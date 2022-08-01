Jaquish leads Team Zerkle to win over Team Eberle

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Sahvanna Jaquish hit two home runs and a triple to set a league record with 11 total bases in Team Zerkle’s 9-3 victory over Team Eberle in the Athletes Unlimited Championship Series on Sunday at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

