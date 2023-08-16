LA Galaxy sign longtime Sheffield forward Billy Sharp
CARSON — Longtime Sheffield forward Billy Sharp has joined the LA Galaxy for the rest of the Major League Soccer season.
The Galaxy announced the signing of the 37-year-old Sharp on Tuesday. The deal includes a club option for 2024.
Sharp is the top goal scorer in the history of the second-tier English Football League Championship, scoring 130 times in 399 appearances. After shorter stints with Sheffield early in his career, he spent the past eight seasons with the Blades during their rise from third-tier League One to the Premier League.
Sheffield didn’t re-sign Sharp after his contract expired this summer following a season in which he played largely as a reserve. He scored 129 goals over 12 total seasons with the Blades.
Sharp has never played outside England in his 19-year professional career, but he is following the path of David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Ashley Cole and Steven Gerrard in moving to the five-time MLS champion Galaxy.
“Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree,” said Greg Vanney, the Galaxy’s head coach and sporting director. “We are pleased to add a player of Billy’s caliber to the team for the stretch run of the season.”
The Galaxy are in dire need of scoring talent after a season-ending knee injury for star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, but the club was prohibited from signing foreign players during the transfer window under transfer sanctions for past misdeeds. The Galaxy are permitted to sign free agents now, and Sharp was a rare proven center forward not under contract in August.
The Galaxy also added defender Maya Yoshida and midfielder Diego Fagúndez during the summer as the club attempts to save its disappointing season.
Without Chicharito, LA sits 13th in the 14-team Western Conference at 5-10-7. The Galaxy have scored just 25 goals in 22 MLS matches.
A home run by Mookie Betts prompts fan to give his new daughter the middle name of the Dodgers star
LOS ANGELES — There’s a new baby girl in the world named for Mookie Betts.
The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger was in the on-deck circle awaiting his at-bat at home on Aug. 2 against Oakland. A fan told Betts that if he hit a home run the man would give his soon-to-be born daughter the middle name of “Mookie.”
“I heard this and I laughed, and he said he was serious,” Betts recounted Tuesday in a video on his social media accounts. “I turned around and told him, ‘No, don’t do that bro. Don’t do that.’”
Betts again urged the man not to do it, saying, “Your wife wouldn’t like that.”
Betts walked up to the plate and hit a 436-foot blast to left field, his longest home run as a Dodger. After circling the bases, he fist-bumped with Giuseppe Mancuso.
“A couple weeks later, I see on Twitter the birth certificate for Francesca Mookie Mancuso,” Betts said. “I can’t wait to meet Francesca. That’s going to be my girl, that’s going to be my girl. I thought that was pretty neat.”
Mancuso introduced his daughter on his social media account, tagging the Dodgers, Betts and the team’s TV network, saying, “A bet is a bet.”
Betts responded, “One of the coolest moments of ya boy’s entire career! Bro is a man of his word.”
Mancuso included a photo of the baby his wife Shannon gave birth to on Aug. 7 at a hospital in nearby Pasadena. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
Betts’ full name is Marcus Lynn Betts. He has said his nickname came from his parents watching former NBA player Mookie Blaylock.
3-time All-Star Daniel Murphy retires again, ending surprising comeback bid
ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Murphy’s surprising comeback bid ended with the three-time All-Star infielder going on the voluntarily retired list after playing 38 games with the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A team.
Murphy was no longer on the active roster for the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday, two days after he went 1 for 5 in his final game. His last major league game was with the Colorado Rockies during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which he said he was retiring.
The 38-year-old Murphy hit .295 for the Bees with one homer and 25 RBIs in 40 games.
The Angels signed him to a minor league deal in June after he hit .331 in 37 games this season for the Long Island Ducks in the independent Atlantic League.
Murphy powered the New York Mets into the 2015 World Series with an incredible postseason performance. He hit home runs in a record six consecutive playoff games and was the NL Championship Series MVP.
He was runner-up for NL MVP in 2016 with the Washington Nationals, and won two Silver Slugger awards at second base. The left-handed hitter has a .296 career batting average with 138 home runs, 735 RBIs, 1,572 hits and a .796 OPS in 1,452 big league games over 12 seasons with the Mets, Nationals, Cubs and Rockies.
Lionel Messi scores again, Inter Miami tops Philadelphia 4-1 to make Leagues Cup final
CHESTER, Pa. — Lionel Messi keeps scoring goals, and Inter Miami keeps winning games.
Messi ripped a shot from 30 yards past three Philadelphia defenders in the 20th minute that made fans who paid a record price for soccer tickets in the Philly area rejoice, and Inter Miami beat the Union 4-1 in a Leagues Cup semifinal on Tuesday night.
Major League Soccer is Messi’s league now.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his ninth goal in six matches with his new team in front of a crowd that pushed 20,000 fans, with ticket prices soaring past $1,000 on the secondary market.
There were few complaints.
Certainly not from three Union season-ticket holders who ditched the home team’s garb for a night and traded it for Messi gear. Or fans that lined up for Messi jerseys — authenticity not guaranteed — and the ones hungry at a food truck for Messi fries.
Novak Djokovic falls in first US match since 2021, losing in doubles in Ohio
MASON, Ohio — Novak Djokovic fell in his first match in the United States since 2021, losing in doubles Tuesday in the Western & Southern Open.
Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost 6-4, 6-2 to Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in the Serbian star’s return to the country after missing events because of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.
Djokovic was playing his first competitive match since falling to top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.
The winner of a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Djokovic is set to open singles play Wednesday night against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Alcaraz faced Australian qualifier Jordan Thompson in a late match. The defending U.S. Open champion was in position to become the first ATP player to reach 50 wins this season.
In women’s play, former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens reached the third round for the first time since 2019 with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over sixth-seeded defending tournament champion Caroline Garcia.
Stephens, who won in New York in 2017, improved to 2-8 in her last 10 matches against top-10 players. Both of the wins have been against Garcia.
Fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur, in her first match since losing the Wimbledon final, overcame a 5-1 deficit in the third set to top Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2).
Anthony Richardson named Colts’ starting QB for opener against Jaguars
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Anthony Richardson’s first NFL start convinced the Indianapolis Colts that he’s ready to keep the job.
On Tuesday, three days after the fourth overall draft pick made his pro debut at Buffalo, coach Shane Steichen ended the suspense by naming Richardson the Colts’ opening day starter.
Richardson’s regular-season debut, on Sept. 10 against Jacksonville, will mark the seventh straight year Indy has had a different Week 1 starter. It began when Scott Tolzien replaced the injured Andrew Luck in 2017. The Colts are hoping Richardson’s ascent to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart ends the revolving door.
“I just started working my tail off every day,” Richardson said. “I didn’t want to come here and make it seem like everything was handed to me because it definitely shouldn’t be.”
When the Colts reported to training camp on July 25, general manager Chris Ballard insisted the team wouldn’t rush Richardson onto the field. Instead, Indy wanted to make sure the rookie was ready to play.
Richardson opened camp splitting first-team snaps with veteran Gardner Minshew but worked most of last week with the starters. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason.
Attendance and ticket records keep growing at 2023 Women’s World Cup
SYDNEY — With Matildas’ matches becoming hot tickets, Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals and the expanded 32-team format have helped set records for attendance at the tournament.
Soccer’s international governing body said Tuesday that 1.77 million tickets have been sold for the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with a total 1,734,028 attendance for the first 60 games. There were four more to go.
The record match attendance for the 2023 edition is 75,784 for three games under a restricted capacity at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, which was built for the 2000 Olympics.
FIFA said the average crowd for games across the 10 venues had been 28,900, more than 7,000 above the average for games at the 2019 edition in France and more than 4,000 above the historical average at the eight previous Women’s World Cups.
The competition was expanded from 24 to 32 teams for this edition.
Umpire Angel Hernandez loses again in lawsuit vs MLB when appeals court refuses to reinstate case
NEW YORK — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday.
The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment.
The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.
“Hernández has failed to establish a statistically significant disparity between the promotion rates of white and minority umpires,” the 2nd Circuit said in an 11-page decision. “MLB has provided persuasive expert evidence demonstrating that, during the years at issue, the difference in crew chief promotion rates between white and minority umpires was not statistically significant. Hernández offers no explanation as to why MLB’s statistical evidence is unreliable.”
The decision was made by Circuit Judges Susan L. Carney and Steven J. Menash, who heard oral arguments on June 8. The court said the third member of the panel, Circuit Judge Rosemary S. Pooler, died last Thursday.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge not expected to need toe surgery after season, manager says
ATLANTA — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge likely will avoid surgery on his ailing toe after the season, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.
Speaking before a game against the Atlanta Braves, Boone said Judge has been moving well since his return from injured list on July 28.
“I don’t think surgery is in the plans,” the manager said. “We’re not at the offseason yet, but he’s been doing pretty well. The fact that he’s been able to play good amount of games in the field is a testament to that.”
After serving as a designated hitter in an 11-3 loss to the Braves on Monday, Judge was starting in right field for game two of the series. It was the seventh time in 17 games since his return that the reigning AL MVP has been penciled in defensively.
“I think he’s done great,” Boone said. “He’s not 100%, but I feel like he’s moving around. That’s gotten better since the first day. That’s kind of steadily improved. Whether he gets all the way back to 100% this year or not, I’m not sure about that. But I do feel he’s able to move out there properly.”
Reilly Opelka and Zhang Shuai have withdrawn from the U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Reilly Opelka of the United States and Zhang Shuai of China have pulled out of the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawals on Tuesday and said that Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. will move into the vacated spots in the singles fields.
Opelka will miss the U.S. Open for the second year in a row. His best showing at any Grand Slam tournament was a run to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
He hasn’t played on tour since August 2022 in Washington because of injuries, including to his hip.
Opelka turns 26 on Aug. 28, the first day of main-draw action at the U.S. Open.
Zhang is a two-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in singles and a two-time major champion in doubles. Her best result in singles at the U.S. Open was getting to the fourth round last year.
Other players who have withdrawn from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament include Nick Kyrgios and Pablo Carreño Busta.
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis won’t play in FIBA World Cup because of foot problem
Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis will not play for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup because of plantar fasciitis.
Porzingis announced on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that he made the decision after an MRI in consultation with the Celtics and Latvian coaching and medical staffs about the foot issue.
“Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can,” Porzingis wrote in Latvian.
He didn’t indicate how quickly he could return to basketball, but plantar fasciitis can be an ongoing issue. Porzingis posted that he already has had “several weeks of recovery.”
The World Cup begins begins Aug. 25 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Boston acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade in June. The Celtics, who sent defensive specialist Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in the deal, added the 7-foot-3 Porzingis after coming within one game of the NBA Finals. Porzingis averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds last season in Washington.
Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts leads group with agreement to purchase NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts is leading a group that has agreed to purchase the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars.
Ricketts said Tuesday in a statement she is “honored” to lead a group comprised mostly of female Chicago business leaders purchasing the team. The deal is pending approval of the NWSL Board of Governors.
“Building a championship culture begins with treating our players with the respect they deserve as women and athletes,” Ricketts said. “We look forward to completing this transaction so that we can begin this new chapter for the team and the fans.”
Ricketts is part of a group that purchased a roughly 10% stake in the WNBA’s Chicago Sky in June.
Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler announced in December he is selling his stake in the team following an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the league.
Whisler’s decision came two months after the team’s board of directors voted to remove him as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. Players also called on him to sell the team.
Seahawks activate LB Jordyn Brooks off PUP list less than 8 months after knee injury
RENTON, Wash. — Jordyn Brooks has graduated to the next step in his recovery from a major knee injury. It remains unclear whether that means the Seattle Seahawks linebacker will be ready by the start of the regular season.
Brooks was activated off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, less than eight months after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets.
The move means Brooks can start participating in training camp practices. It doesn’t mean that he’ll be ready come Sept. 10 when Seattle opens the season against the Los Angeles Rams. That is still to be determined, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
“Once he steps out there and he’s going it’s on. So we have to make sure that he’s ready to handle that and sustain that,” Carroll said. “It’s not just getting back, it’s staying back and building up from there.”
For now, that means Brooks’ work will likely be limited to Seattle’s walkthroughs held each morning before practicing on the field in the afternoon. But whenever he does get back on the field, it’ll boost a linebacker group which has already seen the return of Bobby Wagner and the addition of Devin Bush this offseason.
Brooks said whether he’s ready for Week 1 will largely depend on if he can get enough football related conditioning done over the next 3 1/2 weeks before the opener, but he does think it’s possible.
Bills tackle Brandon Shell not at practice, and team places 7th-year player on reserve-retired list
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Recently signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not present at the Buffalo Bills’ practice on Tuesday, with the team announcing the 31-year-old intends to retire after seven NFL seasons.
Shell, who was placed on the reserve-retired list, signed with the Bills on June 1 and was considered the primary backup to starting right guard Spencer Brown on the team’s depth chart. His departure thins Buffalo’s veteran depth at the position, leaving the team with only two backup tackles with NFL experience — sixth-year player David Quessenberry and Tommy Doyle, who is entering his third season.
Shell played 18 snaps, including one on special teams, in a 23-19 preseason-opening win against Indianapolis on Saturday. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, Shell started 11 games for Miami last season after being promoted off the Dolphins’ practice squad. He spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets and spent two years with the Seattle Seahawks.
Raiders OL Brandon Parker will miss another season because of injury
Las Vegas Raiders backup left tackle and former starter Brandon Parker will miss his second season in a row after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
No reason was given for why Parker was given that designation. A triceps injury cost him all of the 2022 season.
When the injury occurred or whether it was a carryover from last season is unclear. Parker did not play in the Raiders’ 34-7 preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
The Raiders re-signed Parker in March, and last week he expressed gratitude that Las Vegas brought him back.
“I just want to prove them right,” he said. “I try to be the leader, the positive guy. I am every day in the building. I trying to earn the respect of my peers every day I come in here about how I work, how I talk, how I walk. I think the coaches see that, and they were willing to give me another chance because of how I carry myself.”
Parker was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of North Carolina A&T and went to start 32 games and play in 54 over the next four seasons. In the last season that Parker played, 2021, he started 13 games and played in all 17.
Former 2-time All-Star Josh Harrison signs minor league deal with AL West-leading Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — The AL West-leading Texas Rangers signed former two-time All-Star infielder Josh Harrison to a minor league contract on Tuesday, two weeks after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Harrison hit .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games this season for the Phillies, who designated him for assignment and then released him when making moves to clear a spot on their roster for newly acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen.
The 36-year-old Harrison is a .270 career hitter with 73 homers and 388 RBIs over 1,208 games with six different teams during his 13-year big league career. He was an National League All-Star in 2004 with Pittsburgh, when he hit a career-best .315, and was an All-Star again in 2017, when he hit .272 with 16 homers for the Pirates.
Red Wings acquire defenseman Jeff Petry in a trade with the Canadiens
When Jeff Petry was part of the blockbuster Erik Karlsson trade earlier this month, it was for purely financial reasons. He was sent back to the Canadiens, for whom he played several seasons before a welcomed move out of Montreal last summer.
At the time, general manager Kent Hughes gave Petry and family his word he’d find another destination for the veteran defenseman. He did so Tuesday, trading Petry to his hometown Detroit Red Wings for 24-year-old defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick.
Petry, 35, is a native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, whose father Dan pitched 13 years in the majors and helped the Detroit Tigers win the 1984 World Series. He has four young boys of his own now, and Hughes was conscious of trying to get something done before the new schoolyear started.
“I promised them that we would work expeditiously to get him moved and that we wouldn’t drag this out trying to maximize every last piece of value in the trade,” Hughes said on a video call with reporters. “It probably took a little longer than we anticipated. But I spoke with Jeff again, and he was thankful.”
Acquiring Petry is the latest move in a busy offseason of additions for the Red Wings. And it came at a bargain price, getting Petry at less than half his salary: just over $2.3 million for each of the next two seasons.
Hurricanes extend their arena lease in Raleigh through 2044 as part of a major renovation project
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have extended the lease at their arena in Raleigh for 20 years through the 2043-44 NHL season.
The extension announced Tuesday comes with major renovations to the building and development of the land around it into a dining and entertainment district with multifamily homes, a hotel and a separate music venue.
The agreement was made in conjunction with North Carolina State because the school plays its home men’s basketball games in the arena and football across the parking lot. Setting aside 5 acres of the land for dedicated tailgate space is part of the deal.
“This development will transform PNC Arena into a year-round destination for residents, while also improving the event day experience for Hurricanes fans, N.C. State fans and concertgoers alike,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said. “North Carolina is the home of the Hurricanes, and I am proud to say that the Hurricanes will continue to call PNC Arena home.”
Philip Isley, chair of the board for the Centennial Authority that owns the arena, called it “one of the biggest economic development projects in the history of the region.”
Kansas announces sweeping renovations to Memorial Stadium and football complex
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas will begin sweeping renovations to Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex at the end of the football season, representing the first steps toward a new multi-use district on the edge of campus.
The school said Tuesday that it has set an initial fundraising goal of $300 million for the football changes and upgrades to Allen Fieldhouse, the historic home of the Jayhawks’ basketball programs, which have already begun. The school said private funds will cover most of the project, and it already has secured about $165 million in gifts and commitments.
The school also received $35 million in ARPA funds appropriated by the Kansas legislature and will receive up to $50 million through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s University Challenge Grant program.
Cubs minor league pitcher Dalbert Mosquea suspended 56 games for positive drug test
NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs pitcher Dalbert Mosquea was suspended for 56 games Tuesday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.
The 18-year-old right-hander signed with the Cubs in June and was 0-3 with a 3.14 ERA and one save in nine relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League.
Eleven players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
Former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky handed 4-year ban for violating anti-doping rules
LONDON — The former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky was given a four-year ban from all sports Tuesday for violating anti-doping rules.
The sanction for Richard Freeman was handed down by an independent tribunal of the national anti-doping panel for possession of a prohibited substance and two separate charges of tampering.
UK Anti-Doping said Freeman’s ban was effective from Dec. 22, 2020 — the date of Freeman’s provisional suspension — and that he is ineligible for any sporting activity until Dec. 21 next year.
He was charged by UKAD with two violations after he was removed from the medical register because of misconduct following a hearing by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.
Freeman was a key figure in a period of success for British Cycling and Team Sky from 2010-2017, working closely with Bradley Wiggins when won the Tour de France in 2012 and gold in the time trial at the Olympic Games the same year. He was the physician for Britain’s team at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.
Neymar completes Saudi move to Al Hilal after 6 seasons with Paris Saint-Germain
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Neymar became the latest superstar soccer player to take the riches on offer from the Saudi Pro League, completing a move to Al Hilal on Tuesday after six seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.
The clubs reached an agreement on the transfer of the Brazil forward for a reported 90 million euros ($98 million), a record for a league that is now financially backed by the oil-rich state.
Al Hilal, a record 18-time national champion, is one of four Saudi clubs effectively nationalized by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund that claims assets of about $700 billion.
The 31-year-old Neymar signed a two-year contract that is expected to earn him an annual salary of about $100 million. That would be around half of the reported salary being taken home by Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr and whose move to Saudi in January sparked a slew of transfers to the kingdom by players like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan parts with Jack Harvey, puts Conor Daly in No. 30 car
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing parted with driver Jack Harvey on Tuesday and will put Conor Daly in its No. 30 car when the IndyCar Series resumes its season Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.
The team has not announced a driver for the final two races at Portland on Sept. 3 and Laguna Seca the following weekend.
Harvey joined RLL last season but has never finished better than 10th in any race. In fact, his only podium in 79 starts in the IndyCar Series was third on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2019 for Meyer Shank Racing.
