No. 1 Barty upset by Muchova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-ranked Ash Barty has been upset by No. 25-seeded Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Muchova earned her first semifinal berth in a Grand Slam, and her comeback win ended Barty’s bid to become the first Australian woman to win the title in Melbourne since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
Early in the second set, Muchova took an injury timeout that lasted nearly 10 minutes. She said her head was spinning, and medical personnel took her pulse and temperature before she left the court. When she returned, she played much better.
Muchova’s opponent Thursday will be the winner of the last quarterfinal, an all-American matchup between No. 22-seeded Jennifer Brady and unseeded Jessica Pegula.
Matt Wise replaces Callaway as Halos’ interim pitching coach
TEMPE, Ariz. — Bullpen coach Matt Wise will serve as the Los Angeles Angels’ interim pitching coach, replacing the suspended Mickey Callaway.
Manager Joe Maddon announced his plan Tuesday as the Angels reported to spring training in Arizona.
New Angels executive Dom Chiti will fill in as Maddon’s bullpen coach while the investigation of Callaway is concluded.
Callaway, the former New York Mets manager and Cleveland pitching coach, is being investigated by Major League Baseball over allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
Wise pitched in the majors for eight seasons, including three with the Angels. He appeared in seven games during the Angels’ sole World Series championship season in 2002.
Wise has been a coach in the Angels’ organization since shortly after his retirement as a player. He was the Halos’ minor league pitching coordinator for two seasons before Maddon gave him a promotion to bullpen coach last year.
Chiti joined the Angels in the offseason as a special assistant to the general manager, following new GM Perry Minasian from Atlanta.
Maddon repeatedly declined to comment on Callaway’s status with the team Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation and legal liabilities. The Angels are widely expected to dismiss Callaway when the investigation is concluded.
Rangers acquire RHP Sborz from Dodgers for minor leaguer
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Josh Sborz from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league pitcher Jhan Zambrano.
The trade was announced Tuesday, five days after the Dodgers designated Sborz for assignment while signing free agent ace Trevor Bauer. The Rangers designated right-hander Jimmy Herget for assignment.
The 27-year-old Sborz made four relief appearances over four stints with the Dodgers in 2020. He allowed one run in 4.1 innings. Sborz didn’t pitch in the postseason for the World Series champions.
In 11 appearances over two season with LA, Sborz allowed nine runs in 13.1 innings. He was a second-round pick out of Virginia in 2015, when he helped lead the Cavaliers to the College World Series championship as most outstanding player.
The 19-year-old Zambrano’s only professional action came with the Rangers’ Dominican Summer League affiliates in 2019. The right-hander combined for a 2.55 ERA 12 games, including 11 starts.
Herget had a 3.20 ERA over 20 games with one start for the Rangers in 2020 after being claimed on waivers from Cincinnati. The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright Herget to the minor leagues.
Serena tops Halep at Australian Open, sets up Osaka showdown
MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams was not pleased with the way her play suddenly was slipping in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
After one mistake against No. 2 seed Simona Halep — who won the last time they played each other — Williams pointed at her racket strings and made a sour face, as if to indicate it wasn’t her fault. After another, Williams looked up at her guest box with palms up and asked, “What is happening?”
That dismay didn’t last long. Williams recalibrated her shots with the help of terrific footwork, overcame 33 unforced errors and claimed the last five games, beating Halep 6-3, 6-3 Tuesday to return to the final four at Melbourne Park for the first time since she won the tournament in 2017. That was her most recent Grand Slam title.
“I just realized I was making a lot of unforced errors in those games that I lost. And I knew that I had an opportunity to play better,” said Williams, now two wins away from claiming her record-tying 24th major singles championship. “So I was just like, ‘Just stay in there. You just can keep going.’ And that’s what I just did.”
She set up a showdown against No. 3 Naomi Osaka, a three-time Slam champ who will carry a 19-match winning streak into Thursday’s semifinals.
Smashing success: Djokovic beats Zverev, into Australian SF
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic smashed a racket, sending a piece of the frame flying. Later, he plopped himself down right there at the back of the blue court, looking forlorn as can be.
He dropped the opening set against Alexander Zverev, one of the young guys trying to shove aside Djokovic and the rest of the Big Three. Djokovic trailed 3-0 in the third. And 3-0 in the fourth, too, eventually even facing a set point.
Ah, but this is Djokovic we’re talking about, the ultimate competitor. And this is Djokovic at the Australian Open, where no man ever has been better. So, naturally, Djokovic pulled himself together and pulled out the victory, reaching his ninth semifinal at Melbourne Park by eliminating No. 6 seed Zverev 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Tuesday night.
Stars scrap 2nd game in row with Predators in frigid Dallas
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars postponed a second consecutive game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday after further consultation with city officials over widespread power outages attributed to extreme winter weather.
The club made the latest decision almost 12 hours before the scheduled game, as opposed to the Monday night postponement that was announced less than an hour before puck drop.
The Stars were getting criticized on social media about planning to go forward with Monday’s game as tens of thousands of Dallas-area residents went most of the day without power in frigid temperatures. The overnight low at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday morning was minus-1 degree Fahrenheit (minus-17 degrees Celsius).
There has been power at American Airlines Center. Tristan Hallman, a spokesman for the Dallas mayor, told The Dallas Morning News the arena is on the critical infrastructure grid that includes the convention center and area hospitals.
No. 2 Baylor set to resume play Feb. 23 after COVID-19 pause
WACO, Texas — No. 2 Baylor is set to resume the season Feb. 23 following a six-game hiatus that started because of COVID-19 protocols and there is plenty of uncertainty over the rest of the regular season.
The Bears are scheduled to play Iowa State at home after the Big 12 announced the postponement of Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State. The conference didn’t specify whether the Oklahoma State postponement was over COVID-19 issues or the wintry weather affecting Texas.
Baylor hasn’t played since matching the best start in school history at 17-0 with an 83-69 win over No. 12 Texas on Feb. 2. If the current schedule holds, the Bears (9-0 in the Big 12) will go three weeks between games.
Philadelphia Flyers return to practice after a weeklong shutdown
The Philadelphia Flyers returned to practice in limited quantities after a weeklong shutdown because of the virus.
The Flyers had 16 players on the ice for practice. General manager Chuck Fletcher expects eight more to be cleared for practice Wednesday.
Philadelphia has seven players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. Coach Alain Vigneault does not expect any of those players to play Thursday when the Flyers are scheduled to face the New York Rangers.
The Flyers are scheduled to face Boston on Sunday outdoors at Lake Tahoe as part of a league event. Fletcher said he has been in constant communication with deputy commissioner Bill Daly but never heard of the Lake Tahoe game against the Bruins being in danger.
Two other NHL teams, Minnesota and New Jersey, are set to return from their pauses Tuesday night. Buffalo returned Monday night.
UConn in line for top seed in NCAA women’s tournament
UConn, South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville are in line for the top seeds of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
The women’s basketball selection committee revealed the top 16 teams to this point Monday night. The Huskies, who moved up to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll earlier in the day, would be the overall top seed.
UConn’s region would include Arizona, Baylor and Tennessee as the other three top seeds. South Carolina’s group has Maryland, UCLA and West Virginia. Stanford has N.C. State, Georgia and Indiana. Louisville would be joined by Texas A&M, Oregon and Kentucky.
Phillies invite Odubel Herrera to camp, sign Jeff Mathis
PHILADELPHIA — Former All-Star center fielder Odubel Herrera was among 31 non-roster players the Philadelphia Phillies have invited to spring training.
Herrera, who will earn $10 million this season, hasn’t played for the Phillies since 2019 when he was suspended under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The charges against Herrera were dismissed but he was removed from the team’s 40-man roster last year and wasn’t part of the 60-player pool for the shortened season.
He will report to the team’s minor league mini-camp.
Catcher Jeff Mathis signed a minor league deal with the Phillies on Tuesday and will join the major league camp. Mathis batted .161 in 24 games for Texas last season.
Other non-roster players invited to major league spring training include: pitchers Neftalí Feliz, Brandon Kintzler, Bryan Mitchell, Iván Nova, Héctor Rondón and Michael Ynoa; catchers Christian Bethancourt and Rodolfo Durán; infielder Ronald Torreyes and outfielders Travis Jankowski and Matt Joyce.
Maple Leafs acquire F Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes
TORONTO — Alex Galchenyuk has a new home for the second time in just over 48 hours.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the winger in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday for forward Egor Korshkov and defenseman David Warsofsky.
Galchenyuk, 27, appeared in eight games with Ottawa this season after signing a one-year contract for just over $1 million in free agency. He scored one goal before he was shipped to Carolina along with center Cedric Paquette for winger Ryan Dzingel on Saturday.
In 557 regular-season NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and Senators, Galchenyuk has 136 goals and 321 points.
The third overall pick by Montreal in the 2012 NHL draft, who has four goals and nine assists in 32 playoff appearances, is joining his sixth organization since the 2018-19 season.
Longtime racing announcer Bob Jenkins battling cancer
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime racing announcer Bob Jenkins said he plans to scale back his work at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May as he undergoes radiation and chemotherapy treatment for brain cancer.
The 73-year-old Jenkins made the announcement Tuesday near the end of a 24-minute video posted on the speedway’s YouTube account.
In it, Jenkins explained how he woke up with a severe headache on Christmas night and drove to a hospital. Doctors initially thought Jenkins had suffered a stroke, but a further examination revealed two malignant tumors in his right temple.
“I had colon cancer in 1983 and I survived that,” he told Speedway President Doug Boles during the interview. “And with God’s help and my beloved race fans, I’m gonna make it.”
He retired from broadcasting at the end of the 2012 IndyCar season to care for his wife, Pam, who had been diagnosed with brain cancer. He returned to the television booth briefly in 2013 after she died, and he has most recently worked as one of the speedway’s primary public address announcers.
T-wolves: Russell to have knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and be sidelined for four to six weeks, the team announced Tuesday.
Russell, who has missed the last three games due to soreness in his left leg, was diagnosed with a loose body in his knee. The procedure will take place Wednesday.
Russell, who turns 25 next week, is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 assists this season on 42.6% shooting. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft had quadriceps soreness in his right leg earlier that kept him out for four games.
Olympic boxing qualification events canceled, postponed
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A global boxing qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics has been canceled and a European event was postponed from April to June.
The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday plans were changed because of “current challenges to international travel and related restrictions in many countries” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Boxers worldwide were to compete for 53 places in the Tokyo lineup at a tournament in Paris in June.
Those places will now be allocated equally across continents by world rankings based on results since 2017, the IOC said.
Olympic entries from Africa and the Asia-Oceania region will now be allocated by rankings while boxers in the Americas and Europe can still earn qualifying places in the ring.
An Americas tournament is scheduled for May 10-16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the European qualifiers should be in June at a venue to be decided.
Draymond Green slams NBA over star players on trading block
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sharply criticized the NBA following Monday night’s win over Cleveland, saying players put on the trading block by teams are being treated unfairly.
Green spoke out after news broke of the Cavaliers sitting two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond because they’re looking to deal him. Drummond watched Monday’s game and cheered on his teammates from the bench while wearing street clothes.
“I would like to talk about something that’s really bothering me. It’s the treatment of players in this league,” Green said, cursing to emphasize his point: “To watch Andre Drummond ... come out in street clothes because a team is going to trade him, it’s (expletive).
“Because when James Harden asked for a trade and essentially dogged it — I don’t think no one’s gonna fight that James was dogging it his last days in Houston — but he was castrated for wanting to go to a different team, and everybody destroyed that man.
“Yet a team can come out and say, ’Oh, we want to trade a guy,’ and then that guy is to go sit and if he doesn’t stay professional, then he’s a cancer and he’s not good in someone’s locker room and he’s the issue.”
Green pointed out how then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis was fined $50,000 for publicly demanding a trade in 2019.
Righty Mike Fiers agrees to $3.5M, one-yr deal with A’s
OAKLAND — Right-hander Mike Fiers is staying put with the Oakland Athletics, finalizing his agreement Tuesday on a $3.5 million, one-year contract.
Fiers, whose six wins were a team-best in 2020, reported to the club’s spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday and passed a physical.
The pitcher is an important experienced starter in the rotation for manager Bob Melvin. The group that includes young lefties Jesús Luzardo and A.J. Puk, who missed the shortened 2020 season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.
Fiers, who pitched his second career no-hitter in 2019, just completed a $14.1 million, two-year contract that he signed with Oakland in December 2018. He earned $3 million in prorated pay over the abbreviated 60-game schedule last season from his $8.1 million salary.
Dolphins kicker Sanders signs $22 million deal through 2026
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has a new contract to go with his All-Pro status.
Sanders, the Dolphins’ leader in career field goal percentage, signed a $22 million extension through 2026. The deal announced Tuesday includes $10 million guaranteed.
Sanders was chosen All-Pro after tying the franchise’s single-season points record with 144 in 2020. His 36 field goals made ranked second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his field goal rate of 92% was a team record.
His career totals are 77 of 89 for 87%. Sanders was a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2018.
Miami Open tennis allows 750 fans per session
The Miami Open plans to allow 750 fans on the grounds per session for this year’s tennis tournament, and they’ll be allowed to watch matches on the showcase court.
Those matches will be played in the grandstand, which seats 5,000, meaning crowds there will be limited to 15% of capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The tournament will again be held at the Miami Dolphins’ stadium site, where it moved in 2019. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The stadium court for showcase matches in 2019 will not be used this year.
The tournament runs March 23-April 4.
Total attendance for this year’s tournament is expected to be about 18,000. That’s less than 5% of the 2019 attendance total of 388,734 for an event that typically attracts most of the world’s top players.
Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not announced the decision, which does not come as a surprise.
Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 — money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.
Before the injuries, the 32-year-old Short was a force in the middle, with 270 tackles and 32 1/2 sacks in his first six seasons with the Panthers. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.
Liensberger also gets gold after tie in final
Katharina Liensberger has been awarded a second gold medal in the women’s parallel event at the skiing world championships.
There was confusion about the rules in case of a tie. The Austrian skier and Marta Bassino finished their two-leg final in the same aggregate time.
Organizers initially declared the Italian the sole winner.
Lots of confusion with 2 races, 3 winners at ski worlds
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO — Katharina Liensberger was talking to reporters in the mixed zone when she learned that her silver medal in the parallel giant slalom event had been upgraded to a tie for gold at the world championships.
The Austrian fell to the snow in celebration.
“I just cannot believe it, but it’s true,” Liensberger said. “I was a little bit confused in the finish.”
She wasn’t the only one.
Ski racing’s quick-fire parallel event has seen so many rule changes over the years that many fans hardly understand it anymore. On Tuesday, even athletes and organizers at the world championships were so confused by the regulations that it took a while to sort out the medals.
The women’s two-run final between Marta Bassino and Liensberger ended in a tie, and organizers initially declared the Italian the winner as she came from behind in the second leg.
However, that was an old rule which isn’t valid anymore. So the results were quickly changed to having two co-champions.
“Just 0.00 (on the clock), and then nobody knew what was going on,” Liensberger said.
There was no confusion over the result in the men’s final, where Mathieu Faivre won both runs against Croatian skier Filip Zubcic to earn France its first gold of the worlds.
Lyon paired with Brondby in Women’s Champions League last-16
NYON, Switzerland — Five-time defending champion Lyon was paired with Brondby of Denmark in the Women’s Champions League last-16 draw on Tuesday.
Lyon will play at home first on March 3 or 4, with the return game the following week.
Chelsea will face Atlético Madrid in a repeat of the clubs meeting at the same stage of the men’s Champions League over the next month.
Wolfsburg, the beaten finalist last season, plays LSK Kvinner of Norway with the first leg at home.
The final is to be played May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Ukraine challenges European soccer’s pandemic rules in court
GENEVA — Rules for calling off European soccer games during the pandemic were challenged by Ukraine in an appeal hearing Tuesday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The Ukrainian soccer federation appealed against being ordered by UEFA to forfeit a Nations League game in Switzerland in November after some players tested positive for COVID-19.
That ruling relegated Ukraine into the second tier of the Nations League instead of the Swiss.
It was among 12 games not played of 1,028 organized by UEFA last year when international competitions resumed in August after the lockdown. UEFA published the figures Tuesday hours before the Champions League resumed with Leipzig playing Liverpool in neutral Hungary.
The court said it was unclear when a verdict is expected.
The next group stage of the Nations League is expected to start in June 2022.
2023 Rugby World Cup could be extended to allow more rest
DUBLIN — The 2023 Rugby World Cup could be extended by a week to ensure longer rest periods for all competing nations.
Officials at World Rugby have held discussions with the global players’ union and tournament organizers about ways to maximize player welfare at the World Cup in France.
“This includes building on our stated commitment at the end of Japan 2019 to extend rest days for all teams and minimize overall travel load for participating teams, which is good for all,” the global governing body said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The full match schedule will be released by the end of February. The tournament is scheduled to run for six weeks, from Sept. 8-Oct. 21.
World Rugby believes extending it — potentially making it a seven-week competition — would improve the integrity and fairness of the tournament because lower-ranked nations would have as much recovery and preparation time between games as the top teams.
Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn’t be in China
TORONTO — Canada’s main opposition party on Tuesday urged the government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing, arguing China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region.
Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole said Canada should not be turning a blind eye to genocide.
