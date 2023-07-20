Judge on possibility of Ohtani breaking his AL home run mark: ‘Records are meant to be broken’
ANAHEIM — It took 61 years for Roger Maris’ American League season home run record to be broken. Aaron Judge’s hold on the mark could be ended by Shohei Ohtani after one year.
“Records are meant to be broken, It would be exciting for the game if he we went out there and got 63-plus. So, we’ll see what happens,” Judge said on Wednesday before the Yankees faced the Los Angeles Angels.
Ohtani went into Wednesday with 35 homers in 93 games, on pace to hit 60. Judge hit 62 last year, one more than Maris in 1961.
Ohtani set an Angels record with 15 home runs in June and went deep three times in his first five games following the All-Star break. Judge said the biggest hurdle is more mental than physical.
“Physically even like Shohei he can hit 100 home runs, 80 home runs. He’s got that type of talent just like so many other guys in this league, But it’s moments like that, it’s about just mentally being able to block out the noise or lack of noise in those moments,” Judge said.
When it came to comparing swings, Judge said the biggest difference is that he does a leg lift.
“Both of our feet are touching the ground after I do my leg lift and he does a toe tap. We kind of get in similar positions, but he does a good job really coiling around his back hip and just getting a strong position to hit from, just like I try to do on a daily basis,” Judge said. “I think if you look around the league and all the good hitters, you know, some toe tap, some leg lifts, some don’t stride at all, but I think you can kind of cut each swing at a specific moment, we all kind of get in the same position. That’s why I like getting the chance to watch him.”
Judge and Ohtani showed their power during a three-game series last year in Anaheim when both had two home runs. Judge has been sidelined since June 3, when he tore a ligament in his right big toe.
In 49 games this season, Judge is batting .291 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs. He ran the bases on Wednesday before talking to Japanese and LA-based reporters. Manager Aaron Boone said Judge continues to make steady progress, but there still isn’t a timetable on his return.
“The fact that he’s able to run the bases and do these different things is important. As long as he can continue to progress like he has with a low pain sensitivity to it, he should be in a good spot,” Boone said.
San Diego State to remain in Mountain West, receive $6.6M initially withheld after decision to leave
LAS VEGAS — San Diego State not only remains in the Mountain West, the Aztecs are getting the money that was withheld after they initially informed the conference of their intention to leave.
The Mountain West will provide the $6.6 million that was withheld, but San Diego State is responsible for paying the conference’s legal fees associated with the matter, first-year commissioner Gloria Nevarez said Wednesday at the conference’s football media days.
“I think my overarching philosophy to the entire thing is San Diego State is a positive to the Mountain West,” Nevarez said. “We are better with San Diego State, and I feel good about where we landed.”
Nevarez, however, knows this could be a temporary arrangement and acknowledged the Aztecs could still leave at some point should the Pac-12 or Big 12 come calling. They are committed for the next two years.
When asked if the Mountain West had staved off any defections or raids, she said, “I mean today, yeah. Tomorrow? Who knows, right? It’s constantly changing, but I really feel good about where we are as a league and keeping San Diego State for this year. And even if it’s just another year, that’s just good for (the conference).”
The Aztecs are the conference power in basketball and earlier this year made the national championship game before losing to UConn. They also are usually one of the top contenders for the league football title, having gone at least .500 for 13 consecutive seasons, posting winning records 12 of those years.
Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say
CHICAGO — Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs broadened Wednesday as attorneys said male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant that coaches knew it was happening.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players at the university, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program, which players described as widespread and devastating.
“This is a civil rights issue for me,” said Crump, who said 50 former Northwestern athletes — male and female — have spoken to the Levin & Perconti law firm. “I think these players have the right to be respected and valued and not hazed, intimidated and retaliated.”
Black football players appeared to have faced an additional layer of abuse.
A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”
“The abusive culture was especially devastating for many players of color,” said former Northwestern quarterback and receiver Lloyd Yates, who is Black.
Crump and Chicago-based attorney Steven Levin said they have not filed a lawsuit yet on behalf of any athletes. The attorneys represent 15 people, including Yates, and have been in touch with dozens of former athletes. Crump said the majority of those are football players.
Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day for surgeries to remove clot in right leg, fix toes on left foot
Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.
The first-year Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the Pac-12 is Friday in Las Vegas.
The school said in a statement that Sanders will return to coaching in time for fall camp.
“Everyone at CU wishes Coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon,” the school wrote.
A month ago, Sanders underwent surgery for a blood clot in his leg. He’s struggled with his left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues while at Jackson State.
Sanders said in his latest post on social media that his toes will be fixed in the upcoming procedure. Two of his toes on his left foot have been causing discomfort in his shoe.
“I promise you that when we go to TCU I’m running out in front of our team,” Sanders said of his debut with Colorado in the opener on Sept. 2. “I promise you that.
“I’ve got some great doctors on hand. I know you’re going to send me this and that — some joker said they can make my toes grow back. God bless you. Thank you. I just wanted you to know what’s going down and that’s why I won’t be at the Pac-12 media day.”
Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the Buffaloes at media day. Sanders’ son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, will also take part, along with Travis Hunter, who was just named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team as a defensive back and for special teams. The transfer from Jackson State also was an honorable-mention pick at wide receiver.
Deion Sanders was hired in December to turn around the Buffaloes following a 1-11 season in 2022.
Giants’ Barkley considering holding out after failing to get a new deal
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A frustrated Saquon Barkley considered sitting out the 2023 season among his options if the star running back couldn’t get a new contract from the New York Giants.
In an interview on a podcast released Monday, Barkley discussed the negotiations leading up to Monday’s deadline for players on a franchise tag to reach a new multi-year deal with teams. The 26-year-old used an expletive several times in noting a holdout would thumb his nose at the Giants and his teammates and show them his true value.
Barkley and the Giants, who reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, failed to reach a new contract agreement on Monday, meaning the Penn State alum will earn $10.1 million this season.
The two sides talked until the 4 p.m. deadline but could not settle on a deal, even though the Giants reportedly offered one worth more than $12 million annually.
Barkley’s only comment after not getting a deal was a tweet: “It is what it is.”
During “The Money Matters” podcast recorded on July 11 — six days before the deadline — Barkley had hoped he would be able to get a new contract, noting his leverage would be to hold out, a move that he felt would hurt the team and his teammates. He felt it would show everyone how valuable he was to the team after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards as well as 10 touchdowns last season.
IndyCar introduces stronger retaining nut to keep wheels attached during wrecks
IndyCar will implement a new, stronger piece of hardware designed to keep rear wheels attached to the car during a wreck after a tire flew off Kyle Kirkwood’s car and narrowly missed a packed grandstand during the Indianapolis 500.
The series said Wednesday that chassis manufacturer Dallara had designed a retaining nut that is more than 60% stronger than the previous design. The updated retaining nut will be mandatory beginning with this weekend’s races at Iowa Speedway.
“Their thorough review process of the incident between the No. 6 and No. 27 (cars) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway began immediately and included an extensive recreation at their headquarters in Italy,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said. “IndyCar takes safety very seriously. This update is an important step in making sure an incident like this does not happen again.”
IndyCars are designed to come apart upon impact, which helps to dissipate the energy and protect the driver. But they also have tethers that are supposed to keep wheels attached in the event of a wreck, a response to several incidents over the years in which wheels had come off cars and injured — and even killed — spectators on the other side of the catch fence.
During the Indy 500 in May, Kirkwood was trailing Felix Rosenqvist when the latter hit the wall in Turns 1 and 2 in the closing laps of the race. Kirkwood’s car launched off the rear of Rosenquist’s car and into the fencing, and his rear wheel went flying over the fence and the corner of the grandstand before landing on a fan’s car in the parking lot.
Some LIV Golf players at the British Open in danger of making their last appearance in a major
HOYLAKE, England — With the future of LIV Golf still uncertain, Joaquin Niemann was among players who arrived for the British Open facing the prospect of no more majors in his immediate future.
LIV Golf still doesn’t get world ranking points, and players have been dropping. With the next major not until April in the Masters, some of them might not have a way back except through qualifying for the U.S. Open or British Open.
It remains unclear when — or if — the recent proposal of a partnership with the PGA Tour would change anything.
“This might be my last year playing majors because of the world rankings,” said Niemann, currently No. 43 in the world. “They are not doing it right. I hope they change it. They have to find a way to have the best players out here.”
LIV Golf submitted an application last July to become part of the world rankings but there have been issues with the criteria because LIV has no cut, only 54 holes and the same 48 players each week. The OWGR board meets this week but there has been no indication any decision will be reached.
Only the top 50 in the world qualified for the Open this week. The other two LIV players in the top 50 playing at Royal Liverpool are defending champion Cameron Smith (No. 7) and PGA champion Brooks Koepka (No. 12), both exempt by winning majors.
LaMelo Ball says he signed 5-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball could’ve tried to force his way out of Charlotte in hopes of landing with an established NBA playoff contender in the next few years.
Instead, the 2022 All-Star point guard decided to embrace his current situation with the struggling Hornets by signing a five-year deal earlier this month that will pay him up to $260 million. In so doing, he became first Hornets player to sign a rookie max contract extension, giving Charlotte a cornerstone piece to build around.
Ball said he chose to remain in Charlotte because he’s comfortable living there and believes in what the Hornets are trying to create.
Kraken sign coach Dave Hakstol to contract extension through 2025-26 season
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken on Wednesday signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season.
Hakstol had one-year remaining on the three-year contract he got when he was named the first coach in franchise history before the start of the 2021-22 season. He received the new deal tacking on two more seasons because of what Seattle was able to accomplish in Year 2.
“We believe we are heading in the right direction with Dave as our head coach and it was important to show that confidence with this contract extension,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “Dave and his staff have done a great job of creating a close-knit, team-first mindset in our locker room and their work ethic helps set the tone for our team.”
Seattle made a 40-point jump from Year 1 to Year 2, finishing with 46 wins and 100 points. The Kraken hovered around the top of the Pacific Division for most of the season and earned the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
In the opening round of their first playoffs, the Kraken knocked off defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in seven games, before falling to Dallas in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.
Thunder sign coach Daigneault to multiyear contract extension after play-in berth
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams last season.
General manager Sam Presti announced the deal Wednesday but did not disclose the terms, per team policy.
Daigneault led Oklahoma City to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in a season when the Thunder were widely expected to struggle, especially after No. 2 draft pick Chet Holmgren suffered a foot injury and missed the entire season. Oklahoma City’s 16-win improvement ranked second in the NBA, and Daigneault finished as runner-up in league coach of the year voting.
Daigneault was promoted to head coach in November 2020 after spending five seasons at the helm of the Oklahoma City Blue, the team’s G League affiliate, and serving as a Thunder assistant in 2019.
Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers to play regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11
NEW YORK — The NBA’s French connection continues to grow.
The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. In January, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, which is hosting the 2024 Olympics.
The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of French teenager Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
This will be the Nets’ second game in Paris after playing a preseason game in the French capital in 2008. The Cavaliers have never played in Europe. Cleveland won the Summer League title in Las Vegas earlier this week.
USFL MVP Alex McGough signs with Green Bay as Packers boost their QB depth
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Quarterback Alex McGough has signed with the Green Bay Packers less than a month after getting selected as the most valuable player of the United States Football League.
The Packers announced Wednesday they had signed McGough as well as tight end Luke Musgrave, a second-round draft pick from Oregon State. They released center DJ Scaife.
McGough, 27, stepped in for an injured J’Mar Smith early in the USFL season and led the Birmingham Stallions to the league title. He threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a championship game victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers.
He played collegiately at Florida International and has no NFL playing experience, though he was on the Houston Texans’ active roster for five weeks in 2019. The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the seventh round in 2018. McGough has spent time on the practice squads of Seattle and Houston.
The Packers don’t have any backup quarterbacks with any NFL playing experience as 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love prepares to take over as the starter after the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. The only other quarterbacks on Green Bay’s roster are Danny Etling and rookie Sean Clifford, a fifth-round pick from Penn State.
US Soccer players call on Congress to reform SafeSport Center
A group of more than 100 U.S. soccer players is calling on Congress to improve the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which is tasked with protecting athletes from abuse.
The U.S. Soccer Athletes Council sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday signed by current and former national team players, including the entire U.S. team playing in the Women’s World Cup.
“As athletes, we want to take a lead in collaborating with Congress and National Governing Bodies of Sport in order to create a safe and supportive environment that allows soccer players — and all other athletes in the Olympic movement — to thrive both on and off the field. We are committed to working with you and other stakeholders to make the necessary changes to ensure that players are safe and protected from abuse. And that means that we need to create an efficient, fair, and effective system for athletes to report,” the letter said.
The move comes after an abuse and misconduct scandal that rocked the National Women’s Soccer League. In 2021, two former players came forward and accused longtime coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion. Riley, who denied the charges, was fired and later banned from the league.
Riley was among five of 10 NWSL coaches that year who were either fired or resigned amid allegations of improper behavior. It spurred investigations by U.S. Soccer and the league itself, both of which found a systemic culture of misconduct.
Both investigations also made recommendations for player safety, many of which have been implemented. But the U.S. Soccer investigation, led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, suggested the federation should not rely only on SafeSport for player safety because the organization is slow to act.
Shane van Gisbergen to get another NASCAR Cup Series start after Chicago triumph
CONCORD, N.C. — Shane van Gisbergen will put his perfect NASCAR Cup Series mark on the line on the road course at Indianapolis.
The three-time Supercars champion, who triumphed earlier this month in the inaugural Chicago street race in his first career start, will be back in the No. 91 car for Trackhouse Racing when the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13.
Van Gisbergen will be joined in the field by Supercars star Brodie Kostecki, who will make his Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing, and sports car standout Kamui Kobayashi, who will make his debut with 23XI Racing.
Van Gisbergen is part of Trackhouse’s Project91, which was designed to lure elite drivers from different backgrounds in one-off rides in NASCAR. But while the road-racing ace from New Zealand had nearly 80 wins during his career in Australia, few expected him to become the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start on July 2 in Chicago.
Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks said he began thinking about bringing van Gisbergen back to NASCAR as soon as the checkered flag fell on his win. Van Gisbergen had returned to Australia in the days afterward.
Marlins third base coach Jody Reed fractures leg when struck by foul ball
ST. LOUIS — Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed fractured his lower right leg when struck by a foul ball off the bat of Jesús Sánchez during Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The injury occurred in the third inning of the Marlins’ 6-4 loss.
Marlins quality control coach Griffin Benedict replaced Reed for the rest of the game.
Reed hit .270 with 27 homers and 392 RBIs during an 11-year playing career from 1987-197. He managed in the minor leagues for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Marlins.
‘Too much foot-dragging’ over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland official on a powerful state board said Wednesday there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards, and he urged the parties to “get this damn thing done.”
Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is one of three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works, expressed his concerns at the end of a board meeting. The treasurer pointed out that negotiations between the state and the team aren’t over something as involved as building a new stadium, and he questioned what’s taking so long.
“If there’s something going on, we need to know,” Davis said. “There’s too much foot-dragging on this, and what I’ve learned in 30 years is the longer nothing’s been said, the longer it takes. I’m saying this for the explicit purpose so it gets out there, and folks have to start answering what’s taking so long.”
The baseball team’s lease is set to expire at the end of the year, but Orioles chairman John Angelos emphatically told reporters in January that the team will not leave Baltimore.
Last week, Angelos and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is also on the board, released a joint statement saying there’s been progress on their vision to expand the Camden Yards campus.
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas on Wednesday.
Oakland announced the deal shortly after its 6-5 win against the Boston Red Sox gave the last-place A’s (26-71) a second straight victory following an eight-game skid.
Fujinami joined the A’s during the offseason, signing a $3.25 million, one-year contract in January. The 29-year-old Japanese star is 5-8 with an 8.57 ERA over 34 appearances with seven starts.
He struggled out the gate in his first major league season but had been far more reliable and effective the past two months.
The 26-year-old Lucas, a 14th-round pick by the Marlins in 2019 out of Pepperdine, has gone a combined 1-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 37 strikeouts and a save over 20 relief outings and 29 2/3 innings with Baltimore’s Double-A and Triple-A clubs this season.
Phillies doctors recommend elbow surgery for top prospect Andrew Painter
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow.
The team said Wednesday that a UCL reconstruction on Painter’s elbow was advised along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained the ulnar collateral ligament during spring training in March.
The Phillies said Painter had continued to experience symptoms after bullpen sessions and that tests have shown “interval healing” in his elbow. The hope was that Painter could avoid surgery with a conservative throwing program and rehab process, but the discomfort persisted.
“There actually has been healing, but it’s still bothering him,” David Dombroski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, told reporters prior to Wednesday’s game against Milwaukee.
Painter is scheduled to consult with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache on July 24 in Los Angeles.
Warriors youth campers help present former Golden State players Bjelica, Chiozza championship rings
OAKLAND — In a post-lunch session at Warriors youth basketball camp, 11-year-old Vanessa Lewis stood and beamed as she asked a very important question to a pair of very important guests: “Have you seen your rings yet?”
Nope, answered Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza. Then, moments later Wednesday, fellow campers Amari Chiefelk and Will McCloskey appeared from around the blue Golden State Warriors partition and handed each man a box containing his sparkling 2022 championship ring.
Awestruck, their eyes lit up immediately.
“I didn’t realize it was going to be that big,” said an emotional Bjelica, who traveled from home in Belgrade, Serbia, via Istanbul, Turkey, to San Francisco for the special occasion. “Probably in a couple more years it will be more realistic.”
Typically, the Warriors present former players with their rings in an on-court pregame ceremony when they come through town with an opposing organization, but these two were playing overseas so the first opportunity was Wednesday — and having the kids participate made it that much more memorable.
Senior camp director Jeff Addiego rallied the campers to start cheering and screaming so the players would emerge from the Warriors’ former weight room area to see what all the commotion was all about.
Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix, with the WTA saying Wednesday that it was investigating an “unfortunate incident.”
The second-seeded Zhang retired from the match while trailing 6-5 in the first set against Hungarian opponent Amarissa Toth at the clay-court tournament on Tuesday.
The dispute related to a forehand from Zhang that appeared to be in but was called out. Zhang argued the decision but it stood and the match continued briefly before the disagreement about the line call began again.
As Zhang repeated her protests, Toth walked over to the ball mark and rubbed it out with her foot.
“Wait, wait, wait! Keep the mark,” Zhang shouted in response. “What are you doing? Why would you do that?”
Zhang sat crying and shaking her head on her chair for a few moments at the side of the court before quitting.
She shook hands with the main umpire and Toth before appearing to point her fingers at the crowd, which had booed and jeered her for disputing the call.
“The WTA has zero tolerance for racism in any form or context,” the WTA tweeted. “The unfortunate incident that took place yesterday at the Hungarian (Budapest) Grand Prix and subsequent posts are being reviewed and will be addressed.”
It did not give further details.
Zheng beats Parry at Palermo Open and will face American Navarro in quarterfinals
PALERMO, Italy — Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen beat Diane Parry on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open.
Zheng found it tougher than her 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sara Errani in the opening round but eventually prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. She will next face seventh-seeded Emma Navarro after the American had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Camilla Rosatello.
Sara Sorribes Tormo recorded a second straight victory over an Italian player on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club as she defeated Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 6-2.
Sorribes Tormo will next face Clara Brunel after the French player eliminated Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-4.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage returns for $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Kentucky Derby winner Mage is expected to race for the first time since finishing third in the Preakness when the 3-year-old colt takes on seven rivals in the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday.
Mage drew the No. 4 post position on Wednesday and was made the co-second choice behind 5-2 morning-line favorite Arabian Knight, who will be looking to give trainer Bob Baffert his 10th win in the 1 1/8-mile race that is the highlight of the meet at this New Jersey shore track.
Tapit Trice, the Todd Pletcher-trainer colt who finished third in the Belmont Stakes and seventh in the Derby, also is 3-1 along with Mage.
Ramiro Restrepo, the co-owner of Mage, said the owners have been planning to race the colt in the Travers at Saratoga next month.
“We’re just trying to plot the best course of action through the summer to the Travers,” he said after the draw. “We thought the Haskell, with its prestige and tradition, being Grade 1 and the five weeks out to the Travers landed perfectly on the calendar. It just made sense to run in both Grade 1s.”
The winner of this race will earn a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Santa Anita Park in California, where Baffert is based. He also seems to like it in New Jersey. He has won this race a record nine times, the last one with Authentic in 2020.
Packers’ profits fall 11.7% after season in which they played one of their home games overseas
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ profits fell 11.7% over the past fiscal year after a season in which they missed the playoffs and had a regular-season home game moved overseas.
The Packers on Wednesday reported a $68.6 million profit from team operations, down from $77.7 million last year. The Packers had $610.3 million in total revenues and $541.6 million in expenses.
As the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise, the Packers disclose their expenses and revenues each year. The team is holding its annual shareholders meeting Monday.
Rather than having a combined 10 regular-season and preseason home games last season, the Packers played eight home games and one preseason contest at Lambeau Field. One of their nine “home” games was a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants that took place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“That extra game would have put us right around last year’s level, if not a little bit higher,” said Paul Baniel, the Packers’ vice president of finance and administration. “It really was the difference, when you look at the operating profit and the fact it’s down that $9.1 million year-over-year.”
The Packers also didn’t have a home playoff game for the first time since 2018, though that wasn’t as much of a factor as the moved regular-season game.
Bills and Raccuia part ways months after top executive finishes stadium negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ron Raccuia, who played the lead role in negotiating Buffalo’s new $1.54 billion stadium deal, is out as the Bills’ top executive, team owner Terry Pegula announced on Wednesday.
In saying the sides had parted ways, Pegula cited a monthslong evaluation of the team’s business side in determining a need to “revamp and improve our structure.” Pegula thanked Raccuia for his many years of hard work and dedication and wished him the best of luck.
In making the change, Pegula is taking over the role of team president, which was previously held by his wife. Kim Pegula, who has been away from the team for the past 13 months, is dealing with significant language and memory issues after going into cardiac arrest.
As part of the shakeup, Pegula announced John Roth will assume Raccuia’s titles as executive vice president and COO. Roth will now split his duties between the Bills and the Pegula-owned Buffalo Sabres, where he has served as the NHL team’s COO after being hired in January.
Russian gymnasts allowed as ‘individual neutral athletes’ from 2024, no decision on Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Gymnasts from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to take part in sanctioned competitions as “individual neutral athletes” from the start of 2024, the sport’s governing body said Wednesday, but any decision on the Paris Games will be left to the International Olympic Committee.
Russian and Belarus gymnasts had been banned since last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Belarus’ military support.
The executive committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said Wednesday it had decided “to authorize, under strict conditions, the participation of athletes and support personnel of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in FIG sanctioned events listed on the FIG Calendar as ‘individual neutral athletes’ without any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their respective National Federations or National Olympic Committees.”
This may include Olympic qualifying events, the gymnastics federation said, but added “the decision on whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be eligible to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the responsibility of the IOC.”
The federation also reiterated “its firm condemnation of the senseless invasion of Ukraine by Russia and its commitment to impose severe punishments on anyone in the international Gymnastics community who is involved in war or supports war.”
First female head coach in English men’s soccer praised for holding the fort as new manager hired
NAILSWORTH, England — Hannah Dingley has been praised for “holding the fort” in her landmark appointment after Forest Green Rovers announced it had hired David Horseman as permanent coach of the fourth-tier English soccer team.
Forest Green became the first men’s professional soccer team in England to appoint a female head coach earlier this month when Dingley was hired on an interim basis.
“I’m grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process and although she did not get the top job this time, it’s undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path,” Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said Tuesday.
Dingley remained in charge for a final game when Forest Green played Everton under-21s on Wednesday.
Horseman, who was previously in charge of Southampton’s under-23 side, said he welcomed “the opportunity to lead a team which has such strong values both on and off the pitch.” Horseman worked alongside Ruben Selles when he took charge of Southampton’s first team in the Premier League last season.
Mahrez set to leave Man City and become latest star to move to Saudi Arabia
MANCHESTER, England — Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big-name player heading to Saudi Arabia.
The Manchester City winger was not included Wednesday in a 25-man squad for the team’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea amid reports he is joining Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million).
Mahrez was given permission not to go on the tour provided City received a bid that met its valuation of the Algeria international, who joined the club from Leicester in 2018.
City hasn’t officially confirmed the agreement of a deal for Mahrez with Al-Ahli, a Jeddah-based team which has this offseason signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and striker Roberto Firmino following the end of his deal at Liverpool.
Vermont fires men’s hockey coach over ‘inappropriate’ text messages
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont has fired men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft over what were described as inappropriate text messages with a student.
Woodcroft was fired Tuesday following an internal investigation by the university’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity, athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement.
“The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries,” the statement said.
A voicemail was left with a listed number for Woodcroft.
His attorney disputed the investigation’s findings.
