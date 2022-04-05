Robinson’s 42 in Dodger blue for all uniforms on April 15
NEW YORK — All major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time on April 15, the 75th anniversary of his breaking the major league color barrier.
Major League Baseball retired Robinson’s number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009, but this will be the first time the numbers all will be in the color of Robinson’s Dodgers.
A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires’ uniforms.
US to play El Salvador, Grenada in World Cup prep matches
MIAMI — The United States was drawn Monday to play 74th-ranked El Salvador and No. 170 Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League in preparation for the World Cup in November.
The 15th-ranked U.S. has Nations League games on June 11 and 14 in Group D, and it also intends to play exhibition games on June 1 and 5, and on Sept. 23 and 27.
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. It faces England four days later and meets Iran on Nov. 29.
The U.S. beat Mexico 3-2 in extra time at Denver in June to win the inaugural Nations League.
No. 9 Mexico was drawn in Nations League Group A to play No. 64 Jamaica and No. 141 Suriname. El Tri, in its eighth straight World Cup, starts Group C against Poland on Nov. 22, faces Argentina four days later and plays Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30.
No. 38 Canada was drawn in Nations League Group C to play 82nd-ranked Honduras and No. 79 Curaçao. In its first World Cup since 1986, Canada opens Group F against Belgium on Nov. 23, plays Croatia four days later and faces Morocco on Dec. 1.
Costa Rica was drawn into Group B and plays 61st-ranked Panama and Martinique, which is part of the French Football Federation and not ranked.
The 31st-ranked Ticos are to play No. 101 New Zealand on June 13 or 14 in a one-game playoff at Qatar for a World Cup berth. The winner joins Germany, Japan and Spain in Group E.
Cardinals’ Pujols to make 22nd consecutive opening day start
Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he begins his final big league season Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Pujols, who signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star, will be the designated hitter for his 22nd straight opening day start. That matches Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for second-most behind only Pete Rose, who made 23 straight during his career.
“I don’t want to set expectations because I like to be surprised, so I’m just going to enjoy it,” Pujols said as he headed into the last few days of spring training in Jupiter, Florida. “I’m sure it will be emotional for me, and the fans, too. But my focus is on trying to get in the reps I need to get myself ready for this season.”
Later Monday, the 10-time All-Star issued a statement confirming that he had filed for divorce from his wife, Deidre, after 22 years of marriage. Deidre Pujols underwent surgery last week to remove a brain tumor discovered in October.
“I realize this is not the most opportune time with opening day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place,” Pujols said. “These situations are never easy and it’s something that just happened overnight. As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen.”
Pujols asked for “our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time.”
Cavs coach Bickerstaff fined $15,000 for ripping refs
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $15,000 by the NBA for criticizing the officials following Sunday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Upset by inconsistency in calls and the Sixers getting 42 free throws, Bickerstaff said the game “was taken” from the Cavs, who are trying to hold onto the No. 7 play-in spot with a week left in the regular season.
Bickerstaff also was upset that a foul wasn’t called on Sixers star Joel Embiid in the closing seconds of Philadelphia’s 112-108 win. Cavs guard Darius Garland was bumped on a layup with the Cavs down by a point.
On the two-minute report released Monday, the league agreed with Bickerstaff and said Embiid should have been called for a foul.
However, Bickerstaff was most bothered by the free-throw discrepancy as the Sixers attempted 42 free throws to 31 for the Cavs. Embiid went to the line 21 times, and All-Star forward James Harden attempted 12.
“We deserved to win that game. That game was taken from us. We deserved to win it,” Bickerstaff said Sunday. “We did a great job defensively, of making their two best players have a difficult time from the field.
“But one thing you can’t defend is the free-throw line. And that’s absurd. That’s absurd. Our guys deserve way better than what they got tonight.”
The Cavs are at Orlando on Tuesday night.
No announcements on Judge extension as opening day nears
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and general manager Brian Cashman had no update Monday on a contract extension for the slugger with a potential deadline looming later this week.
There was some confusion about the situation after new YES Network analyst Carlos Beltran suggested during his debut broadcast for the Yankees’ spring game against Philadelphia that an extension had been completed, saying he was glad Judge was increasing his stay with the club.
Beltran walked back the comment later, saying he hopes Judge will sign an extension.
“Carlos is, he’s my man, so I think he was just looking out, trying to have my back a little bit there,” Judge said after the game. “I kind of heard a little of the last couple innings of Carlos in the booth, and I think he’s a little nervous but he’s going to fit right in. I’m glad he was pulling for me a little bit.”
Judge again indicated that he doesn’t want to negotiate a new contract during the regular season. The outfielder, who turns 30 next month, is eligible to become a free agent after the World Series.
The Yankees open on Thursday at home against the Boston Red Sox.
“After opening day, like I’d said, I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got something to focus on,” Judge said.
Bader agrees to $10.4M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
JUPITER, Fla. — Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $10.4 million, two-year contract and avoided salary arbitration.
Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Sunday and salaries of $4.7 million in each of the next two seasons.
Bader’s 2023 salary can increase by an additional $2.25 million: $250,000 each for 350 plate appearances or 85 starts, 400-98 and 450-111, and $500,000 apiece for 500-124, 550-137 and 600-150.
He had bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season and has a career average of .244 with 47 homers, 147 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in parts of five seasons.
Tiger’s presence, shoes cause a ruckus at Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week, as always.
Except on his feet.
Such is the power of Woods: Not only is his mere presence at Augusta National this week a huge story — whether he decides to play in the Masters — but he’s also created a huge side story by showing up for practice rounds Sunday and Monday wearing FootJoy shoes.
Woods hasn’t explained the change yet; he’s scheduled to address reporters Tuesday. It would make sense if the change was related to what are likely different physical needs now that he’s trying to play on a right leg that was badly damaged in a car crash last year.
A statement released by Nike seemed to indicate that was the case: “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”
Everything else about Woods’ on-course ensembles has been as expected: His cap still bears the distinctive “TW” logo that has been his personal Nike branding for years, his short-sleeve shirts had the iconic Nike swoosh on the left side of the chest.
Woods wore Nike shoes when the world most recently saw him play, back in December at the PNC Challenge, a 36-hole scramble on a flat Florida course where he and his son Charlie finished second to John Daly and his son. Woods was allowed to use a cart in that event. The demands of playing the Masters simply wouldn’t even compare, with the steep slopes and length of Augusta National serving as one of the tougher walks in golf.
Woods has been an endorser of Nike since 1996.
Jets release TE Ryan Griffin after 3 seasons
FLORHAM PARK, NJ. — The New York Jets released tight end Ryan Griffin, who became expendable when the team signed free agents C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin last month.
Griffin had 70 catches for 667 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets. New York saves $3 million on the salary cap with his release Monday.
The move was expected after the Jets signed Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million contract, and Conklin to a three-year, $21 million deal while revamping and upgrading the tight end spot.
The 32-year-old Griffin signed a three-year contract extension during his first season with New York in 2019. He finished that season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and spent the last two games of last season on IR with a knee injury.
Griffin was a sixth-round pick of Houston in 2013 out of Connecticut. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Texans before signing with the Jets in 2019.
Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons.
Santana, Rodríguez, Rondón suspended for positive drug tests
NEW YORK — Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón were suspended for 80 games each Monday in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.
The three, all free agents, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said Monday.
The tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the lockout, a person familiar with the testing program said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.
Santana, 31, is an eight-year major league veteran who hit .181 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 38 games for the Boston Red Sox last season. He has a .255 career average with 47 homers and 202 RBIs for Minnesota (2014-17), Atlanta (2017-18), Texas (2019-20) and Boston.
Rodriguez, a 32-year-old right-hander, was acquired by Atlanta from Pittsburgh on July 30 and went 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the Braves but did not appear on a postseason roster for the World Series champions. He was 5-4 with a 2.94 ERA in 64 relief outings last year and has a 16-14 career record with a 3.28 ERA and 19 saves for Baltimore (2017), Pittsburgh (2018-21) and Atlanta.
Rondón, 28, hit .263 with three homers and nine RBIs in 63 games for St. Louis last season. He has a .216 average with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in four seasons with San Diego (2016), the Chicago White Sox (2018-19), Baltimore (2019) and St. Louis.
These were the first suspensions under the major league drug program since Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano was disciplined last Aug. 6, an 80-game penalty that has 27 games left to be served this season. There have been 20 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.
Eagles, Saints swap several draft picks, including 2023 1st
The New Orleans Saints added an extra first-round pick in case they want to target a quarterback in this month’s draft.
The Saints acquired two first-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in a major swap of assets.
The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.
The move leaves both teams with two firsts later this month when the NFL holds its first draft in Las Vegas. Philadelphia kept the 15th overall pick it acquired from Miami in a draft swap last year.
The Saints brought back Jameis Winston on a two-year deal after pursuing Deshaun Watson, who was traded from Houston to Cleveland. New Orleans also signed veteran Andy Dalton to join Ian Book, a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame.
Taysom Hill, who was 7-2 as a starting quarterback in relief of Drew Brees and Winston during the past two seasons, remains with the club as well, but is expected to serve in a more traditional tight end role in 2022.
Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday.
Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers.
The 25-year-old also spent three years with Buffalo, so he’s used to the windy conditions he’ll likely face during home games in Cleveland.
In 2020, Bojorquez led the NFL with a gross average of 50.8 yards. He’s also had three punts blocked, including one in Green Bay’s playoff loss to San Francisco last season.
The Browns released struggling punter Jamie Gillan late last season before signing veteran Dustin Colquitt for the final few games.
Now that they’ve got a punter, the Browns will look to add another kicker. They didn’t tender Chase McLaughlin as a free agent following his rough 2021 season. Chris Blewitt is on the roster, but the team will bring in another for competition and depth.
Cleveland’s special teams struggled across the board while the Browns went 8-9 last season. They did upgrade their return teams this offseason by signing free agent Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant to a three-year contract.
Grant averaged 11.9 yards on punt returns and 23.4 yards on kickoffs for the Chicago Bears last season.
Kentucky’s Brooks to enter NBA draft but keep eligibility
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. will enter the NBA draft but does not plan on hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to school.
Brooks averaged career bests in several categories as a junior, including 10.8 points per contest on 49% shooting. His best performance was 27 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s 80-62 rout of Kansas in Lawrence in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January.
The NBA draft combine is May 16-22, with a June 1 deadline to return to school.
The 6-foot-7 Fort Wayne, Indiana, native said in a statement that he looks forward to the next chapter by entering his name in the draft and chasing his pro dream while maintaining his eligibility.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said Brooks is utilizing the rules in place the way he should and noted his improvement each season.
“His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player, but as a man, will allow him to go through this process and make the best decision for his future,” the Calipari said. “He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide.”
Raiders sign QB Nick Mullens, DT Johnathan Hankins
The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Nick Mullens to be the backup to Derek Carr on Monday and brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for a fifth season with the team.
Mullens has made 17 starts for San Francisco and Cleveland since being signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He gives the Raiders an experienced backup after Marcus Mariota left in free agency.
Hankins has been an anchor on the defensive line since joining the Raiders in 2018 and has been one of the team’s better run defenders inside.
Mullens has completed 64.6% of his passes over his career, with 26 TD passes, 22 interceptions and an 87.3 passer rating. He averages 7.7 yards per attempt and averaged 267.8 yards passing in his 17 starts.
Mullens made his debut against the Raiders in 2018 when he went 16 for 22 for 263 yards, three TDs and a 151.9 passer rating in a 34-3 win. He also made his only start last season for the Browns against Las Vegas, going 20 for 30 for 147 yards and one TD in a 16-14 Cleveland loss.
The 30-year-old Hankins has started 60 of 65 games since joining the Raiders. He has 172 tackles, 2½ sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and three fumble recoveries during that time.
Hankins was originally drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the New York Giants in 2013 and spent his first four seasons there before playing in Indianapolis in 2017.
Over his nine-year career, Hankins has played in 128 games with 356 tackles, 14½ sacks, 36 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
New Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was Hankins’ position coach in 2016 with the New York Giants.
Syracuse F Cole Swider not returning, to pursue pro career
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse forward Cole Swider will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA draft, he announced on social media.
“I’ll be forever thankful for the opportunities Syracuse provided. I believe it is time to challenge myself at the next level,” Swider wrote Sunday on Twitter, adding that he would sign with an agent.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Rhode Island native transferred to Syracuse last year from Villanova and started all 33 games for the Orange in 2021-22. He averaged 13.9 points, second on the team to Buddy Boeheim (19.2), and topped Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8.
Swider also shot a team-high 41.1% (81 of 197) from 3-point range and excelled toward the end of the season, when the Orange won six of seven before faltering. He went 31 of 55 (56.3%) from beyond the arc in a 10-game span despite missing all five attempts in a loss at Virginia Tech.
Syracuse finished 16-17, the first losing season in coach Jim Boeheim’s 46 years.
The NBA draft is June 23.
Tigers acquire OF Austin Meadows in trade with Rays
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Detroit Tigers acquired outfielder Austin Meadows in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
Detroit sent infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 amateur draft to Tampa Bay for Meadows, who hit .234 with 27 homers and a career-high 106 RBIs last season.
Detroit is much improved after going 77-85 last year in its fifth consecutive losing season. Meadows joins a lineup that includes Javier Báez, who signed a blockbuster deal with the Tigers in free agency, and Spencer Torkelson, one of the majors’ top slugging prospects.
Meadows, who turns 27 on May 3, is a .260 hitter with 70 homers and 225 RBIs in 375 career games over four seasons. He broke into the big leagues in 2018 with Pittsburgh and was traded to Tampa Bay in the Chris Archer deal that July.
Meadows made the AL All-Star team in 2019, when he finished with a .291 batting average, 33 homers and 89 RBIs.
Meadows’ younger brother, Parker, was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2018 draft. He played for Class A Lakeland and Class A West Michigan last year.
Paredes, 23, can play second, third and shortstop. He batted .208 with a homer and five RBIs in 23 games with Detroit last season.
