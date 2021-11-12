USC women win opener for new coach Gottlieb
LOS ANGELES — The USC women’s basketball team manufactured a 25-0 run in the fourth quarter to put visiting Hawai’i well out of reach in the Trojans’ season opener at Galen Center, claiming victory with a final 90-50 scoreline. By the final buzzer, USC had tallied 11 scorers, including five Trojans in double digits to help secure a 1-0 start in Lindsay Gottlieb’s first game as USC’s head coach.
USC went big in the second half, turning up the volume on a 38.9 percent first-half output to finish shooting at a 51.5 percent clip in the game. Hawai’i kept pace with USC in the second quarter, only to see the Trojans find a groove in the final 20 minutes. The Rainbow Wahine finished up shooting 30.3 percent from the floor, while USC led on the boards 49-33.
Of USC’s five double-digit scorers, Jordan Sanders led the pack with a game-high 17 points with help from a 3-for-3 effort from beyond the arc. In her USC debut, freshman Rayah Marshall was one board off a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. Another newcomer, graduate student Tera Reed, contributed 11 points and five assists in her first outing as a Trojan, with junior Angel Jackson also adding 11 points. Sophomore Jordyn Jenkins, meanwhile, scored 10 points for the Trojan cause.
Hawai’i was led in scoring by Kallin Spiller’s 14 points, along with 11 from McKenna Haire.
Leona Maguire thrives in star pairing for 62 to lead LPGA
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire thrived in a star grouping Thursday with an 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
Maguire played alongside Kim and Lexi Thompson (65). No one in the group made bogey at Pelican Golf Club on a day ideal for scoring.
Maguire is still trying to become Ireland’s first winner on the LPGA Tour. Her best result is a runner-up finish at tournaments in Michigan and Hawaii this year.
For now, she happily is best known for going unbeaten in five matches to lead Europe to a Solheim Cup victory two months ago.
Maguire put on a clinic by hitting every fairway and taking only 24 putts.
PSG player released in probe into attack on teammate
PARIS — French police released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody Thursday without charge but are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said.
Diallo and one other person were detained for questioning Wednesday about an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last week, according to the Versailles prosecutor’s office. Both were released Thursday pending further investigation. The second person was not identified.
No charges have been filed but the investigation will continue, the prosecutor’s office said. No other details were released.
Hamraoui and Diallo, both midfielders, play for PSG and France’s national team.
PSG condemned the attack and said it will work with Versailles police to clarify what happened.
Several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified. Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked, and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.
Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League.
Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals last season. She previously played for PSG from 2012-16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.
4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open
HOUSTON — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play.
Rain delayed the start for 2½ hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.
Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day.
Leishman closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th.
Mickelson tied for Schwab Cup lead, Langer shoots 68 with balky back
PHOENIX — Phil Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 and season points leader Bernhard Langer battled through a balky for a 68 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Thursday.
Mickelson had seven birdies and a bogey to match Jim Furyk and Kirk Triplett for the lead in the PGA Tour Champions season finale at Phoenix Country Club.
Langer arrived in the desert as the prohibitive favorite to win his sixth Schwab Cup, joining Furyk, Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez as the only players with a chance to win the season championship. Langer’s scenarios for winning his fifth Schwab Cup in seven years ranged from winning the Schwab Cup Championship to 35th, depending on how the other contenders finish.
Carolina Panthers agree to deal with QB Cam Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract to bring back quarterback Cam Newton to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011.
The team announced the deal Thursday.
Carolina was light on quarterbacks after starter Sam Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade in last week’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that P.J. Walker is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, is slated to be his backup.
It’s unclear if Newton’s return will change that.
Rhule said Wednesday the team would “continue to explore all options” at quarterback. When asked specifically at the time about Newton, Rhule said he “didn’t want to discuss hypotheticals” and said his focus is entirely on the players are on the roster.
Pickett, No. 25 Pitt escape Howell, UNC 30-23 in OT
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett hit Lucas Krull for an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime and No. 25 Pittsburgh’s defense did the rest as the Panthers held off North Carolina 30-23 in the rain Thursday night.
Pitt (8-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) kept firm control on first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division with two weeks to go after blowing a 16-point lead before collecting itself in overtime behind Pickett.
Pickett completed 25 of 43 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and an interception on a night he became the school’s career leader in passing yards. His dart to Krull in the middle of a downpour gave the Panthers the lead during the opening possession of the first extra period.
North Carolina (5-5, 3-4) attempted to respond but went nowhere on four plays, the last a fourth-down desperation heave by quarterback Sam Howell that was picked off by M.J. Devonshire. Howell passed for 296 yards with two touchdowns.
Pitt can earn its second Coastal Division title and trip to the ACC title game in five years if it wins out. The Panthers could also clinch with a victory over Virginia on Nov. 20 and any conference loss by Miami.
The Tar Heels were looking to beat a ranked opponent for the second time in five days. Yet the magic they summoned while knocking off a then-unbeaten Wake Forest last Saturday vanished in overtime.
Ruggs lawyers: Crews slow to douse flames in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS — Lawyers for Henry Ruggs III are telling a judge they found a witness who says firefighters didn’t quickly extinguish flames that consumed a vehicle in which a Las Vegas woman died after a crash the former Raiders wide receiver is accused of causing by driving drunk at 156 mph.
“Firemen did not attempt to extinguish the fire at (Tina) Tintor’s vehicle for approximately 20 minutes at which time the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames,” defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a court filing seeking a subpoena for Clark County Fire Department records about the pre-dawn Nov. 2 crash and fire.
A county spokesman, Erik Pappa, said there was no delay.
Tintor’s funeral was scheduled Thursday at a Serbian Orthodox church and burial at a Las Vegas cemetery.
The 23-year-old, who emigrated from Serbia as a child, and her dog, Max, died in the crash not far from her home. A friend told reporters last week that Tintor had been close to obtaining U.S. citizenship.
Sarah Thornton, spokeswoman for family attorney Farhan Naqvi, said Thursday that Tintor’s family didn’t plan public comments about the memorials.
Chesnoff and Schonfeld declined to say more about the request they submitted Wednesday for a court order for fire department records.
NCAA: Staff threatened after Oklahoma St. penalties upheld
The NCAA said some staff members have received threatening and offensive messages since Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton identified some by name last week after a one-year postseason ban and other penalties were upheld on appeal.
Last year, an NCAA infractions committee hit the Cowboys with the penalties for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested in 2017, and Oklahoma State fired him.
The school said it fully cooperated with the NCAA from the beginning. It felt good about its chances in an appeal, believing the organization would view Evans as a rogue employee acting on his own.
After the penalties remained in place, a shocked and emotional Boynton named members of the Appeals Committee and the Committee on Infractions.
“They felt good about the work they did while I explain to 17 kids that their dreams of playing in the NCAA Tournament this year couldn’t be realized,” Boynton said. “That’s shameful.”
The NCAA said its staff members are getting unacceptable treatment, and there should be a system to protect them against personal attacks.
“This is also a clear example of the work that needs to be done to address issues and behaviors like this moving forward with the new NCAA Constitution and Division I Transformation process,” the statement said. “We know that an adverse decision can be emotional, but personal attacks against individuals simply carrying out their responsibilities are inappropriate, unethical and potentially dangerous.”
Drug samples from Breeders’ Cup horses cleared by lab
SACRAMENTO — All samples collected from horses competing in the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar have tested clear.
The Kenneth L. Maddy Equine Analytical Chemistry Laboratory at UC Davis announced the results Thursday.
All horses competing in the world championships last weekend were tested for total carbon dioxide levels in blood as a way to prohibit enhancing performance. The Maddy Lab cleared TCO2 samples on 148 horses that competed in the 14 races along with 69 horses that competed in other races on Friday and Saturday.
Post-race testing was done for prohibited drugs on the first four finishers in all Cup races and any additional random horses selected by the stewards consistent with California Horse Racing Board protocol. Post-race testing was done on both blood and urine samples.
There were no fatalities in the races nor any observable injuries to the horses, the California Horse Racing Board said.
Jockeys rode under California’s restrictive whip rules. Florent Geroux and E.T. Baird were fined $5,000 each for exceeding the six strikes per race limit set by the state racing board. Tom Eaves was fined $1,000 for raising his whip above shoulder level before a strike.
All horses competed for the first time in the 14 races without the antibleeding medication Lasix.
UConn hires former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead Huskies
UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora, who also coached two NFL teams, to lead the Huskies.
Mora has been out of coaching and has been working as a television analyst after spending six seasons (2012-17) leading UCLA to a 46-30 record.
He also coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the San Francisco 49ers, going 31-33. UConn has been searching for a coach since September when Randy Edsall stepped down.
The Huskies are 1-8 in the their first season playing as an independent in football.
