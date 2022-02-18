Former Angels employee convicted in Skaggs’ overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was convicted Thursday of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.
Eric Kay, 47, was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy. He faces at least 20 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on June 28.
Skaggs’ widow, Carli, and his mother, Debbie Hetman, hugged as the verdict was announced. Kay took off his jacket and tie and was placed into handcuffs, nodding toward his family and friends in the courtroom.
A 10-woman, two-man jury revealed the verdict after deliberating for no more than three hours following an eight-day trial. Kay was tried in federal court in Fort Worth, about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room.
“We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict. We thought there were many reasons to doubt the government’s case,” said Reagan Wynn, one of Kay’s attorneys. “This is a tragedy all the way around. Eric Kay is getting ready to do minimum 20 years in a federal penitentiary and it goes up from there. And Tyler Skaggs is gone.”
A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.
“This case is a sober reminder: Fentanyl kills. Anyone who deals fentanyl — whether on the streets or out of a world-famous baseball stadium — puts his or her buyers at risk. No one is immune from this deadly drug,” U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham said in a statement.
The trial included testimony from five major league players who said they received oxycodone pills from Kay at various times from 2017-19, the years Kay was accused of obtaining pills and giving them to players at Angel Stadium. Kay also used drugs himself, according to testimony and court documents.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis has right mid-foot sprain
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis has a right mid-foot sprain and the Los Angeles Lakers said Thursday he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Davis was injured Wednesday night late in the second quarter of a 106-101 home victory over Utah.
Davis had scored 17 points in 17 minutes before he went up to catch a lob pass and came down on Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s heel. Davis was unable to put any weight on his right foot and had to be helped off the court.
Davis is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season. He has been out of the lineup for 21 games, including 17 most of last month due to a knee injury.
UCLA hires Bill McGovern as defensive coordinator
LOS ANGELES — UCLA has hired Bill McGovern as its next defensive coordinator.
McGovern was the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears last season.
The move reunites McGovern with head coach Chip Kelly. McGovern was the outside linebackers coach on Kelly’s staff with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-15.
The previous time McGovern was a defensive coordinator was Boston College, where he had the position from 2009-12. He has been an assistant for 38 years in college and the NFL.
McGovern replaces longtime Kelly assistant Jerry Azzinaro, whose defenses struggled in four seasons. The highest the Bruins have finished nationally in total defense was 73rd the past two years.
Niemann seizes glorious day at Riviera with 63 to lead by 3
LOS ANGELES — Joaquin Niemann had an idea how Riviera was playing Thursday when he saw no one from the morning draw posting better than a 5-under 66.
He hit the ball so well in the Genesis Invitational that he didn’t even bother paying attention to anyone else. When his round ended, Niemann had an 8-under 63 to match the lowest score for the opening round at Riviera and build a three-shot lead.
“Sometime I think about a score,” he said. “Today I was hitting it so good, I had fun just getting into the shot. I didn’t really think of the score. But then on 18 I was thinking about. I wanted to make birdie so bad. I wanted to to make one more.”
Niemann is the ninth player to open with a 63 at Riviera, a list that starts with Charlie Sifford in 1969 and was done most recently by J.B. Holmes in 2019. Four of the previous eight players to start with 63 went on to win.
“You always work to have these kind of days. You always know that you’re never going to have these days four days in a row. It’s a good way to start,” Niemann said. “I know it’s going to be different days during the week, so I’ve got to be ready for everything and have the best attitude for it.”
MLB labor talks last 15 minutes as lockout continues
NEW YORK — On what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed Thursday at the office of the players’ association.
The meeting lasted about 15 minutes.
A three-man MLB delegation led by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem arrived shortly before 1 p.m. for just the sixth negotiating session on core economics since baseball’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2.
The union dropped its request to have all players with two years of major league service become eligible for salary arbitration and instead proposed expanding “super two” eligibility — the players with two to three years of major league service who are eligible — from 22% to 80%.
As part of the proposal, the union increased the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $100 million to $115 million.
Clubs are at $15 million.
The union also expanded proposed eligibility for the bonus pool from 30 players to 150.
Broncos hire Rams assistants Evero, Stukes as coordinators
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have hired three assistants from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff, including secondary coach Ejiro Evero, who will serve as Denver’s defensive coordinator.
New head coach Nathaniel Hackett also announced the additions of Dwayne Stukes as his special teams coordinator and Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach on Thursday.
Evero, whose full name is pronounced e-JEE-row EV-uh-row, joins the Broncos after five years in Los Angeles and 14 seasons in the NFL. Evero coached LA’s safeties from 2017-20 and served as secondary coach and passing game coordinator last season.
Evero replaces Ed Donatell, who was among the members of former coach Vic Fangio’s staff who weren’t retained by Hackett. Donatell has joined the Minnesota Vikings as their defensive coordinator.
Stukes has 14 years of coaching experience with six NFL teams. He was the Rams’ assistant special teams coach last season.
Jusan Hamilton becomes 1st Daytona 500 Black race director
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jusan Hamilton fell hard for fast cars, dreaming as a kid of a NASCAR career as he drove at dirt tracks in New York. He contended for wins, kept pace with top drivers as he bounced from series to series and trusted his talent enough to know that he could succeed as a professional driver.
What Hamilton didn’t see as his family traversed around tracks were other kids that looked like him. And while a dearth of minorities didn’t deter him from racing, it did lead other friends and family to wonder what he was doing with his time each weekend.
“Why does an African-American kid from upstate New York have an interest in motorsports?” Hamilton said he was often asked.
The answer was simple, based less on breaking barriers and blazing trails, and more about simply pursuing his passion.
“For me, it was, this is what I enjoy,” Hamilton said. “This is what I love doing. There’s a huge connection with me and my family to go to the race track each weekend and spend the time together.”
The 31-year-old Hamilton did make it in racing, not in a driving career that petered out -- to a great degree because of the financial strain on his family -- but behind the scenes for over a decade in NASCAR. He has worked in event production, social media, shepherded the series’ Drive for Diversity program (that rejected him as a teen) and eventually was named race director for NASCAR’s three national series.
Barcelona held 1-1 by Napoli, Rangers win in Dortmund in EL
After dropping out of the Champions League, Barcelona now faces a difficult task just to qualify for the round of 16 in the Europa League.
In its first appearance in the second-tier European competition in nearly two decades, the Catalan club was held 1-1 by Napoli at Camp Nou Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of one of eight playoffs between third-place finishers in the Champions League groups and Europa League group runners-ups.
It is the first time since 2003-04 that Barcelona is not in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a tournament it won five times.
In the other matchups, Scottish club Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 away, Real Betis won 3-2 at Zenit St. Petersburg and Sheriff beat Braga 1-0. Sevilla, Atalanta and Porto recorded home victories, while Real Sociedad drew 2-2 at Leipzig.
In the playoff matches to reach the last 16 of the inaugural Europa Conference League, Leicester ended a five-game winless streak in all competitions by beating Denmark’s Randers 4-1, while Norway’s upstart Bodø/Glimt upset Celtic 3-1 in Glasgow.
Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Vienna, Midtjylland, Slavia Prague and Partizan Belgrade also won the opening leg.
The second-leg games in both competitions are scheduled for Feb 24.
Defending WNBA champion Sky re-sign Quigley, Vandersloot
CHICAGO — The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky re-signed three-time All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot on Thursday.
The veteran guards, who are married to each other, helped Chicago go on a championship run after finishing 16-16 during the regular season. The sixth-seeded Sky became the first team not seeded first or second to win the title, knocking out Dallas, Minnesota and Connecticut before beating Phoenix in the finals.
Quigley and Vandersloot hold the top two spots on Chicago’s all-time scoring list.
“This is a big day for our franchise to bring back two of the biggest cornerstones in our team’s history and they make every single player around them better,” coach and general manager James Wade said in a statement.
Quigley, who grew up about 45 miles from Chicago in Joliet, Illinois, and starred at DePaul, averaged 13.2 points and shot 45.4% on 3-pointers in 2021. She has 3,337 points over nine seasons with the Sky. She also holds the franchise record with 1,256 3-pointers.
Djokovic gets warm welcome in Dubai before tennis tournament
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Thursday received a warm welcome in Dubai, where he visited the world’s fair following the global drama around his decision to remain unvaccinated.
After being twice detained and deported from Australia ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam Tournament last month, Djokovic was in the United Arab Emirates for the Duty Free Tennis Championships.
“I’m excited to go out on the tennis court next Monday,” he said when asked by The Associated Press how he feels after the recent twists and turns of the legal dispute over his travel visa. “I miss tennis honestly after everything that has happened.”
Djokovic this week doubled down on his decision to stay unvaccinated. The No. 1-ranked tennis player said he would skip the French Open, Wimbledon and other tournaments if he was required to get a coronavirus vaccine to compete.
Michigan raises Harbaugh’s pay back to over $7m per year
Michigan has once again made Jim Harbaugh one of the highest paid coaches in college football.
Harbaugh’s reworked five-year contract with the school, obtained Thursday through a records request, runs through the 2026 season and guarantees he will make more than $7 million annually.
Harbaugh’s salary starts at $7.05 million next season and goes up each subsequent year.
If the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten champions in 2022 and go back to the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh would make $2 million in performance bonuses. Harbaugh would earn another $1 million bonus if he can lead the school to its first national title since 1997.
Harbaugh’s contract also includes the university contributing $1 million per year to his retirement plan.
NHL fines Predators coach $25k for inappropriate conduct
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Nashville Predators coach John Hynes $25,000 for inappropriate conduct at the end of a 4-1 loss to Washington.
The league announced the fine Thursday.
Hynes was assessed a game misconduct at the end of Tuesday night’s loss in Nashville. It was the Predators’ third straight loss, and they also had four penalties before the game misconduct given to Hynes.
The Predators currently sit in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. They lead the NHL for the most minor (192) and major (33) penalties, and their average of 12.9 penalty minutes per game also is a league-high.
Casper Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with abdominal injury
RIO DE JANEIRO — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Thursday with an abdominal injury.
Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday’s final of the Argentina Open, which he won.
“I tried as much as I could, but unfortunatelly it wasn’t possible,” Ruud said. “It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here.”
Ruud was replaced by Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, who lost his second-round match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2 after the second set was halted for a rain delay.
Cerundolo will next face Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-5, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.