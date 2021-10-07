Kings’ Byfield placed on injured reserve with broken ankle
LOS ANGELES — Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game.
Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, was hurt in the third period of the Kings’ 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.
The 19-year old center hit the corner boards awkwardly during a collision with Arizona right wing Christian Fischer. Byfield was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off the ice.
Byfield had an inside track to center the fourth line before being injured. He spent most of last season with Ontario of the American Hockey League, but did play in six games for the Kings, finishing with one assist.
Padres fire manger Jayce Tingler after second-half collapse
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have fired Jayce Tingler, who presided over the biggest collapse in franchise history just a season after finishing second in voting for NL Manager of the Year.
General manager A.J. Preller announced the move Wednesday, three days after the Padres finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco. Preller said Tingler will be given the opportunity to remain in the organization.
Tingler’s fate was sealed during a brutal freefall that saw the Padres go from a one-game lead for the NL’s second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to being eliminated from playoff contention with seven games left. The Padres clinched their 10th losing record in 11 seasons.
Tingler was 116-106 overall in two seasons.
Tingler had no previous managerial experience above rookie-level ball and stints in various Dominican leagues before being hired on Oct. 28, 2019, by Preller, a friend from their time together in the Texas Rangers organization.
Tingler guided the Padres to a 37-23 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and their first playoff appearance in 13 years. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild-card series before being swept in the division series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Stephens outlasts Watson in 3 sets in Indian Wells opener
INDIAN WELLS — Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open.
Stephens won 7 of 18 break points She raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set before Watson held, then served out the win. Watson had seven aces and seven double faults on the hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Stephens advanced to a second-round match against fellow American Jessica Pegula.
American Shelby Rogers, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the third round of the U.S. Open, was set to play Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in a night match. Americans Madison Brengle, Madison Keys and qualifier Alycia Parks also played later.
Men’s main draw play begins Thursday.
Three-time major champion Andy Murray and four-time major champion Kim Clijsters received wild cards into the event. U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and runner-up Leylah Fernandez are entered.
NWSL players pause games, recognize 2 who alleged misconduct
PORTLAND, Ore. — Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of Wednesday night’s National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms in a circle to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach.
The actions came during games between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit in Philadelphia and between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina.
“Tonight, we reclaim our place on the field, because we will not let our joy be taken from us,” the NWSL Players’ Association said in a statement released Wednesday night. “But this is not business as usual.”
The league had just returned to the field after calling off last weekend’s games while it came to terms with the allegations leveled last week against former Courage coach Paul Riley, who was subsequently fired.
Earlier in the day, the owner of the Courage apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.
Courage owner Steve Malik’s statement in an open letter was the team’s first public comment beyond the announcement of Riley’s dismissal last Thursday. The allegations rocked the league and led to the resignation of National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird.
Malik said in his letter that the Courage “conducted due diligence” in retaining Riley and the coaching staff after Malik bought the team in 2017.
“We were made aware of an investigation into Mr. Riley’s behavior in 2015 and were subsequently assured that he was in good standing,” Malik wrote. “During his employment with the Courage, we had no knowledge of allegations of sexual harassment or coercion. When we learned of the horrific allegations in last week’s reporting, we took those seriously and immediately terminated Mr. Riley.”
With Irving away again, Nets unsure when team will be whole
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets no longer seem so sure they will have their whole team together for home games when the season opens.
General manager Sean Marks had said before training camp that he didn’t expect New York’s vaccine mandate would keep any players from being able to participate.
But with Kyrie Irving missing another practice, the team no longer has that confidence.
“I don’t know. I can’t answer that. As it stands now, no,” coach Steve Nash said Wednesday. “So we’ll see what happens. But I don’t really want to speculate on something that is just currently up in the air.”
New York has a mandate requiring coronavirus vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city. Irving hasn’t said whether he is or intends to be vaccinated, and even one of his close friends is uncomfortable discussing it with him.
“This is his decision. That’s his choice. We all respect it,” All-Star Kevin Durant said. “I mean, this is way bigger than hoops, so I don’t even feel comfortable talking to him about stuff like this. But I’m just here to support and here to come in here and do my job as one of the leaders of this team and when things get figured out, I got to trust and hope that it’ll get figured out.”
Irving practiced with the Nets last week when they held training camp in San Diego. But he hasn’t been with the team in two workouts back at their home training center.
MLB finalizing policy to mandate vaccine for minor leaguers
Major League Baseball is finalizing a policy that will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for minor league players for the 2022 season.
While the league could face legal challenges in requiring vaccination for major leaguers without the cooperation of the players association, minor leaguers are not included in the big league union. It’s expected that minor leaguers will have to be inoculated before arriving for spring training.
Yahoo! Sports first reported the pending mandate.
The commissioner’s office already has required employees to be vaccinated, as have several teams. Among them were the Washington Nationals, who parted with vice president and senior adviser to the general manager Bob Boone when he refused to get the vaccine.
Major league teams were incentivized to get vaccinated this season by the promise of relaxed COVID-19 protocols once at least 85% of players, coaches and other personnel with Tier 1 access were fully inoculated. A handful of teams remained short of the threshold by season’s end, including the Boston Red Sox, who are the only club left in the postseason that has not reached 85%.
AP source: NHL investigates Kane for fake vaccine card
SAN JOSE — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being investigated on allegations that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
A person familiar with the investigation says the league is looking into whether Kane submitted a fake card. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been announced by the NHL.
The latest investigation was first reported by Front Office Sports.
Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.
This probe is just the latest into Kane, who was cleared last month of allegations made by his estranged wife that he bet on NHL games, including some wagers placed against the Sharks.
Matt Nagy makes Justin Fields No. 1 Bears quarterback
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has changed his mind and made Justin Fields the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback going forward.
On Monday, Nagy had said Fields was still the backup and playing only because of Andy Dalton’s knee injury. But on Tuesday he told both quarterbacks of the change and announced it Wednesday. Dalton will return to practice this week after suffering a bone bruise to his left knee and will be the backup.
“I told you the last couple of weeks we’ve some good conversations internally,” Nagy said. “It’s helped us in the last couple weeks.
“Continuing that process this week it’s led to making the decision to move with Justin as the starter.”
Fields experienced a dreadful start, going 6 of 20 for 68 yards and taking nine sacks in Week 3 against Cleveland. In his first home start on Sunday he completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, including a 64-yarder to Darnell Mooney.
Cowboys’ Collins sues NFL, seeks injunction over suspension
FRISCO, Texas — Suspended Dallas offensive lineman La’el Collins sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, seeking an injunction to stop the remaining two games of a five-game ban over substance-abuse violations.
Lawyers for Collins filed the lawsuit in Collin County, the location of the team’s headquarters north of Dallas. The suit claims the NFL suspended the seventh-year player for missed tests when the labor agreement reached in 2020 no longer allowed for suspensions over missed tests or positive marijuana tests.
According to the lawsuit, the NFL wrongfully determined that Collins had failed to cooperate with the league, a distinction that allows for suspensions. The league said the lawsuit was “meritless.” It wasn’t immediately clear if the case had been assigned to a judge.
Canadiens G Carey Price likely to miss start of NHL season
MONTREAL — Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday he does not expect Carey Price to practice before the start of the regular season, making it unlikely the star goaltender will be ready for next week’s opener at Toronto.
Ducharme said Price is “not doing well right now” as he recovers from a non-COVID-19 illness. Price also had offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Ducharme said the Canadiens will ease the 34-year-old Price back into action once he recovers. He also said defenseman Joel Edmundson will be out two to three weeks with an undisclosed injury.
Montreal opens its season next Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.
McCaffrey returns to practice, status for Sunday unclear
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing Carolina’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury.
Coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey had a “good practice,” but added that it’s too early in the week to know if McCaffrey would be fully recovered in time to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Christian was limited today and I don’t know what that means in terms of where he will be on Sunday,” Rhule said. “That is probably something that will go up until game time and we will make the best decision for him and the team moving forward.”
The Panthers are 3-0 this season when McCaffrey plays.
The last thing the Panthers want to do is rush back their most versatile offensive player, but quarterback Sam Darnold said that decision is ultimately up to the 2019 All-Pro running back.
Ratings surge: NFL is up 17%, averaging 17.3 million viewers
NFL and network executives expected ratings to increase this season. But the rate through the first four weeks has still taken many by surprise.
Games are averaging 17.3 million viewers on television and digital, a whopping 17% increase over last season and 3% compared to two years ago.
Whether the league can maintain that level of growth remains to be seen. Last season was played during the pandemic, mostly in empty stadiums. Also, many people’s viewing habits changed in a presidential election year.
The league has had the top 21 rated shows since the start of the season. The top two games have featured Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady’s return to New England last Sunday was the biggest draw, averaging 26.7 million viewers, with the season opener against Dallas second at 24.8 million.
The Bucs-Patriots game was NBC’s second-most watched match since it started airing the “Sunday Night Football” package in 2006.
Fangio: Bridgewater might return Thursday from concussion
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos coach Vic Fangio said concussed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was able to lift weights and attend meetings Wednesday and might even be back at practice Thursday.
“He’s getting better,” Fangio said before backup Drew Lock ran the offense at practice.
Lock played the second half Sunday against Baltimore after Bridgewater took a shot to his chin from Ravens rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh just before halftime of the Broncos’ 23-7 loss.
Neither Bridgewater nor Lock had a good game last weekend.
After completing 75% or more of his passes in his first three starts, Bridgewater was just 7 for 16 for 65 yards with two sacks and a touchdown when he got hurt.
Lock was just 12 for 21 for 113 yards with three sacks and an interception in the end zone with 3 seconds left that allowed the Ravens to rub it in and ran the ball one final time to top 100 yards for a record-tying 43rd consecutive game, a move that drew Fangio’s ire.
NFLPA asks league about search of Washington facility
ASHBURN, Va. — The NFL Players Association said Wednesday it sent a formal request to the league for information about Washington’s practice facility being searched by federal authorities last week.
Head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was put on administrative leave for what a Washington spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the team.
Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at the facility last week. Another search warrant was served at a local home, according to one of the people.
The NFLPA said the situation “directly impacts player health and safety. The NFLPA insisted on language in our collective bargaining agreement that obligates clubs to adhere to all state and federal laws and regulations. We look forward to learning more so we can protect our players.”
Saban: Alabama LB Sanders likely to miss game with injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders is likely to miss the Texas A&M game with a hand injury.
Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Sanders is “probably going to be out for this game” Saturday for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Saban said the starting linebacker needed surgery on the hand.
“It was maybe a little worse than we thought, so he’s going to be game to game for a few weeks,” the Tide coach said. “We’ll just see how it goes.”
Alabama had already lost starter Christopher Allen at that position with a fractured foot sustained in the opener against Miami. Sanders had replaced Allen, who is likely out for the season.
Sanders has 20 tackles, with four quarterback hurries, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.
That leaves freshman Dallas Turner, who was a five-star recruit, and Chris Braswell in line for more playing time.
“Those guys have played some but they’re obviously going to get more opportunity now,” Saban said.
Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family.
The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
Meyer added that several members of the team’s leadership council, a group of players who serve as liaisons between the coach and the locker room, have expressed their support.
“I had at least eight to 10 phone calls where they called me and they were over-the-top supportive and said, ‘We got you, man. Move forward,’” Meyer said. “A common thing was, ‘Coach, we all did stupid things.’ I’m really impressed with our guys.”
Team owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanded the 57-year-old Meyer on Tuesday for his actions at the bar last weekend.
Meyer said they had three or four conversations in which Khan told Meyer he must regain everyone’s trust and respect. Meyer said “the message is loud and clear.”
Meyer’s troubles started Friday at his restaurant/bar, the Urban Chop House in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer made the odd decision to stay behind in his hometown state following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday and had dinner with his family the next night.
Meyer said he ended up joining a party next door and was later captured on camera with a young woman. One clip showed the woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.
Meyer apologized to players in respective position groups Monday and said he was sorry again during his weekly radio show Tuesday. He offered another apology during a team meeting Wednesday, saying he let down his family and his players.
Italy’s record run ended by 2-1 Nations League loss to Spain
MILAN — Spain ended Italy’s record unbeaten run of 37 matches by beating the European champion 2-1 Wednesday in the Nations League semifinals after Roberto Mancini’s team was reduced to 10 men.
Ferran Torres scored two goals in the first half for Spain, the second coming after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card three minutes before the break.
Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for Italy late on as the Azzurri threatened an improbable comeback. In the end though, Mancini’s side fell to its first loss in more than three years, since being beaten by Portugal in September 2018. Its unbeaten streak was a world record in international soccer.
Spain will face either world champion France or top-ranked Belgium in the final in Milan on Sunday. The second semifinal is in Turin on Thursday.
In Milan, Italy was in the hunt for more silverware while Spain was looking for revenge after losing to the Azzurri on penalties in the Euro 2020 semifinals.
Indians’ Francona confident he’ll return as manager in 2022
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona is confident he’ll return next season after missing most of the past two because of serious health issues.
Francona was forced to step away from the club in late July to undergo hip replacement surgery as well as a procedure on a big toe that was partially removed last winter after it became infected.
The 62-year-old remains on crutches and has an important medical checkup scheduled for next week. Francona said the visit could determine whether he’s able to return to managing the way he wants.
“That’s a big appointment by the doctor’s admission,” he said Wednesday on a Zoom call with team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “We get through that day and things should be OK.
“Barring anything unforeseen, I’d really like to come back and be healthy enough to embrace what the job entails and go through it with people that I enjoy and respect.”
Francona detailed some of his struggles in 2021, when he was forced to wear a walking boot that inhibited his ability to get around.
“This year was hard,” he said. “Everything was hard. Whether it was getting to the dugout, or taking a pitcher out. It kind of wore me down. I felt like I wasn’t able to do my job appropriately.”
When the discomfort became too much, Francona opted to leave the team and have the operations and get a jump start on rehab with the goal of returning in 2022, when Cleveland’s team will be called the Guardians.
Francona said his hip surgery was “a piece of cake” compared to the operation on his toe.
NBA will not randomly test players for marijuana this season
The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season, a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the COVID-19 “restart bubble” and has remained since.
Drug testing will continue for things such as human growth hormone and performance-enhancers, along with what the league calls “drugs of abuse” — such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates. But the league’s agreement with the National Basketball Players Association over random marijuana tests will continue for at least another season.
“We have agreed with the NBPA to extend the suspension of random testing for marijuana for the 2021-22 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday.
The agreement was revealed to players in a memo from the union, the details of which were first reported by ESPN. The league suspended testing in March 2020 when play was suspended in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, then agreed with the players to test for performance-enhancers in the bubble at Walt Disney World that summer.
Panthers acquire Gilmore from Pats for 6th-round pick in ‘23
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stephon Gilmore is headed home.
The Carolina Panthers have acquired veteran cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
The move comes after Gilmore and the Patriots failed to come to terms on a new contract.
Carolina has been looking to upgrade its cornerback position after losing first-round pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot, which could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Last week Carolina traded for cornerback C.J. Henderson, the No. 9 pick in last year’s NFL draft, from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Gilmore was raised in Rock Hill, South Carolina, about 26 miles from Carolina’s current headquarters. He now lives in Waxhaw, North Carolina three houses down from Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer.
The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback confirmed his departure from New England earlier Wednesday in an Instagram post, saying the moments he shared with his teammates on and off the field over the past four seasons — including winning the Super Bowl following the 2018 season — “will never be forgotten.”
Coyotes sign forward Alex Galchenyuk to one-year deal
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal.
Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.
The 27-year-old returns to Arizona after scoring five goals with eight assists with Ottawa and Toronto last season. He was traded to Carolina from Ottawa on Feb. 13 and two days later was traded to Toronto, where he played 26 games.
Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 22 assists in his previous stint with the Coyotes in 2018-19. He also was a key part of Arizona’s power play, leading the team in goals and points.
Galchenyuk has 140 goals and 193 assists in 583 career games, including stints with Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Montreal.
Pacers deal injured Sumner to Nets, sign Wanamaker to deal
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers traded injured guard Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday for the rights to forward Juan Pablo Vaulet and a conditional second-round pick.
Sumner tore the his left Achilles tendon during offseason workouts and had surgery Sept. 13. The former Xavier star posted had his best season in 2020-21, averaging 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals — all career highs — along with 0.9 assists. He was Indiana’s second-round pick in 2017.
The 25-year-old Vaulet was Charlotte’s second-round pick in 2015 but has played overseas since then. His rights were eventually traded to Brooklyn.
After playingin his home country of Argentina and the last two seasons in Spain, Vaulet has a deal to play in Greece this season.
Indiana also signed NBA veteran Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal. The 32-year-old guard split his time with Golden State and Charlotte last season with combined averages of 5.5 points, 2.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
Falcons consider all options with CB Oliver lost for season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons must reconfigure their secondary this week after losing nickel back Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury.
Also, starting safety Erik Harris’ status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London is uncertain because of a calf injury that forced him out of last week’s 34-30 loss to Washington.
The Falcons placed Oliver on injured reserve on Tuesday. On Wednesday, coach Arthur Smith confirmed Oliver would miss the remainder of the season. He also said injured players such as Harris and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (ankle) might not make the trip to London.
NFL Abroad: League to choose German host city, eyes France
LONDON — The NFL has returned to London with the Atlanta Falcons facing the New York Jets on Sunday but the league is just as focused on its next international destination: Germany.
Brett Gosper, NFL Head of UK and Europe, said they are finalizing their short list of German cities to host a game as early as next season.
The opening of an office in Germany is “reasonably imminent,” he added, as is the hiring of a general manager there as the league expands in Europe, with France and Spain also in its sights.
Eight cities in Germany expressed interest in becoming a partner city to host a regular-season game, he said. The NFL announced a bidding process in June.
Delaware speedway offering laps to people who get vaccinated
DOVER, Del. — Dover International Speedway is offering the chance to drive around its “Monster Mile” to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the racetrack later this month.
Up to 800 drivers and their passengers will be able to take two laps around the track in their own vehicles behind a pace car, according to a news release. Events will be held on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Participants will be able to get their first, second or booster shots. Free COVID-19 testing will also be available, and people can get vaccinated at the events without driving the track.
The first 250 people to sign up for vaccinations will receive two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race being held at the speedway on April 30, 2022.
N Colorado reprimands Max McCaffrey for clipboard incident
GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Northern Colorado has reprimanded offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey for tossing a broken clipboard into the stands that hit a spectator during a game at Montana State.
The Bears’ athletics department, in conjunction with Montana State and the Big Sky Conference, finished a review of the incident involving McCaffrey, concluding that throwing the clipboard to a fan as a souvenir showed “a lack of judgment but no malicious intent.” McCaffrey is the son of Northern Colorado head coach and longtime NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey.
Barcelona says audit shows club was technically bankrupt
MADRID — Barcelona was technically bankrupt when president Joan Laporta took over earlier this year, the club said Wednesday.
Barcelona CEO Ferrán Reverter presented a grim picture of the club’s financial situation while releasing the results from a Deloitte audit that started after Laporta arrived in March following the resignation of former president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors last year.
Reverter said the audit concluded that “there have been serious administrative deficiencies” during the administration of Bartomeu, who in the past has denied being responsible for the team’s current financial struggles.
ESPN’s Steele on hiatus following controversial comments
BRISTOL, Conn. — Sage Steele will not appear on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” the remainder of this week and has been pulled from moderating an upcoming network event following comments she made on a recent podcast.
Steele appeared on a podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler where she criticized ESPN and the Walt Disney Company’s mandate for employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine. She also questioned former President Barack Obama’s decision to identify himself as Black on the recent U.S. Census, as well as saying female journalists “need to be responsible as well” if inappropriate comments are directed at them based on how they’re dressed.
Steele, who has been with ESPN since 2007, issued a statement through the network apologizing for her comments.
“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” she said. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”
Steele, who said on the podcast that she identifies as biracial, also won’t be the host and moderator for this year’s espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.
Steele also recently tested positive for COVID-19 but it is not clear whether her absence from programming this week was also due to that.
“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view — dialogue and discussion makes this place great,” the network said in a statement “That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.