John McEnroe says he tested positive for COVID and will miss US Open TV coverage
NEW YORK — John McEnroe has COVID-19 and is missing time as ESPN’s lead tennis analyst for its U.S. Open television coverage.
“Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive for COVID,” McEnroe said in a statement released by the network on Tuesday, the second day of the Grand Slam tournament. “I’m watching the U.S. Open from home and can’t wait to get back to work soon.”
ESPN said it wishes McEnroe well and looks forward “to welcoming him back when he’s ready.”
McEnroe won four of his seven Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open.
The year’s last major tennis tournament began Monday and ends on Sept. 10 with the men’s singles final.
Arizona State defends timing on announcement of football program’s bowl ban
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State announced a self-imposed bowl ban over the weekend for alleged infractions under previous football coach Herm Edwards.
The school defended the ban on Tuesday after taking criticism for the timing of the decision.
The Sun Devils issued a statement highlighting five factors that went into the decision to announce the ban on Sunday, saying it would “help pave the way for program stability and greater clarity going forward.”
The statement noted the similarities between Arizona State’s case and that of Tennessee, which was wrapped up by the NCAA Committee on Infractions on July 14.
The NCAA committee imposed an enhanced financial penalty of $8 million on Tennessee in lieu of a postseason ban. It also required multiple recruiting penalties, including a loss of 28 scholarships and a 40-week reduction of unofficial visits.
Arizona State said it believed recruiting penalties like those imposed on Tennessee would seriously impair first-year coach Kenny Dillingham’s ability to rebuild the program.
The school also noted the deadline for undergraduate student-athletes to enter the transfer portal was in April 2023, which would have precluded football players from leaving the program in the summer or fall.
Mavericks waive JaVale McGee a year after signing him to be their starting center
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks waived center JaVale McGee on Tuesday, about a year after signing the free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start.
McGee started seven of the first nine games, but fell out of the rotation about a month into the season and played sparingly the rest of the way.
The Mavericks missed the postseason a year after reaching the Western Conference finals. A midseason trade to pair Kyrie Irving with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic didn’t provide a spark, although Dallas re-signed Irving in the offseason.
McGee averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. The 35-year-old has career averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.
McGee is a three-time NBA champion, winning twice with Golden State as a backup before starting 68 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20. He didn’t play in the NBA Finals when LA beat Miami in the playoff bubble.
Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson released by Yankees after playing just 33 games this year
DETROIT — Third baseman Josh Donaldson’s unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended when the former AL MVP was released Tuesday.
The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.
Donaldson played in just 33 games this season. The three-time All-Star was on the injured list from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring, then went back on the IL on July 16 with a strained right calf sustained while running out a grounder. He was moved four days later to the 60-day IL.
Donaldson hit .142 with 15 RBIs this year. Ten of his 15 hits were home runs. In his first season with the Yankees, he batted .222 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.
New York is responsible for the $3,838,710 Donaldson is owed from a $21 million salary in the final guaranteed season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. New York also owes a $6 million buyout attached to a $24 million mutual option for 2024.
Brantley returns to Astros after missing 14 months with shoulder injury
BOSTON — Michael Brantley returned from the injured list Tuesday by the Houston Astros and played his first major league game in 14 months,
The 36-year-old outfielder started in left field and batted sixth against the Boston Red Sox.
A five-time All-Star, Brantley grounded out leading off the second inning and grounded into an inning-ending double play in the fourth.
Brantley last played on June 26 last year and had surgery on Aug. 10. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract, then signed a $12 million, one-year deal.
Brantley started a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on April 23 and played nine games through May 3 but then had an MRI that revealed inflammation. He resumed a rehab assignment on Aug. 15 and hit .348 (8 for 23) for Triple-A Sugar Land with one homer and seven RBIs.
Houston designated 29-year-old right-hander Jake Cousins for assignment. Cousins was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on July 31 and had a 9.00 ERA in eight games for Sugar Land.
Texans place OL Green on injured reserve, ending the 2021 first-round pick’s season
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans placed offensive linemen Kenyon Green on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the second-year player’s season.
Green injured his left shoulder in Houston’s final preseason game against New Orleans on Sunday night. The 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Green played in 15 games with 14 starts as a rookie last season.
He was expected to start on an offensive line starring left tackle Laremy Tunsil to help protect new quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was the second overall pick in this year’s draft.
Green joined the Texans after a stellar career at Texas A&M where he earned All-America honors in 2020 and 2021 and freshman All-America honors in 2019.
To address Green’s injury, the Texans traded for Pittsburgh offensive lineman Kendrick Green on Tuesday. Houston sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Steelers in the deal.
Kendrick Green was a third-round pick in 2021 and played 15 games at center as a rookie. But he fell down the depth chart last season and was inactive for every game.
Harrison Bader placed on waivers by the Yankees, AP source says
NEW YORK — Speedy center fielder Harrison Bader was placed on waivers Tuesday by the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move, first reported by Newsday, was not announced.
Teams have until 2 p.m. EDT Thursday to claim the 29-year-old, who is eligible for free agency after the World Series. A club taking over Bader’s contract on Thursday would owe $758,065 of his $4.7 million salary.
A player must be in an organization before midnight EDT Thursday to be eligible for a postseason roster.
A Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, Bader entered Tuesday hitting .242 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts over 82 games. He was in an 0-for-13 slide and batting .109 (5 for 46) from Aug. 12 on.
Bader strained his left oblique in spring training and didn’t make his season debut until May 2. He was sidelined between May 29 and June 20 with a strained right hamstring.
Bader was acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 2 last year for left-hander Jordan Montgomery and hit five homers in nine postseason games for the Yankees.
Ireland coach Vera Pauw out despite leading team to Women’s World Cup
DUBLIN — Vera Pauw’s four-year tenure as coach of Ireland’s women’s team will end when her current deal expires this week.
The Football Association of Ireland board announced late Tuesday that Pauw won’t be retained despite leading the country to its first Women’s World Cup.
FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill thanked the Dutchwoman “for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and (we) wish her well for the future.” He noted the World Cup qualification that “made history and inspired a nation.”
Ireland was eliminated in the group stage of the tournament after losses to co-host Australia and Canada and a draw with Nigeria.
“The future is bright for women and girls’ football,” Hill said. “Our focus now is building upon the work done by Vera and the historic achievements of our women’s team, which we see as a platform to support the next phase of the journey for the team, and more broadly the development of women and girls’ football in this country.”
Pauw was also in the headlines earlier this year when she denied allegations of “abusive and inappropriate” methods during her time as coach of Houston Dash in the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League.
Bills’ Von Miller to miss first 4 games on physically unable to perform list
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will miss at least the first four games of the season continuing his recovery from a torn right knee ligament after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.
The Bills announced the move as part of their decision to pare their roster to a 53 players. Though Miller hoped to be ready for the start of the season, the move was expected after the 12th-year player has yet to be cleared for practice.
Miller was hurt in a 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24 and had surgery a few weeks later.
The 34-year-old is entering his second season with Buffalo after signing a six-year contract with Buffalo in March 2022, and months after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams. He leads NFL active players with 123 1/2 sacks, and had eight in 11 games with the Bills before getting hurt.
ESPN telecasts of ACC football games will be available in movie theaters under agreement
BRISTOL, Conn. — Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team’s road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network.
About 75 games will be shown this season in theaters, with New Year’s Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff national championship game, in addition to the ACC games.
ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for Theater Sports Network distribution in the away team markets or in both home and away markets for neutral-site games. Cost of admission will be determined by the local theaters.
For more information and a schedule of games in specific areas, fans can visit theatersportsnetwork.com.
“We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events,” Theater Sports Network president and COO Scott Daw said. “These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen.”
Toronto All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette on injured list because of strained quadriceps
TORONTO — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday because of a strained right quadriceps.
Toronto made the move retroactive to Monday and selected the contract of infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.
Manager John Schneider called Bichette’s strain mild and said the two-time AL hits leader won’t participate in baseball activities for a couple of days. He said Bichette might be ready to play again as soon as the 10 days are up.
“That’s always the hope,” Schneider said.
Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits. His 18 home runs are second on Toronto, two shy of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Bichette left Sunday’s loss to Cleveland after five innings and did not play against Washington on Monday. An MRI confirmed the injury.
“He’s frustrated,” Schneider said. “At the same time, he understands that he doesn’t want to do anything that’s going be an out-for-the-season type thing. He wants to be out there every day, especially at this time of year.”
Bichette didn’t play for the Blue Jays between July 31 and Aug. 19 because of right knee patellar tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 in his absence.
Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman went on the 10-day IL on Monday with a right middle finger sprain. Chapman left Sunday’s game in the sixth.
Schneider said he will be creative in finding daily replacements for Bichette and Chapman.
“It’s not every day you lose the left side of your infield in the span of two innings,” Schneider said. “It’s going to get weird. It’s going to get dirty, ugly, crazy at times.”
Arrests made in alleged plot to sabotage a stage of the Spanish Vuelta
LLEIDA, Spain — Four people have been arrested in a plot to sabotage a stage of the Spanish Vuelta by dumping a liquid from an overpass onto the road, Spanish national police said Tuesday.
The alleged plan was to empty two drums of liquid, possibly motor oil, on the road as the peloton rode past on Monday’s third stage from Barcelona into the Pyrenees mountains.
Police said a discovery on the overpass on Saturday let to the arrests. Authorities believe the people are members of a pro-Catalan independence group.
NFL places Jaguars CB Chris Claybrooks on exempt list amid domestic violence charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL placed Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks on the commissioner’s exempt list Tuesday following his July arrest on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges.
Claybrooks is not allowed to practice or attend games while on the list. The announcement came as the Jaguars paired down their roster to 53 players.
A fourth-year backup from Memphis, Claybrooks has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Sept. 11 that could provide some clarity on whether the league suspends him, and if so, for how long.
Claybrooks entered a plea of not guilty earlier this month. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor, and the false imprisonment charge is a third-degree felony.
The 26-year-old defender was arrested after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident from September 2022. A woman told police she and Claybrooks argued, and when she tried to leave their shared residence, he restrained her, according to an arrest report.
The woman provided investigators with a video showing Claybrooks forcefully grabbing her, moving her back into the home and restraining her upper body, according to the report.
It was the second time Claybrooks has been arrested and charged with domestic assault. He also was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-April and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism.
Claybrooks allegedly grabbed a cellphone from a woman and damaged it by throwing it to the ground, according to an affidavit. He reached a settlement in that case.
Arik Gilbert, tight end awaiting eligibility ruling at Nebraska, is arrested in suspected burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert, who transferred from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA, was arrested on suspicion of burglary early Tuesday after police received a report of a store break-in.
Officers dispatched to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop shortly before 2 a.m. found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot, police said, and they saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag.
The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of $1,672.07, and damage to the business was estimated at $650, police said.
Lancaster County court records did not indicate if Gilbert has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Gilbert, a sophomore from Marietta, Georgia, was a five-star recruit who was the top-ranked tight end prospect and 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year.
He initially played at LSU, where he started eight games in 2020 and was named to the All-SEC freshman team after catching 35 passes for 368 yards. He transferred to Georgia and sat out the 2021 season. He played in three games for the Bulldogs last season, catching two passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, without elaborating, said Gilbert has been working through some life issues.
“Had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer but, to be honest, during camp he’s had some struggles and he’s been working to overcome them,” Rhule said. “We have a great group of people here trying to help him, and obviously last night happened. Disapointed for him and his family and disappointed obviously for the business owner, and we’ll have to work through it as we move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.