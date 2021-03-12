LA Galaxy sign French midfielder Samuel Grandsir from Monaco
CARSON — French midfielder Samuel Grandsir has agreed to a three-year contract with the LA Galaxy.
The Galaxy announced the move Thursday for Grandsir, who had been with AS Monaco since 2018.
The 24-year-old Grandsir made only 12 appearances for Monaco, which acquired him from Troyes. He scored three goals while spending last season on loan with Brest, and he spent part of the 2018-19 season on loan with Strasbourg.
“Samuel is an attack-minded, talented player who will strengthen our roster,” Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said. “He has demonstrated to be an outstanding and talented player in a very respected and competitive league. We are confident he will show his potential.”
The Galaxy signed Grandsir with targeted allocation money, and he will occupy an international roster spot.
The Galaxy’s offseason moves had focused largely on their defense, with the club acquiring defenders Jorge Villafaña, Oniel Fisher and Derrick Williams along with goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.
The five-time MLS Cup champion franchise still has a third designated player spot open alongside Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Jonathan Dos Santos.
Cristian Pavón occupied that spot in 2020, but the 25-year-old forward’s future is unclear after he was charged with sexual abuse in his native Argentina earlier this month. Attorneys representing Pavón have strenuously denied the allegations against him.
The Galaxy had been negotiating to reacquire Pavón, who returned to Boca Juniors in the winter after spending the past 1½ seasons on loan in Los Angeles.
The Galaxy open their preseason schedule March 20, with their season opener set for April 18 in Miami. Their home opener is April 25 against the New York Red Bulls.
US-Canada border decision looms in playoffs for NHL
A year after the pandemic temporarily shut down the NHL, a handful of roadblocks remain to handing out the Stanley Cup again this season — including the U.S.-Canada border.
The border remains closed to nonessential travel, an issue the NHL addressed before the 2021 season began in January by realigning its divisions. All seven teams in the North Division are based in Canada and they play against only each other through the first two rounds of the postseason.
But the league has a decision looming on what to do when a Canadian team faces a U.S. opponent in the third round of the playoffs. Talks are ongoing with Canadian government officials, though nothing needs to be settled yet since cross-border play won’t happen until mid-June.
“We’ve got a little bit of time to deal with this,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said during a video interview Thursday. “I can’t certainly promise any result, and we’ll work through the process and we’ll see what the result is and we’ll respond appropriately. But in terms of timeline, I don’t think there’s any kind of firm deadline that we have to meet to accomplish a change in plans if that’s necessary.”
One possibility includes the North Division champion that reaches the league’s final four playing its “home” games in a U.S. city. Or there could be some type of modified quarantine when teams cross the border.
Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Sergio Garcia has played TPC Sawgrass enough to know that trouble is lurking around every turn, and the opening round Thursday at The Players Championship provided another example. Just not for him.
A solid start turned into a brilliant one for Garcia, who finished birdie-birdie-eagle for a 7-under 65, staking the Spaniard to a three-shot lead among the early starters.
Garcia, who won the PGA Tour’s premier event in 2008, holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh, hit a 3-iron to 15 feet on the par-3 eighth, and closed it out with a 5-wood to 18 feet for eagle on his final hole.
The 65 matched his best score on the Stadium Course.
Garcia was among only five players from the morning draw who broke 70 in what appeared to be ideal conditions, with only a mild breeze and a course in immaculate condition. The trouble came from pin positions that required more precision than usual, and the Sawgrass hazards that make this course as entertaining as any.
“For some reason, it just kind of fits my eye,” said Garcia, who has a pair of runner-up finishes to go with his victory. “I see what I want to do pretty much every hole and then it’s a matter of doing it.”
He did it better than anyone, adding another eagle earlier in his round with an approach to 10 feet on the par-3 17th.
Corey Conners, a contender last week at Bay Hill, and Matt Fitzpatrick each had a 68, while Bay Hill runner-up Lee Westwood and Tom Hoge were another shot behind.
Minor leagues experimenting with robo umps, larger bases
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will experiment with several rule changes in the minor leagues this season, including an automated strike zone, restrictions on defensive positioning and larger bases.
The league said in a statement Friday the “changes being tested are designed to increase action on the basepaths, create more balls in play, improve the pace and length of games, and reduce player injuries.”
The league’s automatic ball-strike system will be used at some Low-A Southeast League games, the closest that computer umpires have come to the majors. ABS has already been used in the independent Atlantic League and the Arizona Fall League. It got mixed reviews from players, with complaints about how the TrackMan system grades breaking pitches down in the zone.
Infielders at Double-A will have to keep both feet in the infield at the start of every play. While a defensive team must have at least four players within the outer boundary of the infield dirt, there won’t be a ban on shifting three or more defenders to either side of second base, although the league may experiment with such a rule pending results of the initial experiment.
Triple-A is getting larger bases, expanding first, second and third from 15 by 15 inches to 18 by 18. MLB said it hopes to reduce player injuries and collisions, and also that the shortened distance between bases should “have a modest impact” increasing stolen baes and infield hits.
Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA tourney streak ends
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak.
Instead, the Blue Devils abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.
The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night has been canceled. And athletics director Kevin White said Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA appearances that began in 1996.
In a statement, White said the positive test for someone within the program came after Wednesday’s win against Louisville, the Blue Devils’ second win in as many days in Greensboro. Before this, there had been no positive tests all season for a player or coach, he said.
Lawsuit over Rams’ move from St. Louis delayed to 2022
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri judge intends to push back until early 2022 the trial for St. Louis’ lawsuit over the departure of the NFL’s Rams to Los Angeles.
Judge Christopher McGraugh on Wednesday cited Missouri Supreme Court guidelines for reopening courts during the coronavirus pandemic, along with concerns about finding enough jurors willing to sit for a trial that could last up to two months, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
McGraugh said he intends to reschedule the trial for Jan. 10. It had originally been scheduled for October.
“I’m concerned about trying to push this through in October when at best it’s probably a 50/50, if less, chance of it actually occurring,” McGraugh told lawyers in a virtual court hearing Wednesday. Neither side objected.
Federer loses to Basilashvili in 2nd match back on tour
DOHA, Qatar — Roger Federer failed to convert a match point before losing 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarterfinals on Thursday, his second match back on tour after a 13-month injury layoff.
Basilashvili saved a match point at 5-4 in the deciding set and then broke Federer’s serve in the next game.
It was a second straight grueling three-setter for Federer after his win Wednesday over Dan Evans took nearly 2½ hours. The 39-year-old Federer was playing in his first tournament since the 2020 Australian Open following knee surgery.
Basilashvili has now won three consecutive tour matches for the first time since 2019. His semifinal opponent will be Taylor Fritz after the American upset fourth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
For the first time in the 31-year history of the ATP Tour, a player reached the semifinals without hitting a ball after getting his second walkover in a row.
Russia’s Andrey Rublev benefited from a first-round bye, before Richard Gasquet withdrew ahead of their second-round match. Marton Fucsovics then withdrew from their quarterfinal Thursday with a lower back injury.
NBA fines Meyers Leonard $50,000 for anti-Semitic slur
MIAMI — The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000, the maximum allowed by league policy, and suspended him from using all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term.
Commissioner Adam Silver, in announcing those sanctions, also said that he believes Leonard “is genuinely remorseful” for using the slur.
“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver said.
Leonard will also be required by the league to participate in a cultural diversity program. He has already met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish organization that works to stop extremism and delivers anti-bias education.
Goalie Grosenick returns to NHL, leads Kings past Ducks 5-1
ANAHEIM — Adrian Kempe scored two goals and Troy Grosenick made 33 saves in his first NHL appearance in nearly 6½ years, leading the Los Angeles Kings past the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Captain Anze Kopitar, Andreas Anthanasiou and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who beat Anaheim for the first time in three tries this season and split two Freeway Faceoff meetings over the past three days with their Southern California rivals.
The 31-year-old Grosenick’s entire previous NHL experience consisted of two games for the San Jose Sharks in November 2014. When Kings goalie Cal Petersen went into the COVID-19 protocol about three hours before this game, Grosenick came through with a strong performance on short notice.
Sam Steel scored and John Gibson stopped 32 shots for the Ducks, whose 6-5 win over the Kings on Monday was their second straight following a nine-game winless streak. Gibson was visibly upset with several instances of hapless play by his injury-depleted defense.
Kempe has six goals in his last three games. The Swedish forward followed his hat trick against the Ducks on Monday with another huge offensive performance for Los Angeles, which won for just the second time in seven games.
Soto, Cardoso, Llanez, Saucedo head US Olympic soccer roster
NEW YORK — U.S. coach Jason Kreis learned only Thursday that fans will be allowed at 25% capacity to attend Olympic men’s soccer qualifying in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the Americans open against Costa Rica on March 18 after a one year delay.
“It seems a little bit odd timing,” he said of the decision, “because we knew there’s difficulties of having fans come from the United States with only one week notice. But when we look at it from the bright side and say let’s get it out there ASAP and let’s get some of our fans down here to support us, we’ll hopefully be able to jump though that hoop and make that happen.”
Norwich forward Sebastian Soto and midfielders Johnny Cardoso of Internacional, Ulysses Llanez of Heerenveen and Sebastian Saucedo of Pumas headed a 20-man U.S. roster.
The delay has U.S. coaches and training staff trying to work their players back into shape.
“We have a lot less match fitness,” Kreis said. “I feel like we’ve kind of entered this this training period starting on March 1 with a lot of players that haven’t played a match since last year I think October, a lot of these guys.”
Sixteen players are from Major League Soccer, a reflection of FIFA rules that do not require teams to release players for Olympic qualifying or the Olympics, which this year is limited to players 24 years old and under.
Kansas picks Emmett Jones as interim football coach
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Emmett Jones was picked as the interim football coach at Kansas on Thursday as the beleaguered school searches for a new athletic director and head football coach following a scandal-plagued week.
Jones is entering his third season with the Jayhawks, serving first as the wide receivers coach and most recently as the passing game coordinator. He also has coached at Texas Tech along with several high schools in Texas.
“Emmett’s relationship with our football student-athletes is vital as we venture through this time of transition within our football program and athletics department,” interim athletic director Kurt Watson said in a statement. “I am confident in his abilities to ensure this program functions at a high level in preparation for the 2021 season.”
Watson also interviewed current defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach Joshua Eargle and offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, who had been handling day-to-day duties the past week.
COVID forces North Carolina A&T to end season
North Carolina A&T has pulled out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament and ended its season amid a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
The school and league announced the move Thursday, a day before the Aggies were due to play as the No. 1 seed from the league’s Southern Division. North Carolina A&T was pursuing its first NCAA bid since 2013.
In a statement, athletics director Earl M. Hilton III says the news is “devastating,” adding: “My heart aches so much for these young men.”
North Carolina A&T ends the season at 11-10.
The Aggies were due to play the winner of Thursday’s North Carolina Central-Norfolk State game in Norfolk, Virginia. The winner will now advance to Saturday’s championship game.
USA Basketball picks 57 players for men’s Tokyo Games pool
USA Basketball is a step closer to choosing the team that will play in this summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, releasing the names Thursday of 57 players who are part of the pool to fill the squad.
Among the group: 15 players who have already won Olympic gold medals for the U.S., including three-time gold winner LeBron James and two-time gold medalists Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.
The other past gold medalists under consideration for spots this summer are Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George, Draymond Green, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook.
It’s also already drawing major interest from some NBA stars who have yet to taste Olympic gold. Kawhi Leonard said this week he intends to play if healthy this summer, and Stephen Curry has long said he would like the chance to compete in the Olympics. Curry has won a gold medal in a Basketball World Cup, but never been on the Olympic stage.
Lakeland Magic win NBA G League title, beating Delaware
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Cannady scored 22 points and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League championship Thursday, beating the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 at Walt Disney World Resort.
Cannady, a point guard from Princeton, was 9 of 16 from the field, hitting 4 of 9 3-pointers in the finale of the eight-team, single-elimination tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Former Michigan center Jon Teske had 12 points for Lakeland. Former Arkansas-Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker led Delaware with 20 points, and former Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe had 15.
Lakeland was seeded sixth in the playoffs after completing regular-season play 9-6. The Magic opened the playoffs Monday with a 139-110 victory over the Erie BayHawks and beat the Santa Cruz Warriors 108-96 on Tuesday in the semifinals.
IOC and China make vaccine deal for Tokyo, Beijing Olympians
GENEVA — China strengthened its relationship with the International Olympic Committee on Thursday by offering to pay for vaccines for athletes as criticism of the 2022 Winter Games host country continues.
The IOC entered into a partnership with the Chinese Olympic committee to buy and provide vaccines for people taking part in the upcoming games in both Tokyo and Beijing.
“We are grateful for this offer, which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity,” IOC president Thomas Bach said during an online meeting that included sports leaders and the organizing committees of future Olympics.
Bach said the IOC would “pay for extra doses” for Olympic and Paralympic participants. The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23, and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are scheduled for February.
IOC members worry about banning foreign fans from Olympics
TOKYO — Several IOC members on Thursday reminded Tokyo Olympic organizers about the potential negative consequences of banning overseas fans from attending the postponed games.
Tokyo organizers say a final decision about fans from abroad will be made before the torch relay starts on March 25. The Olympics open on July 23.
Many unsourced reports in Japan, citing unnamed officials, say the decision has already been made to keep fans from abroad out of the country. Japan has controlled COVID-19 better than most places with about 8,500 deaths attributed to the virus, and the public fears the risk.
“We must find ways to deal with people who have booked and paid for their airplane tickets, games tickets and accommodation and who now may not be able to travel to Tokyo,” IOC member Spyros Capralos said.
He spoke in a virtual session of the full Olympic membership after a presentation by Tokyo organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto and CEO Toshiro Muto.
Saints cut cornerback Janoris Jenkins in latest salary dump
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have released starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins in yet another roster moved aimed at helping the club get below this season’s $182.5 million NFL salary cap for the 2021 season.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced Jenkins’ release on Thursday, one day after New Orleans informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander that they would be cut.
Those were the latest among more than a handful of prominent veterans to be released, including tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill, and punter Thomas Morstead.
The Saints also have yet to retain the services of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the club’s 2020 sacks leader, who is due to become a free agent next week.
Cutting Jenkins will lower New Orleans’ salary-cap figure by about $7 million. The Saints still needed to eliminate about $25 million in payroll by the time the new league year starts on Wednesday.
Bills re-sign starting linebacker Milano to 4-year contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract on Thursday, less than a week before the starter was eligible to become a free agent.
The signing comes a day after the Bills freed up more than $14.4 million in space under the salary cap by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.
Milano had been preparing to test free agency, which opens Wednesday, after believing the Bills wouldn’t be able to match the offers he anticipated attracting on the open market.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane in January even raised the prospect of not being able to afford re-signing Milano by saying: “He’s earned this right and we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”
The 26-year-old Milano has been a starter since the second half of his rookie season in 2017. Drafted in the fifth round out of Boston College, he has developed into a key contributor when healthy. Milano’s versatility at the outside linebacker position to defend against the run and pass made him a valuable three-down player in Buffalo’s defensive system.
Steelers re-sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Ray-Ray McLoud’s solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers earned the wide receiver/returner a second stint with the team.
The Steelers signed McCloud to a one-year deal on Thursday. McCloud had been a restricted free agent.
McCloud joined Pittsburgh last summer and made a strong push to secure a roster spot after becoming a difference maker on special teams. McCloud averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 23.1 yards per kickoff return. He also caught 20 passes for 77 yards — most of them quick screens — and ran for 65 yards on four carries.
His return gives the Steelers some inexpensive depth at wide receiver with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to leave when free agency begins next week.
Blues sign Binnington to 6-year, $36 million contract
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington signed a six-year, $36 million contract extension with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, less than two years after backstopping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
The 27-year-old Binnington is in his third season in St. Louis and played a key role in the Blues making a run from last place in the standings to winning the championship in the 2018-19 season. He won his first career start in January 2019 and finished the season with a 24-5-1 record.
Binnington proceeded to become the NHL’s first rookie goalie to win each of the Cup-winning team’s 16 playoff games.
Clemson RB Etienne shines for NFL evaluators at pro day
Two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne got top billing at Clemson’s pro day Thursday, bidding to join quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a first-round NFL draft pick.
Etienne, a 5-foot-10, 215-pound tailback, finished four years at Clemson as the Atlantic Coast Conference’ all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns. He helped the Tigers win four league titles from 2017-20 and the national championship in 2018.
Etienne ran consecutive unofficial 4.40-second times in his two 40-yard dash attempts in front of NFL personnel from every team except the Dallas Cowboys. Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin was the only head coach in attendance, although several general managers including those from Arizona, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami and Pittsburgh were on hand.
Etienne believes he showed he’s an every-down running back that can impact a game in multiple ways.
Bucks to increase fan attendance to 18%
The Milwaukee Bucks are increasing the number of fans who can attend their home games.
Bucks officials announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Health Department has approved a plan to allow a maximum attendance of 18% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which is approximately 3,280 fans
The change will take effect March 20 when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs.
The Bucks have been playing home games with fans filling 10% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which adds up to about 1,800 spectators.
There were no fans at Fiserv Forum for the start of the season. The Bucks began allowing spectators during an eight-game homestand that began Feb. 16, and they’ve been playing with fans filling 10% of the seating capacity since Feb. 21.
Milan draws 1-1 at Man United; Spurs, Arsenal win in EL
BERLIN — AC Milan defender Simon Kjær scored in injury time Thursday to secure a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League’s round of 16.
Kjær capitalized on poor defending to head in a corner in the 92nd minute to give the Italian side a slight advantage ahead of the second leg next week.
Roma, Tottenham, Arsenal and Ajax all put one foot into the quarterfinals with comfortable wins. But the meeting of two former European heavyweights remains evenly poised.
United took the lead after 18-year-old substitute Amad Diallo scored his first European goal just five minutes after coming on. But the home team was disorganized for Rade Krunić’s late corner and goalkeeper Dean Henderson was unable to keep out Kjær’s thumping header.
“We should have attacked the ball with the men we had there,” United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær said.
Milan had two early goals ruled out at Old Trafford. Rafael Leão was offside in the fifth minute, while Franck Kessié displayed brilliant technique to score in the 11th only to see the goal chalked off through VAR as the ball had struck his arm.
The visitors remained in control until United captain Harry Maguire somehow struck the post from point-blank range with the goal at his mercy after Bruno Fernandes headed on a corner in the 38th.
Fernandes was United’s key player, providing a lofted ball over the top for Amad to head in the opener in the 50th minute.
Soto, Cardoso, Llanez, Saucedo head US Olympic soccer roster
CHICAGO — Norwich forward Sebastian Soto and midfielders Johnny Cardoso of Internacional, Ulysses Llanez of Heerenveen and Sebastian Saucedo of Pumas headed a 20-man U.S. roster announced Thursday for the delayed qualifying for the Olympic men’s soccer tournament.
Sixteen players are from Major League Soccer, a reflection of FIFA rules that do not require teams to release players for Olympic qualifying or the Olympics, which this year is limited to players 24 years old and under.
Among the top U.S. players not included were Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Matthew Hoppe, Owen Otasowie, Yunas Musah and Nicholas Gioacchini.
Thumb injury slows Inciarte’s battle with Pache in Braves OF
Ender Inciarte’s attempt to win a starting job in the Atlanta Braves’ outfield is temporarily on hold as he recovers from a thumb injury.
Rookie Cristian Pache, the Braves’ choice over Inciarte to fill in during the postseason last year, is competing for the starting job in center field.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Inciarte hurt his thumb when he got hit by the fists with an inside pitch during a recent at-bat.
Chiefs cut starting OTs Fisher, Schwartz to save cap space
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday as they sought to squeeze under the salary cap.
Those moves will provide another obstacle in their quest to upgrade an offensive line ransacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs were more than $22 million over the cap of $182.5 million that was set Wednesday. The release of Fisher and Schwartz saves about $18.3 million, leaving them able to restructure other contracts — and potentially extend players — and create enough financial wiggle room to maneuver in free agency.
Fisher and Schwartz were instrumental in helping the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. They also played a big part in helping them return to the big game, though both ultimately missed it with injuries.
Davis, Olsen remembered for greatness on and off the field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, two beloved NFL players who developed into iconic figures in the Charlotte community, officially retired together on Thursday as members of the Carolina Panthers.
Davis and Olsen signed one-day contracts with Carolina and were honored jointly during a 90-minute virtual ceremony at Bank of America Stadium that was broadcast live on the team’s website.
Quarterfinal streak ends as Messi, Ronaldo both eliminated
Back before iPhones, Twitter and Instagram even existed, there was Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo — or both — in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Not this time.
The two greatest players of the current generation were eliminated from the competition this week, the first time both failed to reach the quarterfinal stage in the same year since 2005.
“It’s a shame because both are great players who normally go very deep in this tournament, but we have to accept it,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said after Messi and his teammates were ousted by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
Barcelona entered its match against PSG trailing 4-1 from the first leg, so expectations were low. Messi responded to Kylian Mbappé’s opening goal with a incredible strike and, just before halftime, lined up for a penalty. Barcelona fans were certainly dreaming that another 2017-style comeback was possible, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas saved it. The match ended 1-1, allowing PSG to advance.
Joevin Jones joins David Beckham’s Inter Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Trinidad and Tobago national team regular Joevin Jones agreed Thursday to a two-year contract with David Beckham’s Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.
A 29-year-old old midfielder and left back, Jones has nine goals in 76 international appearances and was a second-half substitute in the Soca Warriors’ 2-1 win over the United States in October 2017 that prevented the Americans from reaching the World Cup.
Jones has played for W Connection (2009-14), HJK Helsinki (2014), the Chicago Fire (2015), the Seattle Sounders (2016-17, 2019-20) and Darmstadt (2018-19). He won MLS titles with the Sounders in 2016 and ‘19, converting his spot kick during the penalty-kicks win over Toronto in the 2016 championship.
Iditarod officials contact tracing after positive virus test
JUNEAU, Alaska — A musher taken out of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race after testing positive for COVID-19 at a checkpoint is believed to have been exposed by a person who had been in his quarantine bubble before the race started, a doctor working on the race said Thursday.
Dr. Jodie Guest, an epidemiologist working on the race, told reporters musher Gunnar Johnson and all other mushers tested negative on March 4 and all were also tested on Sunday, before the race start. On March 5, Johnson was in a vehicle with a person “who was part of two people in his bubble that he was quarantining with prior to the race, between his 14-day-before-the-race and his three-day-before-the-race test,” she said.
The person was exposed outside the bubble with Johnson and tested positive on March 6, she said. Johnson tested negative on Sunday, when he began the race, Guest said. It wasn’t immediately clear if officials were aware of the March 6 test result when the race started. A message seeking comment was sent to the race’s media contact.
Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new 4-year contract
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025.
Keith Carter, the vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the new deal on Wednesday. It also includes additional financial commitments to McPhee-McCuin’s staff.
The terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The Rebels are hoping to make the NCAA Tournament after a season led by transfer Shakira Austin and Southeastern Conference freshman of the year Madison Scott. Scott was the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with the program and the star of a highly rated recruiting class.
Muguruza beats Sabalenka again to reach Dubai semifinals
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Garbiñe Muguruza rallied from a set and a break down Thursday to beat Aryna Sabalenka for the second week in a row and reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships.
Muguruza was broken in the opening game of the second set before turning the match around to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. She has reached back-to-back semifinals, having lost to Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final last week.
Muguruza faces Elise Mertens in the semifinals after the 10th-seeded Belgian saved three match points to beat Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-0. Pegula served for the match at 5-3 in the second set and had the match points on Mertens’ serve in the next game. Mertens won the last 11 games.
Muguruza won her only previous meeting with Mertens at the 2016 U.S. Open.
Jil Teichmann won 6-3, 6-3 against 16-year-old American Coco Gauff to set up a semifinal with doubles specialist Barbora Krejcikova.
Alaphilippe wins Stage 2 of Tirreno, Van Aert stays in lead
CHIUSDINO, Italy — Julian Alaphilippe sprinted to victory on the uphill finish of the second stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race on Thursday, and Belgian rider Wout van Aert remained in the overall lead.
Alaphilippe, a French cyclist for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, caught a fading João Almeida in sight of the line and had time to raise his arms above his head as he crossed just ahead of Mathieu Van Der Poel and Van Aert in a bunch sprint.
“Everyone was on the limit and so when I saw João I went full gas,” Alaphilippe said. “This victory makes me very happy.
“It’s not easy to win wearing the rainbow jersey (of the world champion) and so it’s a special feeling. The team believed in me today and we did a great job.”
Almeida had looked set to win after attacking with just over a kilometer remaining of the undulating 202-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Camaiore to Chiusdino. He finished seventh.
Van Aert has a four-second lead over Alaphilippe. Van Der Poel is third in the standings, eight seconds behind.
Sao Paulo state stops professional sports as COVID-19 rages
SAO PAULO — Professional sports in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo will stop from Monday until March 30 because of a rise in coronavirus cases, Gov. João Doria said Thursday.
The decision includes the local soccer championship, which started less than two weeks ago.
Doria said that activities that produce large gatherings need to stop before the state’s health system collapses. More than 87% of intensive care unit beds in the state are taken by patients of the virus, a record number.
On Tuesday, a record 517 deaths attributed to the disease were registered in the state.
