Knight girls basketball defeats Palmdale
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Palmdale 49-36 in a Golden League game at Knight High on Saturday.
Knight junior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, sophomore Riley Asp finished with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, freshman Amia Tate added nine points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists and senior Nyah Merrifield had six points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Knight led 9-4 after the first quarter and 22-12 at halftime before outscoring Palmdale 17-5 in the third quarter. The Falcons rallied in the fourth, outscoring Knight 19-10.
Ko wins Lotte Championship with tournament-record 28-under
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Lydia Ko ended nearly three years without a victory by closing with a 65 to win the Lotte Championship by seven shots in an LPGA Tour event that ended Saturday.
Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and finished at 28-under 260.
It brought back vivid memories of the teenager from New Zealand who became the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the women’s world golf ranking in 2015. She also is the LPGA’s youngest-ever winner, major champion and player of the year.
Ko turns 24 next Saturday.
Sei Young Kim, Inbee Park, Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire tied for second.
Twins-A’s postponed Monday for Minnesota’s virus problems
OAKLAND — The game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics scheduled for Monday night at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems.
Major League Baseball made the announcement Sunday and said the delay will allow for continued virus testing and contact tracing. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup.
Games between the Twins and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim were postponed Saturday and Sunday.
The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week.
Kyle Garlick, another unnamed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements against the Angels, manager Rocco Baldelli said this weekend. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons already hadn’t made the trip to Anaheim after testing positive early in the week.
Garlick played in the Twins’ 10-3 loss to the Angels on Friday night. The Twins aren’t scheduled to visit Angel Stadium again this season, and the Angels play four games at Minnesota on July 22-25.
There have been six MLB games postponed this year because of the virus, including a season-opening, three-game series between the Nationals and Mets after Washington’s coronavirus concerns.
There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year, but only two — between St. Louis and Detroit — were not made up.
Alex Palou scores 1st career IndyCar win in Ganassi debut
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Palou celebrated his move to Chip Ganassi Racing with his first career IndyCar victory by beating a pair of series champions to win Sunday’s season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park.
The Spaniard used a two-stop strategy on the picturesque permanent road course to take control of the race but still had to hold off hard-charging Will Power and Scott Dixon over the closing laps. The 24-year-old beat Power by .4016 seconds to claim his first win in his first race driving for the storied Ganassi organization.
Dixon, the six-time and reigning IndyCar champion, finished third and was followed by pole-sitter Pato O’Ward, who was on a three-stop strategy.
Palou was the quieter offseason signing of the Ganassi organization, which also added seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to the four-car lineup. But Ganassi also took a gamble on Palou, who had spent one season driving for Dale Coyne Racing with one podium finish and one lap led all year.
He’d raced in Japan and Europe previously, and Ganassi warned Palou had been fast in preseason testing and would be a force this season.
Ganassi finished with three drivers in the top eight as Marcus Ericsson finished eighth.
NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won
NEW YORK — The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league’s player resting policy — in a game the Spurs won by 26 points.
The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl to give them rest on Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn’t matter, as six Spurs players scored in double figures in a 111-85 rout of the Suns.
According to the league’s resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games.
Under Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have long rested players even when they are healthy, one of the reasons the league first implemented a resting policy in 2017.
Teams can be fined $100,000 for violating it.
Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set
MONACO — Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his first title this year and sixth overall.
Fourth-seeded Tsitsipas was in dominant form as he edged 4-3 ahead of the sixth-seeded Russian in their career meetings, having also beaten him on clay last year in the French Open quarterfinals.
The 22-year-old Greek won his last title in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 23-year-old Rublev was aiming for his second title of the year, his first at Masters level and ninth overall. He had produced an audacious display to defeat record 11-time champion Rafael Nadal on Friday, and further confirm why he is one of the rising stars of tennis.
After winning the ATP Cup with Russia, Rublev reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and then won the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam last month for his fourth title in seven months. Since Rotterdam, he’s reached four consecutive semifinals, including Monte Carlo.
But he couldn’t even get a break point against Tsitsipas.
