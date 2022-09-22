Family: Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22
LOS ANGELES — Jalen Hill, who played basketball at UCLA for three seasons until leaving last year for personal reasons, has died, according to his family and the university. He was 22.
His family posted on Instagram Tuesday that Hill had died after going missing in Costa Rica. No further details were provided.
“We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people,” Hill’s family wrote in the post. “We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”
UCLA and coach Mick Cronin posted statements on social media Wednesday acknowledging Hill’s death.
“Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the school said.
Cronin called Hill’s death “heartbreaking.”
“Jalen was a warm-hearted young man with a great smile who has left us far too soon,” the coach tweeted.
Hill, a forward-center from Corona, California, averaged 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while starting 40 of 77 career games for the Bruins during three seasons.
In April 2021, Hill posted an Instagram video in which he explained his reasons for leaving the program that February. He said he would be retiring from basketball as he dealt with anxiety and depression.
Rams TE Hopkins suspended 3 games under NFL’s drug policy
THOUSAND OAKS — Los Angeles Rams reserve tight end Brycen Hopkins was suspended three games without pay Wednesday for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
Hopkins will be eligible to return when the Rams (1-1) host the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16.
A fourth-round draft pick from Purdue in 2020, Hopkins has one reception for nine yards in 12 career regular-season games. He caught all four passes thrown his way for 47 yards in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February, stepping up after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his knee.
The suspension of Hopkins leaves the Rams with one tight end currently on their active roster in seventh-year pro Tyler Higbee. Los Angeles also has Jared Pinkney and Roger Carter Jr. on its practice squad.
Suspended Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury
Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that came barely a week after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.
The decision was quickly applauded by many — among them, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the National Basketball Players Association and even Sarver’s partners in the ownership group that operates the Suns and Mercury.
Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action,” although he initially hoped he would be able to keep control of the franchises — pointing to his record that, he claims, paints a dramatically different picture of who he is and what he stands for.
“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver wrote in a statement. “For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”
Silver said he “fully” supports Sarver’s decision.
“This is the right next step for the organization and community,” Silver said.
Sarver bought the teams in July 2004 for about $400 million — then a record price for an NBA franchise. He is not the lone owner of the Suns and Mercury, but the primary one. Suns Legacy Partners LLC, the ownership group, said its work to create a “culture of respect and integrity” would continue.
Stewart, debuting Thomas help US beat Belgium in WCup opener
SYDNEY — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in her debut for the United States, which beat Belgium 87-72 in its World Cup opener on Thursday.
Jewell Loyd also scored 14 points for the short-handed U.S. team, which was still missing Las Vegas Aces players A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. They were on their way to Australia after celebrating the franchise’s first WNBA championship with a parade on Tuesday. The trio is expected to be in Sydney on Friday. Connecticut Sun players Thomas and Brionna Jones arrived in Australia about 30 hours before tipoff.
Thomas and Jones were two of six players on the roster who hadn’t played for the U.S. in either the World Cup or Olympics.
This team is very different from the one that won a third straight gold in Spain in 2018. Sue Bird is retired and Diana Taurasi is out as well. Brittney Griner, who would have been on this team, is in a Russian jail after being convicted of drug possession last month in a politically charged case and sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government is trying to secure her release.
These teams met in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, with the Americans using a big third quarter to pull away and win by 16.
The Americans jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead before Belgium settled down to get within one. The U.S. lengthened the lead again behind Stewart and Loyd and was up 48-39 at the half. The Americans went on a 12-4 run to start the third quarter and put the game away.
Training camps open around NHL after another short offseason
Training camps open around the NHL on Thursday after another short offseason, a third in a row squeezed by the pandemic. That doesn’t bother Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon one bit.
For one of hockey’s best players and his teammates, it’s already time to get back on the ice and defend their Stanley Cup title, less than three months since they knocked off the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
“I still feel like I just was playing,” MacKinnon said. “I took two weeks off, and then I started skating again. It’s just fun. I enjoy it, and I like the short summer. It feels like the season’s just kind of rolling over again.”
The NHL rolls into fall coming off an entertaining playoffs and final with the chance to finally get back on a normal schedule. That means full camps for teams that got new coaches and the benefits of a regular routine.
That means a mere 88 days between Game 6 of the final and the first-on ice practice sessions.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery, miss start of season
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee next week for the second time in less than a year and figures to miss the start of the season.
The Bulls said Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement Wednesday in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
Ball played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence last year after being acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade. He was limited to 35 games and did not play after Jan. 14.
Ball had surgery for a torn meniscus two weeks later. He experienced discomfort when he tried to ramp up activities. The Bulls had him rest for 10 days, hoping it would resolve the issue and allow him to return. But he felt pain again when he started preparing to play.
Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Besides giving the Bulls a steadying hand on offense, he helped tighten their perimeter defense.
Norman won’t be part of his QBE Shootout tournament
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Norman says he has been asked not to attend the QBE Shootout in December, a PGA Tour-sanctioned event he started in 1989 as the Shark Shootout that is held at the Tiburon Golf Club course he designed.
It was not clear who asked that he not attend the Dec. 9-11 tournament. The tournament director says it was a collective decision.
Norman, who is in Washington to meet with members of Congress about his Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, revealed the news in an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon without saying who was behind it.
“Why one might ask? Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike,” Norman said. “And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand.
“In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree — competition breeds excellence.”
The QBE Shootout was the first of the PGA Tour’s unofficial season late in the year to raise more than $1 million for childhood cancer, a figure he says now tops $15 million. It is comprised of 12 two-player teams competing in various formats.
Ukraine finally loses in Scotland, 3-0 in Nations League
GLASGOW, Scotland — Ukraine finally lost a game at Hampden Park, beaten 3-0 by Scotland which moved atop their Nations League group on Wednesday.
The teams returned to the place where Ukraine won a World Cup playoff in June, though neither will go to the tournament in Qatar in November because Wales advanced from their knockout bracket.
Scotland dominated play and wasted good scoring chances before captain John McGinn struck in the 70th minute with a low shot after using his strength to shrug off defender Valeriy Bondar.
Substitute Lyndon Dykes padded the lead with a pair of headers from corners in the 80th and 87th.
Scotland now leads Group 1 in the Nations League second tier by two points from Ukraine with two rounds left. Scotland hosts Ireland on Saturday then travels to play Ukraine again on Tuesday.
5 Kentucky players sue Lexington police over 2021 arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Five of six Kentucky football players cleared by a grand jury last year on burglary charges have sued a Lexington police officer who directed the investigation of a March 2021 incident at an off-campus private party.
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Vito Tisdale, Joel Williams and Andru Phillips allege in lawsuits that officer Cory Vinlove knew probable cause did not exist to charge them and “embarked on a journey” to frame them for a crime they didn’t commit. The suits filed in U.S. District Court also name officer Donnell Gordon, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government as defendants.
Only Tisdale, who is injured, McClain and Phillips remain with the No. 8 Wildcats.
Attorney Elliot Slosar of Chicago-based civil rights firm Loevy & Loevy said in a statement that the lawsuit is “another tragic example of the damage caused by corrupt policing in America.”
World Cup captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar
GENEVA — FIFA came under pressure Wednesday from several European soccer federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games in Qatar to campaign against discrimination.
France and Germany, the last two World Cup champions, were among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who joined the “OneLove” campaign, which started in the Netherlands. The Dutch team plays Qatar in Group A on Nov. 29.
FIFA rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body.
Armbands are the latest battleground for players to push political messages linked to the World Cup hosted in Qatar, where homosexual acts are illegal and the treatment of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has been a decade-long controversy.
“Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching,” England captain Harry Kane said in a statement.
The Swiss soccer federation said it wanted captain Granit Xhaka to wear an armband on which “you can see a heart with diverse colors which represent the diversity of humanity.”
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on smack: ‘Vegas is Vegas’
TEMPE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray appears content to let face smacks that happened in Vegas stay in Vegas.
Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that they were investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck the Cardinals quarterback amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.
Murray said on Wednesday that the crazy ending to the game mirrored the crazy postgame situation with fans. Talking to reporters, the quarterback didn’t condone the smack, but also didn’t act as if he wanted to hold a grudge.
“Stuff happens fast,” Murray said. “I don’t know. I know every person I’ve hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don’t know if he probably didn’t know where he was — it was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun. But — I don’t know — I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that matter.
“But no hard feelings toward the guy. If I see him, I’ll shake his hand. It is what it is.”
Murray said he doesn’t regret going toward the stands during the postgame celebration: “No — I would do it all over again if I could.”
Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.
Stars expect to open camp without unsigned scorer Robertson
FRISCO, Texas — Young 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson is expected to miss the start of training camp for the Dallas Stars because the team and the restricted free agent haven’t agreed on a new contract.
General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday there’s been steady, ongoing negotiations over the last couple of weeks with Robertson and his representatives. Nill wouldn’t say what has kept the two sides from reaching a deal, adding there have been “very good discussions.”
The Stars, with new coach Pete DeBoer, open camp Thursday in Cedar Park, Texas, at the home of their AHL team. They have three days of work there before returning to North Texas for their exhibition opener at home on Monday night. They open the regular season Oct. 13 at Nashville.
“I think he’s disappointed he’s not at camp, we are too,” Nill said before the team departed for the Austin area. “I think it’s very important for a younger player and as you mentioned, the (new) coaching staff. ... We do have some time on our side, but we wish he gets here as soon as he can.”
Robertson had a base salary of $750,000 last season, the end of a $2.775 million, three-year contract. He still has five more years before he has the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent.
Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup
LISBON, Portugal — This year’s World Cup apparently won’t be the end for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 37-year-old Portugal star said he is not considering retiring from international soccer in December after the tournament in Qatar, and plans to play at the 2024 European Championship.
“I’m still motivated. My ambition is really high,” Ronaldo said at an event late Tuesday after being recognized by the Portuguese soccer federation for his scoring feats. “I’m in a national team with a lot of youngsters. I want to be in the World Cup and at Euros. I want to make that commitment now.”
Ronaldo earlier this year had already dismissed retirement talks when asked if the World Cup in Qatar would be his last.
The forward has been struggling at Manchester United and has not been an undisputed starter with the English club.
Royals fire longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have fired longtime general manager Dayton Moore, who took the club from a perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its return to mediocrity.
Royals owner John Sherman, who had retained Moore after acquiring the club from David Glass in 2019, announced the decision in a news conference that Moore attended at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday.
Moore was elevated from GM to president of baseball operations earlier this year, when longtime understudy J.J. Picollo took on the GM role. Picollo will now lead the baseball operations department.
Olympic champ Van Vleuten crashes at road cycling worlds
WOLLONGONG, Australia — Dutch star Annemiek van Vleuten crashed heavily at the world road cycling championships on Wednesday and was taken to a hospital.
The Olympic and world champion, one of the biggest names at the Wollongong worlds, had a mechanical problem at the start of the mixed team relay.
“All bruised and especially worried about my right elbow/arm,” she tweeted. “Don’t know what happened . . . I got out of balance, but what ever caused it: it will not help or change my situation. Now in the hospital.”
Her crash overshadowed the mixed team relay, where Switzerland won gold, Italy the silver and Australia the bronze.
Van Vleuten was second in the Dutchwomen’s pace line, only a few meters after setting off from the start ramp, when she lost control and hit the ground heavily. The Dutch ace was in shock and her right knee was bloodied as team staff rushed to her aid.
Van Vleuten was limping noticeably as she walked away from the crash scene.
It was unclear whether Van Vleuten will start in Saturday’s road race, where she is one of the favorites. Even without Van Vleuten, the powerful Dutch combination managed fifth place.
