2-1 at Greece, Spain won 2-0 at Kosovo though it has played two more games than its closest rival.
Brazil and Argentina return to WCup qualifying after chaos
SAO PAULO — Leader Brazil and second-place Argentina will return to action in World Cup qualifiers on Thursday as fallout from the chaos of their suspended game on Sunday continues.
Just minutes into their match on Sunday, a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. FIFA has opened an investigation, and soccer bodies of both countries have questions to answer.
Third-place Ecuador visits Uruguay, while Colombia faces Chile in encounters that could be key for the teams’ chances to go to Qatar next year.
Brazil has 21 points and Argentina has 15 in seven matches. Ecuador (13), Colombia (12) and Uruguay (10) follow, but they’ve all played eight matches.
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
TOKYO — Some of the world’s largest broadcasters including American network NBC are being asked by human rights groups to cancel plans to cover next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Winter Games are scheduled to open on Feb. 4.
The request comes in an open letter from rights groups representing minorities in China, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents and others.
The letter, obtained by the Associated Press, was sent Tuesday to NBC Universal chief executive officer Jeff Shell and other international broadcast executives. NBC is paying $7.75 billion for the rights to the next six Olympics and works closely as a partner with the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee.
Those payments are estimated to account for up to 40% of the IOC’s total income. The letter says the broadcasters risk “being complicit” in the “worsening human rights abuses” in China.
The letter comes just days after the delayed Summer Olympics and Paralympics wrapped up in Tokyo, putting the focus on the IOC and its choice of Beijing.
The IOC has repeatedly said it is only a sports body and its president Thomas Bach has declined to address or condemn the treatment of Uyghurs or other minorities in China. The IOC is also facing calls for a boycott, pressure on some of its 15 top sponsors, and some athletes speaking of the difficult situation they face.
A vice president of one major IOC sponsor, Intel, has said he concurs with the assessment that genocide is taking place.
Penguins’ Crosby out at least 6 weeks after wrist surgery
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to start the season without captain Sidney Crosby.
The team announced Wednesday that the two-time Hart Trophy winner will be out at least six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery.
General manager Ron Hextall said Crosby had been dealing with the injury for years and that the team exhausted all minimally invasive options before deciding surgery was the best course of action.
“We all, including Sid, wish we had known this a month or two months ago,” Hextall said. “That would be great, but we are where we are.”
The Penguins begin training camp later this month and open the season on the road against two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay on Oct. 12. The door for Crosby’s possible routine would likely open around Oct. 20 at the earliest.
Michigan State football, basketball players to get $6,000
DETROIT — A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by a former Michigan State walk-on will pay $500 a month to all football players and members of the men’s basketball team.
The sponsorship by Mat Ishbia and United Wholesale Mortgage will provide more than 130 MSU athletes with $6,000 a year. The NCAA in July said athletes could be paid for their name, image or likeness, now commonly referred to as NIL.
“Each player contributes to the team in a positive way and we’re excited to help support them, while also helping educate consumers about the benefits of independent mortgage brokers,” Ishbia said in a statement released Wednesday.
The athletes will be paid for social media posts promoting career opportunities at the company, spokeswoman Nicole Yelland said.
The women’s basketball team is not included, although Ishbia suggested the program could be expanded to other sports.
NHL’s Panthers offer deals to 200 FAU female athletes
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers were seeking a female athlete from Florida Atlantic University to be the next college student they sign to an endorsement deal.
Unable to choose one, they’re making the offer to more than 200 of them.
The NHL team said Wednesday that it will sign any interested and eligible FAU female athlete to a deal under the new rules that allow college players to capitalize on their name, image and likeness for endorsement opportunities.
No other major sports franchise is known to have made such an offer, and it comes after the Panthers became the first pro team to sign a college athlete as an endorser when they struck a deal with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King earlier this summer.
“There are a lot of businesses out there that are doing deals with full teams, but they’re all on the men’s side of things,” Panthers chief strategy officer Sam Doerr said. “And we said, ‘Why not do that on the female side of things?’ We talked about basketball and a couple other sports at FAU, then decided we didn’t want to leave anyone out and said we’d just make the offer to everybody.”
FAU fields women’s teams in basketball, beach volleyball, golf, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, cross-country and track and field, volleyball and spirit — a total of just over 200 athletes. The campus is in Boca Raton, about a 30-minute drive northeast of the arena where the Panthers play.
Vikings sign RT Brian O’Neill to contract extension
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have taken many measures toward improving their lagging offensive line in recent years.
The biggest investment yet came Wednesday, with right tackle Brian O’Neill.
O’Neill signed a five-year contract extension, a deal to lock in Minnesota’s most reliable blocker for the long term that’s worth as much as $92.6 million, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.
That includes $49.1 million in guaranteed money, including $22.6 million up front, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing the financial details. Based on annual average contract value, O’Neill will be the second-highest paid right tackle in the NFL behind Ryan Ramczyk of New Orleans.
IOC suspends NKorea from Beijing Olympics for Tokyo no-show
GENEVA— North Korea was formally suspended from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the IOC on Wednesday as punishment for refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Games citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
IOC president Thomas Bach said the North Korean national Olympic body will also now forfeit money it was due from previous Olympics. The unspecified amount — potentially millions of dollars — had been withheld because of international sanctions.
Individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted by a separate decision in the future, Bach said.
The suspension marks a steep drop in North Korea’s Olympic status since the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, where the International Olympic Committee tried to aid a diplomatic breakthrough.
Athletes from the Korean neighbors marched together in the opening ceremony at Pyeongchang and joined together in a women’s ice hockey team.
Alabama guard Burnett to miss season with knee injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama transfer guard Nimari Burnett will miss the season after having surgery on his right knee.
Coach Nate Oats said Burnett had successful surgery Tuesday, performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore transferred from Texas Tech, where he played in 12 games as a freshman before opting to enter the transfer portal. He was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports.
Burnett averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.8 minutes per game. He shot 88.9% from the free throw line (32 of 36).
Texans to be without K Fairbairn in opener against Jags
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will be without kicker Kaʻimi Fairbairn because of an injury Sunday when they open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fairbairn missed the final preseason game Aug. 28 against Tampa Bay with what the team called a minor pulled muscle in his leg, and coach David Culley said Wednesday that the injury would keep him out of the opener.
Culley said he wasn’t yet sure who would fill in for him, but with no other kickers on the roster, the job will likely go to Joey Slye, who was signed to the practice squad Tuesday and could be promoted to the active roster for the game.
Slye spent the past two years with the Panthers, appearing in 16 games each season.
With Fairbairn out against the Buccaneers, the Texans had starting safety Justin Reid handle kickoffs. But the Texans went for it on all their fourth down attempts rather than let the defender attempt a field goal.
Vikings sign RT Brian O’Neill to contract extension
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed right tackle Brian O’Neill to a contract extension on Wednesday, securing their most reliable blocker for the long term.
O’Neill was drafted in the second round out of Pittsburgh in 2018 and would have been eligible for free agency next year. He cracked the lineup as a rookie and has started 42 games in his first three seasons. During his span as a starter, the Vikings have the third-most rushing yards in the NFL.
Washington’s Curtis Samuel misses practice with groin injury
ASHBURN, Va. — Curtis Samuel missed practice Wednesday with the groin injury that has bothered him for months, a setback that puts the wide receiver’s availability for Washington’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.
Labor Day was Samuel’s first practice since training camp began. He was on the field for the start of Washington’s latest workout, but was listed as “did not practice” on the mandatory injury report.
Coach Ron Rivera said he and his staff will continue monitoring Samuel’s health and see how he feels Thursday. Samuel was already a major question mark when the coaching staff eased him back in with limited practice snaps.
Brazil seeks FIFA punishment for players who skipped matches
SAO PAULO — Brazil has triggered a FIFA regulation in a bid to prevent eight players from competing for their respective clubs in the English Premier League this weekend.
They had been called up for World Cup qualifiers but didn’t travel after Premier League teams had objected to their players going to South American nations, which are red-listed by the British government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Brazilian soccer confederation confirmed to The Associated Press that it asked FIFA to stop the eight players, as well as two at Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia, from being fielded until five days after the end of the current international window, which for South America ends on Thursday.
The Premier League players — Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Liverpool); Ederson, Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City); Thiago Silva (Chelsea); Fred (Manchester United); and Raphinha (Leeds) — did not travel to Brazil to play three World Cup qualifiers after being instructed by their clubs to stay in England.
The Premier League teams had said that if players went, they then would have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine upon their return and have little chance of training.
Everton striker Richarlison did not to travel either, but the Brazilian soccer body did not include him on the list for restrictions because of the good relationship between executives on both sides. Everton recently allowed him to play at the Tokyo Olympics, in which Brazil’s team won gold.
British Open returning to Royal Portrush in 2025
The British Open is making a rapid return to Royal Portrush.
The R&A said Wednesday the world’s oldest major championship will be back at the Northern Irish venue in 2025, just six years after attendance records were broken on the Dunluce Links when it staged the British Open for the first time since 1951.
Some 237,750 spectators attended the four days of the 2019 Open — a record in the championship’s 161-year history — as Irish player Shane Lowry won by six shots. A record 61,000 spectators attended practice days, too.
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said there is a “tremendous capacity to make it bigger and better.”
“The extraordinary scenes we had that week were different — they felt different — and we increasingly came to the conclusion that there is something special about an Open here,” Slumbers said, “and that if we delayed coming back, we may lose some of that magic.
“Coming back sooner became a real conversation for us to reinforce that.”
Slumbers said in a video call that Royal Portrush was now firmly part of a 10-course British Open rotation. There had been a contract drawn up with Northern Ireland’s government for Portrush to stage the event three times by 2040, starting with the 2019 championship.
Albon agrees to race for Williams, secures 2nd chance in F1
LONDON — Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season after reaching a deal to race for Williams, the team said Wednesday.
The London-born Thai will take close friend George Russell’s seat following the Briton’s deal to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.
The 25-year-old Albon was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he struggled to keep pace with Max Verstappen in his first full season with the team.
However, following 12 months on the sidelines, Albon will be handed a second chance in the sport.
Albon will partner Nicholas Latifi, who has been retained by Williams for a third season.
Man admits racist abuse of Black England soccer players
LONDON — A man from northwestern England was spared jail time Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to posting racist abuse on social media after three Black players on the England soccer team missed penalty shots during the final of the European Championship in July.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Scott McCluskey, 43, of Cheshire posted the comments about Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.
McCluskey told police he smoked marijuana on the night of the final and posted the comments to make people laugh. He said he didn’t realize his comments would be considered racist, and he deleted them after seeing the response from other social media users.
West, Sweeney win USA Luge national start championships
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — USA Luge’s competitive season began Wednesday with Tucker West winning his ninth national start championship and Emily Sweeney winning the women’s start crown for the first time.
West held off Jonny Gustafson over the three-start event to win the men’s title at the team’s indoor training facility by 0.28 seconds. Sweeney topped Summer Britcher by a mere 0.05 seconds.
West’s nine titles have him within one of matching the USA Luge record. Ashley Walden won the women’s title 10 consecutive times during her career.
The doubles crown went to the team of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, who beat Hunter Harris and Duncan Segger by 0.29 seconds.
USA Luge opens outdoor on-ice training later this month at tracks in Russia and Norway. They will slide for a week in Lake Placid in mid-October, visit the 2002 Olympic track in Park City, Utah, later that month and begin the World Cup season at the 2022 Olympic track in Yanqing, Chinam in November.
Belarus hockey official banned 5 years for political abuse
GENEVA — The top ice hockey official in Belarus was banned for five years on Wednesday for politically motivated threats against players and supporting the country’s authoritarian president.
The International Ice Hockey Federation also investigated Dmitri Baskov’s alleged role in an incident that led to the killing of an activist last year but could not find any evidence of “active involvement,” the governing body said.
Baskov was found to have “abused his position as a representative of ice hockey in order to support the current President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko,” the IIHF said in a statement.
Belarus has been in turmoil for more than a year since Lukashenko was re-elected in a vote widely seen as rigged and which led to a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
The IIHF said Baskov was “an avid supporter” of Lukashenko, who was banned from attending future Olympic Games by the IOC after allegations that athletes who supported protests were targeted for reprisals.
Swedish FA drops training camp in Qatar over club concerns
STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s football federation on Wednesday canceled plans for a training camp in Qatar in January after Swedish clubs expressed concern about the 2022 World Cup host’s human rights record.
The federation has held a January camp in Qatar since 2019 with a team featuring mainly players from the Swedish league, which is in the middle of its offseason at that time.
However, it said Swedish clubs had made “a unanimous assessment that the camp should not take place in Doha in the coming years.”
The move comes after the Gulf state has faced scrutiny from human rights organizations over the living and working conditions of migrant workers helping to build stadiums, transport and other construction projects ahead of next year’s World Cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.