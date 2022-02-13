Ryder aces wild 16th, Theegala holds onto Phoenix Open lead
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sam Ryder brought down the house with a hole-in-one on the stadium 16th hole Saturday in the WM Phoenix Open, where newcomer Sahith Theegala topped a leaderboard as crowded as the course.
Ryder’s wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced a couple of times, spun left and tumbled in. The rowdy fans on the 17,000-seat hole threw drinks in the air in celebration and littered the turf with bottles, cans and cups, leading to about a 15-minute delay.
“I don’t know how I could pick a hole over this one,” said Ryder, eight strokes behind Theegala after an even-par 71. “I don’t think there’s any hole that has the electricity that this one has.”
Ryder’s first tour ace was the 10th at No. 16 since the tournament moved to the course in 1997 and first since Francesco Molinari in the third round in 2015. Tiger Woods did it in 1997 before grandstands ringed the hole.
“It just ended up being a perfect 54-degree wedge,” Ryder said. “Everything always plays a little shorter in there, adrenaline or whatever it is.”
With around 200,000 fans packing firm and fast TPC Scottsdale on another sunny, 80-degree day in the Valley of the Sun, Theegala overcame a double bogey on the par-4 second to shoot a 69.
“What a day,” Theegala said. “So many ups and downs. I mean, it was wild.”
Making his event debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala had a 14-under 199 total for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka. FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch were another stroke back.
Scant progress the final blow to on-time MLB spring training
NEW YORK — The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday that the players’ association received as only scant progress in the drawn-out labor talks.
On the 73rd day of a lockout that has become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, clubs gave the union 16 documents totaling 130 pages, encompassing all key areas in a mix of new offers and previous proposals.
The one-hour session was just the fifth on core economics since the lockout began, and the first on a weekend. The sides remained far apart on luxury tax thresholds and rate, with major differences on revenue-sharing and how to address players’ allegations of service time manipulation. MLB said it remains opposed to any increase in salary arbitration eligibility or reduction in revenue sharing.
The players’ union said it would analyze the offer before determining when and how to respond.
Russell Wilson receives 2022 Bart Starr Award
LOS ANGELES — Russell Wilson received the 2022 Bart Starr Award on Saturday at the Super Bowl Breakfast.
The award honors the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community. It’s named for Starr, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback who was MVP of the first two Super Bowls.
Wilson and his wife, Ciara, started the Why Not You Foundation and the Why Not You Academy, a nonprofit high school dedicated to fighting poverty through education.
“It’s been a joy to build something special that’s meaningful for other people,” Wilson said.
Wilson also launched Immuno Heroes, a campaign that raises funds for Seattle Children’s Therapeutics. He also helped raise over $10 million for Strong Against Cancer.
Durant begins light court workouts, hoping to return soon
MIAMI — Kevin Durant has taken a significant first step in hopes of rejoining the Brooklyn Nets after hurting his left knee three weeks ago.
The former league MVP, who sprained his left MCL in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 15, recently began light court workouts. Durant also traveled with the club to its game against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.
“It’s getting better every day,” Durant said Saturday. “It’s a process to get back on the court and I’m going through that every day. I feel better as each week passes. It’s slow but I’m looking forward to ramping things up.”
Considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference, the Nets began Saturday on a 10-game losing streak. Brooklyn is 2-11 since Durant was sidelined.
Opelka wins 46-point tiebreaker, beats Isner at Dallas Open
DALLAS — Reilly Opelka won the longest tiebreaker in ATP Tour history to finish a straight-sets win over John Isner and advance to the final of the inaugural Dallas Open on Saturday night.
The second-seeded Opelka sent a winner down the line for a 24-22 tiebreaker victory in the second set to secure the 7-6 (7), 7-6 (22) win over Isner, the No. 3 seed and de facto tournament host at the SMU tennis facility about a mile from his house.
No. 4 seed Jenson Brooksby played Marcos Giron in the other semifinal Saturday night. It’s the first time since 2004 that all four semifinalists have been Americans.
The 24-year-old Opelka, a two-time winner on tour, now has four straight wins over Isner. All 10 of the sets he has won against the 16-time ATP Tour champion have gone to a tiebreaker.
The pair combined for 60 aces on Saturday and have now held 98 straight service games against the other, including 12 straight tiebreakers.
White Sox requiring COVID-19 boosters for minor leaguers
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox are requiring COVID-19 booster shots for their players with minor-league contracts in order to participate in spring training.
On Saturday, the team confirmed reports by ESPN and The Athletic that minor leaguers must be fully vaccinated. A minicamp for some prospects is scheduled to start Feb. 22, with minor-league camp opening on March 7.
It was not clear what percentage of White Sox minor leaguers have their booster shots — or how many have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson. Spokesman Scott Reifert said players who do not comply would be placed on the restricted list rather than be released.
Major League Baseball is not requiring players with minor-league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season, but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.
Palmeiras fan shot dead in Brazil after Club World Cup final
SAO PAULO — A fan of Brazilian soccer power Palmeiras was shot dead outside the club’s stadium Saturday amid street violence after the team’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi.
Sao Paulo police Investigator Cesar Saad told journalists a suspect had been arrested in the shooting. He added that 15 other fans were injured in clashes with police or in fights among themselves.
Many Palmeiras fans traditionally watch the team’s away matches in the surroundings of the club’s stadium.
City wins, United limps to draw as gulf between rivals grows
The gulf between the two Manchester clubs was at its most stark in the English Premier League on Saturday.
A few hours after United’s latest disjointed display in a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton, City coped just fine with resting key players in a 4-0 win at Norwich — led by a hat trick from Raheem Sterling — that extended its lead to 12 points.
Last season, City and United finished as the top two. This season, they are separated by 23 points with a third of the season still to play and United in fifth place.
How crucial might that day be, at the end of last August, when United beat City to the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo? Some regarded that as a statement signing that could tip the balance of power United’s way.
Six months later and Ronaldo is on his worst scoring run in 13 years — he hasn’t found the net in his last six games — and City has just risen to the top of the league’s scoring charts on 61 goals, without a recognized striker in its squad.
Top-seeded Ruud and Schwartzman to play Argentina Open final
BUENOS AIRES — Top-seeded players Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman will play in Sunday’s final of the Argentina Open.
The Norwegian Ruud, the 8th-best ranked player, and the Argentinian Schwartzman, the 15th-best player, won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the clay court tournament, respectively.
Ruud beat Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday. Hours later, Schwartzman topped third-seeded player Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in a tense match by 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Schwarztman had finished just a few hours earlier his quarterfinal tie against his compatriot and 2021 runner-up Francisco Cerundolo. The match was interrupted Friday night in the third set, tied 1-1, due to rain.
Schwartzman won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Sakkari vs. Kontaveit in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Maria Sakkari will face Anett Kontaveit in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy after the top-seeded players came through the semifinals on Saturday.
Sakkari defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in a match that lasted just over three hours, while the second-seeded Kontaveit had a somewhat easier path to the final by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.
Sakkari fought back from a break down in the third set to move into her fourth career final.
Kontaveit stretched her run of indoor wins to 19 straight matches, which includes titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.
Sakkari and Kontaveit have met 12 times and split the wins evenly. Kontaveit won three of their five meetings last year.
Defending champ Lille snaps 2-game losing streak, Lyon wins
PARIS — Defending champion Lille snapped a two-game losing streak with a scrappy 1-0 win at Montpellier in the French league on Saturday to move back into the race for the European spots.
Lille struggled throughout against a spirited home side led by playmaker Teji Savanier, one of the league’s best players. Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim kept his team afloat with four decisive saves in the first half.
Jardim replaced usual starter Ivo Grbic following his disastrous display in the 5-1 loss to PSG last weekend. He did not disappoint and was decisive again near the hour-mark to deny a Savanier effort.
Lille took the lead against the run of the play with 14 minutes left when Portuguese midfielder Xeka snatched the winner from the rebound after a thwarted effort from teammate Benjamin Andre.
Chelsea maintains European domination of Club World Cup
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Chelsea extended Europe’s domination of the Club World Cup by beating Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time on Saturday to win the intercontinental title for the first time.
Kai Havertz, the forward who scored Chelsea’s winner in last season’s Champions League final, proved the man for the big occasion again by converting the game-clinching penalty with three minutes left in extra time.
Romelu Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead in the 55th minute in the final in Abu Dhabi, only for Raphael Veiga to equalize nine minutes later.
European champion, UEFA Super Cup winner and now club world champion. It has been quite the start to the tenure of Thomas Tuchel, who made it to the final having missed the semifinals while isolating after contracting the coronavirus.
Chelsea is the ninth straight European winner of the title, dating to 2013. The last team from Europe to lose in the final? Chelsea, to Corinthians in 2012.
