USC signs Andy Enfield to 6-year contract extension
LOS ANGELES — Andy Enfield’s success in turning around Southern California’s basketball program has earned him a six-year contract extension.
Athletic director Mike Bohn announced the extension through the 2027-28 season on Wednesday, a day before the 21st-ranked Trojans open play in the Pac-12 Tournament. The team is 25-6 overall, having set a record for regular-season victories.
“My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan Family,” Enfield said in a statement. “I feel great about the future of USC basketball in the Pac-12 and nationally.”
In his ninth season, Enfield’s overall record is 182-116. He was named Pac-12 coach of the year last season, when USC was 25-8 and advanced to the Elite Eight for just the second time in 67 years.
Enfield’s recent five-game winning streak over crosstown rival UCLA was USC’s longest versus the Bruins since 1943.
“Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him,” said Bohn, who has been Enfield’s boss for three years. “We are excited about the trajectory of our men’s basketball program with regards to results, recruiting, and the development of the young men on our team. We are committed to continuing to enhance and strengthen our program as we move ahead, and we are looking forward to the immediate opportunity to make another March Madness run.”
USC has had players selected in the first round of the NBA draft the last three years, including Evan Mobley last year.
49ers fan punched during NFC championship out of coma
LOS ANGELES — A San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched during a confrontation at SoFi Stadium in January is out of a coma and back in the San Francisco Bay Area, a family friend said Wednesday. A suspect was criminally charged earlier this month.
Daniel Luna, a chef and restaurant owner from Oakland, had to be put into a medically induced coma in Los Angeles after he was punched, fell and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.
Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. The charge was filed March 2 but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not announce it until Wednesday following news reports of Luna’s recovery.
Cifuentes-Rossell was released on $30,000 bail; his arraignment is scheduled for August. A phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Unvaccinated Djokovic says he is out of Indian Wells, Miami
Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the U.S.”
Djokovic, who recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in Januaryand was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.
Rafael Nadal wound up winning the Australian Open for his 21st major trophy, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most claimed by a man in the history of tennis.
Djokovic is a 34-year-old from Serbia who said in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic raged, that he was opposed to needing to be vaccinated to travel. In June of that year, with professional tennis on hiatus, he organized a series of exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia with no rules requiring social distancing or masking — a tour that was called off after some players, including Djokovic, got COVID-19.
His name was put in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open in California on Tuesday, even though his status was up in the air because the U.S. has been requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country. In addition, the tournament had previously announced that everyone on-site at Indian Wells would need to be fully inoculated.
Vikings hire Tyler Williams from Rams to lead training staff
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings hired Tyler Williams as their executive director of player health and performance on Wednesday, bringing in another former member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to follow new head coach Kevin O’Connell.
Williams spent the last 15 years with the Rams. His title last season was director of sports science and assistant athletic trainer. Williams was the NFC recipient of the assistant athletic trainer of the year award from the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society for 2020.
Williams will take over the team’s sports medicine operation that was directed by Eric Sugarman for the last 16 years. Sugarman was dismissed earlier this week, as part of the ongoing transition under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell.
The Vikings also announced the hiring of Grant Udinski as an assistant to O’Connell focusing on special projects. He spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers as a coaching assistant.
Tomljanovic wins in 3 sets to open Indian Wells tournament
INDIAN WELLS — Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia beat American Hailey Baptiste 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 in opening-round play at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.
Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia overcame American Elvina Kaliera 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) despite 18 double faults as the combined men’s and women’s event returned to its usual March place on the calendar after being disrupted by COVID-19.
The tournament was one of the first major sporting events to be canceled in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down the world. It was moved to October last year and played with few spectators in the stands.
Alison Riske routed Caty McNally 6-0, 6-3 in an all-American matchup.
Kaia Kanepi defeated 17-year-old American Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-3. Montgomery, winner of the junior girls’ singles and doubles titles at the 2021 U.S. Open, connected on 57% of her first serves but had nine double faults.
Other first-round winners were American Claire Liu, Petra Martic and Misaki Doi.
The women’s draw is missing the world’s top two players — Ash Barty and Barbora Krejcikova. Barty said she hasn’t sufficiently recovered after winning the Australian Open and Krejcikova has an elbow injury.
Brian Flores wants lawsuit against NFL heard in court
Brian Flores wants the NFL to reject the Miami Dolphins’ request for an arbitration hearing regarding his class-action lawsuit against the team and the league alleging racist hiring practices.
Flores’ lawyer sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, urging him to turn down Miami’s request and have the case settled in court.
“Arbitration is not transparent,” attorney Douglas H. Wigdor wrote in his letter. “Indeed, arbitration is by its very nature a secretive process that takes place behind closed doors and outside of the public eye. The lack of transparency in arbitration only serves to continue the status quo—which in this case, is one that you have conceded must be fairly evaluated and potentially overhauled. That cannot happen in arbitration. In addition to being secret and confidential, it is a well-accepted fact that arbitration presents a barrier to justice for victims of discrimination and other misconduct.”
Flores, hired as a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, filed his lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons before he was fired in January.
Kings’ Sabonis suspended one game for making contact with ref
NEW YORK — The NBA suspended Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis one game without pay on Wednesday for aggressively confronting and making contact with an official who called him for a technical foul.
Sabonis was ejected in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks after receiving double technicals.
The first was for unsportsmanlike reaction to a called foul. He then “approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner,” the league said, which led to the second technical and his ejection.
The Kings said in a statement that they disagreed with the suspension.
“He is a consummate professional and the ultimate competitor,” the team said. “We stand behind Domas, and he has our full support.”
Sabonis had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings in the 131-115 loss. The Knicks rallied from a 20-point deficit.
5 accused a decade after renowned Puerto Rican boxer killed
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — With heads bowed and surrounded by heavily armed police, the first suspects arrested nearly a decade after the fatal shooting of renowned Puerto Rico boxer Héctor Camacho appeared in court Wednesday to face murder charges.
Five men are accused in the slaying of the fighter nicknamed “Macho Camacho” and a friend while they sat in a Ford Mustang outside a bar in November 2012, a killing that shocked many who revered the boxer.
Three of the suspects were serving federal sentences for unrelated crimes and were flown in from Florida as part of what police called “Operation Knockout.” A fourth suspect was arrested in the pre-dawn hours in the same city where Camacho was killed, emerging with only a towel wrapped around his waist just minutes after police with long weapons surrounded his house and knocked on a window. A fifth suspect remains in a Puerto Rico prison for an unrelated case.
Authorities said two other suspects were killed in unrelated events in 2013 and 2015.
Go For Gin, winner of the 1994 Kentucky Derby, dies at 31
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Go For Gin, who won the 1994 Kentucky Derby and was the race’s oldest living winner, has died. He was 31.
Kentucky Horse Park announced on its web site that Go For Gin died Tuesday from heart failure. He had lived there since retiring from stud in June 2011.
Trained by Hall of Famer Nick Zito, the Kentucky-bred son of Cormorant and Never Knock by Stage Door Johnny won five times with seven seconds and two thirds in 19 starts. He earned $1.380 million lifetime, and his progeny have earned more than $16.5 million.
With Hall of Famer Chris McCarron aboard, Go For Gin started the 120th Derby from the No. 8 post on a sloppy track but was in front by the half-mile point on the way to a two-length victory over Strodes Creek. Favorite Holy Bull finished 12th after breaking poorly from the No. 4 post.
McCarron said he was saddened to learn of the horse’s passing and added, “My memories of him giving me a second Kentucky Derby victory will remain indelible in my heart for as long as I live. Rest in peace, my old pal.”
Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt win Europa League last-16 1st legs
Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt secured first-leg victories Wednesday in the Europa League round of 16.
In Spain, all the goals came in the opening 32 minutes as Frankfurt won 2-1 at Real Betis.
Filip Kostić scored the opener for the German side in the 14th by shooting over goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. It was canceled out by Nabil Fekir curling in a shot on the half-hour but Daichi Kamada slotted Frankfurt back in front two minutes later from close range.
Bravo prevented the visitors from taking a bigger advantage back to Germany for next week’s second leg by saving a penalty in the second half from Rafael Borré.
In Portugal, Lucas Paquetá was set up by Moussa Dembele’s pass in the 59th minute to clinch Lyon’s 1-0 win at Porto.
The remaining last-16 first legs are on Thursday, including Barcelona hosting Galatasaray.
Jessica Berman new leader of National Women’s Soccer League
Jessica Berman, a former executive for the NHL and the National Lacrosse League, has been named commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Berman replaces Lisa Baird, who resigned last October amid a scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment and coercion brought against one of the league’s most prominent coaches.
Berman’s appointment was announced Wednesday and her four-year term will start on April 20. Interim CEO Marla Messing, hired to oversee the league following Baird’s departure, will continue in her role and advise Berman during the transition until May 31.
Berman takes over the league after a turbulent 2021. Five league coaches either resigned or were dismissed. Among them was North Carolina Coach Paul Riley, who was fired after The Athletic detailed claims of sexual misconduct. He denied the allegations.
Baird stepped down in the fallout, and both U.S. Soccer and the NWSL opened independent investigations.
Magnussen back to F1 with Haas team that fired him in 2020
Kevin Magnussen will make a surprise return to Formula One this season with the same team that fired him a year ago.
The Danish driver was rehired Wednesday by Haas F1 to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who was fired over the weekend following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Magnussen signed a multi-year contract and will drive the new Haas car for the first time on Friday in F1’s test at Bahrain. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will test the car Thursday afternoon.
Maciver returns to Blackhawks as associate GM under Davidson
CHICAGO — Norm Maciver is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks after he was hired as associate general manager under new GM Kyle Davidson.
The team announced Maciver’s return on Wednesday. The 57-year-old Maciver had been working as the director of player personnel for the Seattle Kraken.
“Bringing in Norm is the first of many hires we plan to make as we restructure our hockey operations,” Davidson said in a release. “I think it is important in this new hockey operations department to balance strong knowledge in hockey with new and innovative thinking. Norm brings that institutional knowledge and is one of the best talent evaluators in the business — pushing the boundaries on new methods and techniques that we need here at the Blackhawks.”
Maciver will oversee Chicago’s scouting operation, reporting directly to Davidson. Before he was hired by the expansion Kraken, Maciver worked for the Blackhawks for 14 years in a variety of roles, including assistant GM, director of player personnel and director of player development.
Iditarod leader Seavey is first to leave ghost town of Ophir
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Dallas Seavey was leading the Iditarod early Wednesday, in his quest to become the race’s greatest champion.
Seavey was the first musher to leave the ghost town of Ophir as mushers continue to jockey for position in the early part of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and lead changes are common.
Ophir is 352 miles (566 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race. Seavey left there at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday with 12 dogs in harness. He had an 18-minute lead over the second-place musher, Brent Sass, who has 13 dogs remaining on his team.
Sass, the race’s 2012 Rookie of the Year, is looking for his first Iditarod title.
A musher must start the race with at least 12 dogs but no more than 14. Race rules require at least five dogs be on the team at the finish line.
