Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday
CHICAGO — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.
The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.
Both games will be seven innings.
Cubs activate OF Joc Pederson in time to face Dodgers
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs activated Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Monday, giving the slugger a chance to face his former team.
Pederson was in the starting lineup for Chicago’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading off and playing left field. He had been sidelined by left wrist tendinitis.
Catcher Willson Contreras joined Pederson in the lineup for his first start since he left Friday night’s 8-6 loss at Cincinnati with tightness in his right thigh. But Ian Happ was out a day after he was involved in a scary collision with Nico Hoerner in short center field.
The 29-year-old Pederson was selected by Los Angeles in the 11th round of the 2010 amateur draft. He hit .230 with 130 homers and 303 RBIs while spending his first seven seasons with the Dodgers, winning the World Series last year.
Pederson became a free agent after last season and finalized a $7 million, one-year contract with Chicago in February. He hit just .137 with a homer and four RBIs in his first 16 games with his new team.
The Cubs sent right-hander Keegan Thompson to their alternate site to make room on the roster. Thompson, who pitched a scoreless inning in his big league debut Sunday at Cincinnati, is expected to join Triple-A Iowa when its season begins.
The decision to send Thompson down keeps Hoerner on the roster after he was promoted when Pederson went on the IL last month. Hoerner is off to a strong start, hitting .389 with seven RBIs in his first 11 games.
Amazing Amy to play for junior college national championship
PHOENIX — Amy Bockerstette is set to become the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship.
The 22-year-old golfer will play with her Paradise Valley Community College teammates at the NJCAA national championships May 10-13 at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Bockerstette is the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletic scholarship and she became a viral sensation when she played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale with PGA Tour player Gary Woodland before the 2019 Phoenix Open. She hit into the bunker on the par-3 stadium hole and got up and down for par, telling everyone “I got this” before sinking an eight-foot putt.
Bockerstette and her family created the I Got This Foundation in 2019 to provide golf instruction and playing opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The foundation has partnered with Special Skills Sports Camps to hold the Special Skills Golf Invitational June 1 at Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Powell, Ohio. The event will teach athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities the basics of golf, from driving to chipping and putting.
Hall of Fame accepts Alomar’s resignation from board
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Baseball’s Hall of Fame has accepted Roberto Alomar’s resignation from the board of directors, chairman Jane Forbes Clark announced Monday.
Alomar, who was elected to the board in 2019, submitted a letter of resignation on Saturday in the wake of an allegation of sexual misconduct.
The Hall of Fame second baseman was fired last week as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into the allegation. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014.
The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter. MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.
Clark said after Manfred’s announcement that Alomar’s plaque would remain on display in the Hall because “his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time.” Alomar was inducted in 2011.
Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The club said it was severing ties with Alomar, including removing him from its Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.
The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum also said it would not revoke his status as an inductee, but it did ban him from future Hall events and said it would no longer be associated with him or his foundation.
Amazon to take over “Thursday Night Football” package in ‘22
Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated.
Amazon and the league announced Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league’s new media rights deals kick in.
This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.
“This expedited deal is an immediate differentiator for us as a service, as it gives Prime members exclusive access to the most popular sport in the United States,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said in a statement.
Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season games on Thursday night along with one preseason game. Games will be available on stations in the markets of the participating teams, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.
White Sox’s Robert could miss rest of year with hip flexor
CHICAGO — White Sox center fielder Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the season because of a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.
General manager Rick Hahn said tests Monday confirmed the injury. There will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days before they determine whether Robert needs surgery.
Either way, Hahn said Robert won’t resume baseball activities for three to four months. It’s not clear if he will play again this year.
“It hasn’t been ruled out,” Hahn said. “It just all depends on the healing timeframe here. And unfortunately, none of us are smart enough to know exactly how his body will respond to whatever’s next. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
The White Sox were already without slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss most of the season after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in spring training.
Robert was injured in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. He fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning and was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg.
Second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting and a Gold Glove winner last season, Robert is batting .316 with one homer and 11 RBIs.
The White Sox are second in the AL Central behind Kansas City at 15-12. Chicago ended a string of seven losing seasons last year and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Oregon governor’s office denies NWSL request for more fans
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office has turned down an appeal by the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League to allow more than 100 fans at the Challenge Cup tournament final Saturday between the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC.
The governor on Friday moved 15 counties to “extreme risk” status, including the Portland metro area. As a result, outdoor sporting events in those areas can no longer have more than 100 spectators. The Thorns and Major League Soccer’s Timbers had previously been able to host about 3,800 fans at Providence Park, which translates to 15% of the stadium’s capacity.
In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird had asked Brown to grant an exemption and extend the 15% allowance to the final.
“The NWSL and our clubs have been health and safety leaders in the world of sport during the current pandemic. Our medical protocols are sound, and all appropriate precautions are taken every time our players take the pitch for training and competition,” Baird wrote. “We’re confident the Thorns can safely accommodate fans and are hopeful you’ll consider our request.”
The request was denied Monday in a letter to Baird from Leah Horner, Brown’s regional solutions director.
“Governor Brown understands how much Oregonians enjoy attending live sporting events, but, for right now, that doesn’t outweigh the very real risk of resulting hospitalizations, and possibly even deaths with our current levels of COVID-19 spread,” Horner wrote. “Oregonians have made smart choices and incredible sacrifices throughout this crisis. We are holding the line for a few more weeks, as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
The “extreme risk” designation also impacts the rivalry match next Sunday between the Timbers and the Seattle Sounders.
Marlins rookie pitcher Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension
MIAMI — Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball’s drug program.
The suspension involving the performance-enhancing drug dehydrochlormethyltestosterone was effective immediately, MLB said.
The 25-year-old Campbell, a Rule 5 acquisition in December from Tampa Bay, said he never knowingly ingested the PED, or had even heard of it.
“Due to the fact that I do not know the origin of how this substance has entered into my system, I currently have no viable defense,” Campbell said in a statement. “I have unfortunately become one of the many athletes, across multiple sports, who are presenting themselves to the world and asking for members of the anti-doping world to help us find answers as to why this metabolite is continuing to show up in athletes’ bodies, and ultimately costing them significant detours in their careers.”
Campbell apologized for bringing “negative light” to those who believe in him. He made his big league debut this season and was 0-2 with an 8.74 ERA in five games and 11 1/3 innings. He made one start for Miami, last Saturday in Washington, and gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Campbell is making the major league minimum of $570,500 this season and will lose about half that amount.
Marlins general manager Kim Ng said the organization was disappointed by the news of Campbell’s suspension.
“The Marlins support MLB’s continued efforts to maintain a level playing field for our athletes,” Ng said in a statement.
Athlete dies while swimming in Utah Ironman competition
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A person has died while competing in the first part of the Ironman 70.3 North American Championship St. George over the weekend, officials said.
The Ironman Group confirmed the death on Saturday around 6:20 p.m., an hour after the race ended, saying an athlete was showing signs of distress during the 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) swimming portion of the race at Sand Hallow State Park in Hallow.
The group said swim safety personnel provided immediate medical attention.
“We are incredibly saddened to confirm the death of a race participant,” the group said on Facebook.
The person’s identity has not yet been released and further details were not immediately available.
“The well-being of our competitors is paramount, and we thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support,” the group said.
The triathlon course started with the swim. The water was expected to be between 60 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit (15 and 18 Celsius) on average, according to the course description.
The race then proceeded into a 56-mile (90-kilometer) bike race through Washington County into the climb through Snow Canyon State Park followed by a 13.1-mile (21-kilometer) run.
