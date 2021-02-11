Venus finishes Australian Open loss on injured ankle, knee
MELBOURNE, Australia — This was, in some ways, rather difficult to watch: 40-year-old Venus Williams gasped and groaned as she limped around the court at the Australian Open on an injured right ankle and left knee.
This also was, in some ways, rather inspiring to watch: Williams refused to concede to the pain, declined to stop playing and toughed it out. She saw the second-round match through to the end, no matter how compromised her body was after two medical timeouts, no matter how non-existent her chance of victory was.
After getting hurt heading to the net for a volley while down 5-1 in the opening set of a second-round match Wednesday, Williams would not — could not, in all likelihood — win another game at Melbourne Park and was eliminated by Sara Errani of Italy.
The final score was 6-1, 6-0.
NBA says 1 player has tested positive for virus in past week
NEW YORK — The NBA said one player tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, meaning only two have gotten that diagnosis in the last three weeks.
The total for the season in the NBA is up to 92, but of those, 48 — or 52% — tested positive in November, before training camps officially opened. The NBA reported one positive test for the weekly period ending Jan. 26, and no positive tests for the period ending Feb. 3.
Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns — who has missed 13 games — tested positive last month and his recovery is complete. The Timberwolves had Towns back in the starting lineup Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Towns made the decision after going through a pregame workout to evaluate his readiness.
“Underlying conditions and Covid don’t mix well,” Towns tweeted on Wednesday. Towns has lost seven relatives to COVID-19, including his mother.
The NBA does not reveal which players test positive for COVID-19, but Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton said earlier this week that Bucks guard Jrue Holiday tested positive for the virus. That would make Holiday the one player in the NBA’s Wednesday announcement.
NHL says Tomas Nosek of Vegas out with COVID
The NHL says Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek has tested positive for COVID-19 after he was removed from playing in a 5-4 win over Anaheim on Tuesday night.
Nosek has been placed in isolation and the league is conducting close-contact tracing. The NHL says the Golden Knights home game against the Ducks remains scheduled for Thursday, pending test results of players and staff on both teams.
Nosek’s positive test led to the Golden Knights canceling practice on Wednesday after the team did not make anyone available for video interviews following the game.
In other coronavirus pandemic developments, Minnesota forward Victor Rask was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list. The Wild now have 13 players on the list, with their games postponed through at least Saturday.
New Jersey’s count of players on the list is down to 17 after forwards Kyle Palmieri and Pavel Zacha were removed. Also removed from the list was Chicago Blackhawks forward Lucas Wallmark.
MLS delays season opener until April 17
Commissioner Don Garber said the Major League Soccer season will begin April 17, two weeks later than originally announced because of extended labor negotiations.
Garber held a wide-ranging news conference Wednesday after the league and its players agreed over the weekend to an amended collective bargaining agreement meant to help offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now that the CBA has been ratified, the league will set a new date for teams to open preseason training camps in the near future. The season schedule will also be announced soon, Garber said.
It’s still unclear whether spectators will be allowed in the league’s stadiums because of different local restrictions.
“I don’t have any sense that fans are going to be in our stadiums in large numbers for most if not all of our season,” he said.
Garber estimated the losses to the league last season were $1 billion, partly because of the drop in ticket revenue as teams played in empty stadiums and because of added expenses like charter flights for teams. He expects this season’s losses to be in the same range.
Western Illinois postpones football opener
Western Illinois’ football season opener at South Dakota has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the WIU program.
The teams were scheduled to meet in Vermillion, South Dakota, on Feb. 19. The game was rescheduled for April 17 at the DakotaDome.
Western Illinois plays in the Championship Subdivision Missouri Valley Conference, which postponed its football season last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team is playing eight games this spring.
MLB opens harassment hotline after Porter, Callaway scandals
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has created a hotline for people not employed by the league or teams to report harassment or discrimination after New York Mets general manager Jared Porter and Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway were accused of sending lewd text messages to female reporters.
The league will also require anti-harassment and discrimination training for executives during spring training.
Porter was fired for cause Jan. 19 about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office. Callaway was suspended and is under investigation by the Angels and MLB following allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
MLB’s hotline will be operated by an outside third party, and complaints will be investigated either by the team involved or the commissioner’s office, depending on the nature of the allegation. The hotline is also open to league or team employees.
R&A has ‘cautious optimism’ that British Open will go ahead
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — British Open organizers said Wednesday they have “cautious optimism” that golf’s oldest major will go ahead at Royal St. George’s in July.
The event was canceled last year — for the first time since 1945 — because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the R&A effectively pushing its schedule back one year.
That meant the 149th Open would still be held on the links in Sandwich in southeast England this year and R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said a “rigorous scenario-planning exercise” is underway to ensure it takes place.
NBC will air opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics live
U.S. Olympic viewers who have long clamored to view the opening ceremony live when it hasn’t been in North America will finally get their wish.
NBC plans to air the opening ceremony from the Tokyo Olympics live on Friday, July 23. With Tokyo 13 hours ahead of New York and 16 ahead of Los Angeles, the opening ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT.
Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics, said the global significance of gathering in Tokyo during the time of the coronavirus pandemic as well as changing viewing habits, were the main factors in deciding to air the opening live in the morning for the first time.
Ex-Clemson QB Lawrence to have surgery before NFL draft
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft.
Lawrence’s representative, Kyle Strongin of MGC Sports, said Lawrence scheduled a workout for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s pro day on March 11 because of the upcoming surgery. Strongin did not specify when the procedure would happen.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 passer who finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He led Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship. He finished 34-2 in three seasons as a starter. The Tigers reached the College Football Playoff in all of those seasons.
Sharks score late, then sink Kings 4-3 in shootout
LOS ANGELES — Logan Couture scored in a shootout after teammate Evander Kane tied the game with 44.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Couture also had a goal for the third straight game. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks.
Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Anze Kopitar also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots.
Kane jammed in a rebound at 19:15 of the third period to tie it 3-all. Couture converted his attempt in the shootout and Jones saved two shots sandwiched around Kings forward Lias Andersson hitting the post.
Whitecloud scores late, lifts Vegas to 5-4 win over Ducks
LAS VEGAS — Zach Whitecloud scored the first game-winning goal of his career late in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Chandler Stephenson, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, now 17-4-0 against the Ducks, improved to 5-0-0 this season after making 19 saves.
Mavs’ Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban relented Wednesday and the national anthem will be played before home games this season after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the song.
The league’s initial reaction to Cuban’s decision was to say teams were free to conduct pregame activities as they wished with the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Most teams don’t have fans at home games.
But the NBA abruptly reversed course with Cuban’s decision reverberating around the country, including a question put to White House press secretary Jen Psaki during her daily briefing. Athlete protests of social and racial injustice during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” became a flashpoint between then-President Donald Trump and various leagues during his administration.
Bears hire former Packers DC Pettine as defensive assistant
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant Wednesday.
He will work under Sean Desai, who was promoted to replace the retired Chuck Pagano as Chicago’s defensive coordinator.
Pettine had been Green Bay’s defensive coordinator for three seasons — taking over one year before coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival. The Packers announced he would not return after they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.
QB Heinicke re-signs with Washington for $8.75M over 2 years
Taylor Heinicke hoped an impressive performance in his playoff debut would keep him in the NFL.
It did more than that.
Heinicke re-signed with Washington on Wednesday, a two-year deal worth $8.75 million. The 27-year-old who was out of football and taking college classes online when he joined the practice squad as “quarantine quarterback” in December now has a full-time job and potentially a chance to compete for the starting role.
“I’ve never felt I had two feet in the door,” Heinicke said. “I’ve always felt that I’ve been fighting either trying to make practice squad or even make the (roster). It’s always been kind of one foot in, one foot out. Now I actually feel like there’s a little more security there. This is the first time I’ve felt that being in the league, so it’s a great feeling.”
Heinicke went toe to toe with Tom Brady in Washington’s wild-card round loss to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers. He was 26 of 44 for 306 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception and rushing for a team-high 46 yards and a score.
Sidearm reliever O’Day guaranteed $3.15M with Yankees
NEW YORK — Side-arming reliever Darren O’Day is guaranteed $3.15 million in his contract with the New York Yankees, which has both player and team options for 2022.
The 38-year-old right-hander gets a $1.75 million this year in the deal announced Wednesday. The contract includes a $1.4 million player option for 2022 and, if he declines his option, the Yankees would decide on a $3.15 million team option with a $700,000 buyout.
O’Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded right-hander Adam Ottavino to Boston, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll. O’Day figures to join left-hander Zack Britton and right-hander Chad Green as the primary setup men for closer Aroldis Chapman.
Pandemic shakes up Olympic gymnastics qualification
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The United States, Russia and China were each given an extra entry to the Olympic women’s gymnastics competition in Tokyo on Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced a shake-up in qualifying.
The International Gymnastics Federation said it was canceling its all-around World Cup series of events because of the pandemic.
Those events were supposed to offer countries one extra spot for the postponed Tokyo Games, helping the top nations to compensate after Olympic teams were reduced in size from five athletes to four.
FIG is going back to 2019 world championship results to determine those places. That means the United States, Russia and China get one extra women’s spot each, and that Russia, China and Japan each receive an extra men’s spot. All of those countries had already qualified a four-person team for the men’s and women’s competitions.
Of the four planned all-around World Cup events, only one has taken place, in Milwaukee last year. Events in Germany and Britain were canceled, leaving the series below the minimum number of three events required to be a valid Olympic qualifier.
Man City into FA Cup quarters with record 15th straight win
One of the most relentless schedules in the history of English soccer hasn’t stopped Manchester City putting together a record-setting run of wins.
It’s 15 straight victories and counting for Pep Guardiola’s irrepressible team, which has another domestic treble in its sights.
By beating second-tier Swansea 3-1 to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, City broke the record for most consecutive wins in all competitions by a top-flight team, a mark that had lasted for nearly 130 years. Preston won 14 in a row in 1892 and that was later matched by Arsenal’s class of 1987.
City has gone one better during a pandemic, when matches in the Premier League or domestic cup competitions are being played every three or four days to fit them into a condensed season that started a month later than usual.
Indeed, by also advancing last month to the English League Cup final, City has played every weekend and midweek since Nov. 21 — except for an eight-day break from Dec. 26-Jan. 3 during which the team’s training ground was closed because of a coronavirus outbreak. The number of first-team players to test positive ran into double figures.
“That means a lot in this toughest period, in the Christmas and winter time,” said Guardiola, whose side leads the Premier League by five points with a game in hand. “To do what we have done in this time is quite remarkable.”
Guardiola earned his 200th win in 268 games in charge of the team.
City won 20 straight games in all competitions from August-December 2017, also under Guardiola, but one of those victories came in a penalty shootout in the League Cup after a 0-0 draw after extra time.
Also advancing to the last eight was Sheffield United, a 1-0 winner against second-tier Bristol City, and Leicester, which beat Brighton by the same score thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
Atletico-Chelsea match in Champions League moved to Romania
NYON, Switzerland — The Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will take place in Romania this month because of pandemic-related restrictions on travel from England.
The first leg of the last-16 matchup will be played in the Arena Naţională in Bucharest on Feb. 23 instead of in Madrid on the same day, UEFA said.
Chelsea said it will host the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17.
Four Premier League teams have already seen the venues switched for their next games in Europe because of concerns about an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreading in England.
Liberty get Howard, Samuelson to Storm, 1st pick to Dallas
NEW YORK — The New York Liberty acquired Natasha Howard from the Seattle Storm as part of a three-team trade Wednesday.
The three-time WNBA champion goes to the Liberty for the overall No. 1 pick in the draft this year and the Phoenix Mercury’s first-round pick next year. The Liberty acquired that pick from Phoenix by sending Kia Nurse and Megan Walker to the Mercury for the sixth pick this year and their first-round pick next year.
The No. 1 pick didn’t stay in Seattle long as the Storm traded it to Dallas for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Wings’ second-round pick in 2022. The Wings become the first team in WNBA history to hold the first and second overall picks in the same draft.
In addition, Dallas also holds the fifth, seventh and 13th selections in 2021.
NHL takes big stride on data and analytics with Amazon deal
The NHL is taking another step forward in data, analytics, and puck and player tracking.
The league has reached an agreement with Amazon Web Services to put all its video and data on the cloud. The hope is to provide everyone from coaches, executives and players to fans an integrated look at the game with the aid of new camera angles, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Being able to search and sort every player’s speed, shot velocity and more isn’t here yet, but this is a starting point.
“Before we can get to building, let’s just say, like a new augmented-reality app that fans can use in arena to pull up real-time stats and puck and player tracking feedback while they’re sitting and watching the game, there’s a lot of infrastructure that needs to be in place,” said Dave Lehanski, NHL executive VP of business development and innovation. “There’s a tremendous amount that we’ll be able to do.”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy were expected to unveil the deal on NBC Sports Network late Wednesday. Bettman said the “state-of-the-art technology and services will provide us with capabilities to deliver analytics and insights that highlight the speed and skill of our game.”
The NFL, Formula One, Bundesliga soccer and Six Nations rugby already use Amazon Web Services, along with individual teams. Beyond the NFL’s “NextGen Stats,” the Seattle Seahawks have used it study practice habits.
AP Source: Broncos to release CB A.J. Bouye after 1 season
DENVER — The Denver Broncos are releasing cornerback A.J. Bouye after one tumultuous season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move hasn’t been announced.
Bouye’s injury-riddled season in Denver was cut short when he received a six-game suspension in December for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. His suspension still includes two games next season.
Before the suspension, the 29-year-old Bouye was plagued by injuries. He missed four games with a shoulder injury and another with a concussion, plus parts of two other games when he got hurt. Bouye finished the season with just 23 tackles and no interceptions.
Bouye was acquired by the Broncos in a trade with Jacksonville on March 18, 2020. Factoring in roster bonuses, he made about $10.3 million in 2020 and was scheduled to earn in the vicinity of $12 million next season.
Twins finalize $13M contract with DH Nelson Cruz
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz on Wednesday, retaining the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons.
The 40-year-old Cruz agreed to the deal a week ago for his 17th major league season. Cruz has led the Twins in home runs in each of his two years with the Twins and ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the AL in OPS. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020.
Last season, Cruz batted .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in 53 games in the pandemic-shortened schedule. He won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award in 2020, an honor voted on by his peers for a player most respected for leadership on the field and in the community. Cruz won the team MVP and leadership awards in each of the last two seasons as well.
Phillies finalize $28M, 2-year deal with Didi Gregorius
PHILADELPHIA — Shortstop Didi Gregorius and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a $28 million, two-year contract on Wednesday.
Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.
He hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs with the New York Yankees from 2015-18. The left-handed hitting Gregorius had 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.
Gregorius has a .265 career batting average with 120 homers, 457 RBIs and a .748 OPS. He has a .978 fielding percentage at shortstop, the fifth-best among players with at least 800 games played at the position since 2012.
Rangers sign former NL All-Star RHP Foltynewicz for 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent former All-Star right-hander Mike Foltynewicz has signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers announced the agreement with the 2018 NL All-Star on Wednesday. Outfielder Adolis Garcia was designated for assignment to make room on their roster.
Foltynewicz made only one start for Atlanta last season, allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old pitcher spent the rest of the season in the Braves’ alternate training site.
Before that, Foltynewicz was 40-34 in 103 games for the Braves from 2016-19. His best season was his All-Star year in 2018, when he was 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts. He started four of Atlanta’s nine NL Division Series games in 2018-10.
2017 NASCAR champion Truex signs extension with Joe Gibbs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Martin Truex Jr. has signed a multi-year agreement to stay at Joe Gibbs Racing, where the 2017 NASCAR champion has won eight races in his two years with the team.
Truex joined Denny Hamlin as JGR drivers who signed contract extensions this month. Truex, Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell are all signed at Gibbs at least through 2022.
“This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years,” Truex said Wednesday.
Truex — whose late-career metamorphosis from journeyman to champion was unprecedented in NASCAR history -- signed with Gibbs after Furniture Row Racing folded after the 2018 season. Truex won the 2017 Cup title with FRR and was series runner-up in 2018 and 2019. He had only one win driving the No. 19 Toyota and finished seventh in the points standings last season.
More Texans turnover: Team president resigns after 20 years
HOUSTON — Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team’s latest move in an offseason of upheaval.
The announcement was made Wednesday and said that Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston.
Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002. He was responsible for all of the team’s business functions, including stadium naming rights and sponsorships, ticket sales and coordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships.
His departure continued the Texans’ offseason turnover. The team hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio last month to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after an 0-4 start. The Texans also face uncertainty on the field with star quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade last month.
