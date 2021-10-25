Masters champion Matsuyama wins by 5 shots in Japan
CHIBA, Japan — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship.
Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods in the Zozo Championship in 2019, the last time the PGA Tour event was held at Narashino Country Club. It was played last year in California because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The Japanese star was in a playoff for the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, where he played in the final group. This time, he gave his home country reason to celebrate.
Matsuyama had a two-shot lead over Cameron Tringale at the par-5 18th when he hit 3-wood to 12 feet for eagle to clinch the victory. He finished at 15-under 265. Tringale made bogey for a 69 tied for second with Brendan Steele (66).
Asked when he thought he had won his home tournament, Matsuyama said through an interpreter: “Probably my second shot at 18, that was probably the clincher.”
“It was one of my biggest goals to win in front of the Japanese fans here in this country as well,” he added. “So happy that I’ll be able to accomplish that. Also, in 2019 Tiger won the Masters and went on to win the Zozo Championship, so I’m glad that I would be able to emulate that as well.”
Matsuyama won for the seventh time on the PGA Tour, one shy of the record for Asian-born players held by K.J. Choi of South Korea.
British Open champion Collin Morikawa closed with a 69 to finish 10 shots back. Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, whose mother grew up in Japan, had a 68 and was 15 shot behind.
Jin Young Ko wins LPGA South Korea, set to move to No. 1
BUSAN, South Korea — Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship, the 200th victory on the LPGA Tour by a South Korean player.
Ko won for the second straight time, and third in her last five starts. The LPGA Tour said she is projected to return to No. 1 in the world over Nelly Korda, who did not play.
Lim led by four strokes going into the final round and shot 68 to join Ko at 22-under 266.
Four players were tied for third, four strokes behind, including Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who shot a 64.
Jin Young Ko now has four victories this year — the second time in the last three years she has had four-win seasons on the LPGA — and moved to the top of the Race to CME Globe standings with two tournaments remaining.
Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance
LAS VEGAS — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the final Skate America of their careers on Sunday by a tiny margin.
The U.S. ice dancers maintained their lead from Saturday’s rhythm dance and won the first Grand Prix of the figure skating season with a total of 209.54 points. They edged teammates and training mates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who were second both days to take the silver with 208.23.
Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorenson got bronze (190.13), just as they had at both their Grand Prix assignments two seasons ago; the Canadians did not have any Grand Prix opportunities last season due to the pandemic.
The top four teams, including Spain’s Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz (189.69), are coached by Marie-France Dubreuil, Patrice Lauzon and Romain Haguenauer at the Ice Academy of Montreal.
Hubbell and Donohue, fourth at their Olympic debut four years ago, have vowed this will be their final season, meaning they will retire from competition after either the Beijing Olympics in February or the world championships in March.
They are the only ice dance team to medal at each of the last three world championships and are among the favorites to reach the Olympic podium.
Their win at Orleans Arena is their fourth in a row at Skate America, tying them with 2014 Olympic champions and fellow Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White for the longest ice dance win streak in the event’s history.
Verstappen wins F1 U.S. Grand prix, extends title chase lead
AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen held off Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final thrilling laps of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday to win his eighth race of the season and double his lead in the championship standings.
Verstappen, who entered the Circuit of the Americas with a six-point lead over Hamilton in the standings, now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining.
Hamilton in his Mercedes was bearing down on Verstappen over the final 18 laps and had cut the Red Bull driver’s lead to less than 1 second by the final lap. But he couldn’t make the pass at the end and settled for second.
Verstappen, the 24-year-old Dutchman chasing his first championship, now has some breathing room heading into Mexico City, a high-altitude stronghold for Red Bull.
Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA who couldn’t catch Verstappen in the end, is seeking a record eighth F1 title.
Blackhawks put 2 more players in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira joined Patrick Kane in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.
The winless Blackhawks also said assistant Marc Crawford will not coach against the Detroit Red Wings because of the protocol.
The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson had been removed from COVID-19 protocol. But there was no word on Kane.
Carpenter, Gustafsson and Kane missed practice Saturday after entering the protocol.
Asked if Kane could play against the Red Wings, coach Jeremy Colliton responded: “With all these COVID guys, there’s so much going on. We’re just going to take it one day at a time, so we’ll see what we have tonight.”
Assistant coach Tomas Mitell also remains in the protocol. Former NHL forward Chris Kunitz, who replaced Mitell behind the bench for Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Vancouver, will be in the same spot for the matchup with the Red Wings.
The recent use of the COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean any of the players or coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated.
The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start. Kane leads the team with four assists and five points.
Defenseman Ian Mitchell was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. He has one assist in one game with the Blackhawks this year.
Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping a set
ANTWERP, Belgium — Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-set victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open on Sunday.
The top-seeded Italian beat his Argentine opponent 6-2, 6-2 in their first meeting.
It was Sinner’s fifth final of the season, and his fifth career title. The 20-year-old Sinner became the youngest player to win five titles since Novak Djokovic, at age 19, at Estoril in 2007.
Sinner, who did not drop a set in the tournament, is chasing Hubert Hurkacz for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals.
Sinner fired winners from all areas of the court, returned aggressively and never allowed Schwartzman to get back into the match.
Sinner saved the two break points he faced and lost just two first-serve points.
Schwartzman, who also had not lost a set in the tournament ahead of the final, was chasing his first career trophy on an indoor hard court.
