Lin has 9 birdies for a 64; 14-year-old shoots 70 on LPGA
CINCINNATI — Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China opened with five birdies in six holes, birdied all but one of the par 5s and had an 8-under 64 on Thursday for a one-shot lead over Nasa Hataoka in the Kroger Queen City Championship.
The LPGA Tour returned to Cincinnati for the first time in 33 years and was greeted with a gorgeous day and plenty of good scoring at Kenwood Country Club.
That included a remarkable performance by 14-year-old Gianna Clemente, who made it through Monday qualifying for the third week in a row on the LPGA Tour and this time has a chance to play all four days. Clemente played bogey-free for a 70.
It did not include Lexi Thompson. One week after she played in the final group and didn’t make a birdie until the 18th hole to tie for 16th, Thompson didn’t make a single birdie in her round of 76, her highest of the year at a regular LPGA event. She had a 77 at Muirfield when she missed the cut in the Women’s British Open.
Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever
NEW YORK — This was a match that would not end. Should not end, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men’s tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 a.m. ET, on Thursday, the latest finish in U.S. Open history.
It was “only” a quarterfinal, no trophy at stake, yet was as taut a thriller as this year’s tournament has produced or, likely, will, a tour de force of big cuts on the full sprint and plenty of guts, concluding as a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory for the No. 3-seeded Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain.
“Honestly,” said Alcaraz, who saved a match point in the fourth set, “I still don’t know how I did it.”
He also used words such as “unbelievable” and “amazing.” No hyperbole there.
“This one will hurt for quite a while,” said No. 11 Sinner, a 21-year-old from Italy. “But tomorrow, I will wake up — or today, I will wake up — trying to somehow (take away) only the positives.”
When the 382nd, and final, point was over, Sinner and Alcaraz hugged each other. A handshake at the net would not suffice.
Alcaraz reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and is the youngest man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras won the title at 19 in 1990.
Miller, Lamoureux twins elected to US Hockey Hall of Fame
Longtime NHL goaltender Ryan Miller and Olympic gold medal-winning women’s hockey stars Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando headline the 2022 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled Thursday.
Three-time Paralympic gold medal-winning sled hockey goalie Steve Cash and late USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson were also elected. They’ll all be inducted at a ceremony in St. Paul, Minnesota on Nov. 30.
“Thankful to be part of such a unique, diverse and amazing class,” Miller said on a video call with the other inductees and Johannson’s widow, Abby. “I’ve watched all of these players play ... and just really have fond memories with (Johannson). Wonderful way to honor how good a person he was.”
Miller backstopped the U.S. to the final of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and his 391 regular-season NHL victories are the most among American-born goalies. He spent the vast majority of his professional career in net for the Buffalo Sabres and made stops with the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks before retiring last year.
The Lamoureux twins helped the U.S. beat Canada for gold at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang with Lamoureux-Davidson scoring the shootout winner.
“To be able to live out our dream in three Olympic Games and to finally get that gold in 2018 is something that we’ll always cherish,” Monique Lamoureux-Morando said.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson expressed as much, if not more, pride in the national team’s push for a better contract as the success on the ice.
“The teams I was a part of, especially the great teams that I was a part of, it’s not just the medals we won but the change we made for women’s hockey,” she said. “We elevated the game.”
Cole lifts US by Puerto Rico in AmeriCup quarters, 85-84
RECIFE, Brazil— Norris Cole made sure that USA Basketball will play for a medal at AmeriCup.
Cole — a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat — scored a game-high 20 points, capping it off by making the game-winning runner with 1.4 seconds remaining, and the U.S. rallied past Puerto Rico 85-84 in an AmeriCup quarterfinal game Thursday.
It was the game’s seventh and final lead change, the last two of those coming in the final 6.1 seconds.
“I just wanted to make a play for the team,” said Cole, who had the final eight points for the U.S. “The team trusted me, drew up a play for me to catch it and I was able to make a play. Moments like that, everybody dreams about, but I work hard at my individual game along with the team game, I was able to show my individual talent within the team concept, and it worked out.”
Jeremy Pargo scored 15 points for the U.S., which got 11 from Zylan Cheatham and 10 from Stephen Zimmerman.
Play suspended in 1st round at Wentworth after queen’s death
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Play was suspended late in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on the European tour on Thursday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
Thirty of the 144 players in the field had yet to finish their first rounds at Wentworth.
The tour said there would be no play on Friday and flags at the club were lowered to half-mast “out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family.”
“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course,” the tour said.
Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland shared the clubhouse lead after shooting 8-under 64s. English golfer Matthew Jordan was a shot further back after a round of 65.
49ers’ Kittle misses 2nd straight practice with groin injury
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle missed his second straight practice with a groin injury, leaving his status for the season opener against the Chicago Bears in doubt.
Kittle injured the groin in a light practice on Monday and has not been able to get back on the field for the first two major practices ahead of Sunday’s opener at Chicago.
Coach Kyle Shanahan has characterized the injury as day to day.
The loss of Kittle would be significant for the Niners in their first game since handing the team over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.
Kittle is one of San Francisco’s top pass catchers and is a key part of their running game as one the better blocking tight ends in the league.
Kittle has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He missed three games with a calf injury last season, eight games in 2020 with injuries to his knee and foot, and three games in 2019 with a groin injury.
Kittle still managed 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season. His 335 catches since entering the league in 2017 rank third among all tight ends in that span and he is second with 4,489 yards receiving.
Dream’s McDonald returning to Arizona to coach under Barnes
TUCSON, Ariz. — Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is returning to Arizona to work under coach Adia Barnes.
The school announced Thursday that McDonald will serve as director of recruiting operations while continuing to fulfill her WNBA commitments. She will oversee all recruiting logistics, assist with on-campus visits, manage recruit information and social media content at Arizona.
McDonald was one of the best players in Arizona history after transferring from Washington as a sophomore. She was an All-American and the Pac-12 player of the year in 2020-21, leading the Wildcats to the national championship game, which they lost to Stanford.
McDonald broke Barnes’ single-season scoring record and had the highest career scoring average in school history before being selected by the Dream with the third overall pick of the 2021 WNBA draft.
Ankle limits Cowboys’ Prescott; QB says he’s fine for Bucs
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice Thursday with a right ankle issue he said was caused by trying a different style of cleats.
Prescott said the ankle wouldn’t affect his status for the opener Sunday night at home against Tampa Bay and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
It’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the gruesome injury that ended Prescott’s 2020 season in Week 5. Prescott said he had worn a different style of cleats all of training camp.
“It’s just being very, very cautious,” said Prescott, who said he didn’t twist the ankle. “Switching shoes today probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.”
Prescott missed almost all of the preseason last year with a shoulder injury, but was spectacular in the opener. He threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers, who got four TD passes from Brady.
Adrian Peterson set to box Le’Veon Bell, wants to play again
Adrian Peterson still wants to play in the NFL after he fights Le’Veon Bell in the boxing ring.
A four-time All-Pro running back, Peterson is taking on the two-time All-Pro back Bell on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It’ll be the first boxing match for the former NFL stars.
The 37-year-old Peterson played for Tennessee and Seattle last season while Bell spent time with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. Peterson is fifth on the all-time list with 14,918 yards rushing and fourth with 120 touchdowns rushing.
“Still chasing that championship, and you only get the opportunity to do this once in a lifetime,” Peterson told the AP Pro Football Podcast. “If I could continue to play and make it to 15, 16 years, why not? Fifteen years from now, I’ll be sitting back reminiscing about the opportunity that I had and the guys I played against. I know I have the ability to get out there and still play at a high level, so that’s something that I desire, to continue to play.”
Peterson made seven Pro Bowls and was the 2012 Associated Press NFL MVP during 10 years with the Vikings. Since leaving Minnesota, he’s played for six other teams, including Arizona, New Orleans, Washington and Detroit.
