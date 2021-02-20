Mertens, Sabalenka combine for Australian Open doubles title
MELBOURNE, Australia — Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open women’s doubles final Friday to collect their second Grand Slam trophy as a team.
It is likely to be their last for a while.
Sabalenka, a Top 10 player with nine WTA singles titles, wants to focus on the singles at the majors but plans to combine with Mertens for some Premier-level doubles events.
The 22-year-old from Belarus was the dominant player on court as she and Mertens, the U.S. Open doubles champions in 2019, combined for a 6-2, 6-3 win over third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.
Second-seeded Sabalenka and Mertens wasted three championship points in an eight-minute last game. Sabalenka earned a fourth championship point with an ace and clinched the title when Siniakova sent a backhand wide.
Krejcikova and Siniakova were the Wimbledon and French Open women’s doubles champions in 2018, but struggled against two players who each reached the fourth round of the Australian Open singles draw before losing to eventual semifinalists.
No. 7-ranked Sabalenka lost to 23-time major winner Serena Williams in three sets. Mertens, who won a title at a tuneup tournament the weekend before the Australian Open began, lost to Karolina Muchova.
Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera
LOS ANGELES — Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. It led to a 5-under 66 on Friday to tie the 36-hole record at the Genesis Invitational and build a five-shot lead going into the weekend.
Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.
Burns was at 12-under 130, matching the record last set in 2004 by Mike Weir and Shigeki Maruyama.
Johnson led a group at 7-under 135 despite playing the three par 5s in only 1 under for the week. Part of the problem is that Johnson has hit only one fairway on the par 5s. That was the final one he played Friday, the 17th, and it set up a simple up-and-down that moved him a little closer.
Rockets-Pacers game postponed because of Texas storm
HOUSTON — The game between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was postponed because of continued utility shortages in the area from this week’s winter storm.
It’s the second straight home postponement for the Rockets. Friday’s game against Dallas was called off on Thursday.
The team said the decision was made after discussions with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the NBA.
No makeup date for either game has been set.
Thomas returns to score 19 points, US beats Bahamas
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Isaiah Thomas knocked down three quick 3-pointers, showing that his shot is still there.
Knocking off 12 months of rust wasn’t quite as easy.
Thomas scored 19 points in his first competitive game in more than a year, helping the U.S. to a 93-77 victory over the Bahamas on Friday in a FIBA AmeriCup qualifying game.
“My first time playing in a little over a year so I was a little rusty, but it felt amazing to be out there competing against really good players and also representing my country,” Thomas said.
The 32-year-old Thomas is a two-time NBA All-Star who scored 28.9 points per game for the Boston Celtics in the 2016-17 season. But he suffered a hip injury late in that season and has never regained that form in limited opportunities.
He decided to play for the Americans partly as a showcase in hopes of earning his way back into the NBA, where he most recently played for Washington last February.
Inside the All-Star voting numbers: The NBA is a tough crowd
NBA players are apparently not easily impressed — even by other NBA players.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant were the only two players to appear on more than 50% of the ballots cast by their playing peers in All-Star Game starter balloting this season, based on a review of the numbers released by the league.
James appeared on 56% of the ballots, Durant on 55%.
They wound up as the leading votegetters from fans as well for this year’s game, which is set for March 7 in Atlanta. As the fan-vote leaders, James and Durant were picked to serve as the playing captains in the game and draft teams that will be unveiled March 4.
The other eight starters — Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo — were announced Thursday as well, along with James and Durant.
The 14 reserve spots will be announced Tuesday after NBA head coaches cast ballots.
Kasatkina wins 3rd WTA Tour event with victory in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia — In a tournament that gave a second opportunity to first-week losers at the Australian Open, Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to clinch the Phillip Island Trophy title.
The WTA Tour event was set up to provide players eliminated during the first week of the year’s first major with some extra tournament match play to offset a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine in Melbourne.
In the semifinals, Bouzkova beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who was among the 72 players forced into a hard lockdown after passengers on their flights to Australia later tested positive for the coronavirus.
MLB has 0.3% positive COVID-19 rate during intake testing
NEW YORK — Thirteen of 4,336 tests for COVID-19 were positive during intake for Major League Baseball’s spring training, a rate of 0.3%
The commissioner’s office said Friday that nine positive samples involved players and four involved staff. Positive tests included 11 of the 30 teams.
After the intake screening, there were no new positives among 2,298 monitoring test samples. Samples thus far totaled 6,634.
All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camp are screened. Also tested are all other on-field personnel such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff and physicians.
Team owner, front office management, communications staff, groundskeepers, clubhouse and travel staff and ballpark operations employees who require access to restricted areas also are screened.
All individuals tested were required to maintain a five-day at-home quarantine and undergo screening that included a PCR test, antibody test and contactless temperature check.
Before Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive during the sixth and final game of the World Series last Oct. 27, MLB said four days earlier that players had gone 54 consecutive days without any positive tests.
UCLA beats Arizona 74-60 to complete sweep of Wildcats
LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 25 points and UCLA overwhelmed Arizona to start the second half before pulling away to a 74-60 victory on Thursday night.
The second-place Bruins (15-5, 11-3 Pac-12) got 13 points from Tyger Campbell and 10 points from Cody Riley in beating Arizona for the fifth straight time. They improved to 7-0 at home in Pac-12 play.
The Wildcats (14-8, 8-8) were led by James Akinjo with 21 points. Freshman Azuolas Tubelis added 18 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes, his most of the season.
UCLA made 9 of 10 shots to start the second half and take a 49-39 lead. The Bruins outscored the Wildcats 19-8, getting six points each from Jaquez and Riley. Arizona missed six of its first nine shots.
Harden, Harris lead streaking Nets past Lakers, 109-98
LOS ANGELES — James Harden scored 23 points, Joe Harris added 21 with six 3-pointers and the Brooklyn Nets routed the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 109-98 Thursday night for their season-best fifth straight victory.
Kyrie Irving had 16 points and seven rebounds as Brooklyn easily won this matchup of NBA title contenders and improved to 4-0 on a five-game West Coast road trip even without Kevin Durant, who missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring.
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 15 points and hit five of the 18 3-pointers by the Nets, who pulled away comfortably in the second half.
Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder sat out for Los Angeles, leaving the defending champions without two of their top three scorers.
LeBron James scored his 35,000th career point while getting 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, which lost for only the second time in 10 games.
Quick has 20 saves, Kings beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gabriel Vilardi scored in the fourth round of a shootout, Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night.
The Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter.
The Coyotes rallied with two in the second — Phil Kessel’s first goal in 12 games and Conor Garland’s seventh of the season.
Quick made a sprawling save to stop Kessel early in overtime and had a couple more tough stops to send the game to a shootout.
Wild snap two-game losing streak with 3-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM — Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala scored 38 seconds apart in the first period, Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Thursday night.
Marcus Foligno added a power-play goal for the Wild, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Minnesota was playing its second game since having its season paused for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.
Sam Steel scored for Anaheim, which has dropped three of its last four. John Gibson made 24 saves.
Hartman forced Anaheim’s Jacob Larsson into a turnover near the blue line in the Anaheim zone, skated into the left circle and buried a wrist shot past Gibson at 7:27 for his second of the season.
NCAA allows limited fan attendance at men’s tournament games
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of next month’s men’s basketball tournament in Indiana.
The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with the family members of team players and coaches.
Attendees must wear face coverings, and cleaning and disinfecting efforts will be emphasized at venues in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols.
The NCAA said in its statement it acted in conjunction with state and local health officials. NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said the decision also followed conversations with the organization’s medical advisory group and will rely on testing and monitoring services from the Indiana University Health system.
Daytona 500 win lands McDowell more sponsorship money
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell was rewarded Friday with a sponsorship increase from CarParts.com.
The online parts sales company was already part of McDowell’s program at Front Row Motorsports but was still working on its 2021 budget when the NASCAR season began Sunday with the Daytona 500. McDowell earned his first victory in 358 Cup races by overcoming 100-1 odds in winning NASCAR’s biggest race.
CarParts.com will be McDowell’s primary sponsor on the No. 34 Ford at Watkins Glen, Indianapolis, at McDowell’s return to Daytona in August and finally at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September. Las Vegas is a playoff race, the only one open for sponsorship in FRM’s inventory. The company will also be an associate sponsor all season.
“The story of Michael McDowell winning the Daytona 500 mirrors CarParts.com’s story. Both of us were building a really strong foundation under the radar,” said Houman Akhavan, chief marketing officer. “Both of us were building great teams.”
Rose Lavelle’s 2nd-half goal lifts US past Canada 1-0
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rose Lavelle scored in the 79th minute to give the United States a 1-0 victory over Canada in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night.
The U.S. extended its winning streak to 35 matches overall and 51 on American soil.
Alex Morgan’s header off a cross from Crystal Dunn was just wide for the top-ranked Americans in the 68th minute. Lavelle, who came in as a substitute, picked up a loose ball off a free kick and scored.
NFL teams brace for tight budgets with likely salary cap cut
It’s too early to know where the NFL salary cap will end up in the range of $180 million to $198 million coming off a pandemic-dominated season that was completed on time but still cost the league billions of dollars in revenue.
A glimmer of good news for teams came this week in the potential floor of the cap going up to $180 million after an initial agreement between the league and the players’ union that it wouldn’t be lower than $175 million.
The higher figure in the possible range is the 2020 number, and simple economics seem to make it all but certain that a seven-year run of the salary cap going up at least $10 million per season will end.
A flat-at-best cap could be an issue for the handful of teams currently over the $180 million figure, including the two-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
It’s also a potential problem for the Dallas Cowboys if they can’t get a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, which would cause his cap charge to hit $37 million with another franchise tag after being around $31 million last year.
Dallas, however, is third among clubs with significant carryover cap space from 2020 at $25.4 million. Only Cleveland ($30.4 million) and the New York Jets ($26.7 million) have more, according to figures released by the union.
AP source: Taijuan Walker, Mets strike $20M, 2-year deal
NEW YORK — The Mets made a late addition to their starting rotation, agreeing to a $20 million, two-year contract with right-hander Taijuan Walker.
The 28-year-old joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.
Mets manager Luis Rojas cautioned the deal was not yet final but already was viewing the addition as a boost.
“A guy like him, it just makes your rotation so strong when you can add him,” Rojas said from spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
New York’s need for a pitcher increased with the loss of Seth Lugo, who will miss the start of the season following elbow surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur.
Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano to test free agency
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting linebacker Matt Milano will explore free agency next month because of Buffalo’s salary-cap constraints, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.
Milano has been a starter since his rookie season in 2017, and his decision is based on the Bills not being in position to match the offers he is expecting to receive once the NFL’s signing period opens on March 17. His decision was confirmed by the person who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private.
Milano is projected to be among the top linebackers available on the market, and the Bills are currently estimated to have only $3 million available under a salary cap that is dropping due to revenue losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mariners finalize $7M, 2-year deal with reliever Ken Giles
The Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million, two-year contract with reliever Ken Giles on Friday that includes a club option for the 2023 season.
Seattle signed Giles knowing he won’t pitch for the Mariners this season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Manager Scott Servais stressed that no matter how far along Giles gets in his recovery, he won’t pitch in the majors in 2021.
“There is no chance of that happening,” Servais said. “We will not let that happen. That’s not the agreement and everybody understood you to do the right thing and taking our time getting him back.”
Seattle designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Giles.
When healthy, Giles has been one of the top relievers in the American League. He had 34 saves and a 2.70 ERA in 63 appearances in 2017 for Houston. He had another 23 saves and a 1.87 ERA in 53 games for Toronto in 2019. Giles had 83 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 53 innings pitched for the Blue Jays.
AP source: Brett Gardner returns to Yanks for $4M contract
NEW YORK — Brett Gardner is returning to the New York Yankees for a 14th season.
The 37-year outfielder and New York agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the MLB Network, was subject to a successful physical. The deal includes player and team options for 2022.
Gardner is the last player remaining from the Yankees’ last World Series title in 2009.
Twins finalize $2M deal with starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Matt Shoemaker finalized a one-year, $2 million contract on Friday, another experienced addition to the rotation on the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers at spring training.
Shoemaker will start his ninth major league season, after spending two injury-dominated years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made six starts in 2020 and missed a month with shoulder inflammation.
After finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year award voting in 2014 with a 16-4 record and a 3.04 ERA in 136 innings for the Los Angeles Angels, Shoemaker has been set back by a slew of injuries. Over the last four seasons, he has totaled just 166 innings over 32 starts. He has a 3.86 ERA in 602 1/3 career innings.
The Twins recently signed J.A. Happ to join José Berríos, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda in the rotation. Only Berrios (26) is younger than 32 in the group. Minnesota has won the last two AL Central titles.
Indians manager Francona had surgery for toe staph infection
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona is recovering from another health scare.
After missing most of last season with medical issues, Francona recently underwent surgery to remove a staph infection in his left big toe, the latest medical setback for the two-time World Series winner.
The 61-year-old Francona spent 10 days in the hospital after doctors excised the infection. Francona, who only managed 14 games for Cleveland last season due to poor health, will be on antibiotics for several more weeks and is hobbling around training camp in crutches.
“I’m in a boot. I wasn’t all that mobile to begin with, so it’s not necessarily really killing my mobility,” Francona joked on a Zoom call from Goodyear, Arizona. “It’s more a pain in the neck.”
Francona had been feeling better and working out after a personally rough 2020 when he developed gout in December. He had been exercising regularly and playing golf before the pain in his foot became too much.
Russia’s team name, flag agreed on for next 2 Olympics
GENEVA — With Russia’s name banned from the next two Olympics, the country’s team and athletes will be officially branded as “ROC,” the International Olympic Committee said Friday.
The team name — an acronym for Russian Olympic Committee — has been agreed on by the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has accused the country of running a state-backed doping program.
Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem were banned from this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The CAS ruling imposed two years of sanctions on Russian sports for tampering with a testing database in Moscow while the laboratory was under state control.
The agreement of calling the team ROC avoids using the word “neutral,” which WADA insisted must counter-balance any reference to the word “Russia” on uniforms or equipment.
Russian competitors were known as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Faivre saves gold for France as Pinturault falters in GS
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Mathieu Faivre seemed somewhat uncomfortable during the winner’s ceremony.
Standing between the silver and bronze medalists after winning the giant slalom at the skiing world championships on Friday, the Frenchman kept looking over his shoulder back toward the course.
Faivre was trying to get a glimpse of Alexis Pinturault, his teammate and the pre-race favorite for gold.
Pinturault, however, was still high up on the hill, trying to deal with what had just happened.
“I am kind of sad for Alexis, of course. It would have been amazing to be both on the podium,” Faivre said. “It was not so easy to enjoy it. But for sure I am really proud of it. I am really proud of my team, of my mindset.”
Pinturault, the last starter in the final run after holding a big first-leg lead, skied out after seven gates, losing a perfect chance to finally win gold in the discipline at a major event after four bronze medals from Olympics and previous worlds.
Packers release LB Christian Kirksey, OT Rick Wagner
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner, two of their main veteran free-agent additions from a year ago.
Releasing both players opens about $10 million in cap space.
Kirksey, 28, started all 11 regular-season games he played this season for the Packers, and he started one of their two playoff contests. He missed five games with a chest injury in 2020 after injuries limited him to seven games in 2018 and only two in 2019.
His 78 tackles for the Packers tied for second place on the team.
Kirksey had signed with Green Bay in March after he was released by the Cleveland Browns, who selected him out of Iowa in the third round of the 2014 draft.
Wagner, 31, played all 16 regular-season games for the Packers and made nine starts at right tackle. He also started each of Green Bay’s two playoff games.
AP source: Panthers cut Boston, 2 others to save cap space
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran safety Tre Boston, defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy in salary-cap, cost-cutting moves, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the moves have not been announced.
The moves will free up about $11.5 million in cap space for the Panthers, who are in the market for a quarterback and want to either re-sign or use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
The decision to release Boston comes after he signed a three-year, $18 million contract last offseason that included $8 million in guaranteed money.
Scherzer’s ankle keeping him off mound in deal’s last spring
The last spring training of Max Scherzer’s $210 million, seven-year contract with the Washington Nationals is not exactly beginning the way he — or the team — would prefer.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner sprained his left ankle while running to get in shape for the season and so he is not working off a mound yet, unlike teammates such as Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP who is coming off surgery and threw a session alongside other pitchers Friday at the Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Hurricanes’ Chris Lykes unlikely to play again this season
MIAMI — Dynamic point guard Chris Lykes is unlikely to play again this season for the Miami Hurricanes because of an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 4.
Lykes returned to drills and appeared on the verge of rejoining the lineup two weeks, but he aggravated the injury and hasn’t practiced this week. He will not play Saturday when Miami plays host to Georgia Tech.
“The ankle has not healed the way we hoped or expected,” coach Jim Larranaga said Friday. “Every time he practices it’s aggravated, and you can’t play with pain. I’d say it’s unlikely he’ll play this year again, but I wouldn’t say it’s impossible.”
The Hurricanes (7-12, 3-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) have been without four rotation players for most or all of the season, with Lykes playing in only two games. The 5-foot-6 senior was a preseason first-team all-ACC pick after leading Miami in scoring a year ago.
Phil Mickelson returns to seniors with appearance in Arizona
LOS ANGELES — Now that Phil Mickelson is not eligible for a World Golf Championship, he’ll go for a hat trick with the seniors.
The PGA Tour Champions says Mickelson is set to play the Cologuard Classic next week in Tucson, Arizona, where 30 years ago he became the last amateur to win on the PGA Tour.
Now, Mickelson has another slice of history in his sights. He will try to become the first player to win his first three tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions.
Mickelson made his debut on the 50-and-older circuit last August when he was eliminated from the PGA Tour postseason and was looking to stay sharp with the U.S. Open approaching. He won the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in Missouri. Then, he won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
Minnesota loses Kalscheur for 3-4 weeks with broken finger
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur will miss three to four weeks with a broken finger on his shooting hand, taking a co-captain and the team’s best defender out of the lineup for the stretch run.
Coach Richard Pitino said Kalscheur was having surgery on Friday to repair the fracture that occurred in practice on Tuesday when the ball hit his right hand at a bad angle. Kalscheur missed the loss at Indiana on Wednesday and might not be available again until the NCAA Tournament, if the Gophers make it. The junior had started all 88 games of his career until this injury.
Cubs finalize 1-year contract with veteran reliever Workman
MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with reliever Brandon Workman on Thursday.
The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for games: $75,000 each for 30 and 35, $100,000 apiece for 40, 45 and 50, $125,000 apiece for 55 and 60; and $150,000 each for 65 and 70.
He also can earn $500,000 bonuses for days on the active roster: $125,000 each for 30 and 60, and $250,000 for 120.
Workman struggled last year, going 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA and nine saves in 21 appearances for Boston and Philadelphia. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies in August.
QB Joe Milton enters transfer portal, leaving Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Joe Milton has entered the transfer portal, depleting coach Jim Harbaugh’s depth at the position.
Milton made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.
“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for giving me that opportunity to come play for a program with lots of tradition,” Milton wrote in a post.
Milton wrote that he will have three years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
He won the starting job with the Wolverines last year after beating out Dylan McCaffrey. The brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey chose not to come back to the program for a fourth year in 2020. He transferred last month to play for his father, Ed, at Northern Colorado.
Ryan Shawcross leaves Stoke to pursue move to MLS
STOKE, England — Stoke terminated the contract of Ryan Shawcross on Friday, allowing the center back to pursue a move to MLS, where he’s been linked with Inter Miami.
The 33-year-old defender made more than 400 appearances for Stoke after arriving from Manchester United in 2007.
The Championship club said his contract was terminated “to allow him to pursue new playing opportunities in the United States.”
Shawcross has been linked with a move to Miami, a club co-owned by David Beckham and coaczhed by Phil Neville.
Former baseball player Johnny Damon faces resisting charge
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Former All-Star baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records.
Damon, 47, was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after an incident in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. He is charged with resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
NCAA grants referral of Louisville infractions case to IARP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NCAA has granted Louisville’s request for its infractions case to be resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process created in the aftermath of a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.
College sports’ governing body announced its referral to the IARP on its website Friday. It comes after the NCAA stood by its charges of rules violations by the program, including a failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance by former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino.
Louisville had challenged the allegations and asked that several violations be reclassified before requesting referral to a process that reviews select complex infractions cases.
