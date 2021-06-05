20 of 30 MLB teams reach 85% vaccinations, relax protocols
NEW YORK — Two-thirds of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after four additional clubs qualified and raised the total to 20 franchises reaching 85% vaccinations for players and other on-field personnel.
The commissioner’s office and the players’ association said Friday that two additional teams had reached the 85% level of having received final doses and will be able to relax protocols within the next two weeks once they are fully vaccinated.
Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips.
MLB said 85.2% of Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, up just 0.7% from the previous week, and 82.9% had been fully vaccinated, up 1.7% from the previous week.
There were two positive tests — one for a major league player and one for a Triple-A player — among 9,291 tests in the past week, a 0.02% positive rate.
Minor league pitcher stable in hospital after liner to head
DURHAM, N.C. — Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was kept overnight at a hospital and remains in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive Thursday night, a frightening scene that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game.
Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp liner from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. Zombro crumbled to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound.
“As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital,” the Rays said in a statement Friday. “The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses.”
Cumberland took a knee near first base while Zombro was tended to. Others did the same across the field, many of them praying. Zombro was carried off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.
The 26-year-old Zombro signed as a minor league free agent with Tampa Bay in 2017 after going undrafted out of George Mason. He was appearing in his ninth game this season with the Bulls, entering the night 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He has a 2.79 ERA in his minor league career.
The game was called off with Norfolk leading 12-4.
Amateur Megha Ganne holds share of lead at US Women’s Open
SAN FRANCISCO — High school junior Megha Ganne shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday to become the first amateur in 15 years to have a share of the lead after any round at the U.S. Women’s Open.
The 17-year-old from New Jersey made back-to-back birdies on the back nine to take sole possession of the lead before making bogey on the 18th hole to end the day in a tie with Mel Reid on the Lake Course at the Olympic Club.
Ganne became the first amateur to lead after a round at the women’s Open since Jane Park did it after one round at Newport Country Club in 2006.
“I think just my ability to play smart and not take any unnecessary risks, and I didn’t panic when I got into the rough a couple of times out there,” Ganne said of the key to her success. “Because there are definitely holes I wasn’t keeping in the fairway, and it’s easy to panic out there, and I didn’t do that.”
Ganne needed a playoff last month to qualify for her second career U.S. Open but felt much more comfortable once she got here than she did two years ago when she missed the cut.
“I think the first time is nerve-racking for anybody and meeting your idols and being on the stage for the first time,” she said. “But the second time around, even the practice rounds, I wasn’t as nervous. I felt like I could come here and just play my game instead of soaking that all in.”
She did just that up the road from Stanford where she plans to go to college after graduating high school next year. She birdied three of the first eight holes and made three more on the back nine to overcome a pair of bogeys.
She made one of her few mistakes on 18 when she hit her approach shot into a greenside bunker.
Spain, Portugal draw 0-0 in front of nearly 15,000 in Madrid
MADRID — Watched by almost 15,000 fans, Spain and Portugal drew 0-0 in Madrid in a warm-up match for the European Championship which attracted the biggest crowd Friday for any event in Spain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a festive atmosphere not seen in soccer matches in the country in more than a year, the 14,743 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium chanted and waved flags to support Spain — and jeered nearly every time Cristiano Ronaldo touched the ball.
There had been smaller crowds at other events and matches across Spain, including the Madrid Open tennis tournament in May. No more than 5,000 fans had been allowed at some Spanish league soccer matches at the end of the season in regions where the pandemic was more under control.
The last time fans were allowed at Atlético Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano was in a Spanish league match in March 2020.
Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, and its vaccination campaign only recently has picked up pace.
Coaches ousted after player says he was forced to eat pork
CANTON, Ohio — The head football coach at an Ohio high school and six other coaches there have been ousted after a football player said he was forced him to eat pork in violation of his religious beliefs for missing a voluntary workout.
The Canton City Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to not renew the coaching contracts of Canton McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley, two of his assistants and an assistant baseball coach, The Canton Repository reported. With the same vote, the board also deemed three other assistant football coaches as ineligible for future coaching positions.
The district had suspended the coaches last week after the 17-year-old player reported what happened to him on May 24. Another coach was also suspended but he will remain as an assistant coach because the evidence did not show that he performed in the same manner as the other coaches, officials said.
A lawyer for the teen player’s family has announced plans to sue the school district. The player and his family are members of the Hebrew Israelite religious faith and do not eat pork.
District Superintendent Jeff Talbert said surveillance video gave administrators the information they needed to warrant their recommendations to the board. However, he declined to provide details of what happened and said the video would not be publicly released due to federal student privacy regulations.
Peter Pattakos, an attorney retained by Wattley, said details of the events were exaggerated and parts are false. His statements were supported by five football players who attended the school board meeting in support of the eight coaches.
Pattakos and the students said the player could have left at any time, adding that Wattley offered the teen chicken nuggets instead of the pizza after the player said he did not eat pork. They said the player chose to take off the pepperoni and eat it.
Pattakos blamed an assistant coach, whom he did not name, for inflaming the situation by reporting an exaggerated version to administrators and the player’s family. Pattakos also blamed the district for conducting a “rushed and incomplete” investigation.
Olympic champ Rollins-McNeal banned 5 years in doping case
MONACO — Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal was banned for five years on Friday in a doping case, ruling her out of this year’s Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said the American’s second career ban was for “tampering within the results management process” of doping control samples.
The 29-year-old hurdler’s ban runs to August 2024, days after the Paris Olympics finish.
However, Rollins-McNeal has started an appeal which could yet let her run in the 100-meter hurdles at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.
Jets’ Scheifele won’t appeal ‘excessive’ 4-game suspension
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele won’t appeal his four-game suspension for a crushing blow to the head and shoulder of Montreal’s Jake Evans.
Scheifele called the NHL’s decision “excessive” but said Friday he doesn’t want to be a distraction for his team. He added that he did not intend to injure Evans and was only trying to stop him from scoring.
Scheifele said he has reached out to some Canadiens players to check on Evans and is praying for his quick recovery.
The hit came in the final minute of the Canadiens’ 5-3 win in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday night. Evans wrapped a shot into the empty Winnipeg net as a charging Scheifele leveled Evans. Evans’ head struck the ice and he was taken off the ice on a stretcher. The forward was not hospitalized but Montreal interim coach Dominique Ducharme has said he has a concussion.
Scheifele drew a charging major and game misconduct.
Siebatcheu scores to lift US over Honduras in Nations League
DENVER — Honduras held the United States even for nearly an entire match, giving most of the young Americans their first flavor of the even harsher rough-and-tumble that awaits in World Cup qualifying.
Shortly before the game would have gone to penalty kicks, Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in the 89th minute, and the U.S. beat Honduras 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the first CONCACAF Nations League.
John Brooks lofted a pass to Weston McKennie, who cushioned a one-hop headed pass ahead of Siebatcheu’s path. The 25-year-old forward, who made his international debut in March, leaned in front of Óscar Boniek García and leaped forward to nod the ball past goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar.
“For many of the guys and then myself, as well, for it being our first experience, a real taste of what CONCACAF is going to be like, I think we handled it pretty well. We could have easily lost our head,” McKennie said.
The 20th-ranked U.S. will play the championship match of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday against No. 11 Mexico, the last time the full American player pool will gather before their pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener on Sept. 2.
MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations
Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout June.
Each of the 30 teams will host at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.
Teams will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season.
The teams also will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions.
Mikulak struggles, Malone shines at U.S. Championships
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sam Mikulak expected jitters at his first competition in 15 months.
What the six-time men’s national gymnastics champion didn’t expect was his body to give out on him. Yet as the 29-year-old walked onto the floor for his fifth event during the first day of U.S. Championships on Thursday, he could tell his tank was empty.
The result, a seventh-place finish and a likely end to his long run at the top. Mistakes on parallel bars, floor and pommel horse left him with a score of 82.450, well off the pace set by two-time NCAA champion Brody Malone at 86.250.
And while there’s plenty of time to regroup in what is basically a warm-up meet for the U.S. Olympic Trials later this month, Mikulak will spend Friday trying to figure out what happened to the swagger that has come so easily for so long.
“I just could not get into that confident mindset,” Mikulak said. “And I think I was just trying to dodge fear most of the time. And it kept me in a more of a flight response rather than a fight (response).”
Mikulak hadn’t performed under the lights since the 2020 American Cup, a layoff due almost entirely to the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent the downtime getting engaged and focusing on his mental health. He arrived at Dickies Arena with a renewed appreciation for his long run of success and stressed he was going to try and savor what is likely the final few months of his career.
Yes, he expected to be a little uneven. He just didn’t expect quite so many miscues.
Swiss Indoors tournament canceled for 2nd straight year
BASEL, Switzerland — The Swiss Indoors tournament was canceled Friday for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tournament organizer Roger Brennwald said “many questions remain unanswered” for the Oct. 25-31 event despite falling infection rates in Switzerland.
A successful tournament “with thousands of spectators per day, all of whom will be indoors, cannot be guaranteed,” Brennwald said.
Roger Federer won a record 10 titles, including the past three editions from 2017-19, at the Basel tournament where he was once a ball kid.
He will have turned 41 before the next scheduled Swiss Indoors in October 2022.
Shoulder surgery will sideline Domi for start of next season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021-22 season after surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.
Domi is expected to make a full recovery in five to six months, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Friday.
“Max had been experiencing some discomfort in his shoulder, which he brought to our attention last week and a subsequent examination revealed a labral tear,” Kekalainen said. “It was determined that surgery was the best course of action, and we look forward to Max’s return early next season.”
The surgery happened Thursday.
Domi’s absence could be significant, considering that the Blue Jackets already are deficient at the center position. The development is further motivation for the team to seek help through trades or free agency in the offseason.
The 26-year-old Domi was acquired in an October trade from the Montreal Canadiens. He had nine goals and 15 assists with a team-leading 75 penalty minutes in 54 games with the Blue Jackets last season. He had four goals and eight assists, including three multi-point efforts, in his last 17 games.
American defender Tim Ream agrees to new deal with Fulham
American defender Tim Ream will stay with Fulham after yet another relegation.
The club said Thursday the 33-year-old from St. Louis had agreed to a new contract.
Ream has been with Fulham since the start of the 2015-16 season. The stay included promotion to the Premier League for 2018-19, relegation to the second-tier League Championship for 2019-20, promotion for 2020-21 and relegation following this season, when the Cottagers finished 18th among the 20 teams with five wins, 20 losses and 13 draws.
Ream appeared in just seven league matches this season, down from 44 in 2019-20. Following an Oct. 24 loss to Crystal Palace, he was limited to a pair of FA Cup appearances until after relegation was assured. He then played in the final two games, against Manchester United on May 18 and the season finale against Newcastle five days later.
Perez fastest in practice for Azerbaijan GP, Mercedes slow
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Mercedes is slow again on a street circuit, and Lewis Hamilton can’t understand why.
The seven-time Formula One champion was a second off the pace of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez on Friday and nearly as far adrift of standings leader Max Verstappen. Even making the top 10 qualifying shootout on Saturday could be a challenge.
With a lack of pace at the last race in Monaco, Hamilton was never in contention and dropped behind Verstappen in the standings. Baku is a street circuit like Monaco but presents a very different challenge with a long straight section along the seafront making top speed important.
Perez set a time of 1 minute, 42.115 seconds in the second practice to lead Verstappen by .101 after the Dutch driver had been fastest in the first session.
F1 race in Singapore canceled over pandemic concerns
SINGAPORE — Formula One on Friday canceled the Singapore Grand Prix for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The street course race in Singapore under floodlights had been scheduled for Oct. 3.
Singapore has largely relied on tight entry restrictions and contact tracing to keep infections low during the pandemic. Organizers said they would not be able to deliver “a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff.”
“We understand that our fans were looking forward to another edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix,” said Colin Syn, deputy chairman of the Singapore GP. “To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore.
The pandemic has already caused numerous changes to the 2021 calendar. The season-opener in Australia was postponed from March to November and the Canadian Grand Prix set for June 13 was canceled. Two other races in China and Turkey were postponed indefinitely.
Glazer offers key shares in 1st meeting with Man United fans
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer offered Friday to make shares available to supporters with the same voting rights as shares held by his family, marking an attempt to heal the rift that deepened after failing to engage with fans before being part of the ill-fated attempt to launch a European Super League.
Talks on Friday marked the first engagement by the Glazers with fans since buying United in a leveraged takeover in 2005 that loaded debt onto the club and sparked years of protests. The dissent reached unprecedented levels last month when unrest around and inside Old Trafford led to United’s game against Liverpool being postponed, leading to the owning family’s pledge to attend a virtual fans’ forum.
United, which is controlled by the Glazer family, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its market capitalization is more than $2.5 billion.
