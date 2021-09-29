Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire
LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer following the 2022 season, ending a 64-year run with the team.
Jarrín announced his decision on Tuesday, saying he wants to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren as well as travel. He turns 86 in December. Jarrín’s son, Jorge, retired in February, ending the first father-son duo to broadcast baseball on MLB Spanish-language radio.
The elder Jarrín began calling Dodgers games in 1959 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998, becoming just the second Spanish-language announcer to receive the honor.
“I’m grateful to the Dodgers, the best organization in baseball, for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most for 64 years,” Jarrín said.
He has called three perfect games (Sandy Koufax in 1965, Tom Browning in 1988 and Dennis Martinez in 1991) and 22 no-hitters, 30 World Series and 30 All-Star games during his career.
“Jaime was integral in introducing the Dodgers to Los Angeles and in giving a voice to the franchise’s Latino stars,” team president and CEO Stan Kasten said. “We’re going to cherish this last year with him on the broadcast and wish him the best in retirement.”
Plans to honor Jarrín during the 2022 season will be announced later.
Joneses and Miller sweep major WNBA awards
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones led a sweep of three major WNBA awards for Connecticut, earning MVP honors hours before the Sun opened their best-of-five playoff series against Chicago on Tuesday.
She averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots to earn her first MVP award. Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel. Phoenix center Brittney Griner garnered the other first-place ballot and finished a distant second. Breanna Stewart of Seattle was third, followed by Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Washington’s Tina Charles.
Connecticut’s Curt Miller was chosen as the league’s coach of the year. It’s the second time he’s won the award, also receiving it in 2017. Miller, who became the sixth coach to win the award at least twice, had 41 of the 49 votes, with Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve second with six votes. Bill Laimbeer of Las Vegas and Noelle Quinn of Seattle each received one vote to finish in a tie for third.
Miller is in his sixth season with Connecticut and guided the team to the best record in the league (26-6) and the top seed in the playoffs. Connecticut won its final 14 games of the regular season — the fourth longest streak in league history.
A big part of the Sun’s success was due to the league’s Most Improved Player — Brionna Jones. She received 38 of the the 49 votes. She averaged career highs of 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Sun this season.
Las Vegas Aces’ guard Kelsey Plum finished second with eight votes. Dallas guard Marina Mabrey was third with last season’s winner Betnijah Laney also garnering a vote.
Giants 1B Brandon Belt has broken left thumb, status unclear
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants first baseman and home run leader Brandon Belt has a broken left thumb and his availability for the final week of the regular season and playoffs is unclear.
The Giants said an X-ray Monday showed the broken bone and that Belt will “continue to meet with doctors over the next couple of days to develop a recovery plan and timetable for his return.”
The injury is a big blow for the NL West leaders, who begin a home series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night still seeking to close out their first division title since 2012. The Dodgers are two games back to start the season’s last week.
Belt exited a 6-2 win at Colorado on Sunday in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt.
US Open champ Raducanu gets wild card into BNP Paribas Open
INDIAN WELLS — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open next month.
The combined men’s and women’s tournament will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert, a move from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 18-year-old Brit stunned the tennis world earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to win a Grand Slam singles title. Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut in June and soon reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.
World No. 1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the tournament, joining Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer among those on the sidelines.
The remaining wild cards will be announced later.
Washington Spirit sanctioned by NWSL; coach fired
Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke has been fired following an investigation into alleged violations of the National Women’s Soccer League’s anti-harassment policy.
The team was also banned from league governance matters.
The NWSL had commissioned an independent investigation into the Spirit organization after The Washington Post reported allegations that players were verbally and emotionally abused.
“After considering the substance of the report, and taking into account prior actions of the Spirit, the NWSL’s board of governors has determined that the Spirit and its ownership have failed to act in the best interests of the league,” the league announced Tuesday.
Team officials have 14 days to reply to the findings.
The Spirit announced on Aug. 10 that Burke was stepping down as head coach because of medical reasons and would be reassigned to a front office position. He was suspended after the allegations detailed in the Post.
NFL urges players, team staff to report COVID-19 symptoms
The NFL is stressing the importance of symptom reporting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a video featuring coaches Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Ron Rivera.
“It is vital for all players, coaches and other personnel to understand and report symptoms immediately,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to teams on Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press. “It is also essential for our medical staffs to continue their efforts to monitor everyone in the club environment.”
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, opens and closes the 2 1/2-minute video. Seattle’s Carroll, Kansas City’s Reid, Baltimore’s Harbaugh and Washington’s Rivera appear to repeat a simple message: “If you feel something, say something.”
“We encourage players and coaches who are feeling ill, no matter how mild the symptoms, it is best to err on the side of caution,” Reid says.
Sills reminds players if they have symptoms but test negative, they will not be held out of the team environment.
Syndergaard set to return for Mets, deGrom done for season
NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to start Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery.
The team also announced that ace Jacob deGrom won’t pitch again this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since mid-July because of an elbow injury that’s healed, according to the club.
He’s been throwing bullpens recently, including a successful one Monday, with an eye toward a potential return this year. But with the Mets out of playoff contention, deGrom and the club agreed there’s no sense in him starting a game even though he’s healthy, manager Luis Rojas explained.
“Everyone is fully on board,” said Rojas, adding that deGrom should have a normal offseason. “It’s the right thing.”
“I think coming back in spring training he’ll be the Jake that we know.”
Syndergaard was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a single-admission doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. The skidding Mets announced the move about 2 1/2 hours before the first game, which was started by Marcus Stroman.
The 29-year-old Syndergaard can become a free agent after the season, and the Mets must decide how much they want him back and whether to make him a one-year qualifying offer.
Aleshia Ocasio is Athletes Unlimited softball champion
Aleshia Ocasio is the Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion.
The pitcher earned 2,096 points following a five weeks of competition against 60 of the world’s best players in games played at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.
Ocasio finished 11th last year, despite missing three of the 15 games.
“I think the biggest thing carrying on from last year to this year has been really just understanding hitters a little bit better,” she said. “We’re facing the best top percentile in our sport and they see me every single week. So just learning as we go and scouting and figuring out how I can beat them and keep them off balance each and every time. And I was lucky enough to be able to draft a plan every week.”
Infielders Amanda Chidester and Kelsey Stewart and pitcher Carrie Eberle rounded out the top four point scorers.
Pitcher Cat Osterman, who won the championship last year, retired after finishing fifth in the standings this year. She had said before the season that this one would be her last.
Eberle was named the inaugural Rookie of the Year. She led Oklahoma State to the Women’s College World Series in June. Months later, she’s established herself among the best professionals in the world.
“We don’t have that many opportunities to play professionally, and I never thought I would do this back when I was a young girl, so to have this opportunity through Athletes Unlimited has been unbelievable,” she said.
Infielder Anissa Urtez was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Ocasio played college ball at the University of Florida and won a national title in 2015. She is a member of the Puerto Rico national team.
Messi’s 1st PSG goal helps beat City; Sheriff stuns Madrid
BERLIN — Lionel Messi scored his first Paris Saint-German goal and Luxembourg midfielder Sébastien Thill struck late for newcomer Sheriff to stun 13-time champion Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Messi’s brilliant strike capped a 2-0 win for PSG over fellow big spender Manchester City in what was a repeat of last season’s semifinal.
But the surprise of the second round was Moldovan club Sheriff’s coup in Madrid, where the home team was repeatedly thwarted by Greek goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis and missed a host of chances before Thill’s last-minute goal secured a 2-1 win for the visitors.
Luis Suárez also struck late as his injury-time penalty gave Atlético Madrid a 2-1 win at 10-man AC Milan.
Club Brügge and Liverpool also claimed away wins at Leipzig and Porto, respectively.
BYU-Notre Dame to play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas in ‘22
BYU and Notre Dame will play each other at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season.
The Cougars and Fighting Irish said Tuesday they will play Oct. 8 in a Shamrock Series game for Notre Dame. This will be the eighth location Notre Dame has played one of its home games away from South Bend, Indiana.
This past week, the Irish had a Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin in Chicago. Notre Dame improved to 10-0 in series games. Fox Sports said the game with the Badgers drew 5.37 million viewers and was the most-watched college game of the weekend.
For BYU, the game with Notre Dame completes its schedule for 2022, which will be its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12 in 2023.
Notre Dame leads the series with BYU 6-2. The teams last played in 2013 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Tokyo Games CEO: Official costs known early next year
TOKYO — Toshiro Muto, the chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said on Tuesday he was not ready to say if the cost of the Games would go higher than the official budget figure of $15.4 billion.
The Olympics ended on Aug. 8, followed by the closing of the Paralympics just over three weeks ago.
“I’m not prepared to reply to your question,” Muto said when asked by a Japanese reporter during a news conference. “I don’t have the information yet. The people in charge are looking into this.”
Muto said it would likely be early next year before the official cost of the Games is published. He said preliminary figures might be made available in December.
Organizers hoped for income of $800 million from ticket sales. This was lost entirely when spectators were barred from the Olympics and Paralympics because of the pandemic.
Hometown win: Nakashima edges Fognini in 3 at San Diego Open
SAN DIEGO — Hometown kid Brandon Nakashima came back after trailing by a set and then from a break down in the third to edge Fabio Fognini 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the San Diego Open on Monday night.
The 20-year-old Nakashima, who is ranked a career-high No. 83 and was given a wild-card entry, was born in San Diego and still is based there. This was his first tour-level match in his home state and it came at a hard-court tournament that was created this year to help fill a gap in the ATP calendar created when the post-U.S. Open circuit in Asia was called off because of COVID-19 concerns.
Also Monday, Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev beat Federico Delbonis 6-1, 7-5, extending Delbonis’ losing streak on hard courts to 10 matches, while Taylor Fritz defeated qualifier Salvatore Caruso 6-4, 7-6 (2), the 11th tour-level loss in a row for Caruso on all surfaces.
After getting broken for the only time all match while falling behind 2-0 in the final set, Nakashima reeled off three games in a row thanks to a more aggressive style, including pushing forward to the net when there were openings.
He also was helped by some shaky serving by the the 34-year-old Fognini, a former Top 10 player now ranked 31st who double-faulted 11 times.
Nakashima, who beat John Isner in the first round of the U.S. Open last month, earned a total of 14 break points Monday, converting five.
K-State QB Thompson unlikely to play vs No. 6 Oklahoma
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is unlikely to play against sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, even though he is making progress from a knee injury that he sustained in an early victory over Southern Illinois.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that Thompson, the sixth-year senior who took some warm-up snaps before last week’s loss at Oklahoma State, remains on target to return against Iowa State on Oct. 16.
Kansas State has a week off between playing the Sooners and Cyclones.
That means Will Howard, who also was banged up against the Cowboys, and fellow sophomore Jaren Lewis are in line to play against Oklahoma. Howard has been the starter since Thompson got hurt, but his ineffectiveness in the passing game could force the Wildcats to lean more heavily on Lewis.
Italy to play Argentina in Europe-South America title game
NYON, Switzerland — European champion Italy will play Copa America winner Argentina next year, helping their governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL build closer ties amid power struggles with FIFA over the future of soccer.
UEFA confirmed plans on Tuesday to stage the first of three planned editions of the inter-continental game in June at a venue to be confirmed.
Naples has been suggested as a possible venue in the stadium now named for Argentina great Diego Maradona. Maradona became an icon in the city for helping Napoli win its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.
“The agreement reached by the two organizations currently covers three editions of this match between the respective continental winners,” UEFA said in a statement, adding the deal includes “opening of a joint office in London.”
UEFA and CONMEBOL are defending the traditional four-yearly schedule of their continental championships and the World Cup from a FIFA-driven plan to play the World Cup every two years.
Police: UFC star Jon Jones dented police SUV with his head
LAS VEGAS — Former UFC champion Jon Jones dented a patrol vehicle with his head during his arrest last week on a domestic battery charge for allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair, according to an arrest report made public Tuesday.
Jones’ fiancée left their room at Caesars Palace with the couple’s three children and police said she had apparent blood on her clothing when officers interviewed her about the pre-dawn altercation last Friday.
Jones, 34, was walking outside the Las Vegas Strip hotel when he was stopped by officers and “became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood” of the patrol SUV, leaving a medium dent and chipped paint, the report said.
Jail and court records showed Jonathan Dwight Jones was later freed from the Clark County jail on $8,000 bail pending an Oct. 26 court date for prosecutors to file criminal charges.
The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor. The vehicle charge is a felony, with damage reported at more than $5,000.
Court records did not reflect if Jones had an attorney.
Belmont leaving OVC for Missouri Valley Conference on July 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Belmont is joining the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1 as that league’s 11th member, leaving the Ohio Valley Conference after nine years.
Dr. Greg Jones, Belmont president, announced the decision to change conferences. He called it time for Belmont to take another step and help the university raise its game in all sports.
“We know it will be a challenge for us on the athletic field and courts as we move forward, and we couldn’t be more proud or excited to be taking this next step,” Jones said.
Belmont decided in 1996 to go from NAIA to Division I, first as an independent before joining the Atlantic Sun in 2001. Belmont then went to the OVC in 2012. Athletic director Scott Corley said he’s truly excited about the opportunity to join the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Bruins have won 62 conference championships with 47 NCAA Tournament combined appearances for their teams and athletes.
TCU’s Patterson still upset at SMU about flag, Kill injury
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU coach Gary Patterson said assistant Jerry Kill sustained a concussion when he got knocked down during a postgame scuffle after a home loss to SMU over the weekend and accused his opponent of plotting a provacative flag planting at midfield.
Patterson insisted Tuesday that Kill would not have been knocked down had Mustangs players not been trying to plant their school flag.
“He got hit twice ... I cannot substantiate that it was a SMU or TCU person, but it did happen. If we wouldn’t have had the flags, it wouldn’t have happened,” Patterson said during his weekly news conference.
Patterson said he believed SMU planned the flag planting, a claim strongly denied by SMU athletic director Rick Hart.
Kill, the former Minnesota head coach who was the best man in his wedding, had a two-inch knot and scrapes on the back of his head, Patterson said.
In his postgame remarks after the 42-34 loss on Saturday, Patterson initially indicated he believed Kill was hit with a helmet by an SMU player. He said Tuesday that he couldn’t substantiate if that happened.
