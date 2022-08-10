Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday’s practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection.
The two-hour practice session did not have any noticeable delays and proceeded as normal.
“It felt good. I usually do two-minute (situations) throughout parts of training camp, so it was pretty smooth,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. “I don’t feel like it was anything different. It’s kind of like what we go through throughout. I usually pick a period or two out where I’m usually calling it, so it was easy.”
Staley is expected to be back at practice Wednesday. The Chargers have their first preseason game Saturday when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.
NOTES: Safety Derwin James missed another practice as his agent and the team continue to negotiate a contract extension. ... The Chargers signed offensive lineman Cameron Hunt, who played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, and waived offensive tackle Andrew Trainer.
Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason
SAN JOSE — A federal judge in California ruled Tuesday that three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason.
U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour. Freeman said she didn’t consider the golfers faced irreparable harm because of the big money they were guaranteed by joining LIV, a key issue in the case.
“There simply is no irreparable harm in this case,” PGA Tour attorney Elliot Peters said.
The three suspended golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to, each saying in letters last month to the PGA Tour, “I am a free agent and independent contractor.” They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.
Robert Walters, an antitrust litigator representing the golfers, noted this would be their opportunity on a big playoff stage, “effectively the Super Bowl of golf” because of its “significant income opportunities.” Freeman responded that the LIV Tour earnings potential was also great and asked whether players might have been able to wait until the conclusion of the PGA Tour season to depart for the new tour.
Walters argued there were only 48 spots and they would have filled up according to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, to which Freeman said she agreed with that stance but that the golfers stood to gain far more financially joining LIV than the money they might have earned on the PGA Tour.
Broncos sale to Walton group unanimously OKed by NFL owners
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The record $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law was unanimously approved Tuesday by NFL owners, the expected final step in the transfer from the family of the late Pat Bowlen.
The vote was taken at a league meeting at a hotel in Minnesota, where Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner, were introduced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. With an estimated worth of $60 billion, the 77-year-old Walton — the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton — becomes the wealthiest owner in the league. Rob Walton served as chairman of the retail giant from 1992-2015.
“I’m appreciative to see such a good group coming to own the Broncos. I think it speaks to the direction that the organization is going in,” right tackle Calvin Anderson said after practice in Englewood, Colorado. “Just like the Avs winning the Stanley Cup, it’s a challenge to us to rise to the occasion.”
The Walton-Penner group paid the highest price in history for a sports franchise anywhere in the world. The three limited partners are Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
All three investors are Black, satisfying a goal to bring more racial diversity into ownership groups, front offices and coaching staffs. With more than one-third of the ownership share belonging to either women or minorities, the Broncos will have by far the most diverse group in the NFL.
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.
Right-hander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tuesday when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis’ helmet. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid.
After a few moments, Jarvis’ head cleared enough for him to walk unaided to first base. Meantime, Shelton stood on the mound staring at the ground in tears over what happened.
After a moment, Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.” Shelton’s teammates and coach gathered around the pair to join in consoling the young righty.
The gesture drew a standing ovation. Pearland went on to beat Tulsa 9-4 and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting next week.
Commanders’ Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant.
Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach.
Mills’ father, longtime Saints and Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, was enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, last weekend.
“Very difficult,” Rivera said of the decision. “I’ve known Sam a long time, and he’s a very good football coach, and I really appreciate everything he’s done. He helped us win a division our first year, and just some things got tough last year. But there’s some things that I felt I wanted to change.”
Washington had 47 sacks (sixth in the NFL) and 78 tackles for loss (seventh) in 2020, Mills’ first season as defensive line coach.
Goodell: NFL appeal of Watson suspension ‘right thing to do’
BEREA, Ohio — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he feels the league needed to keep pushing for a year-long suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson because of his “egregious” and “predatory behavior” toward women.
Speaking at the owners’ meetings Tuesday in Bloomington, Minnesota, Goodell addressed the league’s decision to appeal a six-game suspension given to Watson by Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association as an independent league disciplinary officer.
Robinson found Watson violated the league’s conduct policy after he was accused by two dozen women of sexual assault or harassment while he played for Houston. Watson has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed by the women, though he has denied any wrongdoing.
The league has been seeking an indefinite suspension and fine for Watson, and felt Robinson’s six-game ban wasn’t enough. Goodell cited the collective bargaining agreement for empowering the league to seek further discipline.
“Either party could certainly challenge and appeal that and that was something that we felt was our right to do as well as NFLPA,” Goodell said. “So we decided it was the right thing to do.”
Chisox SS Anderson expected to miss 6 weeks with finger tear
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss six weeks because of a tear in the middle of his left hand suffered in a game last weekend.
The playoff-contending White Sox made the announcement Tuesday after losing to Kansas City 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. The 29-year-old Anderson, an All-Star the last two seasons, is batting .301.
Anderson will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago. He was hurt Saturday on a check swing in his last at-bat in a win at Texas.
“Huge blow. He’s one of our All-Stars and one of our leaders,” White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn said.
If Anderson returned in six weeks, he’d rejoin the club with two weeks left in the regular season.
Anderson recently was suspended two games for making contact with an umpire last month. He served the first game Sunday and then sat out the first game of the doubleheader against the Royals.
The White Sox entered play Tuesday two games out of first place in the AL Central behind Minnesota, with Cleveland a game behind the Twins.
Marshawn Lynch, ex-NFL, booked on suspicion of DUI in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.
Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.
Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.
Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.
It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.
Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.
He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.
Jets’ Saleh: Becton’s season likely over after knee injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will “more than likely” miss the entire season because of another injury to his surgically repaired right knee, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
Becton was having a second evaluation after suffering a chip fracture to his kneecap, Saleh confirmed, during the second play of 11-on-11 team drills Monday. The initial prognosis was optimistic, but an MRI later in the day revealed more damage to the knee than first expected.
“It’s probably the inevitable,” Saleh said of the severity of the injury. “I’m just sick for Mekhi.”
When asked to clarify if Becton’s season appears over, Saleh said: “Yeah, it’s more than likely.”
The 6-foot-7 Becton, entering his third NFL season, injured the same knee last year in the opening game at Carolina and missed the rest of the season. The latest injury is new and not related to the one last year when he suffered a dislocated right kneecap and cartilage damage.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Becton wrote on his Instagram page. “I know God and my Grandma got me up there I JUST KNOW IT! TRUST!#IMSTILLHIM.”
Sale out for year after breaking wrist in bike accident
BOSTON — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident over the weekend and will miss the rest of the season, the team said Tuesday, the latest setback during an injury-plagued three years for the Boston ace.
Sale had surgery Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year.
“You couldn’t make this up,” Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday. “It stinks. It’s really unfortunate. We’re relieved this wasn’t worse, obviously. Very glad this wasn’t worse. But it’s been such a run of bad luck for him and obviously for us.”
Sale’s latest injury raises questions about his future with the team once he’s healthy. The 33-year-old appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He suffered a broken left pinkie finger when he was hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees on July 17 and had surgery the next day. The start of his season was delayed after he broke a rib while working out on his own during the lockout.
“We need to dispatch some people to go find whoever has the Chris Sale voodoo doll and recover it,” Bloom said.
