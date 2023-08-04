Hinako Shibuno takes 1st-round lead at the Women’s Scottish Open
IRVINE, Scotlande — Hinako Shibuno shot an 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Women’s Scottish Open on Thursday.
The Japanese major champion’s bogey-free round put her two shots ahead of Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden at Dundonald Links.
The 24-year-old Shibuno, who won the Women’s British Open in 2019, started on No. 10 and birdied three of her last four holes.
Nicole Broch Estrup, Caroline Hedwall and Caroline Inglis are tied for third, four shots off the lead.
Celine Boutier, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, carded a 69 as did three other players. The Frenchwoman was runner-up last year to Ayaka Furue. The defending champion finished with a 74 on Thursday.
The last two winners of the Women’s Scottish Open were first-time LPGA winners: Furue and Ryann O’Toole.
Twins call up 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and put struggling starter Joe Ryan on IL
ST. LOUIS — The Minnesota Twins called up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, and placed struggling starter Joe Ryan on the injured list on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Twins in June. He posted a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Triple-A St. Paul, with 28 strikeouts and a .233 opponent batting average over 32 innings.
Keuchel, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time All-Star, has a 101-91 career record and a 3.98 ERA over parts of 11 major league seasons with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.
Ryan landed on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain. He’s 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA this season, having allowed 17 home runs over his last seven starts.
Houston receiver John Metchie ‘grateful’ on field after finishing cancer treatment
HOUSTON — Following his leukemia diagnosis, Houston Texans receiver John Metchie and other patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center would sit in an observatory gazing out the windows while hooked up to IVs that delivered their treatment.
In the distance they could see NRG Stadium, where the Texans play. Though it was only about two miles away, Metchie sometimes wondered if he’d ever get back.
“I’m not going to sit here and say no,” he said Thursday in his first public comments since being diagnosed. “I feel like at the beginning stages, of course, you don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t know what the future has in store for you. You of course, hope that you can come and play football, but I would say probably the beginning stages there might have been some doubt.”
But Metchie moved past those worries thanks to a strong faith and a great support system comprised of his mom and brothers and football family near and far that included the Texans and Alabama coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide teammates.
Metchie was cleared to join the Texans for training camp last week, almost exactly a year after receiving the diagnosis of acute promyelocytic leukemia. He said the cancer was discovered when he got checked out after feeling like he had a cold and experiencing unusual headaches for a week or two.
A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, he missed his entire rookie year battling the disease. Metchie said he is “110%” now and actually feels better than he did in college.
Titans offensive lineman loses job after being ejected from consecutive practices
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job Thursday.
The Titans waived Jones about three hours after he did not finish practice following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.
Asked if Thursday’s block was clean, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said no and that’s not how they want to practice like that because that would be a penalty in a game. Vrabel had labeled Jones a contender to start at right tackle when the Titans reported for training camp July 25.
Vrabel was asked Thursday if being dismissed from practice was hurting Jones’ chances.
“I think you have to just know how to practice,” Vrabel said. “We talk all the time about being competitive and going to that line, and certainly not going to do anything that hurts the team. We don’t want to see that.”
The Titans signed Jamarco Jones in March 2022 after he spent his first three seasons in Seattle. Waiving Jones leaves Tennessee with a $1.4 million dead cap hit. He never appeared in a game with the Titans after being placed on injured reserve Sept. 22, 2022.
IndyCar Series moving season finale, awards to Nashville starting in 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — IndyCar loves racing through the streets of Music City so much that the series is making Nashville the final race of the season and the stage for its annual awards starting in 2024.
Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., announced Thursday that the combination of Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will help elevate the IndyCar Series even higher globally.
“Next year’s race in Nashville will be an unbridled celebration of the most fierce and competitive motorsport on the planet, set against the backdrop of an innovative and breathtaking stage that includes one of the premier global entertainment districts in the world,” Miles said.
The change takes effect in 2024 with the Big Machine Grand Prix capping the series schedule Sept. 15. IndyCar’s Victory Lap Celebration will be held Sept. 16 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
Michael Jordan’s sale of majority ownership of Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall is finalized
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new era has begun for the Charlotte Hornets, raising hope that one day the struggling franchise might turn things around.
Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall officially acquired the majority stake of the Hornets from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan on Thursday, bringing new thoughts and ideas on how to rebuild a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs in the last seven seasons.
Plotkin said he and Schnall plan to be “patient” NBA owners, but they are driven to build a winner in Charlotte.
“We think ultimately this is a top-10 or top-15 franchise in the NBA in terms of attractiveness,” Plotkin said. “It’s our job to produce winning basketball. Winning takes a lot of structure and it doesn’t happen overnight. We’ll try to position the business for success over the long term and try to make smart decisions.”
Plotkin said there will be a focus on analytics, player development, strategy and sports performance. A renovated arena and a state-of-the-art practice facility are also in the near future, which Plotkin believes will help in developing and attracting players — and ultimately mean more wins.
The Billie Jean King Cup has a new part-owner: Billie Jean King
The Billie Jean King Cup has a new part-owner: Billie Jean King herself.
The International Tennis Federation and TWG Global, a holding company led by Los Angeles Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, signed a partnership agreement Thursday for a joint venture to market and promote the women’s tennis competition that used to be called the Fed Cup and was re-named to honor King in 2020.
The new entity will be called Billie Jean King Cup Limited, with the ITF holding 51% and TWG Global 49%, and it will seek new sponsorships and broadcast and commercial partnerships.
“We don’t think enough people know what the Billie Jean King Cup is. It is still the largest women’s global team competition,” said Ilana Kloss, a former professional tennis player and King’s wife, who will chair the board of directors for the venture. “We think it’s very important to have a team focused daily on building the Billie Jean King Cup, and investing in the brand.”
This year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Seville, Spain, on Nov. 7-12.
For the second year in a row, the champions will receive the same prize money as the winners of the men’s Davis Cup.
5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at harness race
EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said.
Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the St. Louis city medical examiner’s office said.
She was hurt Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fair. While attending the race, the girl was struck by the folding arm of the starting gate attached to a car that failed to close when it extended into the grandstand, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said.
She was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to the St. Louis hospital.
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced to 10 years in prison in $4M health care fraud
NEW YORK — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career.
Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a dentist in California and doctors in California and Washington state. Profits were generated by claims for fictitious medical and dental expenses.
Prosecutors said fraudulent invoices created by the medical professionals were processed by other people whom Williams recruited to defraud the plan, which provides health benefits to eligible active and former NBA players and their families.
“You were yet another player who frittered away substantial earnings from the period of time when you were playing basketball professionally,” Judge Valerie E. Caproni told him. “You should have had enough money to be set for life, but you don’t.”
Williams was picked No. 11 in the 2009 draft by what was then the New Jersey Nets. Before his career ended in 2013, he played for the Nets, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.
Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula cruises into the DC Open quarterfinals
WASHINGTON — Jessica Pegula rolled into the quarterfinals at the DC Open by beating fellow American Peyton Stearns in straight sets Thursday.
The fourth-ranked women’s player in the world and tournament’s top seed shook off a slow start and overpowered Stearns on the way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory. The Buffalo native next plays Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.
Pegula won this event in Washington in 2019, one of the 29-year-old’s two career singles titles. She’s coming off a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon and an exit in the round of 32 at the French Open.
The big upset of the day came just before Pegula and Stearns stepped onto stadium court. Sixth-ranked Caroline Garcia, the tournament’s second seed, got knocked out in the round of 16 by Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3.
Fans waved Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag in the stands after Kostyuk broke Garcia to win the match. She joined wild card Elina Svitolina as women’s players from the war-torn country to reach the quarterfinals in Washington, with Kostyuk set to play Liudmila Samsonova from Russia on Friday for a spot in the semis.
On the men’s side of the draw, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3, and J.J. Wolf beat Michael Mmoh 6-4, 7-6 (5). No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz is set to face three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in prime time.
British Rowing bans transgender women from female events
LONDON — British Rowing has announced it will ban transgender women from competing in its women’s events.
The governing body said Thursday only individuals “who are assigned female at birth” will be eligible to compete in its women’s races and represent Britain internationally. The new rule takes effect next month.
Governing bodies in cycling, track and field and swimming have also addressed the issue of transgender athletes and fairness in women’s events.
An open category will be available for transgender and non-binary competitors.
“British Rowing is committed to promoting an environment in which rowing is accessible and inclusive and to ensuring that we provide opportunities and enjoyment for everyone,” the organization said in a statement.
“In order to achieve this in a fair manner, we need to establish conditions for competition that guarantee fair and meaningful competition by placing necessary and proportionate restrictions on eligibility. We already do so in lightweight and adaptive rowing categories, and we are now doing so in the women’s category.”
World Rowing allows transgender women to compete in the female category under a restricted testosterone level.
British Rowing said its new policy was developed “following extensive and ongoing research and consultation with stakeholders, the rowing community, academics, and other relevant organizations, and NGBs since 2021 and is based on the scientific evidence available at this time. The eligibility requirements of World Rowing, our international federation, have also been considered in the context of our decisions.”
The new rule will be reviewed annually, British Rowing said.
Tom Brady enters the world of soccer as minority owner of English club Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, England — NFL great Tom Brady has become a minority owner of English second-tier soccer team Birmingham and wants to bring a winning mentality to an underperforming club.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club’s holding company, U.S.-based Knighthead Capital Management, and becomes chairman of a new advisory board, Brady and Birmingham said Thursday.
“Maybe you are asking, ‘What do you know about English football, Tom?’” Brady said in a club video. “Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning.”
Birmingham said Brady will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club.” That includes working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition and recovery programs.
“Birmingham is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me,” Brady said.
Birmingham last played in the Premier League in 2011, the same year it won the English League Cup — one of two major trophies the club has captured in its 148-year history.
