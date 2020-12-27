University: Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead
DALLAS — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday.
Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan’s death. A day earlier, the 19 year old was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.
“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.
Jordan, a speedy 5-foot-7, 200-pound player, emerged from a crowded Utah backfield to become the focal point of the team’s offense. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.
Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb, and was a highly touted recruit. He made a seamless transition to the college game, including three straight 100-yard rushing performances to close out the season.
USC basketball to return against Santa Clara
Southern California’s men’s basketball team will play a different team on Dec. 29.
The Trojans will host Santa Clara instead of Long Beach State, which had to cancel because of ongoing COVID-19 issues in its program.
It will be the Trojans’ first game since Dec. 8. The team had to halt activities on Dec. 13 because of a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the program, which caused four games to be either postponed or canceled.
The Trojans (4-1) are set to resume practice on Sunday.
UCLA women’s basketball game vs. Oregon State postponed
UCLA’s women’s basketball game at Oregon State on New Year’s Day has been postponed indefinitely.
The Beavers announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Dec. 20. As a result, their game against the Bruins had to be called off because of testing and contact tracing.
The 10th-ranked Bruins will still travel to Eugene to play at Oregon on Jan. 3.
Leonard leaves bloodied, but Clippers beat Nuggets 121-108
DENVER — Kawhi Leonard had 21 points before taking an elbow to the face in the fourth quarter, Paul George scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-108 on Friday night.
The Clippers led by 11 with 6:11 left when Serge Ibaka went up for a rebound and caught the side of his teammate’s face with his right elbow. Leonard lay bleeding on the court before walking to the locker room.
“He got up and walked off the floor, so he’s going to be good,” LA coach Tyronn Lue said.
Leonard was ruled out shortly thereafter and was being evaluated postgame, but the Clippers didn’t need him to close out a Nuggets team that upset them in the second round of the Western Conference semifinals last season.
Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Denver, which has dropped its first two games of the season. Jamal Murray added 23 points, 13 coming in the fourth.
Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney
Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media Friday suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.
“This sums it all up,” he wrote. “My Christmas Day.”
Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.
The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache. He said he took a virus test Tuesday that came back negative, but he was in self-quarantine anyway.
He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional in head-to-toe personal protective equipment.
“It’s been an ugly one,” Norman said Thursday. “I for one am looking forward to getting out of this quarantine and looking forward to building whatever the great future is for 2021 and beyond.”
Four Houston players must continue quarantine
The Houston Rockets will be without DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, Mason Jones and John Wall for at least two games while they complete quarantines related to the NBA’s coronavirus safety protocols. Their quarantines, provided they test negative, would end Wednesday.
The Rockets play in Portland on Saturday in their delayed season-opener.Their original opener was set to be this past Wednesday against Oklahoma City and had to be postponed because Houston did not have enough players. They also play at Denver on Monday.
James Harden is expected to play Saturday. He served a four-day quarantine for breaking protocols, one reason the Rockets couldn’t play Wednesday.
Jags starting Mike Glennon vs Bears, sitting James Robinson
Mike Glennon will make his fourth start of the season when the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars host playoff-hopeful Chicago on Sunday.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Saturday following the team’s final practice of the week, choosing Glennon over Gardner Minshew.
The Jaguars (1-13) also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson, who missed practice all week because of a left ankle injury. Robinson has been the team’s biggest bright spot during its 13-game losing streak. Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo are expected to get the bulk of the carries against the Bears (7-7).
Robinson is 35 yards shy of breaking the NFL rushing record by an undrafted rookie. He will try for the mark in the season finale at Indianapolis. There’s no telling whom the quarterback will be in that one.
Marrone opened up the job following Minshew’s five-sack performance in a blowout at Baltimore last week. Minshew took a safety, lost a fumble and had an interception returned for a touchdown that was overturned because of a late-hit penalty on the quarterback. He also missed several open receivers deep.
Shooting star: Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice
Marveling once again, Stephen Curry made 105 straight 3-pointers from the same baseline spot to finish practice Saturday leading into Golden State’s game Sunday game at Chicago.
The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls’ practice facility. Curry’s shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward. Curry finally missed, then pumped his arms and yelled in delight.
English soccer leagues hit with virus
While the Premier League charges ahead, several lower-tier English soccer games have been suspended because of coronavirus cases.
Rotherham’s scheduled Boxing Day game at Middlesbrough in the second-division Championship was suspended after the visitors had “recent positive COVID-19 tests.”
Rotherham’s previous match against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County had also been called off. The club discovered more cases this week after “an increased series of testing.”
Millwall this week announced an outbreak that forced the suspension of Saturday’s game against second-place Bournemouth. It’s been rescheduled to Jan. 12.
Several third-tier League One games have also been postponed because of coronavirus cases.
Doncaster’s match against Accrington Stanley was suspended hours before kickoff Saturday.
The day’s other suspended games include league leader Portsmouth against Swindon Town.
Youngsters deliver for Arsenal as scrutiny shifts to Lampard
With his job increasingly on the line after an alarming start to the season, Mikel Arteta placed his faith in Arsenal’s kids to get the team out of trouble.
They delivered for their under-pressure manager.
Powered by two 19-year-olds — Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka — and a 20-year-old in Emile Smith Rowe making his first start in the Premier League this season, Arsenal produced its best performance in some time to beat Chelsea 3-1 and lift some of the gloom over Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Arteta had billed the coming week, starting with the visit of Chelsea, as a “crucial” period that would determine which direction Arsenal was heading this season.
There was even some mischievous talk by Arsenal’s rivals and critics of Arteta’s team being in a relegation fight, given that it had lost five of the last seven league games — drawing the other two — to slip to 15th in the 20-club league.
A first league victory in nearly two months was vital, therefore, to boost Arsenal players’ fragile confidence — even if it only lifted them into 14th place.
“We needed that. We needed to give the fans something,” Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney said. “It’s something to build on.”
It took 90 minutes for the scrutiny that was hovering over Arteta to drift toward his Chelsea counterpart, Frank Lampard.
That’s three losses in the last four league games for Chelsea, which has dropped to seventh place and whose identity — and best lineup — is increasingly hard to decipher. Lampard oversaw a spending spree of nearly $300 million in the summer transfer window and knows the pressure is on to win trophies this season.
Tulane athletics gets more than $1.5M from sports fan
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University athletics are getting more than $1.5 million from the estate of a late fan, and $1 million of it will establish a fund to expand mental health support of Tulane’s 350 student athletes.
The Alan H. Rosenbloum Mental Health Endowed Fund will provide numerous wellness services, suicide prevention education, patient assessment, treatment planning and coordination, the university said in a news release. It will also let the department, which hired its first mental health professional four years ago, hire a fourth mental health professional to work with student-athletes.
Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with C Soderberg
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent center Carl Soderberg have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract, bolstering the team’s forward depth after it lost Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander to injuries.
The 35-year-old Soderberg had 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for Arizona last season. Soderberg, listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, also appeared in nine postseason games, collecting a goal and an assist.
Rangers sign Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to $6M contract
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have signed Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to a $6 million, two-year contract.
The right-hander spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The Rangers paid a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara, who can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year.
The 28-year-old Arihara was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan. He led the Pacific League with three complete games and was second in innings with 132 2/3.
QB D’Eriq King says he’s returning to Hurricanes in 2021
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — D’Eriq King transferred to Miami with the hope of competing for championships.
He’s staying with the same hope for 2021.
The Hurricanes’ quarterback — who came to Miami with the intention of spending just one year at the school — announced Saturday he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
His decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league that sent Clemson and Notre Dame into this season’s College Football Playoff.
Frost becomes 1st female jockey to win King George VI Chase
KEMPTON, England — Bryony Frost became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase when she rode 20-1 shot Frodon in an impressive front-running display on Saturday, giving trainer Paul Nicholls a record-extending 12th victory in the prestigious English horse race.
Frodon — one of Nicholls’ four runners — dictated the pace of the 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) jumps race at Kempton after going out in front early and jumped excellently throughout under the 25-year-old Frost.
Clan Des Obeaux, another horse trained by Nicholls, was going for a third straight victory in the race. The 85-40 shot — one of the two favorites — moved to challenge Frodon with two fences left.
But Frodon finished strongly and reached the finishing post about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently, a 12-1 shot. Clan Des Obeaux was third.
Last year, Frost was the first female jockey to ride a top-level Grade One winner at the Cheltenham Festival — also on Frodon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.