Disc golf at The Hangar
Tee times are available on Oct. 15 and 16 to play two rounds of disc golf at the temporary six-hole course in and around The Hangar.
The tee times are from 3 to 5:40 p.m. for up to four people at a cost of $80, which includes the two rounds, a 90’s style JetHawks cap for each person and $20 stadium cash for the team store ($5 per person). All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets/tee times will be sold on the day of the event.
Participants will be required to wear masks and have to bring their own discs. Outside food and beverages are allowed, although alcohol is prohibited. Comfortable shoes are recommended, but no cleats are allowed.
Visit www.mlb.com/lancaster/events/disc-golf for more information or to reserve a tee time or call Katie at (661) 726-5400.
Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: NBA Finals Game 5: Lakers vs. Heat.
Chargers place Austin Ekeler on IR with hamstring injury
COSTA MESA — The Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve Friday, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season.
Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.
Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley, an Eastside High grad, are expected to be the main running backs in Ekeler’s absence. Kelley leads the team in carries (52) but has fumbled in two straight games. Jackson missed the first three games with a calf injury but saw limited action last week.
Los Angeles is 1-3 going into Monday’s game at New Orleans. Wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring) returned to practice Friday after missing last week’s game but guard Trai Turner (groin) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) remain sidelined.
Besides Ekeler, the Chargers have defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) on injured reserve with the possibility of returning at some point this year. Safety Derwin James (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) suffered season-ending injuries.
Rapids game against Galaxy postponed
NEW YORK — The match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus.
It is the fourth Rapids match to be postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19.
Twelve staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24. Matches against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC were postponed earlier.
The last time the Rapids played was Sept. 23 when they downed the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0.
The match against the the Galaxy has not yet been rescheduled.
Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
CHICAGO — Nick Foles beat Tom Brady again, Cairo Santos kicked a 38-yard field with 1:17 left and the Chicago Bears beat Tampa Bay 20-19 on Thursday night after Brady seemingly lost count of downs on his final play.
Brady never lost to Chicago in five meetings as a member of the Patriots. But facing Foles for the first time since New England fell to Philadelphia in Super Bowl 52, the six-time champion once again came up short.
Brady threw for 253 yards and one touchdown. But the Buccaneers (3-2) came up short after winning three in a row.
Khalil Mack had two sacks. DeAndre Houston-Carson broke up Brady’s fourth-down pass with 33 seconds left after Santos kicked the go-ahead field goal. Brady put up four fingers, appearing to think he had one more down. But Chicago took over.
With the win, the Bears (4-1) bounced back from a lackluster loss to Indianapolis.
Foles, the Super Bowl 52 MVP, completed 30 of 42 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, in his second start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky.
Allen Robinson had 90 yards receiving. Jimmy Graham caught a touchdown pass and David Montgomery ran for a score.
Brady was 25 of 41. The three-time MVP was seen screaming on the sideline late in the third quarter after an ugly drive for Tampa Bay.
‘No Comment:’ Jalen Ramsey mum about fight with Giants’ Tate
THOUSAND OAKS — Whatever happened before, during and after the post-game fight between Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, neither man is saying.
Ramsey declined to comment when he spoke to reporters Friday, his first media availability following the Rams’ 17-9 win on Sunday.
“We’re gonna talk about football, man,” Ramsey said during a video conference call. “Everybody has kind of answered it already and I keep telling y’all ‘no comment,’ so I’m not gonna get into nothing. We talk about football. We got the Washington Football Team this week and that’s what’s important, honestly.”
Ramsey took essentially the same approach Tate did in his first interview Thursday, continuing the lack of clarity about what led up to the fight and what happened when they faced off. The Fox broadcast only showed the aftermath as teammates, coaches and staffers tried to separate the two men after they exchanged punches and ended up on the turf at SoFi Stadium. Rams and Giants players who spoke immediately after the game did not provide any details.
Tate and Ramsey repeatedly exchanged words during the game, with Ramsey making a hard tackle on Tate during a key stop in the fourth quarter of the first on-field meeting since their feud started.
Sei Young Kim has late birdie run to take Women’s PGA lead
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Sei Young Kim birdied five of the final six holes as darkness fell Friday at Aronimink for a 5-under 65 and the second-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
The 27-year-old South Korean closed with a 6-under 29 on the front nine. She dropped early strokes on Nos. 11 and 12 and made her lone first-nine birdie on the par-5 16th.
Kim had a 4-under 136 total at rugged 6,437-yard Aronimink. She tied Karrie Webb (2001) and Sarah Kemp (2011) for the lowest nine-hole score in the Women’s PGA Championship.
A 10-time LPGA Tour winner, Kim is looking for her first major victory. She was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018.
NBA returning to Chinese state television after 1-year ban
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA is returning to Chinese state television after a one-year absence.
CCTV announced Friday that it would air Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat — the first time that the league would appear on the network since the rift that started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.
State television made an on-air announcement that the game would be broadcast; the network’s web site had a preview of the game, including a photo of the Lakers’ LeBron James and Miami’s Jimmy Butler.
Wichita State investigating men’s basketball coach
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State University is conducting an internal investigation into allegations that men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall mistreated players, the school and Marshall have confirmed.
Stadium, a multiplatform sports network, said the inquiry began after the university learned it was conducting an investigation in which it interviewed 36 players and former coaches.
Former Wichita State forward Shaq Morris told Stadium he was punched twice by Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach, during an October 2015 practice, and former guard Ty Taylor said he saw it happen.
Raiders hoping to get Brown, Ruggs back for Chiefs game
The Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful of getting starting right tackle Trent Brown and speedy rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III back in time for a showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Brown and Ruggs were listed as questionable for the game Sunday after making it through a week of practice. The two were both full participants in practice Friday.
Coach Jon Gruden said the final decision won’t be made on Brown and Ruggs until game day when he sees how they handled the flight and how they feel that day. He said the week off after this game won’t be a factor in the decision.
“We don’t have a lot of alternatives,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of choices. We’re already using a lot of different players. We’re going to play guys that are healthy and ready to go. We’re not going to put anybody in harm’s way, but we’re playing the Kansas City Chiefs. So, if you’re able to play, we’re going to suit up the best men we can.”
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The Raiders are already without their top two reserves on the interior of the defensive line with Maurice Hurst placed on the COVID-19 list this week and Daniel Ross on injured reserve.
Part of FIFA-funded stadium collapses in South Sudan
Part of a FIFA-funded stadium in South Sudan has collapsed during renovation work.
The world body said on Friday it was in contact with the South Sudan Football Association and seeking further information on a “minor incident” this week at Juba National Stadium in the country’s capital.
“Currently, we understand that there are no casualties or injuries that occurred as a result of the incident,” FIFA said, adding it involved the “setting of concrete.”
The Juba National Stadium is South Sudan’s only international-standard stadium and is being renovated using money from the FIFA Forward Program. FIFA gave $5 million for the renovation.
Argentina, Uruguay win in long-awaited World Cup qualifiers
SAO PAULO — In their first matches in almost a year, Argentina and Uruguay won their South American World Cup qualifying openers on Thursday without doing much to impress their fans watching from home.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez each scored from the spot, but did little else to energize the empty stadiums of a region still hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messi netted the only goal of Argentina’s victory over Ecuador at the La Bombonera stadium, while Suárez opened the scoring in Uruguay’s 2-1 last-minute win over Chile in Montevideo. Paraguay was held to a 2-2 draw by Peru.
The rest of the opening games in South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will be completed Friday, when Brazil, possibly without Neymar, hosts Bolivia and James Rodriguez’ Colombia plays against Venezuela. All 10 teams will be on again on Tuesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo set to return from injury for 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo will return as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will start Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins. Shanahan wanted to see how Garoppolo made it through a full week of practice before making his decision.
“Each day he got better,” Shanahan said Friday. “Never felt too sore the next day. So, we needed to hear that today and see him out there today and we feel good to go.”
Garoppolo had hoped not to miss any time with the injury, having played through ankle sprains before. But this was a more severe high ankle sprain which made it impossible for him to move well enough to avoid danger in the pocket.
He was able to show he was healthy in practice and will provide a needed spark for the 49ers (2-2), who lost 25-20 at home last week to Philadelphia.
Mountain West to begin conference schedule in December
The Mountain West Conference will play an 18-game basketball schedule, starting in late December.
The season will begin on Dec. 29 and conclude March 6, according to a news released issued Friday.
Each team will play nine home games and make nine road trips, with individual schedules to be released later.
The conference tournament will be held March 10-13 in Las Vegas.
Catarina Macario gets US camp call-up, citizenship in 1 day
Brazilian-born Catarina Macario had an eventful day: she got called into training camp with the U.S. women’s national team and she became a U.S. citizen.
The Stanford midfielder is one of four college players who were invited Thursday to take part in the U.S. team’s first gathering in some seven months. That same day, she announced on social media that she had become a citizen.
ECHL plans 2-phase start to season
PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL, the third tier of pro hockey in North America, plans a two-phase start to its season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirteen of the 25 active teams will start Dec. 11 and the other 12 will open Jan. 15, with the regular season ending June 6.
The 13 teams that start Dec. 11 will play a 72-game season, and the teams that open Jan. 15 will play a 62-game season. Standings will be based on winning percentage, with the playoff format to be announced later.
Cowboys Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith out for year with neck issue
FRISCO, Texas — Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is having season-ending neck surgery, another blow to a Dallas offensive line that will be without both starting tackles for the rest of the year.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday Smith’s injury was a “correctable situation,” but didn’t get into any timelines on when the seven-time Pro Bowler might be ready in the offseason.
Smith injured his neck in practice the week after the opener and missed two games before returning and playing all 82 snaps in last week’s 49-38 loss to Cleveland. Dallas (1-3) is at home against the winless New York Giants on Sunday.
Falcons’ Julio Jones misses another practice, not ruled out
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Julio Jones was held out of practice for the third straight day with a hamstring injury on Friday but has not been ruled out for the Atlanta Falcons’ game against the Carolina Panthers.
The injury forced Jones to sit out the second half of Monday night’s loss at Green Bay. Jones, the two-time All-Pro wide receiver, missed the Falcons’ loss to Chicago on Sept. 27 with the injury.
Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) is the only Falcons player listed as out on Friday’s injury report.
Browns DT Ogunjobi out Sunday against Colts with injury
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their best defensive players Sunday against Indianapolis as tackle Larry Ogunjobi sits out with an abdominal injury.
Ogunjobi has been dominant up front against the run for the Browns (3-1), who lead the NFL with 11 takeaways. A third-round pick in 2017 from Charlotte, Ogunjobi got hurt in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t practice this week.
Rookie Jordan Elliott, a third-round pick from Missouri, will take Ogunjobi’s spot.
Shiffrin skips season-opener with back issue, returns to US
VIENNA — Mikaela Shiffrin postponed her return to World Cup skiing for at least another month on Friday, pulling out of next week’s season-opening giant slalom in Austria with a back issue.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion, who hasn’t raced in nearly nine months, said she tweaked her back while skiing last week.
“I have been advised to sit Soelden out to let my back heal so I can race the rest of the season,” Shiffrin wrote on Instagram.
The U.S. ski team added that ”Mikaela will plan to head back to the States to rest and recover, and her return to competition is TBD.”
The next races on the World Cup calendar are two parallel slaloms on Nov. 13-14 in another Austrian resort, Lech.
Premier League goes pay-per-view with games closed for fans
LONDON — The Premier League is going pay-per-view in Britain for the first time in 13 years to broadcast some of the matches fans cannot attend due to the pandemic and to raise additional revenue for clubs.
Only 200 of the 380 games a season are contracted to be aired domestically despite global audiences being able to watch all of them live.
With coronavirus restrictions preventing fans attending games since March, the Premier League made every game in each round available live in its home market on Sky, BT, Amazon or the BBC.
But now that the government has halted moves to bring back fans due to a spike in coronavirus infections, the clubs have decided on a new temporary system to continue making all matches available live in Britain.
For half of the 10 matches in each round, viewers will be asked to pay an additional fee of around $20 to watch them on top of their usual subscriptions for Comcast-owned Sky Sports and BT Sport.
Both F1 practices canceled, no 1st drive for Schumacher
NÜRBURG, Germany — Both Friday practice sessions for the Eifel Grand Prix were canceled because of bad weather, keeping Michael Schumacher’s son Mick from his first official drive as part of a Formula One race weekend.
Low clouds and mist made for poor visibility around the Nürburgring track. It was declared unsafe to deploy the medical helicopter because of unfavorable weather between the track and nearest hospital.
The helicopter is required under F1 safety rules and must be able to fly any casualties to the hospital at high speed.
Fitzpatrick blots great round with late double at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — For all the brilliant shots in his round, Matt Fitzpatrick couldn’t help but return to the only bad one he hit as the English player threw away the outright second-round lead on his last hole at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday.
Fitzpatrick was 9 under through 17 holes and enjoying one of the great rounds on Wentworth’s storied West Course when he sent his approach at No. 8 left. The ball went into the trees, rebounded out, and dropped into the water.
He wound up with a double-bogey 6 for a 7-under 65, leaving him tied for the lead with Shane Lowry (65) at 12-under overall at the European Tour’s signature event.
Dash wrap up fall series with 2-1 win over Pride
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Veronica Latsko scored in the 29th minute and the Houston Dash held off the Orlando Pride 2-1 in a National Women’s Soccer League fall series match Friday.
The Dash, which won the summer’s Challenge Cup tournament in Utah, are currently in first place in the standings, wrapping up the fall series 3-1-0.
The Pride are 0-2-1 with one more match next weekend against the North Carolina Courage.
Démare claims 3rd stage win at Giro; Almeida stays in pink
BRINDISI, Italy — Arnaud Démare earned his second straight stage victory and his third in this year’s Giro d’Italia by winning the seventh leg in another mass sprint Friday, and João Almeida held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey.
Démare edged Peter Sagan, Michael Matthews and Fabio Felline at the end of the mostly flat 143-kilometer (89-mile) leg from Matera to Brindisi.
Démare, a French rider with the Groupama-FDJ team, also won the fourth and sixth stages, which also ended in mass sprints.
Another virus case at Mercedes ahead of Eifel Grand Prix
NÜRBURG, Germany — The Mercedes team found a second coronavirus case among its staff at the Eifel Grand Prix and flew in emergency replacements Friday ahead of this weekend’s Formula One race.
Following a positive test on Thursday, Mercedes said the entire team at the Nürburgring was retested. That produced one positive result and another described as “inconclusive,” which requires another test.
Those people and other staff who had contact with them are in quarantine, and six replacements have flown in from the team’s base in Britain, team principal Toto Wolff said.
World ski body ousts top official Sarah Lewis after 20 years
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — The International Ski Federation removed its top administrator from her job Friday, citing a “complete loss of confidence.”
Sarah Lewis, an expected candidate in the FIS presidential election postponed to June, had been secretary general of skiing’s governing body for 20 years. She’s a former British alpine racer.
FIS announced the decision by its ruling council in a terse statement that gave no further details.
The president since 1998, Gian Franco Kasper, announced plans to step down this year in an election postponed twice by the coronavirus pandemic.
US ice dance champs Chock/Bates withdraw from Skate America
LAS VEGAS — Two-time U.S. ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates have withdrawn from Skate America scheduled for later this month.
The duo won a second U.S. title at the national championships in January.
“After much consideration, we have decided to withdraw from Skate America,” Chock and Bates said in a statement Friday. “Our training and preparation have been affected by the pandemic and at this time we are 100% focused on our preparation for the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
“We will be staying at our training base in Montreal, but will certainly miss the thrill of competition and seeing our U.S. figure skating family. We wish everyone good health and good luck!”
Skate America on Oct. 23-25 is the first of six events in the Grand Prix Series, which already has canceled its finals scheduled for December in Beijing. All of the Grand Prix events are open only to skaters of the host nation or those who are training in that country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.