Fire tie with Galaxy 0-0
CHICAGO — Jonathan Bond had one save for the LA Galaxy in a 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire Saturday.
The Galaxy (4-2-1) outshot the Fire (2-1-4) 7-5, with zero shots on goal to one for the Fire.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Minnesota United and the Galaxy host Nashville.
Fenerbahce turns Rossi loan from LA into permanent transfer
Uruguayan winger Diego Rossi has been acquired by the Turkish club Fenerbahce from Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, turning a loan that started last September into a permanent transfer.
The Turkish team said Friday the transfer fee is 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million).
The 24-year-old has four goals in 25 league matches this season and no goals in six Europa League games.
Rossi played for LA from 2018-21.
Custer wins pole at dirt-covered Bristol through heat races
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Cole Custer won the first pole of his career Saturday through a formula designed for qualifying via heat races at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.
Custer put his No. 41 Ford at the front for NASCAR’s rare Easter Sunday race that was specifically scheduled for Fox Sports to try to capitalize on a primetime holiday audience the way the NFL and NBA do on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The starting lineup was set over four 15-lap heats that were determined by a random draw. Drivers accumulated points for both finishing and passing and Custer started ninth in his heat and then won it — good enough for his first pole in 84 career Cup starts.
A slew of dirt aces followed Custer in qualifying: Christopher Bell was second in a Toyota, followed by Tyler Reddick in a Chevrolet and Chase Briscoe, Custer’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing.
Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, one of the best drivers on dirt in the nation, qualified fifth and was followed by Justin Haley, Ty Dillon, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and defending race winner Joey Logano.
Visibility was much better Saturday as dust was less of an issue on the watered-down 2,300 truckloads of red Tennessee clay. Fox a year ago asked NASCAR to add a dirt race to the 38-race Cup schedule and Speedway Motorsports volunteered its .0533-mile Bristol bullring.
It cost Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith over $2 million to convert the track a year ago and even though it was a dusty mess of a race, he announced before the checkered flag that the 2022 spring race would again be on dirt.
Rhodes slides past Hocevar on Bristol dirt to win truck race
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ben Rhodes used a crossover move to slide past Carson Hocevar and drift his way to victory in the NASCAR Truck Series race at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.
The reigning Truck Series champion won Saturday night for the first time in six races this season and sixth time of his career. Prior to the win, Rhodes this season had four top-fives and a pair of runner-up finishes through five races.
It was redemption of sorts for Rhodes, who was runner-up last year in NASCAR’s first ever race on dirt at the 0.533-mile Bristol bullring.
The current points leader actually dominated the race, winning the first two stages and leading 95 of the 155 laps. But a strategy error almost knocked him from contention.
Hocevar had the lead late until the 12th caution set up a final restart with five laps remaining. By then Rhodes had worked his way back into contention.
Hocevar was the leader, John Hunter Nemechek was second and Rhodes was third when the race resumed. Rhodes pounced past Nemechek and then used a crossover on Hocevar to take the lead with four laps remaining and then pull away.
Hocevar finished second, Nemechek was third and Parker Kligerman was fourth. Christian Eckes was fifth.
Hyo Joo Kim wins LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship on Saturday.
Kim closed with a 1-under 71 — following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th — to finish at 11-under 277, two shots clear of Shibuno at breezy Hoakalei Country Club.
Kim earned $300,000 for her fifth LPGA Tour title.
“There were a lot of expectations but also a lot of support coming from friends and family as well,” said Kim, who won a major at age 19 in the 2014 Evian Championship. “There have been ups and downs and I think I am at the up part right now and I feel very proud, a little confident about the future and the outlook looks bright for me and I feel like I can do better moving forward.”
The 26-year old South Korean star had a three-stroke lead after both the second and third rounds and held off a final-round push from Shibuno, the Japanese player who a bogey-free 70.
Kim played the front nine in 1 under. She put her approach on the par-5 fifth hole, which played at 540 yards, inside of 3 feet to to set up a birdie. She birdied No. 8, but bogeyed the par-3 ninth hole that went from a third-round yardage of 146 yards to 184 for the last round.
US hangs on to beat Ukraine 3-2 in Billie Jean King Cup
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula beat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (5), 6-3 in doubles play Saturday to give the United States a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier.
The Americans secured a spot in the Cup finals in November at a site to be determined.
Ukraine was hoping to become only the eighth country in Billie Jean King Cup history to recover from a 2-0 deficit and win after taking the first two singles matches on Saturday to even things up.
But the Americans rallied to win the first set of the doubles match after Ukraine double-faulted on set point. Muhammad’s serving was a key for the Americans throughout the match.
Ukraine entered the day down 2-0 after singles wins by Pegula and Alison Riske on Friday, but the tables quickly turned in the reverse singles on Saturday as Yastremska beat Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to keep Ukraine’s hopes alive.
Alabama honors university’s first Black football players
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson already had their place in Alabama football history. Now, the Crimson Tide’s first Black players also share a prominent spot outside Bryant-Denny stadium.
The university unveiled a plaque honoring Jackson and Mitchell Saturday in a ceremony before the current team’s end-of-spring A-Day game, more than 50 years after they broke the color barrier.
“It was a moment I will never forget,” said Mitchell, who had become emotional when he spoke at the ceremony. “It was very touching. You grow up a little Black kid from south Alabama and these are things you never dream of. ”
The two 70-year-olds were also honored at halftime.
The introverted Jackson became the Tide’s first Black scholarship football player when he signed on Dec. 13, 1969. In 1971, defensive end Mitchell, a transfer from Eastern Arizona Junior College, became the first to play in a game.
The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers assistant and current assistant head coach wound up starting all 24 games over two seasons and becoming a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer.
Jackson became a star running back for Alabama, the only school to offer him a scholarship. He was a first-round draft pick in 1974 by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played five seasons before spending three more with the then-Washington Redskins.
Gil Hodges’ family cherishing long-awaited Hall selection
NEW YORK — Their 50-year wait over, the family of Gil Hodges is as relieved to see the patriarch selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as they are grateful for the opportunity it provides kin he never met to understand the impact he made on baseball in New York City.
“It’s more meaningful that the entire family is here — children, spouses, grandchildren, nieces, nephews,” Gil Hodges Jr. said Saturday morning, shortly before he and his sister Cynthia threw out ceremonial first pitches with their sister Irene’s grandchildren, Louis and Logan, prior to the Mets’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“They get to see the reflection of how people talk about him. People talk about him like they had dinner with him a month ago, which is just amazing. The impact that someone who didn’t make it to 48 years old could have, 50 years after he passed away, to me it just gives you some idea of what kind of person he was.”
Hodges was finally elected to the Hall of Fame in December by a special committee, ending half a century of waiting that included several close calls.
While Hodges hit 370 homers and made eight All-Star teams for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers and Mets, he is best known for leading the Mets — who’d never lost fewer than 95 games in their first six seasons of existence — to a World Series title in just his second year as their manager in 1969.
Hodges died of a heart attack on April 2, 1972, two days shy of his 48th birthday.
Alexander first on Korn Ferry to successfully defend title
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tyson Alexander became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to successfully defend a title, rallying to win the Veritex Bank Championship on Sunday.
Alexander closed with a 6-under 65 to finish at 22-under 262 at Texas Rangers Golf Club, two strokes ahead of Pontus Nyholm (62) and Byeong Hun An (66).
Alexander capped his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 18th. The 33-year-old former University of Florida player earned $135,000 for his second tour victory. Last year, he closed with a 64 to take the inaugural event at 23 under.
Alexander’s farther, Buddy Alexander, won the 1986 U.S. Amateur Championship and coached Florida to two NCAA titles. His grandfather, Skip Alexander, won three times on the PGA Tour.
Tsitsipas beats Zverev to return to Monte Carlo final
MONACO — Defending champion Stefanos Tsitispas breezed into the Monte Carlo Masters final after dispatching second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday.
Tsitsipas lined up the first big final of the clay-court season against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round.
Davidovich Fokina reached his first ATP final by beating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.
Tsitsipas dominated Zverev on clay like the Greek never had previously. Zverev recovered from a break down twice in the first set that Tsitsipas took with a third break in the 10th game.
No. 5-ranked Tsitsipas then broke twice more in the second set and improved his record against No. 3 Zverev to 7-3, on clay to 3-0. The German won both of their hard-court contests last year.
Tsitsipas was on court just 12 hours after winning a long quarterfinal.
“I had to put my soul out,” Tsitsipas said.
“I wanted to stay on the court as much as I had to, trying to start rallies and make it physical. It worked in my favor.”
Zverev said he felt spent against Tsitsipas following his own lengthy quarterfinal on Friday against Jannik Sinner, during which he struggled with a leg injury.
“It took a lot out of me (and) the issue with my leg didn’t help,” Zverev said.
He was grateful for a positive start to the clay-court season after a challenging few weeks.
The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist was put on probation for one year last month for yelling and cursing and hitting the chair umpire’s stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open. He was fined and kicked out of the tournament, unable to defend his singles title.
Steffen blunder helps quad-chasing Liverpool reach cup final
LONDON — The tame back pass from John Stones trickled toward Zack Steffen. Just a simple clearance was needed by Manchester City’s backup goalkeeper with Liverpool already leading.
One touch controlled the pass. The second touch was ... doing what? The dawdling American just took too long.
Before the ball could be hoofed clear, Sadio Mane raced into the penalty area and slid in to nudge the ball over the line.
“It is an accident,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “It happens.”
Liverpool moved into a two-goal lead — building on Ibrahima Konate’s header — and Mane scored again before halftime with a volley beating Steffen at his near post. A 3-2 victory was secured at Wembley Stadium on Saturday after withstanding a City comeback with Jack Grealish scoring two minutes into the second half and Bernardo Silva netting in stoppage time.
Liverpool is into its first FA Cup final in 10 years, and Chelsea or Crystal Palace await next month.
The quadruple is still on also for Liverpool.
But there’s only two paths to trophies for City, and Liverpool could thwart both.
Their tussle for the English Premier League trophy is far tighter than this FA Cup semifinal suggested, where Liverpool’s superiority was clear in the first half before goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva gave hope of a City comeback.
Their 2-2 draw last Sunday in the league prevented Liverpool from moving into first place, and left City a point in front.
There could yet be a fourth instalment of this rivalry this season in Paris next month if they win semifinals to reach the Champions League final. That would see Liverpool contest three finals in 2022 having already won the League Cup at Wembley.
Gerard scores in Villarreal 2-1 win at Getafe before injury
BARCELONA, Spain — Gerard Moreno scored one goal and set up another before the Villarreal striker was substituted because of injury during his team’s 2-1 win at Getafe in the Spanish league on Saturday.
Despite struggling with injuries this season, Gerard has been a key player in Villarreal’s impressive run to the Champions League semifinals after ousting Juventus and, this week, Bayern Munich in the knockout rounds.
Gerard gave Villarreal the lead in the seventh minute and helped to make it 2-0 in the 16th when he stole the ball in midfield to start a counterattack. The Spain striker, who also set up Samuel Chukwueze’s late winner to topple Bayern on Tuesday, again made the key pass by playing Manuel Trigueros clear to beat David Soria.
Gerard had to be substituted in the 61st after he was attended by team doctors. He touched the back of his right thigh before walking off gingerly.
Emery said Gerard had a muscular injury but team doctors had yet to determine how long he would be out, leaving in question his availability for the European semifinals against Liverpool in two weeks.
“He has not been unlucky with injuries this season. We hope this is not serious and that he recovers quickly because we really need him,” defender Pau Torres said.
Enes Unal pulled one back for Getafe three minutes later with his 15th goal, second only to Karim Benzema’s league-leading 24.
But the end came for Getafe’s unbeaten run of 10 consecutive home games. The previous loss was in late October at Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in Madrid.
Villarreal remained in seventh place, while Getafe slid into 15th.
On Sunday, leader Real Madrid visits third-placed Sevilla with a 12-point lead over the Andalusian side and second-placed Barcelona, which hosts Cádiz on Monday.
Morata’s bicycle kick helps Juventus draw with Bologna
ROME — A spectacular overhead kick from Álvaro Morata led to a stoppage-time score for Juventus to draw with nine-man Bologna 1-1 in Serie A on Saturday.
Morata’s acrobatic effort was going wide until Dušan Vlahović met it with a header at the far post that found the target to salvage a point for the Bianconeri. They’d been denied a penalty in a disputed VAR decision moments earlier.
Juventus remained fourth, moving within three points of third-placed Napoli, which hosts fifth-placed Roma on Monday.
Marko Arnautović put Bologna ahead after the break by running onto a through ball from Roberto Soriano and rounding the goalkeeper to deposit the ball into an empty net.
Bologna’s last six goals have all been by Arnautović, who has 12 this season.
They are playing for ailing coach Siniša Mihajlović, who is hospitalized while being treated for the return of his leukemia.
Morata thought he earned Juventus a late penalty when he appeared to be fouled inside the area by Adama Soumaoro but no penalty was awarded after a VAR review believed the foul occured outside the area. Soumaoro was issued a red card after the review for dissent. In the ensuing protests by Bologna, Gary Medel was also sent off — leaving the visitors with nine men.
Lens beats northern rival Lille 2-1, Saint-Etienne also wins
PARIS — Lens won at defending champion Lille 2-1 to stay in remote contention for fourth place in the French league and automatic qualification for the Europa League on Saturday.
Lens is in seventh place and three points behind Monaco in fourth, and two points ahead of northern rival Lille in eighth. Lille lost for the first time in nine games since a 5-1 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
There were no visiting supporters from Lens allowed following fan clashes at the corresponding fixture in September.
But the record 48,000 home crowd reportedly contained around 3,000 Lens fans dotted around the stadium, who managed to get tickets independently.
Lens started strongly and, after veteran defender Jose Fonte failed to clear a corner, Poland midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski slotted into the bottom corner after four minutes.
Arnaud Kalimuendo, after being saved twice, finally beat Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim in the 37th with a shot from near the penalty spot that deflected off Fonte.
BJK Cup: Swiatek powers Poland to finals, Czechs top Britain
LONDON — New No. 1 Iga Swiatek powered Poland into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time and they were joined by other newcomers Italy and Kazakhstan on Saturday.
Other winners included old hands the Czech Republic — six-time winners since 2011 — Spain, and Canada.
The United States and Ukraine were 2-2 and playing a decisive doubles in their qualifier in Asheville.
The finals are in November at a venue yet to be decided.
Swiatek overpowered Romania’s Andreea Prisacariu 6-0, 6-0 in the first reverse singles to secure Poland’s unassailable lead. She’s won 19 straight matches, two as the world No. 1 after Ash Barty’s retirement.
