Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turns 93
LOS ANGELES — Retired Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully turned 93 on Sunday and marked the day by watching football.
Scully saw both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win, led by Patrick Mahomes, who is his favorite quarterback, according to Los Dodgers Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener.
Scully spent the day at his Los Angeles-area home with his wife, Sandra. His daughter, Katherine, brought him three balloons with the Nos. 50, 40 and 3 on them, adding up to his age of 93.
Scully retired from the Dodgers booth following the 2016 season. He spent 67 seasons with the franchise, beginning when it was located in Brooklyn. His is the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro team in sports history.
Bou scores twice, New England reaches Eastern finals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
New England will play the Columbus-Nashville winner next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final.
Orlando City had a chance to tie it at 2 in the 74th minute, but Matt Turner stopped Nani on a penalty kick. Twelve minutes later, Bou ran to Carles Gil’s through ball and sent it between goalkeeper Brian Rowe’s legs for a 3-1 lead.
The teams combined for three goals in the opening 33 minutes. Gil opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a penalty kick after Uri Rosell was taken down at the edge of the box. Bou gave New England a 2-0 lead in the 26th off a rebound off the post, and Orlando City scored in the 33rd when Júnior Urso’s capitalized on a loose ball in front of the goal.
Crew score twice in OT, beat Nashville to reach East finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pedros Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.
The third-seeded Crew will host eighth-seeded New England next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup. The Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 earlier Sunday.
Santos scored in the 99th minute off a feed from Zardes near the center of the net, ending seventh-seeded Nashville's shutout streak at more than 200 minutes. Zardes struck in the 102nd on a breakaway off Luis Díaz's deft lead pass.
Felton runs for career-high 206 yards as UCLA beats Arizona
PASADENA — Demetric Felton rushed for career-high 206 yards and a touchdown, Brittain Brown added two scores and UCLA defeated Arizona 27-10 at the Rose Bowl Saturday night.
Felton is the 15th player in UCLA history to post a 200-yard game and the first since Joshua Kelley did it against USC in 2018. The senior, who finished with 230 scrimmage yards, had 134 rushing yards in the first half, including a 1-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to extend the Bruins lead to 17-7. Felton also had a career high in carries with 32.
Brown, a graduate transfer from Duke, added 72 yards on 16 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to put the 2-2 Bruins up by 17.
Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin started his second straight game and completed 12 of 20 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Griffin got the start due with Dorian Thompson-Robinson being held out due to COVID-19 contract tracing.
LSU top receiver Marshall opts out on Alabama week
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU receiving leader Terrace Marshall Jr. has decided to opt out for the rest of this season, leaving the Tigers without their leading receiver on the week they’re scheduled to host No. 1 Alabama.
Marshall, a junior, was one of three highly regarded college players to declare for the draft Sunday with a social media post, along with Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi and Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr.
“Since a kid, to play in the NFL and to retire my parents has been my No. 1 mission,” Marshall wrote. “After careful consideration, but with faith, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.”
Marshall has caught 48 passes this season for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games.
USC defeats Montana; Mobley scores 11 points
LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson scored 13 points and Southern California defeated Montana 76-62 on Saturday night, with the Trojans getting points from all 10 of their players.
Peterson joined the Trojans (2-0) this season after transferring from Rice, where he played two years. Evan Mobley followed up his 21-point, nine-rebound college debut on Wednesday with 11 points and six rebounds. Isaiah White added 10 points before fouling out.
Freshman Brandon Whitney scored 17 points — making 8 of 9 free throws — to lead the Grizzlies in their season opener.
Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell following 10th straight loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars fired general manager Dave Caldwell on Sunday after the team’s 10th consecutive loss and sending a clear message that the small-market franchise is headed in a new direction.
It was a move many thought owner Shad Khan should have made at the end of last season. But Khan gave Caldwell another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender for just the second time in his eight-year tenure.
Caldwell came up well short of the owner’s winning expectations, making Khan’s decision an easy and somewhat expected one.
Khan will keep coach Doug Marrone and his staff in place to finish out the season and likely let the next general manager decide his fate. It would be stunning to see Marrone return in 2021.
“I’ve met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager,” Khan said in a statement that followed the team’s 27-25 loss to Cleveland. “Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects.
“Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021.”
The Jaguars are 39-87 since Khan gave Caldwell his first GM job in 2013, falling a few plays shy of the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2018 and miring mostly in mediocrity since. The Jaguars (1-10) have dropped 16 of their last 19 games, including 11 by double digits.
USA Basketball runs past Bahamas 99-59 in AmeriCup qualifier
INDIANAPOLIS — USA Basketball played inside a bubble for the first time Sunday and didn’t miss a beat.
Amile Jefferson had 17 points and 11 rebounds, helping the U.S. roll past the Bahamas 99-59 on Sunday in a qualifier for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. The U.S. improved to 3-0 in its six-game qualifying schedule for the AmeriCup — and has not trailed in any of those games, the first two of which took place back in February.
John Jenkins and Tyler Hall each scored 12 points for the U.S., while Levi Randolph had 11 and Travis Trice scored 10. The Americans used a roster of G League players, coached by Mike Fratello, and could clinch a spot in the 12-team AmeriCup field on Monday by beating Mexico.
“It’s one of the greatest honors that I’ve had throughout my entire coaching career,” Fratello said of the chance to coach the Americans in qualifying. “I just wanted us to be able to do as well as we could and play as well as we could to represent our country and represent the game of basketball, how we play it and how it should be played.”
Nashad Mackey had 13 points and D’Shon Taylor scored 12 for the Bahamas (1-2), which faces Puerto Rico on Monday. Mychel Thompson, the older brother of Golden State guard Klay Thompson, had seven points for Bahamas — which had only eight players on its roster Sunday.
The U.S. outrebounded Bahamas 55-32. The Bahamas are hoping to add two more players for Monday’s game.
Bias leads 6 players, 2 coaches into college hoops Hall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maryland basketball star Len Bias, who was chosen No. 2 by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft before dying days later of a drug overdose, was chosen for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Bias leads a group of six players and two coaches that will be enshrined in Kansas City next November.
The other players to make up the class are Hersey Hawkins, who scored more than 3,000 points during his career at Bradley; UCLA’s David Greenwood, the No. 2 pick of the Chicago Bulls in the 1979 draft; Jim Jackson, the two-time Big Ten player of the year at Ohio State; Antawn Jameson, who led North Carolina to back-to-back Final Fours; and Kansas star Paul Pierce, who went on to play 19 years in the NBA, mostly with the Celtics.
The two coaches selected for the Hall of Fame were Rick Byrd, who won 805 games at Maryville, Lincoln Memorial and Belmont, and Tom Penders, who took four different schools to the NCAA Tournament.
U.S. men’s soccer to play El Salvador on Dec. 9 in Florida
CHICAGO — The U.S. will play El Salvador in an exhibition on Dec. 9 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just the fourth match this year for the American men.
The game announced Sunday is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means clubs are not required to release players. The roster is expected to be announced Tuesday and include players primarily from Major League Soccer.
The Americans returned to the field this month for the first time since March with a 0-0 draw at Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria, using mostly Europe-based players.
The U.S. is preparing for the delayed start of World Cup qualifying next September. Next year’s schedule also includes the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 10-Aug. 1, a tournament most top players are likely to skip.
The four matches this year are the fewest for the U.S. since it played three in 1987.
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
LOS ANGELES — Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years.
The former heavyweight champion of the world traded lively punches with Roy Jones Jr. for eight entertaining rounds that ended with two middle-aged legends wearily hugging each other in mutual admiration.
Their fight was only an exhibition, and it ended in a draw. But for Tyson, the experience evoked the joy and excitement he felt so long ago at the start of his boxing career — and it was likely the start of a new chapter in his epic life.
“I’m happy I’m not knocked out,” Tyson said. “I’ll look better in the next one.”
Tyson showed glimpses of his destructive prime Saturday night during the 54-year-old boxing icon’s return to the ring against the 51-year-old Jones.
Tyson had the most impactful punches, showing off versions of the footwork and combinations that made him the world’s most feared fighter. After eight two-minute rounds, both Tyson and Jones emerged from Staples Center smiling and apparently healthy.
“This is better than fighting for championships,” Tyson said of the heavyweight exhibition, which raised money for various charities. “We’re humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again.”
UTEP suspends football activities, cancels game
UTEP suspended football activities Sunday and called off another game after “multiple members” of the football team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Miners won’t play host to Southern Miss as scheduled Friday after scrapping this weekend’s game at Rice because of the positive tests.
It’s the third straight UTEP game to be called off, starting with UAB on Nov. 20 because of coronavirus issues in the UAB program. UTEP had moved the UAB game 300 miles east of El Paso to Midland, Texas, because of a significant increase of coronavirus cases in the far West Texas city.
“During our recent COVID testing, multiple members of our football team tested positive for the virus,” athletic director Jim Senter said. “We will make a determination on the remainder of the season once we have received the results of our next regularly scheduled test.”
UTEP hasn’t indicated plans to reschedule any of the three games, saying the only remaining scheduled regular-season game was Dec. 12 at home against North Texas.
The Miners last played Nov. 14 at UTSA, losing 52-21 for a third straight defeat that dropped them to 3-4.
Middle Tennessee football picks up game against UAB
Middle Tennessee is getting another home game with Conference USA adding a game with UAB visiting the Blue Raiders on Dec. 6.
The league announced the addition Sunday. Middle Tennessee had to postpone its Saturday game against FAU on Friday due to COVID-19 testing and tracing issues.
Now Middle Tennessee will host UAB for the first meeting between the teams since the 2018 C-USA championship. UAB won that game 27-25.
