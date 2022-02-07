US women tune up for Canada with 8-0 rout of Switzerland
BEIJING — Hilary Knight scored two first-period goals, Alex Cavallini stopped 12 shots, and the United States routed Switzerland 6-0 at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday in its final tune-up before facing arch-rival Canada.
Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher also scored twice for the Americans, who close Group A play against Canada (2-0) on Tuesday. The U.S. improved to 3-0 and had 13 of 19 skaters earn at least a point.
The goal eruption came against a Swiss team which had been outscored by a combined 17-3 in losing its first two games, including a 12-1 loss to Canada on Thursday. It also provided the Americans some momentum a day after the they had 62 shots but struggled finishing in a 5-0 win over the Russian team.
Cavallini, who won an NCAA championship with Wisconsin in 2011, made her Olympic debut. Coach Joel Johnson has now rotated in all three of his goalies, with Nicole Hensley getting the shutout against ROC. Cavallini’s best save came 8½ minutes into the second period, in getting across to her left to stop the Swiss on a 2-on-1 break.
Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel as head coach
The Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach Sunday, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason.
McDaniel, who is biracial, replaces Brian Flores, who was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami.
Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.
McDaniel had worked under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for the past 11 seasons and gets his first shot as a head coach after only one year as offensive coordinator.
McDaniel was credited for his role in developing San Francisco’s creative running game that featured receiver Deebo Samuel as a running back at times, along with other wrinkles.
Cavs pull off major trade, agree to get LeVert from Pacers
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have gone from surprising contenders to serious ones.
Pulling off a major move ahead of this week’s NBA trade deadline, Cleveland added another young star to its roster by agreeing in principle to acquire swingman Caris LeVert in a deal from Indiana.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal shortly before the teams played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
“Cleveland just picked up a heck of a player,” Carlisle said.
The Cavs are sending Ricky Rubio and his expiring $17.8 million contract, a lottery protected first-round draft pick in 2022 and two second-round picks to the Pacers for LeVert, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.
Cleveland will also get a second-round pick in 2022, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet participated in the required conference call with the league for approval.
The Cavs, who won just 22 games last season, have moved into playoff position and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. They’ve been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help and a wing player after losing guards Collin Sexton and Rubio to season-ending injuries.
LeVert should more than help. The 27-year-old Ohio native is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already thinking about their future.
LeVert scored 42 on Friday against Chicago.
Senegal wins its 1st African Cup, beats Egypt on penalties
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Senegal won its first African Cup of Nations title on Sunday by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout.
Sadio Mané scored the winning spot kick to start the celebrations and make up for missing a penalty in the seventh minute of the game.
The final had ended 0-0 after extra time.
Senegal had lost two finals previously, including at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019, when Mané was left inconsolable.
This time he delivered the winning moment.
The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mané of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt but it never reached those heights.
Senegal missed a series of chances, including Mané’s early penalty, which was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.
Egypt appeared exhausted after all three of its previous knockout games also went to extra time and seemed to be playing for a shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.
Egypt won shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals to get to the final but missed two penalties in Sunday’s shootout.
Varner sinks long putt on 18th to win Saudi International
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Harold Varner III holed a 90-foot putt for eagle on the final hole Sunday to go from one shot behind to a stunning victory in the Saudi International.
Varner finished with a 1-under 69 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for his second victory worldwide. This was an Asian Tour event; and Varner previously won the Australia PGA.
Varner faced a tough task to even two-putt for birdie and force a playoff with Bubba Watson. He did one better, a putt that went from one end of the 18th green to the other. Varner threw his putter to the ground and pumped his arms to celebrate.
“There’s been times where it just didn’t go my way and today it did,” Varner said. “Worst-case scenario, we’ll go to a playoff and I’d get him there. And then it went in, and emotions came out. I love that.”
Varner finished at 13-under 267. He won $1 million from the $5 million prize fund, along with whatever appearance money he received from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund that attracted 21 of the top 50 players in the world.
The victory moves Varner, who was at No. 99, into the top 50 for the first time. If he can stay there for two more months, he would get to the Masters for the first time.
Devils place All-Star C Hughes on COVID-19 protocol list
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list after participating in the league’s All-Star festivities in Las Vegas.
The Devils announced the move on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Hughes has 12 goals and 15 assists in 28 games this season. He was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
The Devils’ next game is Monday night at Ottawa.
Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline
DENVER — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets.
Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team’s game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday’s deadline.
“Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside.
“James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James.”
Harden has missed two games with a left hamstring injury and been the subject of trade rumors, including a possible deal to send him to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. Nash said Harden’s hamstring is tightness, not a strain, and he has lost strength in the ligament.
“For us, we just don’t want to take any chances,” Nash said. “We know last year we lost him for an extended period and we want to be conservative and make sure he resumes full strength so there isn’t an extended absence.”
Harden has missed 10 games in his first full season with Brooklyn.
The Nets entered Sunday’s game having lost seven in a row, including a blowout loss at Utah on Friday night.
Bears hire 49ers’ Hightower as special teams coordinator
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus on Sunday.
Hightower spent the past five seasons as San Francisco’s special teams coordinator and has 15 years of NFL coaching experience. He replaces Chris Tabor in Chicago, where Hightower was assistant special teams coach on John Fox’s staff in 2016.
Special teams played a big role in San Francisco’s NFC championship game run this season. The 49ers blocked a punt and returned it for a tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of their divisional-round game at Green Bay, and former Bear Robbie Gould kicked the winning field goal. San Francisco also blocked a field goal by Green Bay at the end of the first half.
The 49ers then lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.
From 2017-2020, the 49ers tied for second in the NFL in made field goals (124) and fifth in field goal percentage (88.6). San Francisco’s punt coverage ranked second in that span, holding opponents to 6.2 yards per return.
The Bears now have all three coordinators in place, with Hightower joining offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Eberflus is in his first NFL head coaching job, replacing the fired Matt Nagy, after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis defensive coordinator. The Bears also have a new general manager, with Ryan Poles taking over for Ryan Pace.
Chicago went 6-11 this season.
Police arrest fan after Nottingham Forest players attacked
NOTTINGHAM, England — Police arrested a man who appeared to attack Nottingham Forest players as they celebrated one of their goals in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Leicester.
A supporter emerged from the away section of the City Ground before striking out at Forest players as they celebrated Joe Worrall’s goal in the first half, the third in a 4-1 win over the cup holders in the fourth round. The pitch invader appeared to punch Forest forward Keinan Davis.
“Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing,” said Chief Inspector Neil Williams of Nottinghamshire Police.
Leicester said the fan was facing a lifetime ban and offered to support the police investigation.
“The club is appalled by such behavior and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised,” Leicester said in a statement. “We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved.”
