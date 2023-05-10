MLB, players finalize collective bargaining deal through ‘26
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association finalized their collective bargaining agreement through the 2026 season on Tuesday, 14 months after reaching a memorandum of understanding for a deal that ended a 99-day lockout.
The agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, 2026, runs 426 pages, up from 359 in the deal that ended on Dec. 1, 2021. The initial agreement in 1968 was 23 pages.
This year’s agreement took nearly twice as long to draft and finalize as the 2016-21 deal, which needed seven months, 29 days.
MLB and the union failed to draft a final agreement after their 1985 strike settlement, operating through 1989 on their 1980 collective bargaining agreement as modified by their 1981 strike settlement and the 1985 memorandum of understanding.
Jackson, Holiday, Lopez headline NBA All-Defensive Team
NEW YORK — Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headlined the NBA’s All-Defensive team Tuesday.
Also voted to the first team were Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.
Jackson, the NBA leader with 3.0 blocked shots per game, received 96 of 100 first-team votes and finished with 195 points for his second All-Defensive team selection. Holiday was just behind him with 94 first-team votes and 192 points, earning a fifth career selection (three firsts, two seconds.)
Lopez, the runner-up to Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year, had 185 points and 85 first-team votes.
Boston guard Derrick White topped the second team, followed by eight-time All-Defensive selection Draymond Green of Golden State. Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks of Memphis and Bam Adebayo of Miami rounded out the team.
Georgia’s championship team declines White House invitation
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s national championship football team is declining an invitation to visit the White House.
According to a statement released by the Georgia athletic association on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will not be able to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House. The event is described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.”
The statement from Georgia says the team’s schedule interferes with the suggested date which was provided in an invitation received earlier this month.
“The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12,” the statement from the athletic association said. “Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”
Georgia did not provide more specifics of the schedule conflict.
Some professional championship teams, including the 2021 Atlanta Braves, have made White House visits during the Biden administration. This year’s NCAA men’s and women’s championship basketball teams from Connecticut and Louisiana State, respectively, are scheduled to visit the White House on May 26.
Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett led Georgia to its second consecutive national championship with a 65-7 runaway win over TCU.
Former NBA executive pushing to bring baseball to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man who helped bring professional basketball to central Florida is trying once again to lure a Major League Baseball team to the Orlando area.
Former Orlando Magic executive Pat Williams has filed an application with an Orange County, Florida, advisory committee that is contemplating how to spend revenue from a tourist-tax collections. Williams on Tuesday unveiled renderings of a proposed domed ballpark he hope lures the Tampa Bay Rays or another team to the Orlando area.
Williams said the proposed stadium would cost $1.7 billion, of which he hopes revenue from the county’s tourist tax would pay for $975 million. Tourist tax collections have rebounded after the COVID pandemic.
Williams first explored bringing an MLB team to the Orlando area in 2019 when he proposed a name for the team — the Dreamers — and unveiled a red baseball cap with a black “O” as the logo.
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch in January announced plans for a partnership between the Rays and the Houston-based Hines development company to build a ballpark near the current Tropicana Field, a proposal that is pending.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said expansion will not be considered until the Rays and Oakland Athletics get new ballparks in place. The A’s said last month they signed an agreement to purchase land for a stadium in Las Vegas, but financing for the ballpark has not been agreed to,
Former Howard guard Elijah Hawkins transferring to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Howard guard Eljiah Hawkins has transferred to Minnesota with two seasons of eligibility left.
The Gophers announced the addition of the 5-foot-11 Hawkins on Tuesday. The native of Washington, D.C., was the leading scorer on a Bison team in 2022-23 that gave the program its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. Hawkins averaged 12.9 points, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.6% from 3-point range.
Hawkins is the third incoming transfer to join the Gophers this spring, following guard Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine) and center Jack Wilson (Washington State).
Minnesota finished 9-22 in 2022-23 and had three starters — Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina) and Jaden Henley (DePaul) — depart as transfers. Freshman Braeden Carrington was the only guard in the rotation last season who’s coming back.
Araiza was not present at time of alleged rape, witness says
SAN DIEGO — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present when an alleged gang rape of a minor occurred at an October 2021 party in San Diego nor was he visible in videos recovered after the incident, which led to a police investigation and a lawsuit by the woman who said she was attacked, according to witness testimony.
The testimony was included in evidence that prompted the San Diego District Attorney to not press criminal charges against Araiza last year.
ESPN obtained and reviewed audio from a Dec. 7, 2022, meeting during which the details were discussed. The meeting was attended by San Diego deputy district attorney Trisha Amador and the woman, as well as the woman’s attorney, district attorney investigator Ted Mansour and a selected victim advocate.
The purpose of the meeting was largely for Amador to explain why criminal charges could not be filed and answer questions after the San Diego Police Department concluded its investigation in August 2022.
Amador told the woman Araiza left the off-campus party about an hour before the time of the reported rape, according to a witness. Amador said Araiza is “alleged to have left the party at 12:30” and was not “even at the party anymore” when the alleged rape occurred at 1:30 a.m. Pacific, according to video time stamps of the encounter.
Amador also told the woman that nobody outside of her office, including the witness who testified to Araiza’s departure from the party, knows about the specific time stamps of the videos recovered from the party.
The Bills released Araiza in August, just days after the woman filed her lawsuit. The accuser alleged in the suit that Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard at an off-campus residence before bringing her into a bedroom where a group of men took turns raping her. She said she went in and out of consciousness as the men assaulted her for about 90 minutes.
The woman, who was 17 at the time, reported the alleged rape the following day to the San Diego Police Department, which investigated the allegations for nine months before turning over its investigation to prosecutors on Aug. 5, 2022.
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna reaches plea agreement on DUI charge
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna reached a plea agreement following his 2022 arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ozuna entered a no contest plea and paid a $1,000 fine, according to Norcross, Georgia Municipal Court records.
Ozuna was arrested on Aug. 19, 2022, by a Norcross Police officer in metro Atlanta and booked into the Gwinnett County jail. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond.
Following the arrest, Ozuna said “I disappointed my team. I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter.”
It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program as a first offender.
Ozuna’s legal woes added to the response from Atlanta fans when he struggled at the plate early this season. Ozuna, the starting designated hitter in Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox, has heard frequent boos from home fans.
Ozuna entered Tuesday night’s game hitting only .146 though he has enjoyed a recent power surge and has six home runs, including four in his last five games.
Gary Sánchez agrees to minor league contract with Mets
CINCINNATI — Catcher Gary Sánchez is getting another chance to restart his baseball career, agreeing Tuesday to a minor league contract with the New York Mets following his release by the San Francisco Giants.
New York assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Sánchez would get a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.
“Obviously, we’re aware of what Gary is capable of doing,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “He’ll get an opportunity with Syracuse. He’s got the potential to help us down the road.”
Unsigned during the offseason, the 30-year-old Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants on April 1, a deal that called for a $4 million salary if he was added to the 40-man roster. Sánchez was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento and hit .164 (9 for 55) with no homers, eight RBIs, one double, 11 walks and 19 strikeouts in 55 at-bats. He had a May 1 opt-out provision and was released the following day.
Sánchez made the All-Star Game twice during a seven-year stint with the Yankees. He hit .299 with 20 homers in 2016 and .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017.
He batted .186 in 2018 and just .147 in 49 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He improved in 2021 to .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs.
New York traded Sánchez to Minnesota in March 2022 with Gio Urshela for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt. Sánchez hit .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 128 games for Minnesota last year while making 80 starts at catcher.
Clemson adds Syracuse’s Girard, 3 others to hoops team
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its men’s basketball roster for next season.
The school announced Tuesday that Girard, former North Carolina State forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte all signed with the Tigers for next season.
Girard, a 6-foot-1 guard who played four seasons for the Orange, was sixth in overall scoring in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 16.4 points a game. His joining gives Clemson the two top returning scorers in league play in Girard and returning forward PJ Hall.
Clark, at 6-foot-8, made 17 starts for the Wolfpack last season, averaging nine points and 6.9 rebounds. Clark also played three seasons with La Salle.
Heidbreder is a 6-5 guard who was picked for the all-Mountain West third team last season after averaging 15.1 points a game.
Leyte is a 6-10 forward who started 49 games the past two seasons in his four years with the Spartans. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds last year.
The Tigers were 23-11 last year and finished third in the ACC, winning a school-record 14 league games.
