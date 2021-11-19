Thomas, Osborne lead No. 20 UCLA women past CSUN
LOS ANGELES — IImar’I Thomas scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 20 UCLA pulled away from Cal State Northridge for a 73-46 win on Thursday night.
Charisma Osborne added 19 points before being helped off the court in the closing minutes with an apparent ankle injury.
The Bruins (2-0) shot 51% and had a 40-23 rebounding advantage with Osborne and Jaelynn Penn, who had nine points and seven assists, grabbing eight.
Trailing 26-21 midway through the second quarter, UCLA closed the half with a 13-0 run, six on Osborne free throws.
With just over four minutes to go in the third quarter, the Matadors (1-2) were within five but UCLA scored 11-straight to take command. The Bruins also scored the last eight points of the game.
Tess Amundsen scored nine to lead the Matadors, who shot 36%.
Bob Bradley, LAFC parting ways after 4 seasons
LOS ANGELES — Coach Bob Bradley and Los Angeles FC said they mutually agreed to part ways Thursday.
Bradley was the first and only coach in the Major League Soccer expansion franchise’s four-year history. The former U.S. men’s national team and Swansea coach led LAFC to the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 amid three consecutive playoff appearances, but LAFC missed the MLS postseason this year while finishing ninth in the Western Conference.
LAFC set the MLS record for the most points in a debut season under Bradley in 2018, and it led the league with 72 points in 2019 while scoring an MLS-record 85 goals with an exciting, fan-friendly style of play. LAFC then reached the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League final and became the first MLS team to beat three Liga MX clubs in a single tournament.
Nothing clicked this season for LAFC after a second straight year of key player departures and the continued injury problems of forward Carlos Vela, who has rarely been healthy since winning the league MVP award in 2019. LAFC finished ninth in the Western Conference at 12-13-9, missing the playoffs for the first time.
“It’s been incredible to have played a part in the early history of LAFC,” Bradley said in a statement. “From the beginning there was a real commitment to connect to the city and the fans and we shared some amazing experiences.”
The 63-year-old Bradley is the second-winningest coach in MLS history, posting successful stints with the Chicago Fire and the MetroStars earlier in his career. He went 58-34-32 at LAFC, racking up 206 points.
After Bradley led the U.S. men’s team from 2006-11, he embarked on an international coaching odyssey. After a three-year stint with Egypt’s national team, he became the first American man to coach a European first-division team with Stabæk in Norway and eventually worked his way to the Premier League, where he made more history for an American coach — although the Welsh club then fired him after 11 games.
Bradley reaffirmed his reputation at LAFC, which waited 11 days after its regular season finale to make the coaching change. If Bradley elects to continue coaching, he is certain to be a hot candidate for most MLS openings.
Most baseball minor leaguers to be provided their own beds
CHICAGO — Most minor league players will get their own beds provided in team housing under a new Major League Baseball policy.
Stepping up improvements for minor leaguers after widespread criticism, MLB’s housing policy will require teams to provide furnished accommodations, with a single bed per player and no more than two players per bedroom. The housing must be “located at a reasonable, commutable distance from the ballpark,” the commissioner’s office said Thursday. Teams will be responsible for basic utility bills.
“To the extent that apartments, rental homes or host families are not feasible,” MLB said, “clubs may choose to provide hotel rooms that satisfy standards put in place.”
While teams generally arrange for hotel accommodations for road trips, players largely had been left to find their own housing for homestands. Players retain the right to opt out of team-provided housing.
MLB estimated the policy will apply to 90% of minor leaguers, including those assigned to extended spring training and the Arizona Complex League. It will not apply to players with minor league contracts earning $100,000 or more or to players with major league contracts who are on optional or outright assignment to the minor leagues.
“This is a historic victory for players, who forced the league’s hand by speaking up throughout the 2021 season,” Advocates for Minor Leaguers director Harry Marino said in a statement. “Let there be no mistake: this victory is the product of collective action by players. While the magnitude of the victory cannot be overstated, it is important to recognize that minor league players had no formal say regarding the details of the plan.”
Manfred: Lockout preferred to in-season strike if no deal
CHICAGO — While insisting Major League Baseball is focused on reaching a labor deal, Commissioner Rob Manfred signaled Thursday that owners likely will lock out players if the current contract expires Dec. 1 without a new agreement.
Baseball had eight work stoppages from 1972-95, but there has been labor peace since a 7 1/2-month strike began in August 1994 and forced the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.
“We’ve been down this path. We locked out in ’89-’90,” Manfred said. “I don’t think ’94 worked out too great for anybody. I think when you look at other sports, the pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season. That’s what it’s about. It’s avoiding doing damage to the season.”
Talks have been going on since spring but have lacked the momentum toward an agreement that characterized negotiations that led to deals in 2006, ‘’11 and ‘16.
Baseball had a 32-day spring training lockout in 1990 and while opening day was delayed a week, each team was scheduled for a full 162 games.
“Honestly, I can’t believe there’s a single fan in the world who doesn’t understand that an offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games,” Manfred said.
While the luxury tax threshold was $210 million this year with a 20% rate for first-time offenders, management has proposed having a $180 million threshold with a 25% rate.
Teams also have proposed a $100 million payroll floor, which the union opposes because it is tied to tax penalties at the higher end.
WNBA changes its playoff format to more traditional bracket
The WNBA is changing its playoff format to a more traditional bracket.
The league announced Thursday that the postseason will consist of three rounds — best- of-three games for the first round and best-of-five games for subsequent ones — beginning this summer. The top eight teams overall will make the playoffs.
“We have been evaluating different playoff formats over the past 12 months, and the new playoff format being announced today will enable fans to engage with all of the league’s best teams and top stars right from the start of the postseason with all eight championship contenders immediately involved in exciting, first-round action,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.
The league adopted a playoff structure in 2016 that had single-elimination games in the opening two rounds and gave byes to the semifinals for the top two teams. While the league will lose a round of the playoffs under the new format, going from four to three, it will gain more games using a series structure.
“Following significant discussions with our Competition Committee and a Playoff subcommittee we formed last year, it was clear that while the prior format’s single-elimination games created a win-and-advance level of excitement to the start of the postseason, the new best-of-three series format will provide added opportunities to create and showcase rivalries with all playoff-eligible teams participating,” Engelbert said.
In the new format, the No. 1 seed will play the eighth-seeded team in the opening round. The winner of that series will play either the fourth or fifth seed in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, the No. 3 seed will play the sixth-seeded team and the second seed will face No. 7. Those two winners will play in the semifinals.
Doubts over China tennis star’s email raise safety concerns
TAIPEI, Taiwan — A Chinese professional tennis player not seen in public since she accused a former top government official of sexual assault purportedly sent an email claiming she was safe and that the allegation was false, a message that only amplified concerns about her safety and demands for information about her well-being and whereabouts.
So far, those calls have been met by silence.
Chinese officials have said nothing publicly since the accusation about two weeks ago by Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai that she was sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli. The first #MeToo case to reach the political realm in China has not been reported by the domestic media and online discussion of it has been highly censored.
Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, questioned the authenticity of what Chinese state media said was an email intended for him in which Peng says she is safe and that the assault allegation is untrue. It was posted Thursday by CGTN, the international arm of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
“I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her,” Simon wrote.
The statement, he added, “only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts.”
Women’s wrestling star Clarissa Chun to be Iowa’s 1st coach
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two-time Olympian Clarissa Chun has been named coach of the new Iowa women’s wrestling program, athletic director Gary Barta announced Thursday.
Iowa announced in September it would become the first school in a Power Five conference to start a women’s wrestling team.
The 40-year-old Chun was the 2008 world champion at 48 kilograms. She won the bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics and finished fifth in 2008 in Beijing, and has been an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team.
Chun, a four-time U.S. Open champion who competed in five world championships, will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame next year.
Barty finishes year as WTA’s No. 1 for 3rd consecutive time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wimbledon champion Ash Barty finished No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings for the third consecutive season, while Katerina Siniakova topped the doubles rankings for the second time.
Barty, a 25-year-old from Australia, joins Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert as the only women to lead the year-end tennis rankings three straight times.
This week is Barty’s 95th in a row atop the WTA and 102nd overall.
Barty’s title at the All England Club in July was her second at a Grand Slam tournament. She also won the 2019 French Open and soon after moved up to No. 1 for the first time in June of that year.
Siniakova is coming off a title Wednesday at the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, alongside doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova. Siniakova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, ended 2018 as a co-No. 1 in doubles with Krejcikova.
They won the French Open and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics together, part of Siniakova’s total haul of five doubles titles in 2021.
Barty also collected five titles, going 42-8. She last competed at the U.S. Open in September and announced in October she was done for the year and would not enter the WTA Finals.
Zverev joins Djokovic, Medvedev in semifinals at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy — The top three players have advanced to the semifinals at the ATP Finals.
Third-ranked Alexander Zverev joined No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the last four at the season-ending event for the top eight players by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.
Having qualified second in his group behind Medvedev, Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be Djokovic, who won the other group.
Medvedev’s semifinal opponent will be determined on Friday when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play.
Zverev lost to Djokovic at the Australian Open and U.S. Open this year but beat the Serb at the Tokyo Olympics en route to the gold medal.
“We played basically every single big event this year on hard court against each other,” Zverev said. “So it’s only right that we play each other here as well. ... It’s always close when we play each other, so I’m looking forward to hopefully another tough one.”
Zverev, the 2018 champion at the finals, didn’t face a single break point against Hurkacz, a first-time qualifier.
Both players served 11 aces amid quick conditions inside the Pala Alpitour.
“There is going to be a lot more long rallies (against Djokovic),” Zverev said. “I think we are going to run a lot more. I think we are going to suffer, in a way, a lot more, as well.
“Every single match that we played we both needed to be at our best. One or two points decided the matches. I expect no different here.”
Zverev’s victory meant that Medvedev’s final group match later against Jannik Sinner — an alternate who replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini — was largely meaningless. Still, Medvedev won 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8) — saving two match points in the third-set tiebreaker.
Browns’ Mayfield practices, expected to play against Lions
BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice Thursday after missing one day to rest an assortment of injuries.
Mayfield is dealing with shoulder, foot and knee issues. However, he’s expected to play Sunday when the Browns (5-5) host the Detroit Lions (0-8-1).
Mayfield was kept off the field on Wednesday, when he seemed unsure of his status for this week’s game. The 25-year-old looked good during the portion of Thursday’s practice open to reporters, firing passes and moving well despite his knee and foot injuries.
He hurt his right knee in the third quarter of last week’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. Backup Case Keenum, who started one game earlier this season when Mayfield couldn’t play because of a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder, finished up.
Mayfield has thrown just nine touchdown passes in nine games as the injuries have affected his performance.
AP source: NBC keeps Premier League, deal $2.7B+ for 6 years
NBC will pay more than $2.7 billion to continue showing the Premier League for another six years, almost trebling the value of American rights to the world’s richest soccer competition, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The agreement was announced Thursday by NBC for the U.S. English- and Spanish-language broadcast rights. The person divulging the financial figure spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the terms were confidential.
“Certainly the value and price has gone up that is because the property is incredibly valuable in the U.S.,” NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said during a conference call.
NBC’s previous six-year deal, which began in 2016, was worth $1 billion.
“We had a range that we were comfortable with,” Bevacqua said. “We know this will continue to be a success for our company.”
NBC has significantly grown interest in England’s top league in the United States since first gaining the rights from Fox for the 2013-14 season. It faced heavy competition in bidding from CBS and ESPN, who put in a joint offer during the second round of bidding. Fox, which holds rights to the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, also bid.
International rights have provided a significant uplift in revenue for the Premier League after British rights were extended for another three years on the same terms with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video for 5 billion pounds (around $7 billion) due to the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
The new NBC deal covers the 2022-23 season — which will be interrupted by the World Cup in November and December — and runs through 2027-28. It will cover all 380 matches every season.
Lee6 takes lead at Tiburon as Korda gets start she wanted
NAPLES, Fla. — On a course she didn’t expect, Nelly Korda delivered the round she needed with a 6-under 66 that left her two shots out of the lead Thursday and gave her a good start toward winning LPGA Tour player of the year.
The $1.5 million prize for winning the CME Group Tour Championship is in range, too.
Former U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 didn’t make a birdie on rain-softened Tiburon Golf Club until the sixth hole, and then she didn’t stop. She finished with three straight birdies for an 8-under 64.
Lee6 had a one-shot lead over four players, including past Tiburon winner Sei Young Kim. Scoring was so low that 18 players were at 67 or better.
The 60 players who qualified for the season finale have the same chance to win the $1.5 million prize, the largest in women’s golf, regardless of their standing in the Race to CME Globe.
The more compelling race is the points-based award for LPGA player of the year, which is down to Korda and Jin Young Ko, each with four victories. Korda has a 10-point lead, meaning Ko would have to be runner-up to have a chance.
The South Korean star has some catching up to do after a 69 left her in a tie for 25th, especially with Korda looking as sharp as she has for so much of the year.
McIlroy keeps up resurgence to lead World Tour Championship
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy is back playing his best golf again, even if it has come too late to win another Race to Dubai title.
Fresh off his 20th career victory on the PGA Tour, the former No. 1 opened birdie-eagle and shot 7-under 65 Thursday for a two-stroke lead after the first round at DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event on the European Tour.
McIlroy wasn’t one of the six players who arrived at Jumeirah Golf Estates still with a chance of finishing the season as European No. 1. Collin Morikawa, the leader of the Race to Dubai, is looking good for that title after opening with a 68.
McIlroy has an eye on bigger prizes, like a first major since 2014.
Sebastian Munoz has career-best 60 to lead Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Sebastian Munoz saw the tough weather conditions on the way to the RSM Classic and figured all he could do was keep his head down and make birdies. He wound up with a 10-under 60 to shatter his career round by six shots.
Scoring was so low Thursday at Sea Island that all that got Munoz was a one-shot lead. The Colombian, who won his first PGA Tour event just over a year ago, birdied his final hole at Seaside.
He led by one stroke over Sea Island member Zach Johnson at Seaside, while three players were one shot behind to par. Past champion Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie and Scott Stallings each had a 9-under 63 on the Plantation course.
Four players were tied at 8 under, led by Canadian Corey Conners (62 at Seaside). His wife, Malory, gave birth last week to their first child, a girl named Reis. Jhonattan Vegas, Talor Gooch and Russell Henley shot 64 at Plantation.
Scoring was so ideal that 33 players shot 66 or lower on the two courses, located just off the Atlantic Ocean, and all but 21 players in the field of 156 broke par. The cumulative score in relation to par at the Seaside Course was 288 under, 42 shots lower than the previous record set in 2018.
Tennessee Smokies to return to Knoxville after 2 decades
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies minor league baseball team will return to Knoxville after a two-decade absence thanks to an agreement among local officials to help fund a new stadium, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
The former Knoxville Smokies relocated to Kodak, outside of Sevierville, in 2000 after they were lured away with promises of a new stadium and larger public subsidy. Now team owner Randy Boyd plans to bring them back with an even bigger stadium complex after the Knoxville City Council voted this week to help fund the $74.5 million project. Other participants in the agreement include Knox County and the Knoxville Knox County Sports Authority.
The 5-1-2 vote came after requests for an agreement on minimum worker pay and other assurances were denied. Boyd, who is also the University of Tennessee System president, has said guarantees on labor issues are unneeded, pointing to his commitment to the community.
Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was weighing a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the games.
Speaking to reporters as he hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office, Biden said backing a boycott of the Olympics in February is “something we’re considering.”
The U.S. and other nations traditionally send high-level delegations to each Olympics. First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.
International advocacy groups and some members of Congress have called for a symbolic U.S. boycott of the games in Beijing over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong. The participation of American athletes would be unaffected by the boycott.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no timeline for a decision by the president on whether to go through with a possible boycott.
Titans receiver A.J. Brown shares battle with depression
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown seemed to have everything going his way in 2020, having his best season yet in the NFL on the way to earning his first Pro Bowl honor.
Behind his big smile, Brown said Thursday he was battling so hard with depression back then that he thought of killing himself. He shared a video on social media Nov. 12 on the one-year anniversary of that dark time, encouraging people to ask for help, and Brown told reporters Thursday that’s why he finally spoke up.
“It was a dark moment, and it was a year ago where I had thought about taking my life, you know? And it was special to me because it just came with my heart that I wanted to share with others and help others so much as I can,” Brown said of sharing his own struggle.
Growing up in Mississippi, Brown said he always brushed off his feelings and didn’t consider what depression really was. Brown wouldn’t share what led to his depression. Those feelings wound up almost overwhelming him.
Brown said he thought long and hard about posting the video he recorded earlier on Nov. 12. He was nervous about whether he should share his personal struggle with the world. Brown described what gave him the courage to do it.
Comfortable Berríos skips free agency to stay with Blue Jays
TORONTO — Two months with the Toronto Blue Jays was enough to make José Berríos change his mind about waiting one more year to reach free agency.
Berríos finalized a $131 million, seven-year deal to stay with the Blue Jays on Thursday, passing up the opportunity to become a free agent next offseason.
A two-time All Star, the 27-year-old right=hander said his decision was simplified by getting a brief experience of life in Toronto after the Blue Jays acquired him from Minnesota on July 30.
“That was enough to make this decision because of the way they treated me, the nice welcome they gave me,” Berríos said. “The way I spent my last two months of the season here made it more easy and comfortable to make this decision.”
Berríos went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto, finishing 12-9 with a 3.52 ERA. The Blue Jays won 91 games, finishing one victory shy of a tie for a wild card berth in the competitive AL East.
Ohio St reinstates QB Miller after court reduces DUI charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III has been reinstated to the team Thursday after his drunken-driving charge was reduced to a minor misdemeanor traffic offense.
The freshman was stopped in the university district on Nov. 5 by an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper who said Miller’s pickup truck was weaving.
After a field-sobriety test, he was arrested, but he declined to take a breath test. He was subsequently suspended from the team.
The charge was reduced during Miller’s arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $150 fine and court costs.
Joe Gibson, the chief prosecutor for the Columbus city attorney’s office, said it was going to be difficult to prove the drunken-driving charge based on the evidence, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
Chiefs to discuss future of Arrowhead Stadium in coming year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to begin discussing the future of Arrowhead Stadium within the next year after the neighboring Royals announced plans earlier this year to explore moving to a new downtown ballpark.
Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said during his annual midseason availability Thursday that Royals owner John Sherman called him to discuss the baseball team’s plans. Kauffman Stadium sits just across the parking lot from Arrowhead Stadium in the Truman Sports Complex, which is surrounded by sprawling parking lots just outside of Kansas City.
“Obviously we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the sports complex,” Hunt said, “so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us. We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”
The Chiefs and Royals both renovated their stadiums about a decade ago, when Jackson County voters narrowly approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years. Both teams agreed to extend their leases at that time, meaning they will expire in 2031, and stadium construction projects typically take at least five years to plan and finance.
NFL sends education video on taunting to 32 teams
NEW YORK — The NFL has sent a training video focusing on taunting and created for teaching purposes.
In a memo from football operations chief Troy Vincent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the video reviews actions that are appropriate celebrations and are encouraged. It also spotlights video examples of disrespectful acts toward the opposition and/or the bench area of the opponent.
Vincent stressed to the teams the importance of keeping sportsmanship in the game.
Taunting has been a point of emphasis all season, and controversy about the calls reached a zenith in Chicago’s 29-27 loss on Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh.
Chicago appeared to get a stop on Pittsburgh’s late possession, only to have linebacker Cassius Marsh, who spent training camp with the Steelers, get flagged for taunting after sacking Ben Roethlisberger on third down.
Olympic gold medalist among 13 weightlifters in doping case
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Olympic gold medalist Oxana Slivenko of Russia is one of 13 European weightlifters facing new charges over doping in the run-up to the London Games in 2012, the International Testing Agency said Thursday.
The cases date from the European championships in April 2012, four months before the Olympics, and follow the ITA re-testing old samples using modern methods. Of the 13 weightlifters from eight countries, 11 won medals at the event in Turkey. They are all provisionally suspended until their cases are resolved.
Eight of the weightlifters have already served bans for breaking doping rules at some stage in their careers. Most are retired.
They include Slivenko, who was the gold medalist at the 2008 Olympics and won gold with ease at the 2012 European championships. She withdrew shortly before the London Olympics citing an injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.