76ers-Thunder called off as virus concerns still trouble NBA
Another NBA game was called off Sunday because of coronavirus concerns, and the Memphis Grizzlies said center Jonas Valanciunas will not play Monday because of the league’s health and safety protocols.
The NBA said the Philadelphia at Oklahoma City game, scheduled for Sunday night, could not be played because the 76ers did not “have the league-required eight available players to proceed” because of contact tracing.
It was the 13th game called off since Jan. 10 because of virus issues, a span in which the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have stiffened protocols and even added testing with hopes of keeping the season going without much in the way of additional problems.
“Nobody is complaining,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “It’s different. We have to go with the flow. We trust and believe in the NBA, that they’re doing what’s right for us and our families.”
That 76ers-Thunder determination was made about 90 minutes before the planned start time. The 76ers played in Memphis on Saturday night, losing 106-104 in a game where Valanciunas played 20 minutes.
Nathan Chen wins fifth straight US Figure Skating title
LAS VEGAS — Even with an error at the beginning of his free skate, Nathan Chen was unbeatable Sunday, winning his fifth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championship.
Not since Dick Button won each title from 1946-52 has any American man had such a streak of success. Throw in two world championships and being unbeaten since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, and Chen already has a resume for the ages.
At age 21.
“It’s incredible to try to follow in his footsteps,” Chen said of Button, a two-time Olympic winner.
Chen pretty much ignored the rough beginning of his free skate, when he put his hands down and stepped out of a quad lutz. He hit four more quads, three in combination, and a triple axel deep into his program. There was a fluidity to his choreography and spins, and his 322.28 points were unmatchable by anybody in the field.
“I was a little timid today. Honestly that’s on me,” Chen said. “I feel like I didn’t really tackle my elements. I was focusing on conserving energy. That’s not the right approach. I think that’s what caused the first element to have an error. The rest of the program I was trying to make sure I stayed on my feet. That was my mindset throughout the program.
“Wasn’t really exactly the skate I’d like to have, but at least I was able to stand up on all the rest of the jumps and I guess move on from here.”
His main challengers couldn’t stand up throughout their free skates, and Vincent Zhou’s 291.38 total wasn’t in the same stratosphere as Chen. Zhou popped a quad flip and fell on a quad lutz, but the 2018 Olympian still held on to second place.
Jason Brown, the final competitor at these fan-less nationals at the Orleans Arena — they were moved from San Jose, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — stayed in third place at 276.92 points.
U.S. team sure of continuing in America’s Cup after capsize
U.S. challenger American Magic is assessing the extent of damage to its racing yacht Patriot, which capsized and came close to sinking during racing Sunday in the America’s Cup challenger series.
Skipper Terry Hutchinson said American Magic is confident of making repairs and being able to continue in the Prada Cup series, which resumes in Auckland on Friday.
Patriot, which lost its first three races in the challengers series, was leading Italian challenger Luna Rossa when it capsized rounding the final mark. The U.S. team attempted a complicated maneuver at high speed but was caught by a sudden blast of wind and soared out of the water before tipping over on its port side.
All 11 crew were quickly accounted for and none was injured. There were fears Patriot, which was damaged below the waterline, would sink and a buoy was fixed to the top of the mast to mark its position in case it went down.
Rival teams raced to the assistance of the American crew, along with police and fire officers. The boat eventually was hoisted upright and pumped out and, after several hours, was towed back to its base in downtown Auckland, where it arrived around midnight.
AP source: Red Sox agree with LHP Martín Pérez on 1-yr deal
BOSTON — A person familiar with the deal says the Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with left-hander Martín Pérez on one-year contract.
The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it could not be announced until Pérez completed a physical. The contract would reportedly pay Pérez $4.5 million this season, with a $6 million option or $500,000 buyout for 2022.
Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts. In a nine-year career, he is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA.
Nebraska men’s basketball season on hold because of virus
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska men’s basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nebraska officials said Sunday that this week’s games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven’t decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected.
Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday. He said he is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but his condition has improved since Saturday.
“Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it. We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program,” Hoiberg said.
History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, says she’s been invited to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions,” Fuller posted Sunday on social media.
“This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking,” she added, including the Twitter handles for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — who will become the first woman to hold that office — Biden, and their inaugural committee.
Attendance at the inauguration will be strictly curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures put in place after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory.
Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women’s soccer tournament as the goalkeeper. She helped out the football team while it was dealing with COVID-19 issues.
She became the first woman to play in a Power Five game Nov. 28 with a squib kick to open the second half of a loss at Missouri in the only time she got on the field in that game. She got another chance on Dec. 12, when Vanderbilt had only 49 scholarship players for its game against Tennessee.
Fuller, listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 with 1:50 left in the first quarter. She converted her second point-after with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter of the 42-17 loss.
Michigan hires Ravens’ Macdonald as defensive coordinator
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan hired Baltimore Ravens linebacker coach Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator.
The Wolverines announced the move Sunday. The 33-year-old Macdonald replaces Don Brown, who recently became the defensive coordinator at Arizona.
It’s a significant hire for Michigan, which is trying to find its footing under coach Jim Harbaugh after going 2-4 in this abbreviated season. Macdonald worked for Harbaugh’s brother, John, with the Ravens.
“Mike is an excellent defensive mind who is highly respected across the NFL,” Jim Harbaugh said. “He has been a valuable member of the Baltimore Ravens staff, and shown a passion for teaching, coaching and developing his players. We are excited about everything that Mike brings to our defense, team and university.”
The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to Buffalo on Saturday night.
“It is an honor to join Coach Harbaugh’s staff at the University of Michigan,” Macdonald said. “I firmly believe in his vision and am excited to get to work. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field.”
