Chargers WR Keenan Allen returns to practice field
COSTA MESA — Keenan Allen returned to the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice field on Wednesday, raising optimism that the wide receiver might be able to return for Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.
Allen has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury he suffered during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He did some drills during the individual period of Wednesday’s practice.
“We’ll be able to test it out and see how things are going,” coach Brandon Staley said. “The plan was to not put him out there until he was ready to ramp his way back up. He’s been feeling better. At least he will be able to get out there, in his helmet, and go do some football stuff.”
Allen missed only three games from 2017-21. This is the most games he has missed in a season since a knee injury in the 2016 opener sidelined him for the rest of that season.
Allen has at least 95 receptions in each of the past five seasons (2017-21), good for the second-longest streak in league history. He has a TD catch in three of the past four games he’s faced Denver.
Mike Williams has picked up the slack during Allen’s absence with 100-yard games in three of the past four games. Williams is sixth in the AFC in receiving yards (392) and tied for ninth with 28 receptions after having a career-high 10 catches for 134 yards in last week’s 30-28 win at Cleveland. Williams did not practice on Wednesday because of illness.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to return to practice Wednesday
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will take a small step Wednesday toward returning to football.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa, who has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29, will return to practice in a limited capacity, though he will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
“We just miss his personality. He’s a guy that we rely on,” McDaniel said.
The coach said there is a “scenario” that Tagovailoa could be medically cleared this week, but the QB will take things slowly, working out and throwing individually.
“He hasn’t done a thing on the football field for literally two weeks,” McDaniel said. “That wouldn’t be fair to the player. That wouldn’t be fair to the team. I don’t feel comfortable putting him in that situation.”
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater advance through the concussion protocol.
Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the first half of a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretched off the field and taken to a hospital.
He had not practiced since then and did not travel with the Dolphins for last Sunday’s game, a loss to the New York Jets.
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.
Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.
Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City.
Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.
“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.
“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”
The NFL is also investigating Adams’ actions. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.
Alex Bowman to miss next 3 NASCAR races with concussion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Bowman said Wednesday he will miss the next three NASCAR races with a concussion he suffered last month in a crash in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car.
Bowman, who sat out the past two races, will miss this weekend at Las Vegas, then sit out at Homestead and Martinsville. He won at Las Vegas in the spring.
Bowman said he was evaluated Wednesday by Dr. Micky Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.
“We have a tremendous amount of respect for the entire staff at UPMC,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “Our priority continues to be Alex’s recovery and long-term health, and we will follow the plan that Dr. Collins and his team recommend. We’re not looking past the next three races and will evaluate plans for the season finale as the event approaches.”
Bowman posted a statement on social media that stated: “I am continuing to focus my efforts on getting my health back to 100% so that I can return racing as soon as possible.”
He did not rule out returning for next month’s season finale at his home track, Phoenix Raceway.
LaFleur: Rodgers won’t practice Wednesday, but should play
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday but added that “I don’t think we have much concern as far as game day.”
The Packers (3-2) host the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.
Rodgers was getting ready to throw a deep pass to end the game Sunday when he got hit by New York’s Oshane Ximines, knocking the ball loose and sealing the Giants’ come-from-behind victory.
Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott’s recovery from a broken right thumb continues.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the end of practice Wednesday after starting the workout in the rehab group.
The division lead will be on the line when the Cowboys (4-1) visit the Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night.
Rush has won four consecutive starts, including over last year’s Super Bowl teams in Cincinnati and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.
Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.
McCarthy has said he wanted Prescott to get a full week of practice before playing, and he indicated Wednesday’s activity didn’t count toward that.
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished with 10 assists in 42 games after missing the start of the season with a leg injury.
At 6-foot-4 and 231 pounds, Samuelsson plays a defense-first role to complement Buffalo’s more offensive-minded blueliners such as Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power.
Samuelsson is from Philadelphia and was selected by Buffalo with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft. He is the son of former NHL defenseman Kjell Samuelsson, who played for Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay during a 14-year career.
Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, rewarding him for the team’s improvement in his first full season.
Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will make just under $2 million in each season of the extension, not including bonuses, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres did not reveal the terms of the contract.
Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams praised the coach for developing a young core of players, including center Tage Thompson, who scored a career-best 38 goals last season.
Big 12 Commissioner: ‘Meaningful’ discussions with ESPN, Fox
NEW YORK — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark described recent discussions with television partners ESPN and Fox as “meaningful” as the conference looks into the possibility of striking a media rights deal almost two years before the current contract expires.
“So (the conference) is not a free agent,” Yormark told AP on Wednesday. “I can’t go out there and talk to an Amazon or an Apple or CBS. But in a world that’s changing, why don’t we explore an early conversation which could, maybe, lead to a negotiation. And I can tell you that we’ve had meaningful conversations for the last three-plus weeks, and we’ll see where they go.”
The Big 12 announced in late August it planned to engage ESPN and Fox, even though the exclusive negotiating window between the conference and the networks does not open until February 2024. The Big 12’s deals with the networks expire in June of that year.
“There’s no timetable,” Yormark said. “If we can’t get to a deal, then the fallback is 16 months from now. But I’m a big fan of ESPN. I’m a big fan of Fox. We’re at a point right now where it’s important to elevate and amplify our brand. And I think they’re the two best partners to do it.”
The Big 12 is in transition as it prepares for Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and Central Florida to join next year and for Texas and Oklahoma to depart by 2025. The conference is likely to be 14 teams for at least one season. It currently has 10 schools.
Prosecutor: Fisherman caught cheating at tournament charged
CLEVELAND — Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament were indicted Wednesday on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts.
Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. They’re due to be arraigned Oct. 26.
Neither man immediately responded to voicemails seeking comment.
The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominski’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. A crowd of people at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce that there were weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside.
An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.
Fischer also did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
Runyan and Cominski would have received $28,760 in prizes for winning the tournament.
Seahawks will move kickoff if conflict with Mariners, ALDS
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.
The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday. If there is a Game 4 between the Astros and Mariners, the Seahawks and Cardinals will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. local time rather than the currently scheduled 1:05 p.m. kickoff. The game will still be broadcast by FOX.
If necessary, Game 4 between the Mariners and Astros is scheduled to start at 12:07 p.m. local time.
Ruggs crash 1-year mark to pass before preliminary hearing
LAS VEGAS — More than a year will have passed before a judge hears evidence alleging former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III caused a fatal crash while driving drunk at 156 mph in November 2021.
Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman on Wednesday scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 1, after Ruggs defense attorney David Chesnoff asked for time to investigate and possibly challenge elements of a police report that he said he received since last month.
Chesnoff termed the report “quite extensive and exhaustive.” He declined outside court to say what parts he and attorney Richard Schonfeld might fight.
Prosecutor Eric Bauman told The Associated Press it is unusual for 15 months to pass between an arrest and a preliminary hearing, at which a judge determines if a case will go to trial in state court.
“But this is an unusual case,” Bauman said. “The defendant has excellent attorneys who are going to make the state earn every inch.”
Ruggs’ lawyers have lost several legal challenge since the crash last Nov. 2 and the arrest of the 23-year-old former first-round draft pick.
Ruggs and his girlfriend, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were in his vehicle and both were hospitalized following the predawn wreck on a city street that sparked a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor in her vehicle.
Ruggs is accused of having a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit and faces multiple felony driving under the influence and reckless driving counts. He also faces a misdemeanor gun possession charge after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his demolished Chevrolet Corvette. Charges against him carry a mandatory two years in prison if he’s convicted, and possibly more than 50 years.
Smoke ‘so mad’ at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal
FORT WORTH, Texas — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday.
“I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.”
NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte.
While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.
That move was announced after Stewart spoke with reporters at Texas Motor Speedway. A few hours later, SHR chief competition officer Greg Zipadelli said in a statement about the race manipulation charges that the team “denies any wrongdoing and will vigorously defend its personnel” in the appeals process.
Stewart, meanwhile, was in Texas for his 13th Smoke Show racing fantasy camp, an event that in its history has raised more than $1.5 million for Speedway Children’s Charities in Texas, but hadn’t been held the past two years because of the pandemic. He will then go about 75 miles for this weekend’s NHRA Texas Fall Nationals in Ennis, Texas.
Barcelona, Atlético on brink of early Champions League exits
GENEVA — Barcelona was twice dragged back from the precipice of a humiliating Champions League elimination by Robert Lewandowski’s late goals on Wednesday.
An instant classic at Camp Nou saw Barcelona draw 3-3 with Inter Milan and barely cling to a slim hope of advancing to the round of 16.
Atlético Madrid is also on the brink after failing to score for a third straight game.
No such worries for Bayern Munich and unheralded Club Brugge who each advanced to the knockout stage with two rounds to spare as leaders of groups where Spanish powers are slumping in third place.
Free-scoring Napoli also progressed with a 4-2 win over Ajax to kick off a stunning evening in the Champions League that delivered 36 goals in eight games.
Mohamed Salah set a competition record with a hat trick in 6 minutes, 12 seconds — as a substitute midway through the second half — in Liverpool’s 7-1 blitz at Rangers.
Though it may just have been a stay of execution for Barcelona, the five-time European champion was grateful to be alive after a thrilling final few minutes against Inter.
Barcelona trailed 2-1 in the 82nd minute and was going out until Lewandowski’s shot was deflected into the Inter net.
NYC’s MLS playoff opener shifted to Mets’ Citi Field
NEW YORK — Defending Major League Soccer champion New York City is shifting its postseason opener from one second home to another.
Unable to use its regular home venue of Yankee Stadium because of the baseball postseason, NYC on Wednesday rescheduled its Oct. 17 match against Miami to the Mets’ Citi Field.
The game originally had been set for Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, home of NYC’s MLS rival. Citi Field became available when the Mets lost their wild card series to San Diego last weekend.
NYC played 10 of 17 league home matches this season at Yankee Stadium, four at Citi Field and three at Red Bull Arena.
In addition, NYC played two U.S. Open Cup home games at Belson Stadium on the campus of St. John’s University, one CONCACAF Champions League match at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.
Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury
DETROIT — Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee.
Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.
The 6-foot-11 Bagley signed a three-year, $37 million contract as a restricted free agent in July with the Pistons, who acquired him from Sacramento in a four-team trade last season. Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, bounced back from a disappointing, injury-filled stint with the Kings to average 14.6 points in 18 games with the Pistons last season.
The 23-year-old former Duke star has averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over his four-year career.
Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games
DORTMUND, Germany — A 17-year-old player for Borussia Dortmund was racially abused in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla, the German club said Wednesday.
Dortmund said Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey chants on Tuesday in the return fixture in Germany.
German news agency DPA reported Wednesday that UEFA is investigating the incident. Sevilla has denied any racism took place.
Dortmund said it had warned the referees ahead of the second game.
Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028.
Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.
Athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement the deal had been in the works for some time and that Memphis officials are excited to keep Hardaway with the Tigers for years to come.
“We could not have a better fit as our head men’s basketball coach at Memphis than Penny Hardaway, and we are very thankful for his dedication and leadership,” Veatch said.
Hardaway is 84-43 in his four seasons at his alma mater since being hired in March 2018. He has four straight 20-win seasons, won the 2021 National Invitation Tournament title and ended the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament drought at eight years with a berth last March. The Tigers went 22-11.
He ranks second among 14 first-time Division I head coaches hired before the 2018-19 season. Hardaway also ranks fourth among Memphis head coaches over their first four seasons. He has had three players picked in the first round of the NBA draft and four chosen overall.
Serena’s former coach, Mouratoglou, to work with Danish teen
Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, is going to work with Danish teenager Holger Rune for the rest of this season and during preparation for 2023.
“We’ve had a special bond since the day we met, when he was just 13,” Mouratoglou wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Mouratoglou began coaching two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep this year, but she announced last month she would be on a break from the tour after having nose surgery to improve her breathing.
“While @Simona_Halep takes time to recover, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration,” Mouratoglou wrote.
The Mouratoglou-Rune partnership was described in a news release as being planned to extend until Halep returns to action.
Rune is a 19-year-old who is currently No. 27 in the ATP rankings and won his first career tour-level title on clay at Munich in April. He followed that up by getting to the quarterfinals at the French Open in June, his best showing in five Grand Slam appearances, before losing to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.
