USC hires Cavs’ Lindsay Gottlieb as women’s hoops coach
LOS ANGELES — Lindsay Gottlieb is returning to the Pac-12 as the head women’s basketball coach at Southern California.
The school on Monday announced the hiring of Gottlieb, an assistant coach with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 43-year-old Gottlieb spent the past two seasons with the Cavs after a successful stint as the women’s head coach at California, where she built the Golden Bears into a national power from 2011-19. Cal went 179-89 under Gottlieb and made seven NCAA Tournament appearances in her eight seasons in Berkeley, reaching the Bears’ first Final Four in 2013.
“I am inspired by the incredible history of this program and excited about the opportunity to do special things with the young women I will have the privilege to coach,” Gottlieb said in a statement.
“I went to the NBA to challenge myself at the highest levels of the game of basketball and was fully invested in that journey,” she added. “However, the commitment of President Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn to women’s basketball at USC, and to my vision of success, made it clear that now is the right time to come here and use all my coaching experience to partner with the young women in the program, the administration and our future student-athletes to make USC women’s basketball the most dynamic program in the country.”
Gottlieb was hired away from Cal by Cavs coach John Beilein in 2019, becoming the seventh female assistant coach in NBA history.
But Beilein, the former Michigan coach, left Cleveland after less than a season, and the Cavs have had two rough years while Gottlieb has been on their staff. Cleveland is staggering to the finish of the current season on a 10-game losing streak and will miss the playoffs once again.
NBA ref diagnosed with cancer, will miss rest of season
NEW YORK — Veteran referee Tony Brown, who worked his first NBA Finals last season, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will miss the rest of the season.
The NBA announced Monday that the 54-year-old has been undergoing treatment since his diagnosis last month.
Brown has officiated 1,109 regular-season games, 35 playoff games and the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles in his 19 seasons as an NBA official.
Before moving to the NBA, Brown worked for four seasons in both the NBA G League and CBA and three seasons in the WNBA. During that time, he refereed the 2002 WNBA Finals, the 2002 WNBA All-Star Game and the 2001 CBA Finals.
“Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family,” said Monty McCutchen, NBA senior vice president for referee development and training. “In addition to exemplifying what it means to be a world class referee on the court, Tony also touches so many lives off the court.”
Report: Tebow-Meyer reunion on verge of becoming official
Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL.
The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday.
The league-owned network said the deal “could be official in the next week or so.”
The 33-year-old Tebow would be returning to the NFL after four years (2016-19) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’d be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
This reunion would come with a twist, though.
Tebow would be joining the Jaguars as a tight end. He switched positions after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for Jacksonville a week later.
Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke are seemingly waiting until after this weekend’s rookie minicamp to get the deal done.
Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville, could fill a huge hole with his hometown team. The Jaguars decided not to pick up a team option in veteran Tyler Eifert’s contract and traded oft-injured 2019 draft pick Josh Oliver to Baltimore. They signed run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz in free agency, brought back James O’Shaughnessy and drafted Ohio State’s Luke Farrell in the fifth round.
Those were considered minor moves after Meyer vowed to completely revamp the position group. Tebow, at the very least, would provide a splash.
Islanders to have fully vaccinated fan section
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Nassau Coliseum will have a fully vaccinated fan section when the New York Islanders open the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Half of the arena will be used as a fully vaccinated fan section with attendees spaced approximately 3 feet apart with an unoccupied seat between each party. Individuals seated in those sections will have to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Young adults and children under age 16 not yet eligible for the vaccine may be seated with a vaccinated adult so long as they’ve received a recent negative COVID-19 test result.
Appropriate social distancing, masks and other health protocols will still apply throughout the Coliseum, which seats 14,500.
Entering this week, 66% of Long Island’s adults had received at least one vaccine dose and 53% had completed their vaccine series.
No US men in Top 30 for 1st time in computer tennis rankings
There are no American men in the ATP’s Top 30 for the first time in the nearly half-century of computerized tennis rankings.
The highest-ranked man from the U.S., Taylor Fritz, slid one place to No. 31 on Monday after a first-round loss at last week’s Madrid Masters.
Next is John Isner, who made it to the quarterfinals on the red clay in Spain and rose five spots to No. 34.
There always has been at least one man from the United States ranked in the Top 30 each week since the inception of the computer-calculated standings on Aug. 23, 1973. That includes No. 1s such as Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier and, most recently, Andy Roddick, who held the top spot for 13 weeks from Nov. 30, 2003, to Feb. 1, 2004.
That was shortly after Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open, the last time an American man won a Grand Slam singles title.
There are currently 10 players from the country in the Top 100, the same number that Italy has, although there are three Italians in the Top 30: No. 9 Matteo Berrettini, No. 18 Jannik Sinner and No. 28 Fabio Fognini.
Novak Djokovic remained at No. 1 on Monday, extending his record for most weeks leading the ATP to 320, 10 more than the previous mark set by Roger Federer.
There’s a new No. 2, however: Daniil Medvedev overtook that slot from Rafael Nadal, who lost in the quarterfinals in Madrid.
IOC’s Thomas Bach cancels Japan trip because of virus cases
TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement.
Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo.
Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be “tough” for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled.
The trip was made impossible because of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country that has been extended until May 31. The state of emergency was to have ended on Tuesday.
The statement said Bach’s visit would be made “as soon a possible.”
The postponement is an embarrassment to the IOC and local organizers with the Olympics opening in just over 10 weeks. Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the Olympics will not be canceled, and will be “safe and secure.”
Japan has attributed 11,000 deaths to COVID-19, better than many countries, but poor for Asia. Variants of the virus are spreading with reports of public health systems coming under pressure.
Public sentiment in Japan continues to run against holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic. Between 60-80% of Japanese people in polls have said the Olympics should be canceled or postponed.
Mets to put deGrom on injured list with right side tightness
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom will be placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest.
The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” The team said it will place deGrom on the injured list before Tuesday’s series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday.
A 32-year-old right-hander, deGrom is 3-2 with a a major league-best 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts, two behind Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL lead. DeGrom has seven walks in 40 innings over six starts.
He pulled himself from Sunday’s outing against Arizona, his first appearance after skipping a start due to discomfort in his right latissimus dorsi, a back muscle that connects the upper arm to the spine and the hip.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw 68 pitches over five innings against Arizona, allowing one run, but he called for trainer Brian Chicklo when he felt tightness trying to get loose before the sixth. He left with Chicklo and went straight to the clubhouse.
DeGrom struck out six and allowed one hit. He was perfect through four innings before struggling in the fifth, when he allowed a run and walked three in an inning for just the second time in his big league career, the first since May 13, 2018, at Philadelphia. He left one inning in that game, his return from the injured list.
DeGrom is baseball’s hardest-throwing starting pitcher, with 79 pitches of 100 mph or higher since the start of the 2020 season, according to MLB Statcast. Miami’s Sixto Sánchez in second with 13.
Of those, deGrom reached 100 mph 42 times in the first inning alone. Sánchez is second with eight.
New York said it will announce a corresponding roster move on Tuesday.
Travelers Championship to welcome back fans, require masks
Dustin Johnson says it was surreal sinking the final putt to win last year’s Travelers Championship with fewer than 40 spectators politely clapping instead of the thousands that usually fill the bowl surrounding the 18th green at TPC River Highlands.
The PGA Tour event in Connecticut was among the first sporting events in 2020 to resume in its normal spot following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but as a TV-only experience for fans.
“It felt like junior golf almost, you know like a couple parents standing around clapping for you,” Johnson said Monday during the tournament’s annual media day news conference. “But you know it’s a big win. You know people are watching at home.”
The world’s top-ranked player, who went on to win the Masters last year, plans to be back in Cromwell next month when the Travelers attempts to get back to a semblance of normalcy.
The tournament will be held June 24-27, the week after the U.S. Open. It will welcome back fans but with a reduced crowd of about 10,000 each day.
Nathan Grube, the tournament’s director, said Travelers officials are keeping an eye on vaccination and infection rates and may adjust what protocols will or won’t be needed. As of now, they expect to ask fans to continue wearing masks on the golf course and maintain a social distance from one another.
He said increasing the crowd capacity would be difficult to do this late in the process.
“We have been already on site building the facilities that we’re going to have out there,” he said. “So that’s a number that we feel very, very good about.”
Asked how the tournament will enforce protocols, Grube said he expects fans will follow them the same way they follow the rules on when it’s appropriate to cheer and when they need to be quiet.
“I don’t look at it so much as enforcement, I look at it as education,” he said.
Padres and Rockies rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday
DENVER — The game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies scheduled for Monday night was postponed due to a forecast that called for inclement weather.
The Padres and Rockies were set to begin a three-game series at Coors Field. They will play Tuesday and then a traditional doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will start at 3:10 EDT and the second no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings.
Jon Gray was scheduled to start Monday and figures to be bumped to Tuesday. The Padres were slated to throw Dinelson Lamet.
The forecast Tuesday is calling for more cold and rainy weather with a chance for snow.
Wizards’ Beal out at least 2 games with strained hamstring
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal will miss at least two games because of a strained left hamstring as his Washington Wizards fight for a play-in berth and he duels Stephen Curry for the NBA scoring title.
The Wizards announced that Beal will sit out their games at the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and Wednesday. He’ll be re-evaluated Friday.
The shooting guard was injured Saturday when he scored 50 points in Washington’s 133-132 overtime victory at the Indiana Pacers. An MRI exam on Sunday showed that Beal strained his hamstring.
He is averaging 31.4 points this season, behind only Golden State Warriors guard Curry, who is putting in 31.9 per game. Beal finished second in the league last season to James Harden.
Beal has scored at least 25 points in 71 of his last 82 games; he has eight games this season with at least 40 points.
The Wizards entered Monday in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
‘Horrifying’ robbery at home of Israel, PSV striker Zahavi
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The wife of PSV Eindhoven and Israel striker Eran Zahavi said Monday she was the victim of a “horrifying experience” after two robbers, one of them armed, tied up and gagged her and her children in the couple’s home in Amsterdam.
“Yesterday, my family and I went through a horrifying experience of robbery and attack in the place that is supposed to be the safest in the world for us — our home,” Shay Zahavi said in a message posted on Instagram. “We went through some difficult hours and we need a moment to take in everything.”
Zahavi missed PSV’s Dutch league match Sunday against Willem II Tilburg after rushing home when he heard about the robbery.
He also posted a message on Instagram expressing gratitude for messages of support and asking that the family’s privacy be respected as it comes to terms with the robbery.
“This is an unpleasant incident, far beyond a standard break-in to a house and theft of property,” he said in the Instagram post.
His wife added: “It is important to note that the children were not touched and they are fine! Physically. Mentally, all of us will need to work together and get through this in the best way.”
Police in Amsterdam investigating the robbery appealed for witnesses Monday and released details of the family’s ordeal. The police statement did not name the family because of Dutch privacy rules.
The robbers, one of them dressed in a deliveryman’s jacket, threatened Zahavi’s wife and tied up her and four children who were present, gagging their mouths with tape, police said. They then ransacked the house and escaped with personal items and cash.
“Fortunately, the woman and children were not injured, but the robbery was very tough and traumatic for all involved,” the police statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.