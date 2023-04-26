Orlando’s Banchero wins NBA rookie of year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft.
And nobody caught him.
Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season.
The former Duke standout averaged 20 points per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points and 40 games of at least 20 points, both the most among rookies this season. And he won rookie of the month four times, each of those announcements only further indicating that he was ahead of the field.
He became the third player to win rookie of the year as a member of the Magic, joining Shaquille O’Neal in 1993 and Mike Miller — who represents Banchero — in 2001. Banchero, on the TNT broadcast of the announcement, recalled a conversation he had with Miller on draft night.
“He looked at me and he asked me if I was going to be rookie of the year,” Banchero said. “I confidently said yes. It was just a goal I’ve always had, something I had my eye on from the second I got drafted. I’m glad I was able to do it.”
Banchero got 98 of the 100 first-place votes from a panel of writers and broadcasters who cover the league. Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder was second and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz was third. Kessler got the two first-place votes that Banchero didn’t receive.
Banchero is the first No. 1 pick to win the award in the season immediately after getting drafted since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016; Ben Simmons won the award in 2018, two years after he went No. 1.
Flames to get new arena under deal between team, governments
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames will get a new arena to replace the aging Saddledome under a deal between the team’s ownership and city and provincial governments.
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. — which owns the Saddledome and the Flames — announced the deal on Tuesday, as did the city of Calgary and the Alberta government.
The price tag for the arena was estimated at $800 million Canadian ($587 million U.S.), with the entire project estimated to cost $1.2 billion ($880 million U.S.). Among the projects that will be completed alongside the arena are parking, transit improvements, a new community rink and an enclosed plaza.
The 40-year-old Saddledome seats more than 19,000 for hockey games and hosted hockey and figure skating during the 1988 Winter Olympics.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city council voted unanimously in favor of the deal on Tuesday.
“This is a generational investment in place-making, creating space for community to gather,” Gondek said at a news conference on the proposed site for the new arena, close to the Saddledome.
The Alberta government is not contributing directly to the arena but said it plans to spend up to $300 million on public transit and road improvements, site utilities, reclamation and other infrastructure. The province is also contributing $30 million to cover half the cost of the 1,000-seat community rink.
“Calgary isn’t Calgary without the Flames, and Alberta isn’t Alberta without the Battle of Alberta,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.
Smith said last October that the Saddledome has served the community well but can no longer compete with new buildings across North America for events, concerts and sports.
Hawks’ playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Janet Jackson’s concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star.
The Hawks rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their playoff matchup on Tuesday night, sending the series back to Atlanta for Game 6.
It means that State Farm Arena is double-booked for Thursday night. The casualty will be Jackson’s concert, Live Nation said in a statement following the the team’s victory.
It will be moved to Friday. All tickets for Thursday’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to change their plans.
Doors for Jackson’s show Friday will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:45 p.m.
Canes’ Aho, Oilers’ Hyman each take a puck off the face
Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers are giving new meaning to the word “faceoff.”
Both were hit in the face by a puck on Tuesday night, and each played an indirect role in goals.
Aho was bloodied after being struck near the mouth by a shot from near the blue line by Pierre Engvall of the visiting Islanders. As the puck was falling to the ice, New York’s Brock Nelson swatted it out of the air and past Carolina goalie Antti Raanta for the first goal in an eventual 3-2 New York win over the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the teams’ first-round playoff series.
“Unfortunate it hits a guy in the face,” Nelson said. “For me it was nice, it was right there and I was able to get a stick on it in the air and go in.”
Aho eventually skated back to the bench while doubled over, then straight to the locker room. He returned midway through the period after getting stitches and eventually scored for Carolina.
“I just kind of didn’t know what hit me,” Aho said. “It came pretty quickly there. Obviously the guy was probably not aiming for my face either. Yeah, it’s hockey, it happens.”
Hyman picked up a point on his play in Game 5 of host Edmonton’s series against Los Angeles when a fluttering slap shot by teammate Evan Bouchard struck him on the left side of his face — also near his mouth — and ricocheted past Kings goalie Pheonix Copley.
Hyman was the hero for Edmonton in Game 4, scoring in overtime to knot the first-round series at two games apiece.
Rockets make it official, hire ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets officially hired Ime Udoka as their new coach on Tuesday, replacing Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons.
The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year’s draft.
“Ime’s intelligence, drive and toughness were the traits we were looking for in a coach to lead our team through this next stage of our development as we strive to become a champion,” Houston general manager Rafael Stone said in a statement. “We were honored to have the opportunity to speak to multiple outstanding candidates throughout the interview process and felt that Ime’s vision best aligned with the goals the Fertitta Family and myself have for the future of the Rockets.”
Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. He was then suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee.
The 45-year-old Udoka led the Celtics to a 51-31 record in his one season in Boston. The Celtics finished the regular season on a 26-6 run and beat Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami in the playoffs before falling to Golden State in six games in the NBA Finals.
Wild’s Foligno early game misconduct in Game 5 vs. Stars
DALLAS — Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa on Tuesday night.
Faksa remained facedown on the ice after the collision near the blue line, which came right after he had knocked the puck out of the air with his hand. He had to be helped off the ice once he got up, but returned to the game midway through the first period.
The major penalty was upheld and the game misconduct issued after officials reviewed the play.
Dallas took a 1-0 lead when Tyler Seguin scored eight seconds into the penalty. That was one of five shots the Stars got on goal in 2½ minutes before defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s interference penalty that led to 4-on-4 hockey.
Seguin had two power-play goals in Game 4 when Dallas won 3-2 on Sunday night in Minnesota to even the series at two games apiece. Both of those came after penalties by Foligno.
There were seven 10-minute misconduct penalties issued in the final 5½ minutes in the last game played in Dallas, which was Game 2 on Wednesday.
Chicago Cubs place OF Cody Bellinger on the paternity list
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the paternity list on Tuesday.
Bellinger and his girlfriend welcomed their second child on Sunday, a baby girl.
The 27-year-old Bellinger is off to a strong start in his first year with Chicago, batting .300 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 21 games. The 2019 NL MVP finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs in December.
The Cubs also recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa. He was in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against San Diego.
The team also announced that right-hander Kyle Hendricks will make a rehab start with Iowa on Thursday. Hendricks is coming back from a right shoulder strain. He hasn’t pitched in a big league game since July 5.
Hendricks is known more for his command and deception, but Cubs manager David Ross said he has been throwing the ball a little harder during his comeback.
“He’s touched 90 a couple times, which is something he wanted to work on in this downtime in building back up,” Ross said. “There was a real sense of kind of a working towards a little bit of a velocity increase, and he’s felt great about that.”
Ross was noncommittal when asked how many rehab starts Hendricks would make before returning to the majors. He is expected to be around four innings and 60 pitches on Thursday.
“We’ll see how it goes from there,” Ross said. “I’d like to get him multiple starts, but there’s a lot of variables in that that can also change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.