Clippers get Johnson after trade with Knicks
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers’ tradition of making a move on draft night continued Thursday as they moved up to select Tennessee guard Keon Johnson after making a trade with the New York Knicks.
The Clippers sent the No. 25 pick, which ended up being Houston guard Quentin Grimes, and a future second-rounder to the Knicks to get Johnson.
It is the fifth consecutive year the Clippers have made a trade on draft night. They were slated to have only one draft pick, but made a deal with the Orlando Magic to acquire the rights to Ohio University guard Jason Preston, who went 33rd overall.
Johnson could be the Clippers’ last first-round pick for the foreseeable future. They don’t have a selection under their control until 2027 after sending a tremendous amount of draft capital to Oklahoma City for Paul George two years ago.
“We felt good about the opportunity to get him. He’s one of the highest-level athletes in the draft,” said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Johnson made headlines during the pre-draft combine when he set combine record with a vertical leap of 48 inches. He averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds last season.
US uses dominant inside presence to beat Japan 86-69
SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. women’s basketball team has not looked sharp in its first two wins at the Tokyo Games.
Five-time Olympian Sue Bird attributes the pedestrian performances to the lack of practice time with so many new faces on the squad, and just that the rest of the world is catching up to the Americans.
“This tournament more than ever feels like a combination of things,” Bird said. “I’m never not going to give credit to other countries for putting out a great product. There’s so much talent. I think this tournament for us is unique that we have six newcomers and you can’t rush chemistry. ... We’re still trying to figure it out.”
The U.S. beat Japan 86-69 on Friday, three days beating Nigeria by nine in the opener. That was the first time a team had come within single digits of the Americans in the Olympics since 2004. While the U.S. has now won 51 consecutive games dating back to the bronze medal game in the 1992 Olympics, the 13-point average margin of victory in the first two games in Japan is far below that of the previous six Olympics when they would run through teams.
“I feel like we’ve been telling you guys for years that we’re making it look easy, something that’s really hard,” Bird said Friday. “Now what you’re seeing is, we told you so, it is hard. That’s not to say we’re not headed in the right direction.”
A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 to lead the U.S. over Japan.
It was a matchup of contrasting styles. The U.S. had its dominant group of bigs led by the 6-foot-9 Brittney Griner. Japan’s tallest player is only 6-1. The host nation, which is the only team in the field to have beaten the U.S. in an Olympic contest back in 1976, played a more free-flowing style with all five players capable of shooting 3-pointers.
US prospects, released players beat Israel 8-1 in Olympics
YOKOHAMA, Japan — The United States started a pitcher who was Tampa Bay’s No. 12 prospect before he was dealt to Minnesota last week in the Nelson Cruz trade.
Israel went with a 30-year-old who has never pitched above Double-A and brought in the director of music programming at New York’s City Winery to relieve.
Such is Olympic baseball.
Joe Ryan allowed five hits over six innings in his first outing since he was swapped, and speedskating silver medalist Eddy Alvarez and Tyler Austin powered the offense to lead the United States over Israel 8-1 in the Americans’ opener on Friday night.
Ryan (1-0), a 25-year-old Triple-A right-hander, was in the dining hall when U.S. teammate Eric Filia told him Cruz was being sent to the Rays. Ryan looked at Shane Baz, his fellow Rays minor leaguer on the U.S. team, and Baz guessed one of them would be involved.
Ryan, likely within a year of a big league debut, relied on a 92 mph fastball. He gave one run and struck out three.
“He’s got really great stuff,” said former major leaguer Danny Valencia, who homered on a fastball in the fourth inning. “I think the Twins are going be really pleased with him. I think that he’s going to be one of their better pitchers for a lot of years to come.”
Denied players on 40-man major league rosters, the U.S. started a mix of prospects unneeded by major league teams this summer and released players. Nine of the 10 starters totaled a career WAR of -1.0; the other was Todd Frazier at 25.1.
Right-hander Joey Wagman (0-1) started for Israel and gave up three runs and four hits in three innings. Israel dropped to 0-2 in Group B of its Olympic baseball debut.
Israel brought in 42-year right-hander Shlomo Lipetz to relieve in the sixth inning as its fifth pitcher. He’ll go back to City Winery after the Olympics.
Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise
TOKYO — Maggie Steffens was finally by herself, all alone with perhaps the best record in women’s water polo, and she had no interest in the view.
Moments after Steffens moved atop the career scoring list at the Olympics, the U.S. captain paid tribute to her family, teammates — past and present — and the women who paved the way for the sport’s addition to the Games in 2000.
It was Steffens’ name in the record book — right next to a whopping 49 goals and counting — but she was determined to have as many people as possible join her on that top line.
“As much as it’s definitely cool and I appreciate it, you can’t have that without teammates,” she said. “You can’t have that without a pass. You can’t have that without being able to play the sport with women who you train with and dream with.”
Steffens took down the record on an all-Stanford connection in the third quarter of Friday’s 18-5 victory over the Russian team, helping the U.S. rebound from a rare loss to Hungary. Makenzie Fischer found a wide-open Steffens in the middle, and ROC goalkeeper Evgenia Golovina never stood a chance.
It was Steffens’ 48th goal in her third Olympics, snapping a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot. Playing with a broken nose after she got hurt against China on Monday, she had four goals on five shots as the U.S. finished group play with a 3-1 record.
Gyasi Zardes lifts US over Qatar 1-0, into Gold Cup final
AUSTIN, Texas — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and the United States beat Qatar 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Zardes, one of the few first-line U.S. players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson.
Gioacchini picked up a Qatari clearance attempt and fed Williamson, who returned the ball. Gioacchini passed to Zardes, and he scored with a right-footed shot from 7 yards, his 14th international goal and second of the tournament.
The 20th-ranked U.S. matched its record with 13 consecutive home wins and advanced to Sunday night’s final in Las Vegas against defending champion Mexico, which beat Canada 2-1 at Houston.
CONCACAF filled out the field for the Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, with 2022 World Cup host Qatar as an invited guest.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner made three big first-half saves for the U.S.
Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.
Shortly after MLB announced the penalty Friday, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the ban concludes.
Castro will be ineligible for the postseason under the terms of the suspension and will be required to undergo evaluation and treatment, MLB said.
“Having reviewed all the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Castro violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said earlier this month, while MLB was investigating allegations against Castro, that he didn’t plan on having him back with the team this season.
“We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously. We fully support the commissioner’s decision,” the team said in a statement after the MLB announcement.
Castro was was accused of sexual assault in connection with a 2011 incident in Chicago but was not charged. Rizzo said Castro was vetted before the Nationals signed him to a two-year contract in January 2020, adding that he was “angered” by the new allegations.
The 31-year-old Castro is a 12-year major league veteran and a four-time All-Star who has played for the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He played 87 games for Washington this season, mostly starting at third base.
Kimmann, Shriever win BMX racing gold; 2 stretchered off
TOKYO — Niek Kimmann kicked off his second Olympics by colliding with a race steward who had wandered onto the track during training.
The Dutch rider spent the next three days doing everything he could to rehabilitate a knee injured in the crash, not knowing if he could be able to make it to the starting gate.
Kimmann was eventually cleared to ride and not even a sore knee could slow him down.
Kimmann shook off the freak accident to give the Netherlands its first gold medal in BMX racing, edging Kye Whyte of Britain at the finish line Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.
“This week has been an emotional roller coaster,” Kimmann said. “The crash with the official, I thought my week was over, basically. But after getting the MRI results, we realized it would be possible. It wouldn’t be comfortable, but it was possible.”
Bethany Shriever of Britain ended Mariana Pajon’s bid for a third straight Olympic gold medal, pulling away from the Colombian in the women’s race.
Schauffele has big finish and 1-shot lead in Olympic golf
KAWAGOE, Japan — Xander Schauffele has been pointing to the Olympics ever since he began his rise into the elite of American golf three years ago.
Now that he’s here, in the country where his mother was raised and enjoying an Olympic experience his father could only dream about, he is trying to treat this like any other week.
His play Friday indicated otherwise. Already with two eagles on his card, Schauffele surged into the 36-hole lead at Kasumigaseki Country Club by finishing with three straight birdies to tie the Olympic record with an 8-under 63.
He had a one-shot lead over Carlos Ortiz of Mexico, who is sharing a suite with a boxer and delivered a few good punches himself in a round of 67.
“I just got in a nice flow there at the end,” Schauffele said. “Kind of one of those situations where I wish I could play some more holes.”
There was no chance of that, for him or anyone else. For the second straight day, thunderstorms caused a delay of more than two hours, and another batch of lightning and heavy rain ended play with 16 players still on the course.
That included Hideki Matsuyama, the Masters champion and Japanese star who recovered from a pedestrian start and quickly worked his way into contention. Matsuyama was 6 under for his round — three shots out of the lead — and had a 5-foot birdie chance on the 17th hole when the round was suspended.
The players were to return at 7:45 a.m. to finish the round.
Also right back in the mix was the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy (66) and Shane Lowry (65), who were four shots behind Schauffele.
White Sox get closer Kimbrel from Cubs for Madrigal, Heuer
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday, a move that should give the AL Central leaders a fearsome bullpen for their playoff push.
The White Sox already had one of baseball’s best closers in All-Star Liam Hendriks. Now the South Siders add Kimbrel, who has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 opportunities for the Cubs this season and leads NL relievers in strikeout rate and opponents’ batting average. Kimbrel ranks ninth in history with 371 saves in his 12 years in the majors.
The White Sox paid quite a price to get him: They sent second baseman Nick Madrigal, a budding star who is out for the season with a torn right hamstring, to the Cubs along with right-handed reliever Codi Heuer.
“We viewed Craig as the premier relief pitcher available at this trade deadline, and so we knew the cost would be steep in terms of parting with young talent,” White sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “But we recognize the special opportunity that currently exists and our team, our clubhouse and our fans deserve to know we will do everything we can to reach the postseason and win meaningful games in October.”
The White Sox entered Friday with an eight-game lead over division rival Cleveland. The Cubs are fourth in the NL Central and entering a rebuild.
Madrigal, 24, and Heuer, 25, are both second-year players. Madrigal, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, batted .305 with a .354 on-base percentage in 54 games this season. Heuer is 4-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 40 appearances in 2021.
27 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 athletes
Three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 are among the 27 new cases announced by Tokyo Olympics organizers.
World champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, whose case was announced Thursday, is among the three, which raises the tally to 225 games-accredited people in Japan infected since July 1.
Three of the 27 cases were residents of the Olympic Village, including Kendricks, another athlete and a team official or coach — the latter two were not identified. The third athlete with a positive test is staying outside of the village.
Among the new cases are 18 people who live in Japan, as Tokyo and the country each report record numbers of daily cases during the pandemic.
IOC spokesman Mark Adams cites the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, and Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, saying the increase in cases was not linked to staging the Olympics during a state of emergency.
Injuries keep Wentz, Kelly out of Colts’ 3rd practice
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Injuries kept quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly out of the Indianapolis Colts practice Friday.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Wentz was injured during Thursday’s workout and missed the final practice period. Doctors were still evaluating the injury Friday and Brady said it was unclear when Wentz may return.
Kelly was diagnosed with a hyperextended elbow and is expected to miss a couple weeks.
The biggest concern was Wentz, who has an extensive injury history.
“He got hurt during a team period, he just felt a little twinge in the foot,” Brady said. “We should know something shortly.”
The Colts acquired Wentz in a March trade with Philadelphia, hoping the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft could regain his form and become their longtime franchise quarterback.
Wentz had the Eagles in Super Bowl contention in 2017 when he was one of the MVP front-runners. A torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee ended his season with three regular-season games remaining. He hasn’t been the same since and last season was the worst of his five-year career.
Minor league games in Florida called off amid COVID-19 surge
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The surging number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is affecting minor league baseball in the state as a pair of games involving the Philadelphia Phillies organization will not be played on Friday.
Class A Clearwater announced that Friday night’s home game with Fort Myers has been postponed to “allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Threshers organization.”
The rookie-level Florida Complex League game between the Phillies and the Tigers East also scheduled for Friday in Clearwater was listed as canceled due to COVID-19.
The nearby Class A Tampa Tarpons have placed five players on the COVID-19 list over the past week but have been able to continue playing. They are part of the New York Yankees organization.
Krejci leaving Bruins to play in native Czech Republic
BOSTON — David Krejci is leaving the Boston Bruins after 14 NHL seasons to continue his hockey career in his native Czech Republic.
The 35-year-old Krejci, whose contract had expired, announced his decison in a social media post sent out by the Bruins on Friday.
“At this point in my career and life, I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams,” Krecji said. “I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.”
Krejci was a steady, reliable second-line center whose career in Boston included winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. After making his debut in 2007, he piled up 215 goals and 515 assists in 962 regular-season games and 124 points in 156 career playoff games, helping the Bruins reach the final three times.
Bucks GM: No knee procedure necessary for Antetokounmpo
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure for the left knee that the two-time MVP hyperextended during the team’s NBA title run.
“He’s fine,” Horst said Friday. “I can’t explain it, but he’s fine.”
Antetokounmpo hurt his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed awkwardly after attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo later said he worried that he’d be out for a year.
He sat out the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals – the Bucks won both contests to take the series 4-2 – but returned for the next series and ended up earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Antetokounmpo averaged an astounding 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 and earn their first championship in 50 years.
USA wrestler Gable Steveson signs NIL deal with Kill Cliff
CHIBA, Japan — United States Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson has taken advantage of the new opportunities for college athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness by signing with clean energy drink company Kill Cliff.
Steveson was a national champion as a junior at the University of Minnesota this past season and won the Dan Hodge Award for best college wrestler. The charismatic heavyweight is quite a target for companies -- he has nearly 250,000 followers on Instagram and more than 30,000 on Twitter.
Steveson is among the favorites in the freestyle 125-kilogram weight class at the Tokyo Olympics. The gold medal match will be Aug. 6.
With college sports in flux, NCAA set to overhaul itself
The NCAA Board of Governors on Friday called for a constitutional convention in November, the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come.
In the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes to the way athletes can be compensated —- and with College Football Playoff expansion and major conference realignment already in motion — the NCAA said it wants to “reimagine” how it manages the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes.
“The goal is to make sure that we can align authority and responsibilities, get that right between campuses and the conferences and the national level,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a brief teleconference with reporters.
That begins with examining the NCAA’s very foundation, a six-article constitution that lays out the association’s purpose, principles and general policies. Action on proposed changes is expected to be taken at the NCAA’s January convention.
“It’s evident we’re going take a hard look at the structure and governance of the association and have a discussion about values and a discussion of goals,” said Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, a member of the Division I Council. “We’ve talked about modernization of the rules, well, perhaps its time to modernize the association. So here we go.”
Rebel clubs to press on with Super League after court ruling
MADRID — Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid vowed to press on with the European Super League project on Friday after a court ruled against what the clubs called “UEFA’s threats.”
A Spanish court on Friday threw out an appeal by UEFA against the decision this month to unwind the actions taken against all of the 12 Super League founding clubs.
The three remaining clubs not to abandon the Super League plan — Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus — released a joint statement welcoming the court’s decision against “UEFA’s monopolistic position over European football” and reiterated their stance to continue planning a breakaway competition.
Bottas handles heat to top 2nd practice at Hungarian GP
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Valtteri Bottas likened the sweltering heat in his Formula One car to taking a sauna back home in Finland after completing the fastest second practice ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday.
Championship leader Max Verstappen was third, having led the two Mercedes in the first practice.
Bottas was a narrow .027 seconds ahead of Hamilton and .298 clear of Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by eight points overall after 10 races.
Mid-afternoon air temperatures reached 36 Celsius (97 F) at a Hungaroring circuit drenched in sunlight. With a racing suit and helmet on, and with heat rebounding off the track, it felt far hotter.
Judge agrees to destruction of Kraft massage parlor video
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A video recording of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men allegedly engaging in massage parlor sex will be returned to prosecutors for destruction, a Florida judge ruled Friday, ending a two-year saga that tarnished the reputation of one of football’s most successful luminaries.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with prosecutors and Kraft’s attorneys that the recording given to him before he ruled it inadmissible at trial was not part of the permanent court file and will be returned for destruction.
Prosecutors dropped misdemeanor solicitation charges last year against Kraft and almost two dozen other men after a state appeals court upheld Hanser’s 2019 ruling. He determined that the warrant allowing the installation of hidden cameras inside a Jupiter, Florida, massage parlor didn’t sufficiently protect the privacy of innocent customers who received legal massages. Prosecutors chose not to challenge the ruling with the state Supreme Court.
Kraft and the others had been charged in February 2019 after an investigation into possible prostitution at the Jupiter massage parlor. It stemmed from a wider investigation into whether Chinese women were being sex trafficked to Florida. It ended without any significant convictions.
Police say they recorded Kraft, a widower, paying for sex acts at the spa on consecutive days in January 2019, including the morning of the AFC Championship game that the Patriots won in Kansas City that evening. Two weeks later, they won their sixth Super Bowl championship under his 28-year ownership, more than any team during that period.
