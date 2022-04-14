AP Source: Bauer leave extended through April 22
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended yet again, this time by six additional days through April 22, by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.
The decision was made Wednesday, a person familiar with the proceedings said, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the union.
MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.
Bauer’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have repeatedly pointed out that administrative leave is not a disciplinary action.
Bauer did not pitch after June 29. He had a record of 8-2 and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances in his first season with the Dodgers. He was paid his $28 million salary last year.
Los Angeles prosecutors decided in February not to charge Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing the San Diego woman he met through social media.
Prosecutors were unable to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a document concluding their investigation.
After the prosecutors’ decision, Bauer vehemently denied in a seven-minute video posted on YouTube that he abused the woman. He said the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night, he said.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.
After winning his first Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers.
Sounders reach Champions League final,beating NYCFC in semis
HARRISON, N.J. — The Seattle Sounders reached the CONCACAF Champions League final for the first time, beating New York City FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-leg semifinal.
The second leg of the semifinal matchup between Major League Soccer teams finished 1-1 on Wednesday night thanks largely to a memorable performance in goal from Seattle’s Stefan Frei.
Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the first half to give Seattle a needed road goal and a three-goal advantage on aggregate. Santiago Rodríguez scored early in the second half for the reigning MLS Cup champions, but NYCFC was an able to get another shot past Frei.
The Seattle goalkeeper was credited with seven saves, most of them coming in the final 25 minutes as NYCFC desperately pushed for goals.
Seattle will face LigaMX side Pumas in the two-leg final looking to be the first MLS team to win the title under its current format. The Sounders are the fifth MLS team to reach the final under the current format joining Real Salt Lake (2011), CF Montreal (2015), Toronto FC (2018) and LAFC (2020).
Allyson Felix says she’s retiring after 2022 track season
Allyson Felix, who closed the Tokyo Games last year with more Olympic medals than any U.S. track and field athlete in history, says she will retire after the 2022 season.
“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy,” Felix said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you.”
At age 35, Felix won a bronze medal in the 400 meters last summer in Tokyo, then followed it up with a gold medal in the 4x400 relay.
Those were her 10th and 11th Olympic medals, which helped her pass Carl Lewis in the U.S. record book and left her behind only one runner in history, Finland’s Paavo Nurmi, who won 12 medals between 1920 and 1928.
Her last major meets figure to be the U.S. championships from June 23-26, then the world championships, which take place in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24.
Felix also has a record 13 gold medals and 18 overall from world championships.
More recently, she has become an outspoken advocate for women. Her daughter, Camryn, was born in 2018. Around the same time, Felix cut ties with Nike, upset with the way the company treated pregnant athletes.
In her Instagram post, she said: “This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter.”
Hannah Green takes 1-stroke lead at LPGA Lotte Championship
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 on Wednesday to take the lead after the first round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.
Green had eight birdies, including five on the front nine, at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, a first-time venue in the 10th edition of the tournament. The Australian hit 11 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens in regulation and needed just 26 putts.
“I’ve been hitting the ball good,” Green said. “I just felt like with the putter I just needed to see a couple go in. So, that’s kind of what led to my score today. Holed a couple longer ones, which is nice. Just made the hole feel a little bit bigger.”
She won both her tour titles in 2019, taking the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Cambia Portland Classic.
“I really enjoy coming to Hawaii,” Green said. “It’s such a relaxed vibe, and I think that’s what we need a little bit more of when we’re on the golf course. This afternoon, I’m probably going to go to the beach. Hopefully, doesn’t get too much windier or might not be too pleasant.”
Hyo Joo Kim, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Aditi Ashok, Alison Lee and Gemma Dryburgh were a stroke back.
“We were lucky to get out kind of before it really started blowing,” Dryburgh said. “When we made the turn it got pretty strong. Yeah, just used my Scottish knowledge.”
Defending champion Lydia Ko opened with a bogey-free 69.
South Carolina, Staley honored with downtown parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of fans filled the streets of downtown Columbia for a celebration of South Carolina’s second women’s basketball national championship Wednesday.
The Gamecocks won the title with a 64-49 victory over UConn in Minneapolis on April 3.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, her players and staff rode on cars, floats and trucks to South Carolina’s Statehouse where they were honored by officials. There were more than 60 vehicles in the parade.
Staley thanked her “FAMS,” who have helped the program once more lead the country at 12,268 fans per home game.
Staley, riding in a white convertible Rolls Royce, signed T-shirts and took selfies with people lined up along the route.
“How much you love us, really resonates with me,” she said at the podium.
Columbia Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann and the city council proclaimed April as “South Carolina national championship” month.
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) told the team they would be honored at the White House in a few weeks. “You’ll be received by the president of the United States,” Clyburn said.
When the Gamecocks won the NCAA Tournament in 2017, a White House invitation didn’t come until months later, after South Carolina had started fall practice. Staley declined the invite, saying she was totally focused on the upcoming season.
Ex-Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced Wednesday he is transferring to West Virginia.
Daniels made the announcement on Instagram following a weekend visit to West Virginia’s campus. Daniels also had visited Missouri and Oregon State in recent weeks. He is wrapping up undergraduate classes at Georgia and would be a graduate transfer for the Mountaineers.
Shortly after Daniels’ announcement, West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell posted a short video Wednesday on Twitter from a recent practice in which he yells, “Let’s go!” Harrell held the same position at Southern California when Daniels played there before transferring to Georgia for the 2020 season.
In two seasons at Georgia, Daniels completed 69% of his passes for 1,953 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. He went 7-0 as a starter.
ESPN first reported Daniels’ decision.
Peacock’s Sunday package to be called ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’
STAMFORD, Conn. — Peacock’s Sunday morning Major League Baseball package will be called “MLB Sunday Leadoff,” NBC Sports said Wednesday.
Peacock will stream games produced by NBC Sports for 18 straight weeks beginning on May 8. The first six games will begin at 11:30 a.m. EDT with the remaining ones beginning at 12 p.m. EDT.
The first game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on May 8 will also air on NBC.
On each of the Sundays a game is on Peacock, it will be the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. EDT, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin.
Peacock will also air the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which features the top minor-league prospects. The game will be played during All-Star Week festivities at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in July.
AP source: QB Derek Carr gets 3-year extension from Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have given quarterback Derek Carr a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.
The extension is worth $121.5 million, the person said, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.
Despite all sorts of turmoil with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.
An eight-year veteran, Carr, 31, was entering the final year of his deal, worth nearly $19.8 million in base salary. When healthy, he has been a starter for nearly all of that time with the Raiders and has made three Pro Bowls.
That contract was for five years at $125 million, the richest in the NFL at the time he signed it in 2017. The new deal puts him more in line with what veteran starting quarterbacks make throughout the league.
Mason takes over at Saint Peter’s needing to settle roster
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Bashir Mason is looking forward to the challenge of taking over at Saint Peter’s after its incredible run to the Elite Eight.
He understands that replacing Shaheen Holloway will be a tough act to follow after the Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to reach the final eight in the NCAA Tournament, and fan favorites across college basketball.
Even tougher for the 38-year-old Jersey City native, who spent the past decade at nearby Wagner, will be keeping the Peacocks’ roster intact. Starting guards Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee are in the transfer portal and top reserve guard Doug Edert has decided to transfer to Bryant.
“Getting the roster settled is what I’m focused on,” Mason said Wednesday, shortly after being introduced as the Peacocks’ new coach. Holloway left two weeks ago for the job at Seton Hall, his alma mater.
Banks, Lee and Edert were at the news conference in the refurbished Run Baby Run Arena along with Peacocks teammates and players from Wagner in Staten Island. Edert confirmed his decision to tranfer.
Banks said Mason tried to recruit him out of high school, so he knows him.
“I am listening to all my options,” said Banks, who led the Peacocks, averaging 11.3 points. “I am just going to be open-minded to everything.”
Mason said he spoke Tuesday with the Peacocks, telling them that he is a worker and knows they are, too. He said he’s not there to shake things up and wants to take the program to new heights.
Clase’s Guardians contract could be worth $38M over 7 years
CLEVELAND — Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase gets a $2 million signing bonus and $1.5 million salaries this season and next as part of his $20 million, five-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians, a deal that could be worth $38 million over seven seasons.
Clase gets $2.5 million in 2024, $4.5 million in 2025 and $6 million in 2026 as part of the deal announced last Thursday.
Cleveland has a $10 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout and a $10 million team option for 2028 with a $10 million buyout.
Clase would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.
His 2027 and 2028 salaries could increase based on performance from 2022-26: $500,000 each for 200 games or innings and 250 games or innings, and $1 million for 300 games or innings. Each of the options would increase by $500,000 each time he wins the Mariano Rivera-Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award and by $250,000 for each second- or third-place finish for the award. He can earn a maximum of $3 million in escalators.
Clase missed the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season after being suspended for the use of the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone. But the 24-year-old closer was dominant in 71 appearances as a rookie last season, striking out 74 in just 69 2/3 innings while earning 24 saves with a paltry 1.29 ERA.
Mayfield: Browns ‘disrespected,’ deceived him about future
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson.
Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland’s quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with the Houston Texans, said the team was not upfront with him.
“I feel disrespected 100 percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another,” Mayfield said in an appearance on the “Ya Never Know” podcast, which was taped last week.
Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, which he injured in Week 2. Cleveland fell way short of expectations, finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs after ending a long postseason drought the previous season.
He underwent surgery right after the season and Browns general manager Andrew Berry publicly indicated the team was planning to bring Mayfield back as the starter while privately investigating whether to add Watson, accused by two dozen massage therapists in Texas of sexual assault and harassment.
When Mayfield learned of the Browns’ interest, he demanded a trade. Watson, who initially turned down Cleveland, then changed his mind, waived his no-trade clause and signed a record-setting $230 million fully guaranteed contract.
Jaguars LT Robinson signs 1-year, $16.7M franchise tender
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender Wednesday, guaranteeing him $16.7 million this season.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and new coach Doug Pederson have said repeatedly they hope to sign Robinson to a long-term deal.
The former Alabama standout has started 61 games over five seasons since Jacksonville drafted him with the 34th overall pick in 2017. But he’s been far from one of the league’s best blind-side protectors.
Using the franchise tag on him for a second straight year was a surprise move considering the Jaguars drafted Stanford left tackle Walker Little with the 45th overall pick last year in hopes of pairing him up with quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Little started the final two games of the 2021 season and played well, leading some to believe Baalke would move on from Robinson.
Korda beats Miami winner Alcaraz to advance in Monte Carlo
MONACO — Sebastian Korda beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in windy conditions at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday to reach the third round of the clay-court season opener in Monaco.
Both players struggled with their serve in the decisive set as winds in reached 32 kilometers (20 miles) per hour. Korda finally broke for 5-3 and served out the match in just over three hours.
With his first career title in Miami still fresh on his mind, the 18-year-old Spaniard was twice unable to serve out the opening set before the American battled back and took it in a tiebreaker.
“It was very tricky,” the 21-year-old Korda said of the wind. “Up top it would go one way, and then it would kind of swoop down and tornado while you were playing. You never knew what you were going to get.”
Korda made a splash at the French Open in 2020 by getting to the fourth round before losing to Rafael Nadal. More recently, Korda gave a scare to the 21-time Grand Slam champion in his opening match at the Indian Wells last month before losing to his idol in California.
Korda will face Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, who beat Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.
Third-ranked Alexander Zverev opened his clay-court season by beating Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-1, 7-5 after coming from 4-2 down in the second set. His third-round opponent will be Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who advanced when Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retired while trailing 4-3 in the third set.
Real Madrid and Villarreal stay alive in Champions League
MADRID — Two Spanish clubs. Contrasting histories in soccer. The same magical Champions League night.
Real Madrid and Villarreal both found a way to advance to the semifinals of the European competition on Tuesday, with powerhouse Madrid surviving a comeback by defending champion Chelsea and modest Villarreal fending off German giant Bayern Munich.
There was drama in both matches as Madrid needed a goal in extra time from Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and Villarreal an 88th-minute strike by Samuel Chukwueze in Munich.
Madrid lost 3-2 but advanced on aggregate after winning the first leg in England 3-1. Villarreal’s 1-1 draw was enough after it had won 1-0 at home in the first match.
