Rams’ coach, GM do final prep for draft at home
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are conducting their final draft preparations from their homes after they came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
McVay and Snead have both tested negative ever since the close contact was discovered Monday, and they intend to be together Friday at the Rams’ draft headquarters in Malibu when the team’s first pick of the draft comes up in the second round. Los Angeles doesn’t have a first-round pick for the fifth straight year.
“Neither of us is affected by this, but just following the protocols,” McVay said Tuesday. “We wanted to be smart, and hopefully as long as we remain asymptomatic and our tests come back negative, which that’s what has occurred over the last couple of days, we’ll be able to have fun.”
McVay and Snead are missing out on a couple of relaxing days at their new headquarters: The Rams have temporarily taken over an 8,800-square-foot Malibu estate with exceptional views of the Pacific Ocean. They’ll make their draft picks from the house, which will then be used to welcome new players and for other team business in the coming weeks.
Virus-postponed Twins-Angels games get May 20 doubleheader
ANAHEIM — The Minnesota Twins will make up a pair of virus-prompted postponements against the Los Angeles Angels as a doubleheader on May 20, which was originally an off day for both teams.
Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday the rescheduling of games from April 17 and 18. The Twins lost 10-3 to the Angels on April 16 at Angel Stadium before being forced to pause when their total of positive tests reached four. In all, five Minnesota players went on the COVID-19 injured list.
NHL could adjust playoffs for travel restrictions in Canada
The NHL is preparing contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the U.S. during the playoffs.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday called the situation “wildly unpredictable.”
The NHL put off the thorny issue of cross-border travel before the season began by having all seven Canadian teams play in the same division for the entire regular season and first two rounds of the playoffs. Nothing has been decided about how to handle a potential problem.
“Where we play is going to depend on COVID, obviously — we hope to keep everybody healthy — and it’s going to depend on government regulations in terms of where we’re going to be able to travel our players and our teams and where we can’t,” Bettman said. “If we can’t travel in Canada, either as among the provinces or from the U.S. to Canada and back, we’ll make whatever adjustments we have to do to get the playoffs completed.”
The earliest a Canadian team would need to play a counterpart in the U.S. under this season’s postseason format would be in June, though there has been speculation about the first two rounds of the North Division playoffs happening in a quarantined bubble. That could even be in the U.S., where 23 of 24 teams now have fans in attendance.
Another possibility is moving the North winner to a U.S. hub city for home games when the playoffs reach the semifinals, which is guaranteed to have three American teams and one from Canada. That hub city could then be used for part of the Stanley Cup Final if a Canadian team qualifies.
Canada has so far lagged behind in vaccinating people against COVID-19 compared to the U.S. Canada has fully vaccinated 2.71% of people, while the U.S. is just under 29%.
Kings get offense from defense, deal Ducks 5th straight loss
LOS ANGELES — Sean Walker and Mikey Anderson scored, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Monday night.
Dustin Brown and Trevor Moore added empty-net goals for the Kings, who are six points behind St. Louis in the race for the final playoff spot in the West Division.
Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks, who have lost five in a row. Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.
After a frustrating 4-0 loss to Arizona on Saturday, the Kings rediscovered their offense by scoring multiple goals in the first period for the first time in 12 games. Walker put them in front 1-0 5:19 into the game with a shot from the blue line through traffic.
Anderson extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:34, beating Stolarz with a backhand from the left hash marks.
The Kings hadn’t gotten goals from multiple defensemen in a game this season prior to Walker and Anderson’s contributions.
Ohtani wins for Angels in 2-way start like none since Ruth
ARLINGTON, Texas — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine after a shaky first inning on the mound, and also scored three runs and drove in two in a start like none since Babe Ruth 100 years earlier, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Monday night.
A day after hitting his seventh homer to tie for the MLB lead, Ohtani (1-0) became the first home run leader to be the starting pitcher for a game since Ruth for the New York Yankees against Detroit on June 13, 1921. It was the second time this season Ohtani pitched and batted second.
The Japanese right-hander gave up four runs in the first inning before retiring 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, with all of his strikeouts in that span.
After drawing a one-out walk and scoring on Jared Walsh’s single in the Angels first for a 1-0 lead, Ohtani threw 28 pitches in the bottom of that inning, included four walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch. But the game was tied at 4 in the second after Ohtani hit a two-run double and scored on a single by Mike Trout.
Justin Upton and Albert Pujols put the Angels ahead to stay with back-to-back homers to start the third off Texas starter Jordan Lyles (1-2), who allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 2 2-3 innings. José Iglesias later went deep off Hyeon-Jong Yang, the lefty from South Korea making his big league debut.
Trout also had an RBI double among his four hits in his return to the lineup to raise his average to .426. He had missed three games over the weekend in Houston because of a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a pitch in the series opener against the Astros on Thursday.
Judge hears arguments over virus tests for school athletes
DETROIT — Attorneys for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration defended coronavirus testing for school athletes, telling a judge Tuesday that state law gives the health director extraordinary power to respond to a pandemic.
A parent group called Let Them Play Michigan is seeking an injunction to stop weekly COVID-19 tests, which kicked in April 2 for athletes ages 13-19, related quarantines and mask requirements.
The group argues that the policy must go through a formal rule-making procedure, a process that would take weeks or months. Critics have been encouraged by recent court victories by wrestlers who convinced judges to let them compete in state tournaments. They had repeatedly tested negative but were benched because of infections among other students.
Zac Gibson of Lakewood High in Lake Odessa won a state title.
“Student-athletes have a protected liberty interest in associating with their peers and mentors and participating in athletic competitions as a component of their education,” attorney Peter Ruddell said in a filing at the Court of Claims.
Boxer dies after injury in world youth championship fight
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — An 18-year-old boxer from Jordan has died after being seriously injured in a bout at the world youth championships, the International Boxing Association said Tuesday.
Rashed Al-Swaisat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov on April 16 in Kielce, Poland.
“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA Youth World Championships,” AIBA said. “Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”
AIBA did not immediately provide more information about the time or circumstances of Al-Swaisat’s death. Polish broadcaster Radio Zet Sport reported that he died Monday at a hospital in Kielce.
Madrid and Chelsea draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals
MADRID — Real Madrid and Chelsea drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, with Christian Pulisic becoming the first American to score in the tournament’s last four.
Karim Benzema equalized for Madrid on a rainy night at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the first Champions League match since the controversial Super League folded last week amid widespread criticism.
The largely closed breakaway competition would have had Real Madrid as one of its leaders, and Chelsea also was among its founding members before being one of the first to give up on the idea along with the other English clubs. Madrid didn’t officially back out of the Super League but had downplayed the possibility of retaliation by UEFA in its Champions League matches. There were no refereeing controversies in Tuesday’s match.
Chelsea got off to a fast start and had chances to add to its lead after Pulisic opened the scoring with a nice finish in the 14th minute. Madrid evened the match on Benzema’s volley from inside the area in the 29th, and there were few significant chances either way during the rest of the game.
The second leg is on May 5 in London. Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
Manfred: 70% of players, on-field staff began vaccination
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball says 70% of players, on-field staff and support personnel have been fully or partially vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday during SporticoLive’s online discussion of its estimates to baseball franchise valuations.
In an email to The Associated Press, Manfred said his figure referred to all individuals defined as Tier 1 in MLB’s protocols, which includes players, on-field personnel such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, plus essential personnel who need to be in close proximity, such as translators and media and travel staff. He said the 70% figure includes partial vaccinations for those receiving two-stage vaccines.
Skate America headed back to Las Vegas in October
LAS VEGAS — Skate America, traditionally the first event in the Grand Prix figure skating series, is headed back to the Orleans Arena.
The competition will be held Oct. 22-24 as the first significant event of the Olympic season. It also was staged at the venue in 2019, then again last fall but without fans. The national championships were held at the arena in January, also minus fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Figure Skating indicated the public will be able to attend the upcoming Skate America when it announced the venue on Tuesday.
Yankees trade Mike Tauchman to Giants for Wandy Peralta
BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for outfielder Mike Tauchman.
Peralta, 29, is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Giants this season and is 9-9 with a 4.72 ERA and two saves in nine major league seasons with Cincinnati (2016-19) and San Francisco (2019-21). He throws fastballs, sliders and changeups, mixing in occassional sinkers, and his fastball averages 95 mph.
Last season, Peralta went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 25 relief outings. Left-handed hitters were just 7-for-41 (.171) against him.
AP sources: Dolphins agree to trade Flowers to Washington
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal that also included a swap of late-round draft picks, two people with knowledge of the agreement confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The people confirmed the agreement to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced it.
Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team’s previous coaching regime and is expected to return to that starting spot.
He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.
The deal frees up needed salary-cap space for the Dolphins, and slightly increases the chance they’ll take Oregon right tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 6 pick in the draft Thursday. But they’re still expected to choose a pass catcher for Tua Tagovailoa with their top choice.
Wimbledon Middle Sunday play in ‘22; fans, money TBD in ‘21
For all of the pandemic-related planning discussed for this year’s return of Wimbledon — much still to be determined, including fan capacity and prize money — Tuesday’s biggest news out of the All England Club takes effect in 2022: There will be play on the Grand Slam tournament’s middle Sunday.
In addition to creating a 14-day event by eliminating the traditional break at the midpoint, the historic decision forever alters what has come to be known as “Manic Monday,” the opening of Week 2 that made Wimbledon the only major tennis championship with all 16 women’s and men’s fourth-round singles matches scheduled for the same day.
Instead, under a plan organizers “intend to make a permanent part of the schedule,” the fourth round will be split between Sunday and Monday next year, All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said during a video conference.
Next year marks a century since Centre Court was opened in 1922. Middle Sunday has hosted competition only four times, when rain disrupted the schedule and created a backlog of matches: in 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2016.
HR Derby, not extra innings will decide Pioneer League games
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pioneer League is replacing extra innings with a tiebreaking home run derby.
The independent partner league of Major League Baseball said Tuesday that tied games this season will be decided by each team designating a batter who will receive five pitches, and the team hitting the most long balls during the derby will receive the win. If the derby is tied after five swings each, another hitter will be selected for a sudden-death derby round.
The league said the rule is designed “to avoid the excessive strain on our pitching staffs.”
While Major League Baseball is behind experimental rule changes in the independent Atlantic League, it is not involved in the Pioneer League changes.
Four players withdraw from Valspar Championship
Tyrrell Hatton is the fourth player to have to withdraw from the Valspar Championship because of a positive test for the coronavirus.
Hatton is the No. 8 player in the world ranking, making him the highest-ranked player to test positive on the PGA Tour since world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas last October.
Sepp Straka, Will Gordon and Brice Garnett also tested positive this week and withdrew. It’s the first time four players have tested positive at a tournament since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic in June.
Australian Olympians to be given COVID-19 vaccine priority
SYDNEY — Australian athletes and support staff preparing for the Tokyo Olympics will be given priority for vaccines.
The Australian government on Tuesday said members of the Olympic team would be vaccinated under a priority group which includes health-care workers, Indigenous people aged over 55 and people older than 70.
The vaccination program for athletes and support staff will include about 2,000 people, including an estimated 450- 480 Olympic athletes.
Richard Colbeck, the government minister for senior Australians and aged care, said the decision would not come at the cost of at-risk Australians.
“While vulnerable Australians remain an absolute priority as the vaccine rollout continues, National Cabinet understands the pressure our high-performance athletes have been facing as the Tokyo Games draw closer,” Colbeck said in a statement.
Some 1,969,337 vaccine doses have been administered in Australia, 205,203 of which were given in aged and disability care facilities.
Kroenke says ‘100% committed’ to Arsenal, won’t sell club
LONDON — Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said Tuesday he is “100% committed” to the Premier League club and will not be selling it, amid interest from the founder of music streaming service Spotify.
Arsenal fans have called for Kroenke to leave after he was one of the instigators of the ill-fated European Super League project.
Daniel Ek, the Swedish businessman who founded Spotify and is an Arsenal supporter, has said on Twitter he would be “happy to throw my hat in the ring” if Kroenke wanted to sell and reportedly has enlisted the help of former Arsenal players Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.
“In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club,” read a statement by Stan Kroenke and his son, Josh, on Tuesday.
“We remain 100% committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.”
The Kroenkes said their ambition “remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game.”
Liverpool reports losses of $64M as pandemic takes effect
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool reported a pre-tax loss of 46 million pounds ($64 million) for the last financial year, mainly because of the impact the coronavirus outbreak had on the English champion’s media revenue and matchday income.
The losses for the financial year ending May 2020, a period covering the first three months of the pandemic when the Premier League was suspended, equated to a negative swing of 88 million pounds ($122 million) from Liverpool’s position a year ago.
Media income dropped by 59 million pounds ($82 million) and the four fewer Premier League home games during this period saw matchday revenue decrease by 13 million pounds ($18 million).
Commercial revenue rose by 29 million pounds ($40 million) to 217 million pounds ($300 million) on the back of eight new partnerships being announced.
In March 2020, Liverpool announced a profit of 42 million pounds ($58 million), the fifth time in the previous six years the club had been in the black under its American ownership, Fenway Sports Group.
Basilashvili wins Munich opener, McDonald upsets Lajovic
MUNICH — The fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Munich Open on Tuesday.
Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, had little difficulty as he started his bid for a fifth, converting five of his seven break point opportunities.
The Georgian will next face Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan, who defeated American Sebastian Korda 6-1, 7-6 (7).
American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald upset the sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4 for a second-round meeting with Ilya Ivashka.
Also, the seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Andrej Martin of Slovakia 6-4, 6-3, and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay prevailed over Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1.
Dominik Koepfer defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-German match, while German wild card Yannick Hanfmann overcame Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
LPGA Tour returns to Singapore, Thailand for 2 events
The LPGA Tour is headed to Asia for an abbreviated two-event schedule in Singapore and Thailand for the first time in 18 months and minus several tournaments because of continuing concerns over COVID-19.
The HSBC Women’s World Championship begins Thursday at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, followed by the May 6-9 Honda LPGA Thailand at Chonburi near Bangkok.
A third tournament was scheduled in China — the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island — but the LPGA canceled that event three weeks ago because of pandemic travel restrictions.
The pandemic severely disrupted the LPGA Tour’s 2020 schedule, as it did to other major sporting events around the world. The LPGA played two tournaments in Australia in February 2020 — they were canceled this year — and was expected to head to Bangkok, Singapore and Blue Bay until the emergence of the coronavirus meant those tournaments and some 15 others were shelved.
In Singapore, 69 players will tee off Thursday in the no-cut event at Sentosa for the 13th edition of the tournament, including world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, No. 2 Inbee Park and defending champion from 2019 Sung-hyun Park, all of South Korea.
