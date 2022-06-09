Rams waive LB Travin Howard, who clinched NFC title game
THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams have waived Travin Howard, the inside linebacker who made the game-clinching interception in their NFC championship game victory just over four months ago.
The Rams announced the move Wednesday after the final on-field workout of their offseason program. Howard was scheduled to make $2.54 million this season after signing his restricted free agent tender last month.
Howard was a seventh-round draft pick who only saw game action for the Rams in two of his four seasons with the club, but he had a knack for big moments.
The biggest moment of all occurred Jan. 30 in the NFC title game when Aaron Donald pressured San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo into a poor throw and Howard intercepted it with 1:09 to play, sealing the Rams’ 20-17 victory and a spot in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Howard spent much of his first NFL season on the Rams’ practice squad, and the TCU product played largely on special teams in 2019. He missed the 2020 season on injured reserve, but he got a significant defensive role late last season, even starting the final two regular-season games and the Rams’ first two playoff contests while rookie Ernest Jones was injured.
Howard played only on special teams in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl.
The Rams expect newcomer Bobby Wagner and Jones to play most of their snaps at inside linebacker this season. They’ve also got several competitors for roles as a backup inside linebacker and on special teams, including undrafted rookie Jacob Hummel.
Voting starts for MLB All-Stars, starters announced July 8
NEW YORK — Fan balloting began Wednesday for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
A person can submit up to five votes per 24 hours during the first phase of voting, which runs through 2 p.m. EDT on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will get a starting position in the game and will bypass the second round.
The second phase of voting, involving the top two at each position in each league other than outfield and the top six outfielders in each league, runs from noon EDT on July 5 through 2 p.m. EDT on July 8.
A National League designated hitter also will be voted on following the decision by Major League Baseball and the players’ association in March to expand the DH to the NL.
Elected starters will be announced July 8. The 23 pitchers and reserves are announced on July 10, chosen partly by player voting and partly by the commissioner’s office.
The two-round voting system began in 2019. That agreement called for the highest vote-getter in both leagues in the first round to receive a $15,000 bonus, a payment to the leading vote-getter at catcher and each infield position plus the top three among outfielders. For all positions other than the outfield, the second-place finishers receive $5,000 apiece and the third-place finishers $2,500 each.
Scioscia, Rollins to manage at All-Star Futures Game
NEW YORK — Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.
Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the U.S. team that lost the gold medal game to host Japan at last year’s Olympics.
Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia before moving to the Dodgers in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in his final season.
Browns excuse Mayfield from camp, Watson situation expands
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s complex legal situation has the Cleveland Browns in limbo and unclear about the quarterback’s immediate future.
They have a better handle on Baker Mayfield’s.
The team said Wednesday that Mayfield, who lost his job when the Browns traded for and signed Watson in March to a $230 million contract, has been excused from next week’s mandatory minicamp.
“Obviously that was a decision made between our organization, Baker and Baker’s team,” coach Kevin Stefanski said following an organized team activities practice. “Felt like that was the best decision for both sides.”
Mayfield remains on the Browns’ roster while the team tries to trade the No. 1 overall pick from 2018. Mayfield, who started 59 games over the past four seasons and led Cleveland to a playoff win in 2021, has been estranged from the team since the Browns publicly pursued Watson.
While Mayfield’s situation is headed toward a resolution, Watson’s continues to change.
Now facing 24 civil lawsuits — and potential NFL discipline — from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct during sessions while he played for Houston, Watson practiced amid the release of new details contained in a report by The New York Times.
In an article published Tuesday, the Times reported Watson booked appointments for massages with 66 women over a 17-month period. The list of women includes the 24 who have filed lawsuits, with two of those being added in the past week.
Watson has denied all wrongdoing and two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him on criminal complaints.
South African boxer who became disoriented in fight dies
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A South African boxer who became disoriented during a fight and walked away from his opponent toward an empty corner of the ring while throwing punches has died of a brain injury.
Boxing South Africa said Wednesday that lightweight Simiso Buthelezi died on Tuesday night following the bout on Sunday in the eastern city of Durban. He had been in an induced coma.
Buthelezi collapsed after the fight, which was stopped in the 10th and final round by the referee when Buthelezi became disoriented. He died in the hospital after the brain injury caused internal bleeding, Boxing South Africa said. His age was not released.
Buthelezi’s fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa was shown on national television in South Africa.
Buthelezi had just knocked Mntungwa through the ropes. The referee separated the fighters and Buthelezi took a few steps back while Mntungwa got back on his feet. But when the two were called to box again, Buthelezi turned to his right and walked away from his opponent toward the corner while throwing a number of punches in what looked like a shadowboxing session. He slumped against the ropes in the corner and the referee stopped the fight.
Boxing South Africa said it will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.
Tony Stewart to award $1 million prize at Eldora Speedway
Tony Stewart went to bed at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after pulling an all-nighter at Eldora Speedway.
Stewart has $1 million to give away Thursday night and is determined that his track in Rossburg, Ohio, will be in the best condition possible for the return of The Eldora Million.
“I’m just thrashing,” Stewart told The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon by phone, the sound of him moving from various trucks and tractors in the background. “We’ve only had two events so far this year because of weather, and we’ve got to get the track ready to give this money away.”
About 130 cars were expected in the night’s preliminaries. The Thursday night feature will pay a whopping $1,002,022 to the winner — the second-largest purse in motorsports behind the Indianapolis 500.
Marcus Ericsson collected $3.1 million from a record-breaking total purse of $16 million for winning the Indy 500 on May 29; Ryan Blaney won $1 million for winning NASCAR’s All-Star race one week earlier.
The Eldora Million is a 101-lap dirt-track late model race run on a half-mile clay oval in western Ohio. On a per-mile basis, Stewart’s event will pay more than any race in the United States.
The winner will earn $19,842 per mile, more than three times what Ericsson earned at $6,200 per mile. Blaney earned $5,333.33 per mile.
Eldora paid out $1 million once before, in 2001 when the late Earl Baltes owned the track. Donnie Moran scored the $1 million payday.
Correa, cleared of COVID-19, rejoins Twins to face Yankees
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the COVID-19 injured list before their game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, a small but significant step toward restoring their depleted roster to full strength.
The AL Central-leading Twins conducted a soft launch, with Correa in the lineup as the designated hitter to face surging Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes.
“We do really miss him when he’s not here, the baseball discussions, the way he watches the game, all of those things,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Correa missed eight games after testing positive while the team was in Detroit. He said his symptoms were strong, from headaches to chills to coughing. In his first season with Minnesota, Correa was batting .279 with nine doubles, three homers, 17 runs and 16 RBIs in 35 games before he got sick. Last month, Correa missed 11 games with a bruised finger.
The Twins still have 13 players on the injured list, and right-hander Joe Ryan remains on the COVID-19 injured list. Ryan is one of seven starting pitchers currently out of commission, which includes Kenta Maeda in his recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery.
Bears had workout canceled for violating NFL contact rules
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears had to cancel an offseason workout this week because they violated NFL rules by having live contact in a session last month, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
Eberflus said the contact that occurred was because of overzealous players and not the team’s practice structure. He said neither he nor the organization was fined, and the Bears found out Monday evening that Tuesday’s OTA session was canceled. The Bears were back on the field on Wednesday.
Eberflus, hired to replace the fired Matt Nagy, said he didn’t see losing a workout as a major issue.
“Our football team has to be able to adjust, adapt and overcome and pivot in situations,” he said. “So how we handled this situation was awesome.”
The Bears are implementing a new system after making sweeping changes in the offseason. Besides bringing in a new coach, they hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace the fired Ryan Pace after going 6-11 last season and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold again
MONTREAL — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold — again.
The 31-year-old Canadian offensive lineman told The Canadian Press on Wednesday that he will begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital next month.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been an unrestricted NFL free agent since March after finishing last season with the New York Jets. He said he’s not retiring from football, just taking care of medical requirements needed to become a physician. The guard plans to reassess both his football interest as well as that of NFL clubs in September.
“I’m going to prioritize medicine ... and we’ll see in September if there’s a fit,” Duvernay-Tardif said in a telephone interview. “After eight years in the NFL, and I don’t want to sound pretentious by saying this, but I think I’ve earned the right to do what’s best for me and not just for football and kind of bet on myself a little bit.
“I’m really comfortable with the risk and I’m pretty confident there’s going to be an offer on the table in September if I want it. And if I want it I’ll take it. If medicine is going well and I feel like I’ve got to be out there in front of 80,000 people to play the sport I love, well, I’ll go but I think I want it to be more on my terms.”
Shortly after helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February 2020, Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the following season, leaving the team to battle the COVID-19 pandemic working at a Montreal long-term care facility.
The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Duvernay-Tardif returned to Kansas City last season expecting to battle for his starting spot, but was sidelined for a month after breaking a hand in training camp. In November, he waived his no-trade clause, allowing Kansas City to deal him to the Jets. He started seven of his eight games at right guard for the Jets.
National horse racing safety rules being implemented July 1
Lisa Lazarus walked around the backstretch at Belmont Park nine days before the final leg of horseracing’s Triple Crown selling as much as observing.
The CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority talked with trainers, riders and other horsemen about the sport’s federally mandated new governing body that she has been tabbed to oversee. Lazarus was peppered with questions and complaints about the new rules that are about to become the national standard.
Once she explained what will change — and what won’t — the most common response Lazarus said she got was, “It’s nowhere near as bad as I thought it was going to be.”
One reason for that reaction at the Belmont? New York is among the states that already follow many of the safety regulations, which begin July 1, and the antidoping rules, which go into effect at the start of 2023.
Lazarus said the policies that will become federal law about four weeks after this year’s final Triple Crown race closely resemble what’s already in place in California, Kentucky and New York.
Now that Congress has passed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, the rules will be the same across thoroughbred tracks in the U.S.
Former Georgia, US Olympic swimming coach Bauerle retires
ATHENS, Ga. — Jack Bauerle, who won seven NCAA women’s team championships in his 43 years as Georgia’s swimming coach, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Bauerle, 70, is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history. He coached the 2008 U.S. Olympic women’s team to 14 medals. He also served as an assistant on the U.S. team in 2000 and the men’s team in 2016 and 2020.
Georgia named Neil Versfeld as the new men’s coach and Stefanie Williams Moreno as women’s coach. Both had been associate head coach.
Bauerle has been involved in Georgia athletics for 50 years as an athlete and coach. He was named the women’s coach in 1979 and added the title of men’s coach in 1983.
Bauerle’s 43-year career matched former Louisiana State gymnastics coach Sara “D-D” Breaux for the longest tenure of any coach in Southeastern Conference history.
The Georgia women began a string of three consecutive NCAA championships in 1999 and also won titles in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
During Bauerle’s time as coach, Georgia produced 87 Olympians for 20 nations. Those swimmers won 38 medals.
Chelsea, Lyon, Monterrey and Thorns to play in Women’s ICC
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Women’s International Champions Cup will feature European teams Chelsea and Lyon, as well as Mexico’s Monterrey and the host Portland Thorns.
The annual club competition will run from Aug. 17-20 at Providence Park, organizers announced Wednesday.
All four teams earned a spot in the field because of championships in their respective leagues. Lyon won the Champions League and the French championship while Chelsea is the Women’s Super League champion.
Monterrey was the 2021 Apertura winner in Liga MX, and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Thorns were the Supporters Shield and Challenge Cup winners last year.
Portland is also the defending WICC champion. Last year Morgan Weaver came off the bench and scored in the 87th minute to give the Thorns a 1-0 victory over Lyon.
FIBA resists Paris Olympics plan for remote basketball venue
GENEVA — Most basketball games at the Paris Olympics could be played a three-hour journey outside the host city, a plan criticized Wednesday by the sport’s governing body trying to get a better deal for players.
Paris organizers have struggled to find agreement on a suitable basketball venue for games before the medal rounds at the 2024 Summer Games, and the latest proposal is the soccer stadium in Lille — about 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Paris.
The previous plan was to use an arena in the capital, but that venue was dropped in March amid a backlash by NBA players from France who said the ceiling was too low for basketball.
“We don’t feel that our athletes should be subject to the conditions we currently have on the table,” Andreas Zagklis, secretary general of world basketball body FIBA, told Paris officials Wednesday stressing “serious concerns” and citing three changes of venue plans in five years.
If Lille is approved, the men’s and women’s basketball tournament would not come to Paris until the final few days of the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics. The sport is expected to be among the biggest draws at the Paris Games to see NBA and WNBA stars.
Brees won’t return for NBC’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage
Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year.
NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year. The New York Post reported last month that the former quarterback would not be coming back as a studio or game analyst.
Following that report, Brees took to social media and said he had not decided his future.
Bevacqua said conversations with Brees have centered around him wanting to spend more time with family.
Paul Casey withdraws from US Open as back injury lingers
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Paul Casey has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the third straight major he has missed this year because of a back injury.
Casey last competed at the WGC-Match Play in March, playing two holes of his opening match when he conceded because of back spasms. He didn’t play his next two matches, and he subsequently withdrew from the Masters and PGA Championship.
The U.S. Open starts June 16 at The Country Club.
Belgium routs Poland 6-1, Netherlands wins on late goal
So much for Belgium not caring about the Nations League.
By coming from behind to rout Poland 6-1 on Wednesday, Belgium’s players gave an emphatic riposte to those questioning the team’s commitment to the competition at the end of a long season and, in particular, after a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands on Friday.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had been quick to dismiss accusations of his players lacking desire, and they backed up that support by recovering from going behind to Robert Lewandowski’s 76th goal for Poland. Only two European players — Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Ferenc Puskas (84) — have scored more in men’s internationals.
Axel Witsel launched Belgium’s comeback with the equalizer in the 42nd, Kevin De Bruyne added a second in the 59th, before a double from Leandro Trossard — in the 73rd and 80th — a long-range effort from Leander Dendoncker in the 83rd and a first international goal by Lois Openda to wrap up the win in Brussels.
Trossard’s second goal was spectacular, with the Brighton playmaker collecting a short corner and curling a shot into the far top corner from the edge of the area.
The Netherlands stayed in front in the group, though, by scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Wout Weghorst’s diving header to beat Wales 2-1.
Evans reaches quarterfinals in bid for 2nd Nottingham title
NOTTINGHAM, England — Top-seeded Dan Evans maintained his bid for a second title at the Nottingham Open by reaching the quarterfinals of the grass-court event with a 7-5, 6-0 win against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy on Wednesday.
Evans — the British No. 2 and the 2019 champion — will next play Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler, who beat Britain’s Dan Cox 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
On a rain-affected day in central England, fifth-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia and a second Briton, Ryan Peniston, also advanced to the quarterfinals.
In the women’s event, fourth-seeded Shuai Zhang, the runner-up to Johanna Konta last year, beat Jodie Burrage 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the second round. The Chinese player advanced to the quarterfinals along with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic and Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.
Third-seeded Camila Giorgi was 7-5, 4-6 against Harriet Dart when play was suspended for the day.
Kentucky adds longtime assistant Turner to Wildcats staff
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has hired longtime basketball assistant coach K.T. Turner to round out head coach John Calipari’s staff.
Turner fills the opening created when Jai Lucas left to become an assistant at Duke. The nearly 20-year veteran spent last season as associate head coach at Oklahoma under Porter Moser and helped the Sooners reach the NIT second round. He worked the previous season in a similar role at Texas after seven seasons at SMU.
Calipari said in a release that Turner would be the guy he’d call on for the opening and added, “He’s an established coach and someone who has a passion for development. ... K.T. has done an excellent job of recruiting Texas, which has always been good to us, and has a terrific ability to connect with young people.”
Turner’s coaching background includes stops at Wichita State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, where he was an all-conference player before finishing at Oklahoma City University. The Cincinnati native played professionally for three seasons in Italy before becoming a coach.
Madrid extends Modric’s contract, keeps midfield intact
MADRID — Real Madrid extended Luka Modric’s contract for another year on Wednesday, keeping intact the midfield that helped the club win a record-extending 14th European title this season.
The 36-year-old Croatian signed a new deal with the Spanish club until June 2023 and will return to play alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro, the trio that helped Madrid win five Champions League titles in the last nine seasons.
“Very happy to announce that I will continue playing for the best club in the world,” Modric said on Twitter and Instagram. “I’ve been fulfilling a dream for the last 10 seasons, and I remain with the same excitement and desire from the first day.”
Posing in front of the 14 European titles won by Madrid, Modric held a club jersey with his name and the number 2023.
Modric will be playing an 11th season with Madrid after joining from English club Tottenham in 2012. He has helped Madrid win 20 titles, including three Spanish leagues.
Financial details were not disclosed. His current deal was going to expire at the end of this month.
Madrid is keeping Modric but is already looking to refresh its midfield, as Kroos is 32 years old, and Casemiro is 30.
Tennis player Tara Moore suspended under anti-doping rules
LONDON — British tennis player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substances under the sport’s anti-doping rules.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency on Wednesday said the 29-year-old Moore, who is ranked 83rd in doubles, tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone during a WTA tournament in Colombia in April.
“The player now has the opportunity to request that the B sample is analyzed to see if that confirms the A sample,” the ITIA said.
Moore responded on her social media accounts, saying she has “never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career.”
Berrettini beats Albot on injury comeback at Stuttgart Open
STUTTGART, Germany — Matteo Berrettini marked his injury comeback with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Radu Albot in the second round of the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.
The second-seeded Berrettini was playing in his first match since undergoing surgery on his right hand in March.
The Italian, who won the tournament in 2019, cruised in the opening set but was pegged back in the second. He fended off two break points to hold in the first game of the third set and pushed on from there to seal a hard-fought win in just under two hours.
Berrettini next plays either compatriot Lorenzo Sonego or home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament.
Also, Benjamin Bonzi defeated fellow French player Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (3), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against either fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov or German player Oscar Otte.
6 Haitian men in Florida for Special Olympics go missing
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Six men who came to central Florida as part of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, according to a sheriff’s office.
No foul play is suspected and detectives are investigating their disappearance as an isolated event, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday Facebook post.
The men, ranging in age from 18 to 32, were involved with a soccer team. They were last seen Monday near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where some of the competitions are being held, the sheriff’s office said.
They had turned in the room keys for their lodging and left behind their belongings and personal bags, according to the sheriff’s office.
