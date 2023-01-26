49ers to let legal process play out after Omenihu’s arrest
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be available to play in the NFC title game despite his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the team will wait for the legal process to resolve after Omenihu was accused of pushing his girlfriend to the ground during an argument on Monday.
“If he’s healthy, he’ll play this week,” Shanahan said. “We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not necessarily myself but other people. We feel very good that the legal process will take care of itself. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time.”
The NFL will review the matter under the league’s personal conduct policy, but Omenihu is available until that is completed.
San Jose police said they were called to Omenihu’s home on Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.
According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.
Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries, but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.
Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. He was freed after posting bail. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.
Police said Omenihu was cooperative with officers and was served with an emergency protective restraining order.
The 25-year-old Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers and part of their defensive line rotation.
Jeffrey Springs, Rays agree to $31 million, 4-year contract
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Left-hander Jeffrey Springs became the first of the 33 players who exchanged proposed arbitration salaries with their teams to reach a deal, agreeing Wednesday to a $31 million, four-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays that could be worth $65.75 million over five seasons.
The 30-year old was among seven Rays who swapped arbitration figures with the team on Jan. 13. He began last season in the bullpen, transitioned to the starting rotation in May and finished 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 appearances, including 25 starts. He is 14-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 76 outings — 51 of them in relief — since he was acquired from Boston in February 2021.
Springs gets $4 million this year, $5.25 million in 2024 and $10.5 million in each of the following two seasons. Tampa Bay has a $15 million option for 2027 with a $750,000 buyout.
The 2025 and 2026 salaries can escalate by up to $3.75 million each based on innings in 2023-24 combined: $1.5 million for 300, $1 million for 325, $750,000 for 350 and $500,000 for 375. The ‘25 and ’26 salaries also can escalate based on finish in Cy Young Award voting in ‘23 and ‘24: $2 million for winning, $1.5 million for finishing second through fifth in the voting and $250,000 for finishing sixth through 10th.
Tampa Bay’s option price could escalate based on Cy Young voting in 2025 and 2026: by $2.5 million for winning, $2 million for finishing second through fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th.
Late Grant Wahl to get US Soccer’s Colin Jose Media Award
FRISCO, Texas — The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year’s Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to soccer in the United States.
Wahl died at age 49 on Dec. 10 after collapsing while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands at Lusail, Qatar.
Wahl will be honored at the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame induction at Frisco, Texas, on May 6, the hall said Wednesday. Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Kate Sobrero Markgraf, former U.S. women’s coach Jill Ellis and Steve Zungul will be inducted into the hall.
Wahl worked for Sport Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, covering soccer and college basketball, then started his own website. He also worked for Fox and CBS, and he wrote the books “The Beckham Experiment” about England star David Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy and “Masters of Modern Soccer.”
Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy.
Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15.
O’Connell fired Ed Donatell after the Vikings ranked second-worst in the league in yards allowed and fourth-worst in points allowed in their only season together.
Two other defensive coordinator candidates have already interviewed with the Vikings: New Orleans co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and Seattle associate head coach for defense Sean Desai.
Pelicans’ Ingram back from 29-game absence vs. Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram was back in the New Orleans Pelicans’ starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, playing his first game since late November.
Ingram, who averaged 20.8 points during his first 15 games this season, has not played since injuring his left big toe during a loss at Memphis on Nov. 25 and missed 29 games since.
His return came as New Orleans, which also has been without star power forward Zion Williamson (right hamstring) for 11 games, tried to snap a five-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Minnesota 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert, who has averaged 13.3 points and 11.6 rebounds this season, returned to the Timberwolves’ starting lineup after a three-game absence because of a groin injury.
Penguins goaltender Jarry out until after the All-Star break
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry’s on-again, off-again season is now off again.
Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that the two-time All-Star will miss at least two games with an upper-body injury.
Jarry was scheduled to start Tuesday night against Florida but reported an upper-body issue when he arrived at PPG Paints Arena. Casey DeSmith got the last-second start as the Penguins pulled out a wild 7-6 victory over the Panthers.
Jarry is out through at least the All-Star break. Pittsburgh plays at Washington on Thursday and then hosts San Jose on Saturday before getting a full week off.
The 27-year-old Jarry has played well when he’s been in the lineup, posting a 16-5-5 record with a 2.65 goals-against average in 27 games. His availability, however, has been an issue of late. He missed more than two weeks earlier this month after being injured against Boston in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2.
Audit: LSU discovered $1M overpayment to Kelly in 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU accidentally overpaid Tigers football coach Brian Kelly by $1 million during the first year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, but discovered the error and has moved to correct it, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office said Wednesday.
Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments in 2022 because duplicate payments made both to Kelly’s LLC and to the coach directly.
The double payments began in May and continued until LSU officials detected the errors in November.
1st round of Dubai Desert Classic to be closed to public
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Spectators will not be allowed to attend the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday because of what organizers have described as “severe weather conditions” forecast at Emirates Golf Club.
The European tour said Wednesday the decision had been made “with the safety of all in mind.”
“Emirates Golf Club will be open only to the players, the caddies, officials and the media,” the tour said, adding that it looks forward to inviting the public back to the course on Friday.
The Dubai Desert Classic is one of the biggest events on the European tour’s schedule. Top-ranked Rory McIlroy headlines the field this year.
Scandal-plagued Portland Timbers and Thorns hire new CEO
PORTLAND, Ore. — Heather Davis has been hired as chief executive officer to lead Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Thorns amid the fallout from a series of scandals.
Davis, 46, served as CEO on an interim basis after club owner Merritt Paulson stepped away last fall. She is among five women in charge of team operations in MLS.
The club has been criticized following alleged misconduct by former Thorns coach Paul Riley. Missteps were detailed in a pair of investigations into coach abuse by the NWSL and the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The Timbers also were questioned over the re-signing of former player Andy Polo after an alleged domestic violence incident.
The club’s general manager and president of business operations were fired in October, and Paulson removed himself from an active role with the teams. The NWSL imposed a fine of $1 million on the club. Paulson announced in December that he is selling the Thorns.
UEFA to have smaller groups for World Cup, Euros qualifying
GENEVA — Seeking to make qualifying for the World Cup and European Championship more interesting, UEFA said Wednesday that men’s teams will no longer play in six-team groups after Euro 2024.
UEFA said it expected “less predictable and more dynamic” play when qualifying for the 2026 World Cup begins in March 2025 with 12 groups of four or five teams each.
In qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, England was unbeaten in a six-team group with four wins against Andorra and San Marino by a combined score of 24-0.
A wider revamp of European men’s national-team soccer will see a new knockout round in the Nations League start in 2025 — which shapes as a congested year as UEFA and FIFA schedule potentially rival events.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has targeted a June 2025 launch for a 32-team Club World Cup which will lean heavily on European entries and could be played in North America. His goals detailed in Qatar last month met with pushback from European officials who said they were not consulted.
IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
GENEVA — The IOC made clear Wednesday it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes, in defiance of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call to exclude them entirely.
Citing a “unifying mission” during a time of war, the International Olympic Committee said no athlete should face discrimination based only on the passport they held.
“A pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored,” the IOC said in a statement published after an executive board meeting. IOC president Thomas Bach did not hold his usual news conference after the meeting.
Russia was not directly condemned in the statement though athletes who have been “actively supporting the war in Ukraine” face being excluded from the Paris Olympics that open in 18 months’ time, the IOC said.
The IOC cited the example of Yugoslavians competing at the 1992 Barcelona Games — as “independent athletes” while the nation was under United Nations sanctions during a civil war.
UEFA strips Russian city Kazan of hosting Super Cup game
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA stripped Russia of hosting rights on Wednesday for the season-opening Super Cup game in August because of the country’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
The city of Kazan, which was a 2018 World Cup host, was due to stage the curtain-raising game between the winners of this season’s Champions League and Europa League.
It will now be played in Athens at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium home of Olympiakos on Aug. 16, UEFA said after an executive committee meeting.
UEFA had not moved the Super Cup from Russia despite taking the 2022 Champions League final from St. Petersburg within days of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine last February.
McIlroy snubs Reed, in no mood for reconciliation in Dubai
Another battle between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed began to take shape Wednesday.
As one of the most vocal critics of the LIV Golf breakaway league, McIlroy felt mentally drained at the end of last year and decided to put his clubs away for a few weeks.
“It’s been nice,” the top-ranked McIlroy said, “to try to take a little bit of time away, and try to sort of distance myself from the game of golf.”
Now he’s back and appears to be as fiery as ever.
McIlroy was on the driving range Tuesday at the Dubai Desert Classic when he was approached by Reed, one of the high-profile players to have joined the exodus to the Saudi-backed series that changed the face of golf in 2022.
McIlroy said he was busy practicing and didn’t feel the need to acknowledge Reed.
“Patrick came up to say hello and I didn’t really want him to,” McIlroy said Wednesday.
McIlroy was asked about reports the American threw a tee toward him. The four-time major winner said he didn’t see or feel anything.
”But apparently that’s what happened,” McIlroy said. “And if roles were reversed and I’d have thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting him (to file) a lawsuit.”
McIlroy said he was served a subpoena on Christmas Eve from Larry Klayman, an attorney who has filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour and European tour for suspending players who have signed with LIV Golf. Reed is not involved in that lawsuit.
Washington St’s Jake Dickert agrees to extension through ‘27
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State coach Jake Dickert has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him tied to the Cougars through the 2027 season.
The school announced Dickert’s extension Wednesday but did not release the financial terms. Dickert’s previous deal was reached after the 2021 regular season and went through 2026.
“We have watched Jake Dickert reset the foundation of WSU football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and the total development of the young men on our football team,” athletic director Pat Chun said. “Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU Football.”
Dickert just completed his first full season in charge of the Cougars, leading Washington State to a 7-6 record and a second straight bowl game.
Dickert took over as interim head coach midway through the 2021 season after Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dickert went 3-2 in the regular season after taking over for Rolovich and had the interim tag removed after the Cougars beat rival Washington in the Apple Cup.
Man United beats Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final
Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes may be fading, but a first final under Erik ten Hag is now in sight.
A 3-0 away win in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday put United in control ahead of the return fixture at Old Trafford next week.
Goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes at the City Ground went some way toward easing the disappointment of the late 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, which dented United’s challenge at the top of the league.
Ten Hag, however, has moved a step closer to the club’s first silverware for six years.
A Wembley final against Newcastle or Southampton awaits United unless Forest can mount an unlikely fightback.
Newcastle leads Southampton 1-0 after the first leg.
Lawyers say judge ‘singled out’ ex-Raider, hearing delayed
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge on Wednesday delayed a long-awaited hearing to determine whether former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs will stand trial in a fatal 2021 crash, saying it can’t proceed until the case is properly assigned to a judge in the lower court.
The decision came in response to a request filed Monday by attorneys for Ruggs asking the state judge to block Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman from presiding over the case.
Until recently, Zimmerman had been overseeing all DUI cases in Las Vegas, including the case against Ruggs, as part of a specialty court program. But those cases were transferred earlier this month to a different judge appointed to take over the specialty court.
Ruggs, who is out of custody on bail, is charged with driving under the influence on Nov. 2, 2021, and slamming his Chevrolet Corvette into the SUV of Tina Tintor, causing the vehicle to go up in flames. Trapped inside the SUV, both Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max, died.
Lawyers Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff argued in their filing that Zimmerman “singled out” Ruggs and violated his right to equal protection when, without notifying the attorneys, she decided to keep the former wide receiver’s case on her calendar while the rest of the “thousands” of DUI cases were transferred to the new judge.
Meillard beats Caviezel for Swiss 1-2 in GS; Odermatt rests
SCHLADMING, Austria — Loïc Meillard beat his teammate Gino Caviezel to lead a Swiss 1-2 finish at a floodlit World Cup giant slalom Wednesday.
The pair stepped in to give the Swiss ski team a victory despite the absence of its standout performer, Marco Odermatt, who had won four of the five giant slaloms this season but sat out the race to rest a sore knee.
Both skiers held their positions from the first run, as Meillard beat Caviezel by 0.59 seconds.
“I was pretty calm. I had led after a first run a couple times before, so I know how it feels and what I had to do,” Meillard said. “My skiing was good in the first run so I wanted to show that again in the second.”
Marco Schwarz posted the fastest second-run time and the Austrian improved from 14th to third position, 0.81 off the pace.
Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen, who was third after the opening run, dropped to fifth.
Piqué’s Kosmos group sues ITF over Davis Cup partnership
MADRID — Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué’s investment group Kosmos Tennis said Wednesday it has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the International Tennis Federation for ending their partnership to organize the Davis Cup.
Kosmos, which is chaired by Piqué, filed a suit at the Court of Arbitration for Sport blaming the ITF for an “unjustified termination of the contract between both parties for the organization of the Davis Cup for 25 years, and for damages to the company.”
The ITF earlier this month said it ended its Davis Cup partnership with Kosmos without providing details for the reasons behind the decision. It said it will run this year’s Davis Cup on its own.
Spanish media said the ITF was also considering legal action against Kosmos for allegedly not meeting the payments that had been agreed between the parts.
