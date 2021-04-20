Clippers sign G Yogi Ferrell to 10-day contract
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract.
He averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two games with Cleveland this season. He also played 14 games for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.
Ferrell has also played for Brooklyn, Dallas and Sacramento during his NBA career, averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds.
The Clippers earlier signed forward Malik Fitts to a 10-day deal after he played for their G League entry in nearby Ontario.
UCLA signs Rutgers grad transfer Myles Johnson
LOS ANGELES — UCLA has signed Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson, who will be a senior in the fall when he enrolls in graduate school.
Johnson averaged 8.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks starting 22 of 28 games for Rutgers last season, when the Scarlet Knights lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He finished the season second in the Big Ten in blocks and sixth in rebounding.
The 6-foot-11 center is from nearby Long Beach. He played three seasons at Rutgers, where he will graduate this spring with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. He’ll enroll in UCLA’s graduate engineering program.
“Myles has a vision for where he wants to be and what he aspires to do, beyond playing basketball, and I believe that he’s a great fit for UCLA,” coach Mick Cronin said. “He is an experienced player who has really improved during his four years in college, and he will be a critical piece for us in the frontcourt next season.”
Johnson joins an incoming class that features freshmen guards Peyton Watson of Long Beach and Will McClendon of Las Vegas.
Raiders sign cornerback Rasul Douglas
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas.
The deal announced Monday gives the Raiders a veteran option to complement the young cornerbacks already on the roster.
Douglas was originally a third-round pick by Philadelphia in 2017. He spent his first three seasons with the Eagles and last season with Carolina.
The Raiders have drafted three cornerbacks the past two seasons with 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen expected to start at one spot and 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and 2020 fourth-rounder Amik Robertson also in the mix.
Las Vegas also brought back veteran Nevin Lawson earlier in free agency.
Front-line workers gifted entries into Boston Marathon
BOSTON — Five front-line workers and community members were gifted entries into this fall’s Boston Marathon on Monday, the Patriots’ Day holiday when the race is normally run.
The Boston Globe reports Boston -Marathon champion Des Linden surprised the five after they jogged across the finish line with her during a ceremonial mile-long run. This year’s marathon will take place in October because of the ongoing pandemic.
“It means the world to me, honestly,” Chris Vasquez, a member of the local Pioneers Run Crew, told the Globe. “I was definitely blindsided.”
The others invited were Dorothy Anderson, a member of the Massachusetts National Guard; Jessie Chen, who recently organized a #StopAsianHate relay along the marathon route; Lindsay Devers, a nurse anesthetist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Rochelle Solomon, a compliance officer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Linden, who won the marathon in 2018, also announced Monday she’ll compete in the 125th running.
“I’ve fallen in love with this race and I’m always excited to be here,” she said, according to the paper. “I’m thrilled to be back.”
This year’s race will have space for 20,000 entrants — a smaller field than prior years.
The marathon was first run in 1897. It was canceled for the first time last year because of the pandemic.
Rockets say Sterling Brown was attacked, injured in Miami
MIAMI — The Houston Rockets say that guard Sterling Brown was assaulted by unknown individuals after the team arrived in Miami late Sunday night, suffering cuts to his face.
Brown was not playing Monday against the Heat, though the team said that was because of a recent knee injury that has kept him out for a total of five games and not the altercation.
“Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault,” the Rockets announced in a statement issued Monday evening. “He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery.”
The team did not divulge any other details. It was not immediately known if any incident reports were filed with police.
The NBA said it was gathering information on the incident and was hopeful that Brown makes a full recovery.
MLB.TV streaming package getting record views
NEW YORK — Baseball fans are streaming games in record numbers through the first three weeks of the season.
Major League Baseball said Monday that the first 18 days of the season have been the most watched in the 20-year history of the MLB.TV streaming package.
Fans have watched more than 1.34 billion minutes of live games on the platform, which is a 12% increase when compared to the first 18 days of last season and 43% growth compared to the same period two years ago. Out-of-market streaming is up 22% compared to last season and 35% from two years ago.
The seven most-watched days recorded on MLB.TV have come this season. Opening day on April 1 set the single-day record as users watched 121 million minutes of live games — up 26% from the previous high.
MLB Network also announced live games are up 12% compared to the first 15 days of last season.
Since opening day, the MLB app and MLB Ballpark app have been the first- and second-most downloaded sports apps on phones based on combined rankings on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MLB said 60% of all ticket scans have come from its Ballpark app, which is three times higher than two years ago. MLB and team accounts have a 19% increase in followers and a 16% increase in social engagements compared to the first two weeks of last season.
NHL suspends Canucks defenseman Edler for kneeing
NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler for two games for kneeing Toronto forward Zach Hyman.
Edler also will forfeit $103,448 under the terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement and will be eligible to return on Saturday.
The collision happened in the second period of Vancouver’s 3-2 overtime win Sunday when Edler took out Hyman in front of the Leafs bench.
The left winger dropped hard to the ice and stayed down for several minutes before play was halted and a trainer came to his aid. Hyman went directly to the locker room and did not return.
The Canucks were playing their first game since March 24 after being sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Canucks and Maple Leafs meet again Tuesday night in Vancouver.
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s oldest son, dies at 33
Antron Pippen, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and once a top college prospect, has died. He was 33.
Scottie Pippen announced the death on his social media platforms, saying his oldest child died Sunday. He did not give a cause.
“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” Scottie Pippen wrote Monday. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”
Antron Pippen was an accomplished high school player in Georgia, then played college basketball at South Georgia Tech and Texas A&M International.
“The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen,” read a Twitter post from the South Georgia Tech athletic department.
NBA free agency to begin Aug. 2, signings begin Aug. 6
NEW YORK — The NBA said Monday that this summer’s free agency period will begin Aug. 2.
That timeframe, shortly after the end of the NBA Finals and then the NBA draft, is consistent with what would occur in a normal year. The last possible date for the NBA Finals is July 22, and the draft will take place on July 29.
Teams may begin negotiating with players at 6 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 2, and signings can be executed starting Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. Eastern.
The NBA is hoping that the 2021-22 season will begin in October, as per usual, with plans of returning to the full 82-game schedule. This season’s 72-game slate began Dec. 22, delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the lateness of the 2020 NBA Finals, which stretched into October.
Tour plans to make non-vaccinated golfers pay for COVID test
The PGA Tour is telling its players they will not have to be tested for the coronavirus if they are vaccinated, and those who aren’t will have to pay for their own tests starting this summer.
In a memo sent to players Monday, the tour strongly encouraged them to get vaccinated. It stopped short of saying it would require players to be vaccinated to compete in tournaments.
Players would be deemed inoculated 14 days after the full course of the vaccine. They would no longer be subject to testing for the coronavirus and, in accordance with CDC guidelines, would be able to gather in small groups without face coverings.
Social distancing and face coverings still would be required at tournaments. Anyone who has been vaccinated and comes in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus would need to quarantine only if they have symptoms.
Players have been subjected to testing since golf’s return last June, which was paid for by the tour. The testing operation will stop at the end of June. The tour did not specify a date. That would be after the Travelers Championship in Connecticut or the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
After that, the tour said players or staff wanting to take part in a tournament would be required to provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arriving.
The tour said it would reimburse the cost of testing for those who can’t get vaccinated because of a medical condition.
Three players, including former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, tested positive at the Honda Classic last month. That was the most recent positive test in the last four PGA Tour events through last week at the RBC Heritage.
In the memo, the tour highlighted Pfizer and Moderna as “two highly effective FDA-approved vaccines,” though it later said anyone already vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca would be exempt from routine testing.
The tour said it still may conduct periodic testing after June.
Arrest warrant issued in Louisiana for Seahawks’ Aldon Smith
CHALMETTE, La. — A sheriff’s office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith.
St. Bernard Parish sheriff’s deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.
“We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith. Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Seahawks said in a statement.
The incident in Louisiana took place just two days after Smith signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks.
Smith’s off-field troubles are lengthy and include four full seasons out of the league due to suspensions. Smith was reinstated by the NFL last spring after signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He had not played in the NFL since 2015.
Smith appeared in 16 games last season for Dallas and had 48 tackles and five sacks.
He attended the University of Missouri and was drafted seventh overall by San Francisco in 2011, recording 14 sacks as a rookie. He was an All-Pro in 2012 when he had 19 1/2 sacks and the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. He had 44 sacks in 50 games during his first four NFL seasons in San Francisco.
Smith had several legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was first suspended with the 49ers in 2014 before receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 with the Raiders. Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but that decision was initially deferred.
Oakland retained Smith’s contractual rights before releasing him in 2018 after San Francisco police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case.
Castellanos’ 2-game suspension upheld, to start Tuesday
NEW YORK — The two-game suspension of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend was upheld Monday by Major League Baseball special assistant John McHale Jr.
Castellanos will serve the penalty during the first two games of a three-game series against Arizona that starts Tuesday.
Michael Hill, MLB’s new senior vice president for on-field operations, issued the suspension April 5 and cited Castellanos for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident” during a game against St. Louis on April 3. Castellanos did not have to serve the penalty while the appeal was pending.
Castellanos, who homered on opening day and hopped out of the batter’s box before tossing his bat, was hit by a pitch from Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford in the fourth inning on April 3. Castellanos retrieved the ball and offered to toss it back to Woodford before flipping it out of play.
A wild pitch sent Castellanos scampering home from third and he scored with a headfirst slide for a 7-2 lead, bumping into Woodford, who took the throw from catcher Yadier Molina at the plate.
As Castellanos began walking away, Molina rushed up and tapped him from behind, and the benches and bullpens emptied in a wild scene. Castellanos was ejected.
He said afterward that it was raw emotion and excitement that caused him to yell after scoring and that he wasn’t trying to disrespect Woodford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.