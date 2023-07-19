Clayton Kershaw throws a bullpen session as he works toward return from sore shoulder
BALTIMORE — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session Tuesday, the latest step toward his return from left shoulder inflammation.
Kershaw has not pitched since throwing six shutout innings June 27 at Colorado and is unlikely to return until next month.
“He was very pleased. He was right around 30 pitches, a little above that,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He used his entire pitch mix and gave it a good effort and came out of it well. I think for us right now, just to see how he responds tomorrow to decide what’s the next step. But certainly a big step in the right direction.”
The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 10-4 with a majors-best 2.55 ERA in 16 starts. He originally hoped to return right after the All-Star break, but that was delayed after he had an MRI.
Roberts said Kershaw hasn’t felt pain “in a handful of days,” but Tuesday’s session will not accelerate the ace’s anticipated return.
“I still think it’s still going to take a little bit of time,” Roberts said. “I think I tentatively mentioned early August. I think that still stands.”
MLB takes over broadcast of Diamondbacks games from Diamond Sports
Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.
MLB will take over production of the broadcasts beginning with Tuesday’s game at Atlanta. The Diamondbacks are the second team where MLB has had to step in to deliver the games.
MLB took over the broadcasts of San Diego Padres games May 31 after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. The league set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for a bankruptcy filing by Diamond Sports, which took place in March.
Diamond Sports, which owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner, determined its contract with the Diamondbacks was not profitable. It had a large rights payment due on July 1, but both sides tried to negotiate an amended agreement.
Bally Sports Arizona paid the Diamondbacks on a per-game basis for any games played after July 1.
Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The company said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion.
Messi takes to the practice field for 1st time since signing with Inter Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net.
Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in.
The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time on Tuesday, three days after signing a 2 1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.
A helicopter hovered overhead, drones buzzed around the field and about 200 media members lined up toward the back of the complex to get a look at Messi. He, like newly signed Sergio Busquets — also a World Cup winner — went through a welcome tunnel as part of the first practice, which meant jogging past teammates as they lined up and clapped.
“With Leo coming here, it raises the bar again,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who like Messi had an incredible career overseas before coming to MLS toward the end of his playing career. “It has the eyes of the world. Not just Argentina, but the eyes of the world.”
Messi was not made available for comment to the general media, nor were any other players or coach Tata Martino.
“It’s about legacy for him,” Beckham said of Messi. “He’s at the stage of his career where he’s done everything that any soccer player can do in a sport. He’s one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player, to ever play the game. So he’s still hungry. I’ve seen him on the training pitch. I know he’s still hungry. Sergio is exactly the same. And they’re the type of players that we want to bring to our club.”
Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul. Some tickets are going for as little as $275 or so on the secondary market; some of the very best seats are exceeding $19,000. Prices have been fluctuating quite a bit and likely will continue doing so until game time.
IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
GENEVA — The key factor in weighing the IOC’s ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Games is how well athletes behave in international competitions, the Olympic body’s president Thomas Bach said Tuesday.
“It’s too soon to draw final conclusions,” Bach said, adding “we have the responsibility not to punish athletes for the acts of their government.”
The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies this year to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions including Paris qualifying events.
Bach has previously said the IOC can take its own final decision “at the appropriate time, at its full discretion” which could include barring Russians and Belarusians as their countries’ war on Ukraine continues.
On Tuesday, Bach clarified the IOC’s interest is mainly in ensuring athletes behave well in competitions, not how the war progresses.
“Right now it is more to monitor the situation on the field of play, whether the rules are respected, the conditions are respected, by everybody,” Bach told reporters in an online briefing ahead of next week’s one-year countdown to the Paris opening ceremony.
Soccer and track and field have taken the toughest positions against Russia, excluding teams and athletes within days of the invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022. Russia was removed from trying to qualify for the men’s and women’s World Cup in soccer.
1st lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern leaders stemming from a hazing scandal
A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job.
The player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleged Tuesday in the Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.
The player, who was on the football team from 2018 to 2022, had his filing submitted by the Chicago-based Salvi Law Firm.
“It wasn’t just confined to one bad actor,” attorney Parker Stinar said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The lawsuit allegations include naked players in locker rooms forcing freshmen to also strip naked and then perform various acts. It also accuses Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”
Northwestern spokesperson Jon Yates said the school’s policy is to not comment on the specifics of pending litigation.
In a letter to Northwestern’s faculty and staff, Schill wrote that an outside firm will be hired to evaluate how the school detects threats to student-athletes’ welfare and to examine the athletics culture in Evanston, Illinois, and its relationship to academics at the prestigious institution.
Two French regions join forces in bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics
PARIS — Two important regions of France are teaming up in a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.
The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions announced Tuesday they want to submit a joint bid to the International Olympic Committee. The move came after they consulted with the head of France’s Olympic committee.
Paris will host the Summer Olympics next year. France hosted the Winter Games three times — in 1924, 1968 and 1992. The town of Annecy was humiliated in the race for the 2018 Winter Games.
Paris Olympic organizing head says budget ‘under control’ a year ahead of 2024 Games
PARIS — The operating budget for the Paris Olympics is “under control,” the president of the organizing committee said Tuesday.
With one year to go before the opening ceremony, organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said partnership deals are on track, with 22 new sponsors joining since the start of the year.
“Just recently, we passed the 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) mark in secured revenue from our partners,” Estanguet said. “This is unprecedented. It’s obviously the first time that a sporting event in France has raised so much money from companies and partnerships.”
Estanguet said the money in investment does not include “a new premium partner with whom we’re in talks.”
Paris organizers are sill negotiating a partnership contract for the 2024 Games with luxury group LVMH.
The organizing committee, known as COJO, has an operating budget of about 4.4 billion euros ($4.5 billion).
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud agrees to $8 million deal for 2024
ATLANTA — Catcher Travis d’Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves agreed Tuesday to an $8 million contract for next year, a deal that includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with no buyout.
The 34-year-old d’Arnaud, who has been earning $8 million annually with the Braves since 2020, has joined Sean Murphy in a productive catcher tandem. D’Arnaud is hitting .265 in 38 games with eight homers and 23 RBIs. He set a career high with 18 homers while driving in 60 runs and hitting .268 last year, when he was a first-time All-Star.
D’Arnaud earned a Silver Slugger Award in 2020, his first year in Atlanta, when he hit .321 with nine homers.
Braves executives say it’s business as usual following spinoff from Liberty Media
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media.
Perhaps most notable is fans will be able to purchase stock in the newly created Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. and become owners of the team.
Plans for the spinoff were announced last year and made final in a vote by Liberty stockholders, led by chairman John Malone, on Monday.
Braves chairman Terry McGuirk and president Derek Schiller will continue their lead roles in the team and The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use development adjacent to Truist Park that includes business, a hotel, restaurants, a concert venue and other properties.
“So no surprises here, no changes really,” McGuirk said Tuesday. “The purpose here today is we absolutely want to tell you that it’s business as usual. There are no changes to how we operate. I am still the control person of the team.”
The mantra of business as usual also was relayed by general manager Alex Anthopoulos, who said he has been given approval to spend before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Visa re-ups sponsorship with US Soccer, equal investment in women
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — On the eve of the Women’s World Cup, U.S. Soccer has extended its partnership with Visa for the next five years.
As part of the agreement announced Tuesday, Visa again vowed that 50% of investment will go towards programs surrounding the U.S. women’s national team and women’s soccer initiatives.
The deal ensures Visa’s ongoing involvement in the SheBelieves Cup international tournament in the United States each year. The financial services company is the tournament’s presenting sponsor.
“It’s very aligned with our focus on sports but more importantly, with our focus on women and ensuring that women really do get equality,” said Mary Ann Reilly, head of North America marketing for Visa.
The sponsorship also comes as the United States is set to host the 2026 men’s World Cup with Mexico and Canada.
Top overall draft pick Paul Skenes gets record $9.2 million signing bonus from Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed Tuesday to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.
The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.
Skenes helped LSU to this year’s NCAA title after transferring from Air Force. He was selected Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series after going 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 19 starts with 209 strikeouts in 122.2. innings.
4th overall pick Langford’s $8 million signing bonus largest ever for Texas Rangers draftee
ARLINGTON, Texas — Fourth overall draft pick Wyatt Langford, the catcher-turned-college outfielder who hit 47 homers at Florida the past two seasons, signed a contract Tuesday with an $8 million bonus that is the largest ever for a player drafted by the Texas Rangers.
“We think he’s the perfect fit for what we’re building here,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. “Who he is as a person, his winning pedigree and certainly the talent as a player.”
After appearing in only four games as a pinch-hitter as a college freshman, Langford became a starting outfielder for Florida. He hit .355 while tying the school record with 26 homers as a sophomore in 2022, and this year hit .373 with 21 homers as the Gators advanced to the championship round of the College World Series.
“Obviously going through my freshman year, I really didn’t have any expectations. ... I just want to play on the college stage first,” Langford said. “Probably about halfway through my sophomore year, when I was playing really well and people started talking and stuff like that, I kind of realized I have a shot.”
Langford’s introduction at Globe Life Field came on the same day that Pittsburgh came to terms with top overall pick Paul Skenes, a pitcher from LSU, on a record $9.2 million signing bonus.
Padres cut veteran INF Odor, activate C Campusano before game at Toronto
TORONTO — Infielder Rougned Odor was cut by the struggling San Diego Padres. who activated catcher Luis Campusano from the 60-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at Toronto.
San Diego selected the contract of outfielder Taylor Kohlwey from Triple- El Paso and recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas from the Chihuahuas. Catcher Austin Nola and utilityman Brandon Dixon were optioned to Triple-A, and right-hander Reiss Knehr was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL.
Odor has been a target of fan ire in Toronto since punching then-Blue Jays slugger José Bautista in a game at Texas in May 2016, sparking a benches-clearing brawl. Toronto eliminated the Rangers from the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.
A 10-year veteran who has also played for Baltimore and the New York Yankees, Odor was batting .210 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 59 games.
Saints draftees Miller, Saldiveri deemed unfit to practice as camp approaches
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp.
Miller, a running back out of TCU, has been placed on New Orleans’ non-football injury list along with rookie receivers Shaq Davis and A.T. Perry, general manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday.
Saldiveri, an offensive lineman out of Old Dominion, has joined rookie defensive back Anthony Johnson on the Saints’ physically unable to perform list.
Under NFL rules, players who begin the regular season on a physically unable to perform list cannot play in their club’s first four games.
Galchenyuk to check into player assistance program after outburst during arrest
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month.
Galchenyuk tweeted a letter on Tuesday apologizing for repeatedly using racial slurs toward an officer in training and threated to have two officers killed following a July 9 traffic stop.
“I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt,” he wrote. “It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes. I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down.”
A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign.
Galchenyuk resisted the officers’ efforts to handcuff him and repeatedly uttered a racial slur toward the officer in training on the way to the Scottsdale jail, the report said. He also threatened to have the officers and their families killed, citing connections in Moscow.
Galchenyuk was arrested on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, police said.
Hornets’ Miles Bridges apologizes for ‘pain and embarrassment’ from domestic violence investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges apologized Tuesday for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season.
Bridges, speaking publicly for the first time since signing a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets, vowed to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community.
He pleaded no contest in November to a felony charge that stemmed from accusations that he assaulted the mother of his children in front of them. The 25-year-old was sentenced to three years of probation.
“I want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused everyone, especially my family,” Bridges said. “This year away I’ve used to prioritize going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be — someone that my family and everyone here can be proud of.”
Following a lengthy investigation, the NBA handed down a 30-game suspension earlier this offseason, but determined that he’ll only miss 10 games to start the upcoming season after giving him credit for 20 games served after sitting out 82 games last season.
Bridges thanked the Hornets organization and the NBA for giving him a second chance, adding that “a lot of people don’t get a second chance, and I want to use this second chance to prove to everyone that I’m the same kid you drafted five years ago.”
Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggles in opening round of Palermo Open
PALERMO, Italy — Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggled at times before beating Martina Trevisan on Tuesday in the opening round of the Palermo Open.
Kasatkina prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0, restricting her Italian opponent to just seven points in the deciding set.
She will next face Russian compatriot Tatian Prozorova, who beat Nigina Abduraimova 6-3, 6-4.
Third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt had a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 comeback victory over Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.
Sherif will play Sofya Lansere in the second round despite her opponent losing in the qualifiers. Lansere was promoted to the main draw after Lucrezia Stefanini pulled out shortly before her scheduled opening match against Olga Danilovic with a shoulder injury. But Danilovic also withdrew because of a medical reason after losing the first set 6-3.
Seventh-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States is also through to the second round after she beat Eva Vedder 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Fourth-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto was upset by Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 and sixth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti lost 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 loss to Erika Andreeva.
Björn Borg’s son Leo wins his first match on ATP tour
BASTAD, Sweden — More than 40 years later, there is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners.
Leo Borg, the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Björn Borg, won a main-draw match on the ATP tour for the first time on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Borg put his hands on his hips and beamed broadly after sealing the win with an ace — on the first of three match points — to record a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open.
“It’s crazy,” Borg said after the match. “I have worked so hard for this so many years and some day you get the results.
“And today I get a win and I’m so happy with how I performed and how I was strong mentally and, yeah, so happy.”
Borg had lost his previous two tour-level matches.
Amateur soccer player found dead in Argentina after attack on referee goes viral
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A player from an amateur soccer league in Buenos Aires was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head shortly after being charged with attempted homicide for a violent assault against a referee during a match last weekend.
Buenos Aires police said Tuesday that the body of 24-year-old Williams Alexander Tapón was found near a train station, a few blocks away from his residence in a suburb south of the Argentine capital.
Tapón gained an unexpected level of notoriety on Monday when a video of the brutal assault of referee Cristian Ariel Paniagua went viral on social media. The incident occurred Saturday during a soccer match between La Cortada, Tapón’s team, and El Rejunte in an amateur tournament.
The player knocked the referee down with a punch and, while he was on the ground, kicked him in the head, rendering him unconscious. The referee was taken to the hospital in the suburb of Avellaneda.
