Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over
DALLAS — Luka Doncic has his co-star, and the Dallas Mavericks are set for their season essentially to start over after trading for Kyrie Irving.
The blockbuster deal with Brooklyn sending the mercurial Irving to the Mavericks became official Monday, two days before what figures to be his Dallas debut at the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dallas also gets Markieff Morris in a trade that sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round choices to the Nets.
It’s unknown if Doncic will be available against the Clippers. He wasn’t with the Mavs at the start of a five-game trip out West after bruising his right heel in the final home game before the trip. He was ruled out of the second game on the trip at Utah on Monday night.
Whenever the All-Stars do get on the court together, Doncic and Irving instantly become one of the NBA’s top duos in a tightly packed Western Conference. Mavs coach Jason Kidd said that made the opportunity too good to pass up, despite the distractions Irving has caused off the court.
“To have the ability to have two starters that are going to start in the All-Star Game, for the Mavs, is probably a first,” Kidd said. “We have to be excited about this opportunity. It’s easy to look at all the talk of the negative, but let’s look at the positive of what he’s done on and off the court. That’s the way we approach it.”
Reese scores 33, No. 22 Arizona tops USC 81-75 in 2OT
LOS ANGELES — Cate Reese scored a career-high 33 points, including four clinching free throws in the last 7.5 seconds of the second overtime, to give No. 22 Arizona an 81-75 win over USC on Sunday.
Shay Pellington and Jade Loville both had 17 points for the Wildcats (18-5, 8-4 Pac-12 Conference), who picked up a critical sweep in Los Angeles after beating No. 14 UCLA 71-66 in overtime on Friday.
Helena Pueyo had her only two points from the foul line with 15 seconds to go for a 77-73 Arizona lead, the first time it became a two possession game in the second overtime.
The Wildcats had a four-point lead midway through the first overtime but the Trojans scored six straight before Maya Nnaji tied it at 68 with 5.2 seconds left.
Arizona had a five-point lead in regulation with just over two minutes to go but Rokia Doumbia hit a 3-pointer and a layup to tie it and Destiny Littleton made a pair of free throws after an offensive rebound to put USC up 58-56 with 43 seconds to go.
Loville quickly answered. The Trojans missed a shot with six seconds to go but Arizona couldn’t get off a final shot.
Littleton had 21 points for the Trojans (17-6, 7-5), playing all 50 minutes, as did Kadi Sissoko, who scored 15 points. Rayah Marshall had 17 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks in 48 minutes. Doumbia, a senior transfer from Purdue, had a career-high 17 in 28 minutes off the bench before fouling out in the first OT.
USC went 4 of 13 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line in the two overtimes. Arizona was 7 of 15 with three 3s and made 6 of 8 free throws.
Osborne, Jones lead No. 14 UCLA women past Arizona St.
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne had 23 points, Londynn Jones added 20 off the bench, and No. 14 UCLA pulled away in the second half, defeating Arizona State 82-63 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Osborne made 7-of-15 shots, including 4-of-7 3-pointers, and was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. She added five rebounds and four assists. Jones shot 5 for 8, made 4 of 6 3-pointers, and was perfect in five free-throw attempts for the third 20-point game of her freshman season.
Gabriela Jaquez added 14 points off the bench for the Bruins (18-6, 7-5 Pac-12), who had a 42-6 advantage in bench scoring.
Two free throws from Jones and a 3-pointer by Jaquez gave the Bruins a 52-40 lead with 2:44 remaining in the third period. ASU’s Tyi Skinner hit a 3-pointer — her third of the period — in the final minute of the quarter to get the Sun Devils within 57-48 heading to the fourth.
Jones scored the first five points of the fourth and Osborne scored another five soon after, putting the Bruins ahead 67-50 with 7:33 remaining. The lead reached 20 a couple of minutes later when Camryn Brown hit a jumper for a 71-51 advantage.
The Sun Devils got within 15 points once in the final minutes — on a 3-pointer by Treasure Hunt with 2:40 remaining — but would get no closer.
Skinner scored 28 points, Hunt 18 and Jaddan Simmons 10 for the Sun Devils (7-14, 0-12), who have lost 12 straight — the fifth-longest active streak in the nation.
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires after 12 seasons
PHOENIX — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL.
The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.
Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.
The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder had a rare blend of size and speed and his low-key personality made him a favorite among teammates. He teamed with quarterback Andy Dalton to lead the Bengals to the playoffs every year from 2011 to 2015, though they never won a game in the postseason.
“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career.
“Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”
He missed the 2019 season with an ankle injury, but returned to the Bengals in 2020.
Green was solid in his first season with the Cardinals in 2021, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three TDs. His production dipped to 24 catches for 236 yards and two TDs this season, though he remained a popular presence in the Cardinals locker room.
He finishes his career with 10,514 yards receiving — which ranks 44th in NFL history — and had 70 touchdown catches.
Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons at Super Bowl opener
PHOENIX — Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night.
The mother of All-Pros Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies — one for each.
“It’s just been amazing that they’ve both been able to get to this point in their careers and both enjoy the Super Bowl together,” Donna Kelce said. “It’s just so amazing.”
The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Donna and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she’s become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys — often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back.
More than 150,000 fans signed a petition for the NFL to have her do the Super Bowl coin toss, but she said in a social media post that the NFL already had someone in place.
NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to Mat Ishbia
PHOENIX — Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver.
The league announced the approval Monday night, saying the transaction will be finalized later this week. The vote was 29-0, with the Cleveland Cavaliers abstaining, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the final decision had not yet been announced publicly.
Ishbia agreed on Dec. 20 to the deal, one that put the total value of the Suns and Mercury at $4 billion. Ishbia and his brother Justin said then that they would be acquiring more than 50% of the franchises, which includes the entirety of the embattled Sarver’s share as well as some holdings from minority partners.
Mat Ishbia will be the Suns’ governor, Justin Ishbia will be alternate governor. They now can assume those roles just days before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and with the Suns squarely in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race.
There are tentative plans to introduce Mat Ishbia on Wednesday at a news conference in Phoenix.
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season.
Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami.
Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for 11 seasons for New England, the last eight on the defensive side. The Patriots won four Super Bowls during his time there, which included four years as a scout. The last of those was in the 2018 season, which was Flores’ first as the defensive play-caller. The Patriots jumped from 17th to seventh in the league that year in opponent passer rating (85.4) and were tied for fifth with 28 takeaways.
After he was fired by the Dolphins, Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL. The case is still tied up in the court system.
With the Steelers, the 41-year-old Flores drew rave reviews from players who saw him as an extra head coach on Mike Tomlin’s staff. The Steelers were tied with the Patriots this season for the fewest rushing touchdowns (seven) allowed in the league.
Kinsler back with Rangers as special assistant to GM Young
ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler returned to the team as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young, his teammate in the organization’s minor league system nearly two decades ago.
Young said Monday that Kinsler, who was part of the franchise’s only two World Series teams in 2010 and 2011, will be heavily involved in player development and providing mentorship to both players and staff.
Kinsler, a four-time All-Star, was part of a World Series championship with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, a year before his retirement. Kinsler played 14 seasons in the major leagues and spent the last three years in the front office of the San Diego Padres as a special assistant in baseball operations and player development. The 40-year-old has been living in the Dallas area, as he did throughout his playing career.
Kinsler played for the U.S. in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and Israel in last summer’s Olympics, and he will manage Israel in next month’s WBC.
Twins, Correa decide he’ll skip WBC with wife due next month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament.
The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team for the fifth edition of the event, which was last played in 2017. Correa’s wife, Daniella, is due with the couple’s second child on March 11. The WBC begins on March 8.
“This was a challenging decision for Carlos. He takes so much pride in representing his country and truly considered ways to make this work,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “We all acknowledged that the back and forth flying combined with multiple days off from baseball activity didn’t set Carlos up for jumping into meaningful games upon his return.”
Twins position players are scheduled to report for spring training by Feb. 19. Correa signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the club on Jan. 11. The deal is structured with the potential to pay Correa as much as $270 million over 10 seasons if he stays healthy.
Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024
LOS ANGELES — Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.
Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion — who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst when he decided to quit playing for good.
Brady said that he didn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.
“I think one thing about my career whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing agreements with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down,” Brady said. “I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that could support me in that growth too.”
Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s top team. Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their first Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fox, which is carrying its 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, also has Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans after the 2024 season. Brady is still not expected to be a part of Fox’s pregame coverage on Sunday.
Portland makes its pitch for expansion WNBA franchise
PORTLAND, Ore. — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says she last visited Portland a few years back and watched a women’s game between Oregon and Oregon State. She was struck by fans who were “rocking the house that night.”
So it’s no surprise that Portland is a potential destination for a WNBA expansion team.
Engelbert was the guest of Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, at an event Monday to demonstrate community support for a team.
“The first thing when I came in, I said, ‘Ok, we have 12 teams in a country of over 300 million people. That is not enough,’” Engelbert said. “So that’s why we do talk about expansion, and you have to be in more cities to grow more fandom. So that leads me to be here today.”
Among those trying to persuade the commissioner that Portland would be a good fit were Oregon women’s coach Kelly Graves, Oregon State women’s coach Scott Rueck and representatives from the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Portland previously had a WNBA team, the Portland Fire, which played three seasons before folding in 2002. The late Paul Allen, owner of the Blazers, declined to buy the Fire when the NBA sold ownership of WNBA franchises.
The WNBA was launched in 1997 with eight teams. The most recent expansion team was the Atlanta Dream, which began playing in 2008.
Engelbert said last year her hope was to expand by two more teams to start in 2025 at the latest.
Among the other cities considered candidates for a new franchise are Toronto, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Nashville, Tennessee. The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx will play a preseason game in Toronto on May 13.
“We would love to see the WNBA come to Portland and we would be right behind it to make sure that it was a success, and we would support it. We just feel really good about about that partnership and the conversations that we’ve been having,” said Dewayne Hankins, the Blazers’ president of business operations.
Monday’s event was hosted by The Sports Bra, hailed as the country’s first sports bar dedicated solely to women’s sports. Owner Jenny Nguyen hosted the event.
Minnesota-Illinois postponed for COVID-19 in Gophers program
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s game at Illinois that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program.
The announcement was made Monday by Minnesota, which didn’t specify how many players would have been unable to play. The game at State Farm Center was rescheduled for Feb. 20.
The Gophers (7-15, 1-11) had only eight available scholarship players for their last game, an 81-46 loss to Maryland on Saturday. Dawson Garcia (ankle) has missed the last four games, and Braeden Carrington (leg) has missed the last six. Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen will not play this season while recovering from knee injuries.
Minnesota is next scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday. Illinois (16-7, 7-5) will host No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday.
