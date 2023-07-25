LA Galaxy’s Leagues Cup match with Club León rescheduled for Wednesday after plane problem
CARSON — The LA Galaxy’s Leagues Cup match with Club León has been pushed back one day to Wednesday night after the Mexican club had mechanical problems with its charter aircraft.
The Leagues Cup announced the decision Monday night, saying León’s preparations for the match were “significantly impacted” by the unspecified plane problem.
The Galaxy and León were scheduled to meet Tuesday night at the Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park in suburban Los Angeles. The match is the clubs’ opener in the Leagues Cup, a summer tournament featuring every team in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.
All ticketholders can attend the match on Wednesday, the Galaxy confirmed.
Dodgers back off again on throwing program for injured ace Kershaw, but say no setback
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dodgers are backing off on the throwing program for injured ace Clayton Kershaw, postponing a bullpen session while saying the left-hander hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder.
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Sunday there wasn’t a timetable for when Kershaw would throw in the bullpen or face live hitters. Over three days, the update from Roberts changed from Kershaw throwing to hitters, to instead throwing a bullpen, to doing neither.
Kershaw threw on flat ground from the outfield before Sunday’s game at Texas. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star hasn’t pitched in a game since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness.
Roberts has said Kershaw (10-4 with an MLB-best 2.55 ERA) won’t make a rehab start before returning to the active roster.
Roberts reiterated that Kershaw will throw a bullpen session before facing live hitters.
“I just don’t know when that (bullpen) is going to happen,” Roberts said. “I’m going to sit tight and wait for the green light from the training staff. No pain, no setback.”
The 35-year-old Kershaw threw six scoreless innings at Colorado in his most recent game, which came a week after seven scoreless innings against the Angels. He was 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in five starts in June.
The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the 15-day injured list July 3, a day after he was selected as an NL All-Star for the 10th time to match the most selections in franchise history. He attended the game in Seattle even though he wasn’t able to pitch.
“I think it’s smart for us to not put a hard date,” Roberts said. “I don’t think that’s fair to Clayton or the training staff, to be quite honest.”
Ohtani’s next mound start for Angels moved back a day to key Toronto series
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani’s next scheduled mound start for the Los Angeles Angels has been pushed back one day to Friday in Toronto.
Angels manager Phil Nevin announced the decision Sunday on Ohtani, who had been tentatively scheduled to take his semi-regular turn in the rotation on Thursday in Detroit.
Ohtani instead will take the mound Friday night when the Angels open a weekend series against the Blue Jays, a fellow contender for the AL’s wild-card playoff spots.
The mound start in Toronto will be the last for Ohtani before the trade deadline. The Angels must decide whether to trade Ohtani or to risk losing him for almost nothing as an unrestricted free agent in the winter.
Nevin said the Angels pushed back Ohtani to give him six days of rest between mound starts, but also to shift the rotation so Ohtani doesn’t have to make his ensuing start on a Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta. Nevin is worried that the heat and humidity in that day game against the Braves could cause a reoccurrence of the finger blister that bothered Ohtani earlier this month but has since healed.
“The humidity, the moisture in your hands, could affect that blister, and that’s the part that I worried about,” Nevin said. “I brought it up to him, and he agreed. It doesn’t change the amount of starts he’s going to have. Basically it just gives him Toronto instead of Atlanta, and then a couple more games at home. But it takes him off the two day games in a row. I’d prefer that he pitches at night, just for the rest.”
The Angels’ afternoon game in Atlanta is on Aug. 2, the day after the trade deadline. That means Nevin is clearly planning to play the rest of the season with Ohtani on his roster, even if the Angels haven’t definitively said whether they’ll keep the two-way superstar.
Even after winning five of their first eight games on a nine-game homestand that ends Sunday against Pittsburgh, the Angels must make a charge to have any hope of contending for their first playoff berth in Ohtani’s six-year career. Los Angeles began Sunday four games behind Toronto for a wild-card spot, but with three additional teams between the Angels and the Blue Jays.
The series in Toronto is important for both teams in determining their head-to-head tiebreaker in the playoff race. The Jays took two of three from the Angels in Anaheim earlier this season.
Ohtani leads the majors in homers (35), OPS (1.065), slugging percentage (.668) and triples (7) at the plate. He is 8-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 19 mound starts, and opponents are batting a major league-worst .195 against him.
Las Vegas forward Candace Parker undergoes surgery for fracture in her foot
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her left foot the team announced Monday night.
Parker has been playing on a fracture all season, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery.
“I’ll work my way towards being healthy as soon as possible,” Parker said on social media. “For my teammates, for my circle, for my family, for myself.”
The former MVP signed with the Aces in the offseason and helped the team jump out to a 21-2 mark. She has missed the last five games. Parker is averaging 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.
There’s no timetable on Parker’s return.
Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will have to shelve plans to incorporate Nyheim Hines’ versatility into their offense after the running back was struck by a jet ski and sustained a season-ending knee injury, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
Word of Hines’ injury came as the Bills begin reporting for training camp, which is set to open Wednesday in the Rochester suburbs.
Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another water scooter, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.
The NFL Network first reported Hines’ injury.
It was not immediately known exactly when and where he was hurt.
With James Cook expected to take over the starting RB job this season, the Bills were counting on utilizing the 26-year-old Hines’ speed and pass-catching abilities to play a multifaceted role in their offense and on special teams.
Buffalo is moving on after losing starter Devin Singletary to free agency this offseason and has experienced depth at the position after signing free agents Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.
Hines, who is under contract through 2024, has five seasons of NFL experience and was acquired by Buffalo in a trade that sent backup running back Zack Moss to Indianapolis in November.
Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says
HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made.
Training camp opens Wednesday.
Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury, but coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.
“We’re always going to err at this time of the year on being smart,” McDaniels said at the time. “We don’t play a football game for 3½ months, so try to rush (players) out there in May, it’s a poor decision.”
Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million free-agent contract on March 17. His deal was announced a day later than others because of concerns about the foot.
He reportedly signed a waiver rather than take a physical, which gave the Raiders flexibility in case Garoppolo — who has a history of being hurt — wasn’t ready to go.
He was injured late last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.
Dog emergency led to ticket for going 140 mph, Vikings’ first-round pick Jordan Addison says
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.
The Associated Press on Monday obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St. Paul city attorney.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.
According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.
Addison said in a statement he made a mistake and used poor judgment. “I recognize and own that,” he said. “I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”
Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.
USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika helped USA Basketball qualify for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, and they’re getting a reward for those efforts.
They are among 14 players announced Monday as members of the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, which will gather in Las Vegas next week to train alongside the U.S. World Cup team as it prepares for the tournament that starts in Manila on Aug. 25.
Also picked for the Select Team: Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Detroit teammates Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, Houston’s Jalen Green, New York’s Quentin Grimes, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and Trey Murphy, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray, Boston’s Payton Pritchard and Minnesota’s Naz Reid.
The team will be coached by Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley, assisted by Indiana’s Jim Boylen and Purdue’s Matt Painter.
“We are confident that our USA Men’s Select Team will do a great job helping prepare the men’s national team for the 2023 Men’s FIBA World Cup,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “We have a good mix of young NBA players and those who helped us qualify for the World Cup, all of whom will play a huge role in our success in Manila, as we continue to develop the national team pipeline for years to come.”
Galloway played in five of the six World Cup qualifying windows over the past two years for the United States. Jenkins and Mika each played in two of those windows, in which the Americans would put together essentially a new team every time composed mostly of G League players.
Jenkins and Reid were both members of the USA Men’s Select Team in 2021 that trained with the team that USA Basketball sent to the Tokyo Olympics.
NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the sale won’t become official for at least another week.
The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner.
Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league’s Board of Governors.
Jordan’s decision to sell leaves the NBA without a Black majority owner.
Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder with the Hornets since 2019, while Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015. He has been forced to sell his investment in that team.
The sale price is reportedly around $3 billion, according to ESPN.
As an owner Jordan never came close to matching his success as a player, where he won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls while becoming one of the game’s greatest players ever.
Charlotte went 423-600 under Jordan, the 26th-best record over that span.
The Hornets never won a playoff series in that time and haven’t been to the postseason in the past seven seasons.
The owner members of the Hornets new ownership group include artist J. Cole, Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, Chris Shumway and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September
CLEVELAND — Guardians ace Shane Bieber will be sidelined until at least mid-September with elbow inflammation, a significant blow to Cleveland’s postseason hopes.
Bieber hasn’t pitched since July 9. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday in a procedural move.
Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating in Cleveland, but won’t be back until the season’s final month.
“Shane is actually self-reporting that he’s doing great, which we love hearing,” Francona said. “But when you do the math, it’s going to be another six days until he throws, then three weeks after that until he gets back on the mound. That’s six weeks right there.”
The 28-year-old right-hander was the lone Guardians pitcher to make all of his scheduled starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 19 games.
Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University
CHICAGO — The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a volleyball player who on Monday became the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against for reporting mistreatment and a new lawsuit by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates.
“This shows that it isn’t just men,” said Parker Stinar, one of her attorneys. “It isn’t just football players.”
The private school in Evanston, Illinois, is facing multiple lawsuits, including the one on behalf of Yates, which alleges hazing by teammates that includes sexual abuse. The 52-page complaint also says coaches made racially charged comments to players of color.
“This is the first in a series of lawsuits,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, adding he plans on filing more than 30 over the coming weeks involving athletes from “a variety of athletic programs and even mascots.”
He said it’s “too early to tell” if the cases will be combined into a class-action lawsuit. “We’re still trying to look at different legal aspects,” he said.
The scandal at the Big Ten school centers on a problem that seems to extend far beyond sports, even if it is sports that often gets the headlines. While major college sports have become multimillion-dollar programs, ritualistic hazing appears to remain a problematic tradition within them.
Speaking at a Monday news conference, Crump said Yates’ case is the first with a named plaintiff and includes comments from other named players.
Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe
SYDNEY — After missing out on Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Kylian Mbappe on Monday, an offer which could see the France striker join Cristiano Ronaldo in the oil-rich kingdom.
Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.
The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.
PSG cut Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract.
A new deal now looks highly unlikely with relations between the 24-year-old Mbappe and PSG becoming increasingly tense.
Saudi Arabia has sought in recent years to buy its way into international sports. Besides Ronaldo, whose contract reportedly earns him up to $200 million a year, Saudi-funded LIV Golf has shaken up professional golf.
The moves are part of efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to leverage the kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for Saudi Arabia’s youth. However, critics have dismissed the efforts as “sportswashing,” attempting to leverage professional sports to clean up the kingdom’s image as it remains one of the world’s top executioners and waging a yearslong war in Yemen.
Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson is set to play for China in FIBA World Cup
BEIJING — Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month.
Anderson and the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday announced Anderson’s addition to the roster. Anderson’s maternal great grandfather was Chinese, making Anderson eligible to play for China as a naturalized citizen.
“Hello, fans in China, this is Li Kai’er. I’m so happy to announce I will be representing China in the World Cup. Really proud and honored to wear the Team China jersey,” Anderson said, using his Chinese name, in a video posted on his Weibo account.
China had 18 players in its training camp last month, but coach Aleksandar Djordjevic said at the time that he could add players.
Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in his first season with the Timberwolves. He was a first-round NBA draft pick in 2014 after playing two seasons at UCLA.
Raiders sign 2-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed two-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters on Monday in an effort to address one of their most pressing needs.
The 30-year-old Peters will be among the veterans who reports to the club on Tuesday. Las Vegas’ training camp opens Wednesday.
“WELCOME TO THE GANG,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted.
The Raiders are hoping to get the version of Peters who has 32 career interceptions, six returned for touchdowns. He had only one interception last season with the Baltimore Ravens after missing 2021 with a torn ACL.
Peters joins a Raiders team that had six interceptions last season, tied with the New York Giants for the fewest in the league.
This signing is the latest in a series of moves Las Vegas has made to in an effort to improve its secondary.
Peters was drafted in the first round by Kansas City in 2015 and has played for the Chiefs, Rams and Ravens.
NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games
DENVER — The NFL indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season.
Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022 who played in eight games as a rookie, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or betting on other sports while in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.
“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”
NFL players and personnel are not allowed to gamble while in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain any social, business or personal relationships with sports gamblers.
They are permitted to place non-sports wagers at legally operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks on their personal time, including during the season.
The rules have been in place for years, but the league has cracked down on violators as sports gambling becomes legal in more states.
Former Indianapolis cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, linebacker Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely last month for betting on NFL games last year. The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following their suspensions.
Girl Power: Olivia Pichardo of Brown becomes first woman to homer in summer college league
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. — Now that’s some serious girl power at the plate.
Olivia Pichardo of Brown University became the first woman to hit a home run in the history of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League when she connected Saturday for the Sag Harbor Whalers in the second game of a doubleheader against the first-place Westhampton Aviators.
A left-handed hitter, Pichardo pulled a two-run shot over the right-field fence that sent her Sag Harbor teammates jumping and shouting in excitement as they spilled from the dugout.
The 19-year-old Pichardo recently finished her freshman season at Brown, where on March 17 she became the first woman to appear in a Division I baseball game when she pinch hit and grounded out in a 10-1 loss to Bryant.
That was the only game Pichardo appeared in for the Bears last season, but the 5-foot-7, 160-pound utility player is getting regular at-bats as an outfielder for Sag Harbor this summer. A right-handed pitcher, she’s also struck out six batters over three innings in three outings out of the bullpen — and she even pitched in the league’s All-Star Game this month.
Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports; that doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris
DUESSELDORF, Germany — A year before the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year-and-a-half since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials governing many of the sports on the 2024 program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes.
Increasingly, various governing bodies are allowing them back into Olympic qualifying competitions as neutral competitors without national flags or anthems. Most sports initially barred Russians from competing soon after last year’s full-scale invasion.
The International Olympic Committee strongly backs those moves even as the body itself says it hasn’t decided if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus can compete at the Paris Games. However, the IOC has delayed action on the one sport whose qualification it runs in-house, boxing.
Most of the sports which have allowed Russians to return also followed IOC advice on its preferred name — “individual neutral athletes” — and to keep barring those who are under contract with the military or who have supported the war publicly. The IOC also recommends blocking Russia from team sports like soccer or basketball.
Ukraine is opposed to any Russians competing. Since last year, Ukrainian athletes and national teams have been boycotting competitions which allow Russians back in, a policy enforced in April by a government decree. Activists from Ukraine have been trawling Russian athletes’ social media for pro-war posts that could disqualify them from competing.
Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree on a 3-year extension worth up to $59 million
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp.
Nwosu’s deal includes $32 million guaranteed and was confirmed to The Associated Press by his agents from Rosenhaus Sports Representation on Monday night. Seattle’s players report for camp on Tuesday with the first on-field work slated for Wednesday.
Nwosu thrived in 2022, his first season with the Seahawks. He started all 17 games and set career highs in sacks with 9 1/2 and tackles with 66. Nwosu had 12 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered two.
Nwosu had three two-sack games, and the Seahawks were 7-0 when he recorded at least a half-sack.
The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a two-year deal worth $19 million with the Seahawks before last season in the hope he could become an anchor for their redesigned defensive front.
Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson avoids structural damage to knee, AP source says
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson does not have structural damage to his right knee after going down Monday with a noncontact injury, a person familiar with his test results told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced an update on Gardner-Johson’s injury, which occurred on the second day of training camp. Gardner-Johnson, a key addition this year, was carted off the field after grabbing his right knee during a noncontact drill.
The injury potentially was a major setback for a team that invested a lot to improve the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season.
Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.
He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years in New Orleans. Gardner-Johnson has reunited with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them with the Saints.
Soccer analyst, former Premier League goalie Shaka Hislop seeks medical opinion a day after collapse
Soccer analyst and former Premier League goaltender Shaka Hislop said Monday he is seeking “the best medical opinion” he can get, one day after collapsing on the set of ESPN’s pregame show ahead of an exhibition between Real Madrid and AC Milan at the Rose Bowl.
The 54-year-old Hislop became unsteady while talking with colleague Dan Thomas and fell to the ground, prompting Thomas to call for medical help. At halftime of the match, Thomas told viewers that Hislop was talking and conscious.
Neither Hislop nor ESPN has given a cause for the collapse.
On Monday, Hislop shared a video message, tweeted by ESPN FC, saying he was grateful for an outpouring of concern and support.
“Well, that was awkward,” Hislop said. “What a 24 hours this has been.”
He said life sometime gives a person a reason to pause, and he went on to thank family, friends, ESPN colleagues and others.
Basketball blue bloods North Carolina and Kansas schedule regular-season games for 2024 and ‘25
Men’s college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025, the schools announced Monday.
The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas, and the second Nov. 14, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
The teams will square off for the first time since Kansas beat the Tar Heels 72-69 in the 2022 NCAA title game in New Orleans.
Kansas has won four straight in the series, all in the NCAA Tournament under coach Bill Self. The teams have split 12 games since they first met in the 1957 national championship game.
Kansas’ 2,385 all-time wins are the most in college basketball history. North Carolina ranks third with 2,347 wins. The teams have combined for 10 national titles.
Carolina Hurricanes sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a 1-year deal
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year deal, bringing him back to the team for the second time in three seasons.
The deal announced Monday will pay $1.675 million to the 27-year-old DeAngelo, who spent the 2021-22 season with Carolina as an offensive threat on the blue line. DeAngelo had 10 goals and 41 assists in 64 games with the Hurricanes, then had one goal and nine assists in 14 playoff games that season.
Carolina traded him to Philadelphia last summer for a fourth-round pick, and DeAngelo had 11 goals with 31 assists in 70 games last season. The Flyers had signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal after acquiring him, but they placed him on unconditional waivers earlier this month.
Duke’s quick turnaround brings Mike Elko a contract extension through the 2029 season
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke has extended coach Mike Elko’s contract through 2029 after he led the Blue Devils to nine wins and was named Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year in his first season.
Athletic director Nina King also announced Monday that the salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff would be increased. No details were released.
“Over the last 18 months, Coach Elko has cultivated and executed a plan to push Duke Football forward with tremendous attention to detail, energy and a persistent commitment to excellence,” King said in a statement. “Coach Elko’s vision acutely aligns with the principles of the university, and I could not be more excited to have him guide Duke Football well into the future.” Duke finished a 9-4 season with a 30-13 win over Central Florida in the Military Bowl. The Blue Devils were 3-9 in 2021 under David Cutcliffe.
Duke improved from 0-8 to 5-3 in ACC play to match the best one-year improvement by a team that went winless in conference games the previous season.
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has signed a two-year contract extension less than a month after being named GM of the year following the team’s run to the Western Conference Final.
The deal announced Monday would keep Nill with the Stars through the 2025-26 season. The 65-year-old has said he hopes to work out a succession plan with owner Tom Gaglardi.
Nill just finished his 10th season in Dallas, which ended with a six-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights after the Stars fell behind the eventual Stanley Cup champions 3-0 in the West final.
The Stars reached the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in Canada, losing to Tampa Bay in six games. They’ve reached the postseason six times under Nill.
Is Jordan Love the future? Packers CEO says it may take ‘at least half a season’ to find out
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy says it will probably take “at least half a season” for the team to know what it has in new starting quarterback Jordan Love.
Murphy noted the parallels to 2008, when Aaron Rodgers took over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback after backing up Hall of Famer Brett Favre for three seasons. Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets cleared the way for Love, who has made one career start since the Packers selected him out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.
The Packers went 6-10 in 2008 but won their most recent Super Bowl title two years later.
“Comparing it a little bit to Aaron’s first year as a starter, yeah, I’d say at least half a season to know,” Murphy said Monday after the NFL’s lone publicly owned team held its annual shareholders meeting. “And I think even though we ended up with a losing record that year, we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special.”
The Packers open training camp Wednesday with a much less experienced team than they’ve had in recent seasons. Wide receiver Allen Lazard and safety Adrian Amos are with Rodgers in New York. Kicker Mason Crosby, the leading scorer in team history, isn’t expected back after the Packers drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round.
The only Packers in their 30s are punter Pat O’Donnell (32), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (31), outside linebacker Preston Smith (30) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (30).
“We’re a much different team than we were last year,” Murphy said. “We’ll be younger, but I’m optimistic. I obviously have a lot of confidence in Matt. I think our defense probably will have to carry us a little bit in the early season. I think offensively, you’re going to see probably a little bit more of Matt’s true offense. Obviously when you have a great quarterback like Aaron and somebody who’s been in the league as long as he has, we gave him the flexibility to change plays and get in and out of things that really helped. But I would anticipate a strong running game and play-action off of that.”
The Packers are particularly young on offense.
Seeded American Bernarda Pera moves into 2nd round of Hamburg European Open
HAMBURG, Germany — Third-seeded American Bernarda Pera moved into the second round of the Hamburg European Open after beating Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sönmez 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 on Monday.
There were wins, too, for fellow seeded players Julia Grabher, Yulia Putintseva and Camila Osorio at the clay-court tournament.
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue defeated Laura Pigossi of Brazil 7-5, 6-4 on her WTA debut.
In the men’s competition, another 19-year-old, French player Luca Van Assche, defeated Alexandre Muller 7-6 (3), 6-4 on his Hamburg debut.
Laslo Djere defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (2), 6-3 for a second-round meeting with Guido Pella, who overcame Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
