USC assistant football coach Dave Nichol dies at 45
LOS ANGELES — Southern California assistant football coach Dave Nichol died Friday in McKinney, Texas. He was 45.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nichol had cancer. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the cause of death wasn’t being publicly disclosed.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley hired Nichol in December as his inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. Riley announced four days ago that Nichol was leaving the team to focus on an unspecified personal medical matter.
“We are heartbroken and devastated,” Riley said. “Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach. He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams. He will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward.”
Nichol was the inside receivers coach at Mississippi State for the past two seasons under Mike Leach. Before that, he spent four years at Washington State as a receivers coach under Leach.
“We are stunned by this, and Dave meant a lot to all of us,” Leach said in a statement. “While we are all suffering the pain of this loss, our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s family, friends, players and coaches during this tough time. Dave was family to us, and he was loved by all who knew him. Always a smile on his face, Dave had such a positive personality, attitude and energy. He made everyone around him a better person and impacted everyone he met with kindness, loyalty and friendship.”
Nichol also made coaching stops at East Carolina, Arizona and Baylor. He was a receiver at Texas Tech during his collegiate playing career.
Riley and Nichol both started their coaching careers as assistants to Leach at Texas Tech nearly 20 years ago. Riley was hired by the Trojans in late November.
Nichol is survived by his father, Robert Nichol Sr., and brothers Robert Jr. and Jimmy. Memorial service arrangements are pending.
Ball State hires UCLA assistant coach Lewis
MUNCIE, Ind. — UCLA assistant coach Michael Lewis will be taking over Ball State’s program once the Bruins complete their NCAA Tournament run.
Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz announced Friday she had hired Lewis to replace James Whitford, who was fired after going 131-148 in 10 seasons.
Goetz said Lewis won’t officially begin his new job until UCLA’s season is over. The Bruins faced North Carolina in an East Region semifinal late Friday at Philadelphia.
“We are very excited to return to the state of Indiana where basketball means so much to lead a program with tremendous history and great potential,” Lewis said in a statement.
Rahm, Morikawa lead the group of 16 in Match Play
AUSTIN, Texas — Jon Rahm lost his match and still made it to the weekend. Scottie Scheffler needed only 14 holes to win his match against Matt Fitzpatrick, and then six more to beat him in a playoff.
The third full day of endless action in the Dell Technologies Match Play finally ended Friday when Collin Morikawa drove the green on a par 4, this one not nearly dramatic as his shot that won the PGA Championship but still effective in getting him through group play.
Sixteen players remain for the knockout stage that begins Saturday morning, all of them knowing that three days of tense matches mean nothing going forward.
“Now it’s real,” Abraham Ancer said after squeezing by Webb Simpson. “Now you’re for sure not advancing if you don’t win.”
Rahm had that luxury by winning his opening two matches. He was sloppy on the back nine in losing to Patrick Reed, who played his best golf after already being eliminated. But the world’s No. 1 player avoided a playoff in his group when Cameron Young also lost.
Seamus Power also lost his match, but by then he was already assured of winning his group. The Irishman got another reward: By reaching the fourth round, Power is assured of staying in the top 50 and getting into the Masters.
Browns QB Watson denies sexual assault allegations
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson maintained his innocence and strongly denied committing any sexual misconduct despite allegations made by 22 women against the Cleveland Browns’ new starting quarterback.
Wearing a dark pinstriped suit and orange tie at his introductory news conference on Friday, Watson showed little emotion while saying he’s done nothing illegal.
“I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed a woman in my life,” Watson said, flanked at the dais by Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. “That’s not how I was raised. I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”
Berry defended the team’s controversial decision to trade for Watson, who has been accused by two dozen massage therapists of various sexual activity during private sessions. He has always claimed any sex was consensual.
“We as an organization know that this transaction has been very difficult for many people, particularly women in our community,” Berry said. “We realize that it has triggered a range of emotions. And that, as well as the nature of the allegations, weighed heavily on all of us.
“It was because of the weight of the anticipated reaction and the nature of the allegations that really pushed us to do as much work as possible internally and externally in terms of understanding the cases and who Deshaun was as a person.
“We do have faith and confidence in Deshaun as a person.”
Watson dismissed needing counseling because he feels he’s been falsely accused.
“I don’t have a problem,” he said. “I don’t have an issue.”
While Watson hasn’t been indicted by two grand juries in Texas on criminal charges, he’s still facing civil lawsuits. He has no intention of settling the lawsuits and that his only goal “is to clear my name.”
Koerstz Madsen leads JTBC in bid for second straight win
CARLSBAD — Nanna Koerstz Madsen shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the JTBC Classic in a bid to win in consecutive starts.
Two weeks after breaking though in Thailand to become the LPGA Tour’s first Danish champion, Koerstz Madsen was back on top at Aviara Golf Club in the final event before the first major of the season next week at Mission Hills.
“I have confidence out there,” Koerstz Madsen said. “I’ve made a lot of good putts out there. Today, I hit love more fairways, which made me able to set up more birdie chances. A lot of good stuff.”
A stroke behind top-ranked Jin Young Ko after an opening 66, Koerstz Madsen got off to fast starts on both nines in her morning round. She said she feels more comfortable and relaxed after the breakthrough victory in Thailand.
“Especially, on the first tee,” Koerstz Madsen said. “I don’t know, it just changes you a little bit I guess having a win on your back, especially so recently.”
She birdied four of the first five, dropped a stroke on the par-5 eighth and reeled off three more birdies on the first four holes on the back nine. She gave back a shot with a bogey on the par-5 17th.
“As long as I’m doing what I can do, then that’s good for me,” Koerstz Madsen said. “If I stay positive out there, then I’m happy with that.”
Lydia Ko (67) and Hye-Jin Choi (68) and were 9 under, and Jin Young Ko (71) was another stroke back with Na Rin An (67) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (68).
Coming off a victory three weeks ago in Singapore, Jin Young Ko extended her tour record for consecutive sub-par rounds to 32, but her run of rounds in the 60s ended at 16.
Gonzalez sets NCAA record, Cal leads swimming and diving
ATLANTA — Hugo Gonzalez set an NCAA record in the 400-yard medley on Friday to help California build a slim lead entering the final day of competition in the Division I men’s swimming and diving championships.
Gonzalez dominated the 400 IM, winning by over a second and breaking Chase Kalisz’s record in a time of 3:32.88. Defending champion Bobby Finke of Florida was fourth.
In the final race of the night, Cal took 40 points in the 400-yard medley relay to move ahead of Texas for the top spot in the team standings.
Stanford freshman Andrei Minakov won the 100-yard butterfly in a school-record 43.71. Georgia’s Luca Urlando and Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan also finished under 44.00.
Drew Kibler of Texas took the 200-yard freestyle in 1:30.28. The top three finishers from last season were all in the finals, with defending champion Kieran Smith of Florida getting fifth.
Max McHugh successfully defended his title in the 100-yard breaststroke for Minnesota, leading wire-to-wire to post the second-fastest time in NCAA history at 49.90. It was McHugh’s third NCAA individual title.
North Carolina State’s Kacper Stokowski won the 100-yard backstroke after finishing second last season. Last week at the women’s championship, the Wolfpack’s Katharine Berkoff won the same event for the second straight season.
Texas A&M senior Kurtis Mathews won a diving event for the second straight night, claiming the three-meter crown. The Aggies had never won a diving event before this competition.
Iditarod punishes 3 mushers for sheltering dogs in windstorm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A fierce winter storm in the last stretch of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog that ultimately forced six mushers to scratch the same day now has cost three other mushers for sheltering their dogs instead of leaving them outside in the harsh conditions.
Mille Porsild of Denmark, Michelle Phillips of Canada and Riley Dyche of Fairbanks were penalized for taking dogs inside shelter cabins to ride out the storm with winds so strong, they whipped up white-out conditions, the Anchorage Daily News reported Friday.
The decision to punish the mushers was made by race marshal Mark Nordman, who said the indoor rest for the dogs amounted to a competitive advantage over teams that trailed them into Nome.
“No doubt that Michelle and Mille did the right thing for their dogs,” Nordman said. “But it also affected the competition for racers going forward.”
Porsild was dropped from 14th to 17th position, while Phillips dropped one notch to 18th. Dyche wasn’t demoted in the standings, but he was fined $1,000 after officials determined there were no other mushers close to him that would have been affected by the dogs resting inside.
The drop in finishing position equated to $3,450 less for Porsild and $1,000 less for Phillips.
The nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska was won March 15 by Brent Sass, who was also affected by the storm just as he was nearing the finish line in Nome. He said he fell off the sled and couldn’t see anything, and thought he was going to have to hunker down with his dogs and ride out the storm.
Former Packers CB Chandon Sullivan signs with rival Vikings
EAGAN, Minn. — Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, the latest player to switch from one NFC North rival to another.
The 25-year-old Sullivan played more than 76% of the snaps on defense last season for Green Bay, mostly in the slot position in the nickel package. He didn’t miss a game in three years with the Packers and had five interceptions and 16 passes defensed from 2019-21.
Undrafted out of Georgia State, where he became the program’s career interception leader, Sullivan broke into the NFL in 2018 with Philadelphia.
The Vikings have made a habit of signing ex-Packers over the years, including their most recent addition earlier this week: outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.
Sullivan will likely fill the role last held by Mackensie Alexander, who became a free agent. The only other cornerbacks on the roster currently are Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson. Patrick Peterson also became a free agent but remains a candidate to re-sign.
Oklahoma St. coach Gundy gets salary boost to $7.5 million
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State has boosted football coach Mike Gundy’s salary to $7.5 million for the 2022 calendar year.
The school’s Board of Regents approved a $1 million increase in annual compensation and a $1 million annual retention bonus over each of the next five years. Other terms of his existing contract, including the $125,000 annual escalator and the annual one-year extension, will remain in place.
Gundy has a 149-69 record in 17 seasons at Oklahoma State. Last season, the Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins, including a Big 12-best 8-1 conference. They beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year has led Oklahoma State to seven 10-win seasons since 2010, and the Cowboys have participated in 16 straight bowl games.
“We’ve already established OSU football as a contender on the national stage,” Gundy said in a statement. “My excitement with our administration and their vision has me looking forward to long-term success on and off the field.”
Last October, Gundy agreed to a deal that will keep him on a perpetual five-year deal at his alma mater.
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell declares for NBA draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell announced Friday he has declared for the NBA draft.
The decision by the All-American to skip his senior season was no surprise.
Liddell had the best season of his three-year Buckeyes career, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game.
Liddell scored in double figures in every game and had 13 games of 20 or more points.
“He has developed and grown significantly as a player every single year as a Buckeye, and that will continue to be the case as an NBA player,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “E.J. has represented our program at the highest level with his excellent play, leadership and of course, his trademark smile. E.J. will always be a Buckeye.”
Ohio State finished 20-12, beating Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Villanova 71-61 in the second round.
AP source: Bills get initial OK for NFL $200M stadium loan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills moved closer to landing $200 million in NFL funding to help finance their bid to build a new stadium in which a majority of the projected $1.354 billion price tag is anticipated to be covered by taxpayer dollars.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday that the NFL’s stadium and finance committee backed the Bills’ request for what’s called a G4 loan, by recommending the team’s application be presented at the league’s owner meetings for final approval. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision was made privately.
The committee’s approval was anticipated, and it will require 24 of the NFL’s 32 owners to formally OK the loan during a vote scheduled to take place on Monday.
Under the G4 program rules, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula would be required to put up matching dollars which would increase the private funding to at least $400 million for the new stadium.
UMass hires Frank Martin as new basketball coach
AMHERST, Mass. — UMass has found a new leader for its basketball program, hiring Frank Martin as its coach Friday.
Martin, 56, takes over the Minutemen program from Matt McCall, who was fired this month after going 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst.
“It is evident that there is tremendous alignment in place to win and do it the right way,” Martin said in a statement. “Let’s all get on this ride together, let’s dream big and let’s be relentless at making our dreams a reality.”
Martin arrives following his own dismissal from South Carolina last week after 10 seasons and just one NCAA appearance with the Gamecocks. But that appearance to cap the 2016-17 season culminated in South Carolina’s first Final Four berth. Martin was 171-147 during his tenure at the school.
He had more NCAA tournament bids in his first head coaching job at Kansas State from 2007 to 2012, leading the Wildcats to March Madness four times including an Elite Eight berth in 2010. He finished 117-54 overall.
The move to Massachusetts will be a homecoming for Martin’s wife, Anya (Forrest), a 1998 UMass alum who ran track for the school.
Martin’s hiring by UMass was announced a day after former Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris was tapped as Martin’s successor at South Carolina.
4 Chinese badminton players guilty of not playing seriously
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Four Chinese badminton players are on probation for two years for failing to try their best to win a doubles match in 2018.
The incident happened in the Fuzhou Open quarterfinals in China in November 2018.
Then world-ranked No. 2 pair Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen were playing No. 17-ranked He Ji Ting and Tan Qiang.
Danish players observing reported to the referee the match wasn’t being played seriously. The referee and tournament manager intervened during the second game when He and Tan led 21-15, 7-11.
The umpire and ref asked both teams to play their best. After the intervention, the match noticeably increased in intensity and speed and He and Tan won 21-15, 14-21, 21-19 but all four players were charged.
In interviews the next month, the players denied any wrongdoing and spoke of their familiarity with each other’s game. Li and Liu added they were in bad physical shape after a long, mostly successful year.
A disciplinary hearing wasn’t held until November and December 2021, at which tournament referee Pencho Stoynov said he’d never seen an incident like it in a 14-year career as a ref.
The Badminton World Federation revealed on Friday the panel found the players guilty of failing to use their best efforts. They were each given three-month bans, suspended for two years from Jan. 25. They also had to forfeit their Fuzhou Open prize money, $12,250 for He and Tan, and $2,187.50 for Li and Liu.
Li retired last November, after winning with Liu the Tokyo Olympics silver medal, senior and junior world championships, the Sudirman Cup, Thomas Cup, and Asian championships.
South Carolina top scorer Couisnard enters transfer portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s leading scorer Jermaine Couisnard has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a day after the Gamecocks hired Lamont Paris as the team’s new men’s basketball coach.
Team spokesman Michael DeBates said in an email to The Associated Press on Friday that the fourth-year guard had decided to leave.
Paris, the former Chattanooga coach, takes over for Frank Martin who was fired earlier this month and had coached Couisnard the past four seasons.
Couisnard is a 6-foot-4 redshirt junior from East Chicago, Indiana. He was named to the coaches all-Southeastern Conference freshman team in 2019-20 after averaging 12.1 points a game. His averaged fell to 10 points a game during the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season before rebounding this past year with 12 points a game.
Couisnard had started 46 of 78 games the past three seasons, including 16 of 31 this past one.
New Georgia coach White hires former assistant at Florida
ATHENS, Ga. — New Georgia coach Mike White has hired Akeem Miskdeen, who was on White’s staff at Florida, as an assistant coach.
Miskdeen (pronounced mis-cuh-deen) was an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic for three seasons before joining White at Florida. He has coached for 13 years, including time as an assistant at Kent State and Hampton.
In announcing the hire on Friday, White said Miskdeen “is a great human being, relentless worker, good coach and recruiter but most of all a tremendous mentor to young men.”
At Florida Atlantic, Miskdeen worked with coach Dusty May, one of White’s three former assistants at Florida who are Division I head coaches.
White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in Southeastern Conference games. He was hired on March 13, to replace Tom Crean, who was fired after four seasons. The Bulldogs finished 6-26 this season, including 1-17 in the SEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.