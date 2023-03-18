Chargers re-sign TE Donald Parham, P JK Scott
COSTA MESA — Tight end Donald Parham Jr. and punter JK Scott agreed to terms Friday to re-sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Parham has 40 catches in three seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in only six games last season due to a hamstring injury and had 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Parham’s best season was in 2021, when he had 20 catches for 190 yards and three TDs.
Scott led punters in average hang time last season and was part of a punt coverage unit that allowed a league-low 3.1 yards per punt return.
Los Angeles has re-signed five of its free agents so far. Their only new addition has been linebacker Eric Kendricks.
Schenk getting results in 10th straight week, leads Valspar
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Adam Schenk is playing for the 10th consecutive week on the PGA Tour and finally seeing some good results, making enough putts Friday for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Valspar Championship.
Schenk had four birdies, all but one of them from inside 10 feet, and finished with a bogey from the bunker short of the 18th on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook.
That didn’t bother him too much because of the 20-foot putt he made for par on the par-3 eighth, the 10-footer for par he made on the 10th and the long up-and-down for par on the par-5 11th.
“I feel like a lot of times you ... maybe shoot 2 under and you’re like, ‘It could have been 6 or 7.’ But it really couldn’t have been a ton better with the amount of putts I made,” he said.
He was at 7-under 135, one shot ahead of Kramer Hickok, who had a 68.
Jordan Spieth is a big part of the weekend, wasting a great round of driving with some suspect short irons. He still posted a 70 and was only two shots behind.
Also part of the weekend is Nick Gabrelcik, who grew up about 10 miles away and is a regular at the Valspar Championship — working the range, carrying signs, caddying in the pro-am. Now the University of North Florida junior is in the field on a sponsor exemption.
Gabrelcik, who lost in the semifinals at Oakmont in the 2021 U.S. Amateur, opened with a 75 and responded with a 67 to easily make the cut. He was at even-par 142.
Rybakina routs Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 to reach Indian Wells final
INDIAN WELLS — Elena Rybakina fired seven aces in routing top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final.
Rybakina will play second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3, in Sunday’s final in the Southern California desert.
“It’s going to be huge,” said Sabalenka, who won the doubles title in 2019. “This tournament feels like a Grand Slam. I really want to hold this trophy as a singles champion.”
Rybakina needed just 76 minutes to finish off Swiatek, the defending champion. She won 82% of her first serve points. Rybakina also beat the Polish star at the Australian Open in January on her way to finishing runner-up.
Swiatek had won 10 straight matches in the desert until being stopped Friday.
Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, improved to 17-1 this year.
Sabalenka took control against Sakkari, seeded seventh, from the start. She attacked the Greek’s second serve, winning 20 of 26 points off it. Sakkari, runner-up in last year’s final, fell to 3-5 in her career against Sabalenka.
Sakkari reached the semifinals by rallying from a set down three times and going 4-0 in deciding sets.
But Sabalenka was too dominant. She won the final three games, including two services, to take the first set, 6-2.
Sabalenka led 2-0 in the second before Sakkari tied it 2-all. From there, Sabalenka won four of the final five games to close out the match in 1½ hours.
“Just super happy right now,” Sabalenka said on court. “Maria’s such a great player and I knew it was going to be tough.”
‘Zurdo’ Ramirez misses weight, fight vs Rosado canceled
LONG BEACH — Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez badly missed weight for his scheduled fight with Gabriel Rosado on Friday, and their light heavyweight bout has been canceled.
Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) was scheduled to return from the first defeat of his professional career as the headliner Saturday night at the Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Instead, Ramirez missed weight so badly that he didn’t even attempt to get on the scale at the official weigh-in to see if he could make the 175-pound limit.
“No excuses,” Ramirez wrote in a post on his Instagram account. “I had never missed weight in my 45 pro fights. This is the first and last time. I have always prided myself on being a professional, but today was not my finest moment.”
Ramirez lost to Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi last November in a bout for the WBA light heavyweight title. He reigned as the WBO’s super middleweight champion from 2016 to early 2019, when he relinquished the belt to move up to 175 pounds.
The 31-year-old Ramirez, a Mexican fighter who trains in Los Angeles, was a heavy favorite against Rosado, a tough veteran from Philadelphia moving up to light heavyweight for the first time. Ramirez and Rosado are friends and former sparring partners.
The Golden Boy fight card in Long Beach will proceed with former super featherweight world champion Joseph Diaz Jr. taking on Mercito Gesta at super lightweight in the main event.
Brown’s Pichardo pinch hits; 1st woman to play DI baseball
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brown freshman Olivia Pichardo became the first woman to appear in a Division I baseball game when she pinch hit in a 10-1 loss to Bryant on Friday.
The left-handed batting utility player from Queens, New York, went to plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and grounded out to first on the first pitch.
Pichardo was an outfielder and pitcher on the USA Baseball Women’s National Team that won three of five against Team Canada in its only games last summer. She walked on at Brown in the fall, and coach Grant Achilles told her she earned a roster spot in November.
Pichardo played club ball in the New York area and last year completed an internship in the New York Mets’ amateur scouting department. She played basketball and volleyball at the Garden School before attending Brown.
About a half-dozen women are known to have played baseball at junior colleges or lower-division four-year schools.
NBA fines Grizzlies’ Brooks $35K for shoving camera person
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami.
Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.
Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis’ 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.
Brooks was suspended for Memphis’ 135-129 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers on March 5 after picking up his 16th technical of the season in a loss at Denver two days earlier.
The Grizzlies wrap up a three-game road swing Friday night at the San Antonio Spurs.
Jockey Jaime Rodriguez rides 7 winners on Laurel card
LAUREL, Md. — Jaime Rodriguez rode a record-tying seven winners at Laurel on Friday.
The 32-year-old jockey tied two others for the most wins on a single card at the Maryland racetrack. Horacio Karamanos had seven straight wins on Dec. 15, 1969, and Horacio Karamanos tied it on Oct. 26, 2002.
“Seven wins in one day?” Rodriguez said. “It’s impressive.”
Rodriguez won the first five races on the card. He then won the seventh and capped his day with a win in the eighth.
Rodriguez, from Puerto Rico, had a career year in 2022, with career bests in wins (243) and purse earnings ($7.5 million). He ranked seventh among North American riders in wins.
Beckie out of World Cup and NWSL season with knee injury
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie tore a ligament in her right knee and will miss the National Women’s Soccer League season and the World Cup this summer with Canada.
Beckie tore her ACL in a preseason game between the Thorns and the U.S. under-23 women’s national team Wednesday.
She said “heartbroken is an understatement” in a post Friday on social media.
“Having worked so hard during the off-season for what was set to be one of the biggest seasons of my career, defending the title for Portland Thorns and of course playing in the World Cup for Canada, being out for an extended period of time is a difficult pill to swallow,” she wrote.
Beckie, 28, has played for the Canadian national team since 2014. She made her 101st appearance for Canada in a match against Japan last month in the team’s final match of the SheBelieves Cup tournament in Texas.
Overall she has 36 goals for Canada, currently ranked sixth in the world.
Beckie signed with the Thorns last season after a four-season stint with Manchester City in the Women’s Super League.
The Thorns said Beckie will have surgery in the coming weeks.
Seahawks reach deals with Julian Love, Devin Bush
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks continued the overhaul of their defense on Friday by signing versatile safety Julian Love to a two-year contract.
Love’s agreement is worth up to $12 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, and came after Seattle announced the signing of former first-round linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced terms of Love’s signing.
Love’s addition continues Seattle’s spending at the safety position having already heavily invested in Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and the likelihood of a deal in the future for Ryan Neal. He may also be protection in case Adams isn’t fully recovered by the start of the season after he suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in Week 1 of last season.
Love, who turns 25 on Sunday, started 16 games last season for the New York Giants and recorded career highs in tackles and interceptions. Love played a variety of defensive back positions for the Giants before settling in at safety last season and thriving in the role.
Bush’s signing could end up filling a significant void for Seattle. The 24-year-old was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a standout rookie season where he had a career-high 109 tackles and was third in defensive rookie of the year voting. But Bush suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season and has struggled to rediscover the form from his rookie season.
Last season, Bush appeared in 17 games and started 14. He had 81 tackles and played 62% of the defensive snaps for the Steelers.
He’ll immediately be in consideration for a starting role with Seattle. The Seahawks will start next season without starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks after he suffered a torn ACL late last season. Fellow starter Cody Barton signed with Washington at the start of free agency this week.
Even with the signing of Bush, additional options at linebacker are probably needed for Seattle.
“It definitely is a need,” Seattle general manager John Schneider said during his radio show on KIRO-AM on Thursday. “I’d be lying to you if (I said) it wasn’t.”
Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal
LISBON, Portugal — New Portugal coach Roberto Martínez included Cristiano Ronaldo in his first squad on Friday since taking over from Fernando Santos following the World Cup.
The 38-year-old Ronaldo was left out of Santos’ starting lineup for Portugal’s knockout-phase games at the tournament in Qatar, including the quarterfinal loss to Morocco.
Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi team Al-Nassr, can add to his international record 118 goals when Portugal plays European Championship qualifiers against Liechtenstein on March 23 and at Luxembourg three days later.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is completely committed to the national team,” Martínez said. “I don’t look at age or other aspects. He has the chance to help the team and pass on his experience to other players.”
Martínez made very few changes to the squad he inherited from Santos. Pepe, aged 40, was back again in defense, while Ronaldo was joined by João Félix, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva as playmakers.
Martínez joined Portugal after the Spaniard ended his six-year stint with Belgium following the team’s disappointing group-stage elimination at the World Cup.
Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifying group also includes Iceland, Slovakia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Browns sign free agent TE Akins, reunites with QB Watson
The Browns have signed free agent tight end Jordan Akins, who will reunite in Cleveland with quarterback Deshaun Watson after the two were teammates for three seasons in Houston.
Akins visited the Browns on Friday and apparently liked what he saw and heard as the team was able to work out a deal. Terms were not immediately available.
The Browns had been looking for depth at tight end to back up David Njoku. They also have Harrison Bryant on their roster.
Akins is the first offensive free agent signed by the Browns, who have been focused on revamping their defense this offseason.
The 30-year-old Akins spent five seasons with the Texans, who drafted him in the third round in 2018. Akins started 26 games in Houston and had 151 catches for 1,755 yards and eight touchdowns.
Akins matched a career-high with 37 receptions for 495 yards and five TDs last season.
Vikings agree to deal with ex-Packers defensive end Lowry
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract with former Green Bay defensive end Dean Lowry on Friday, bringing in a replacement for the departed Dalvin Tomlinson.
Lowry was a free agent who played the last seven years with the Packers. He started 80 of 111 games with 27 tackles for loss and 15½ sacks and played multiple seasons there with current Vikings assistants Mike Smith and Mike Pettine on staff.
Lowry is the latest in a long line of players to go directly from Green Bay to rival Minnesota, following outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Chandon Sullivan last year. Sullivan became a free agent. Smith remains under contract.
Tomlinson was a free agent who signed with Cleveland.
The Vikings also re-signed backup offensive lineman Austin Schlottman for depth behind center Garrett Bradbury and the guard spots.
Ravens re-sign RB Justice Hill, S Geno Stone
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens re-signed running back Justice Hill and safety Geno Stone.
The team announced the moves Friday.
Hill ran for 262 yards in 15 games last season and also had 12 receptions. He missed the entire 2021 season because of an Achilles tendon injury.
Stone started seven games for the Ravens last season and eight over the past two years. He’s entering his fourth NFL season.
IndyCar clears Jack Harvey to race again at Texas
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar on Friday cleared driver Jack Harvey to return to competition following a frightening crash in the season-opening race.
Harvey was briefly evaluated at a Florida hospital following a multi-car crash in the March 5 race on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. Kyle Kirkwood launched airborne over the top of Harvey’s car in the crash.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan said Harvey will race April 2 on the oval at Texas Motor Speedway. The British driver missed the Texas race last year with a concussion diagnosed ahead of the race from a crash earlier in the weekend.
His latest injury was not disclosed by the IndyCar medical team, which did not clear Harvey last week to test at Sebring International Raceway.
Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues
JACKSON, Miss. — A judge should ignore a request from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre to be removed from a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case, the state Department of Human Services said this week.
Millions of federal welfare dollars were intended to help low-income Mississippi residents — some of the poorest people in the country — but were instead squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people, including projects backed by Favre, prosecutors say.
No criminal charges have been brought against the NFL Hall of Famer, although other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.
Favre’s attorneys argue the Department of Human Services is suing Favre, “a Mississippi and national celebrity,” to deflect from the department’s own role in allowing fraud, and have have filed two sets of papers urging a Mississippi judge to dismiss Favre from the suit.
Kaytie Pickett, an attorney for the department, responded that Favre’s attorneys failed to provide solid legal arguments to get their client out of the lawsuit.
“Favre’s submission is not a motion to dismiss; it is a long press release,” Pickett wrote in court papers filed Monday. “The court should disregard Favre’s diatribe.”
The Department of Human Services last year sued Favre and more than three dozen other people or businesses.
The suit says money was misspent on things like $5 million to help build a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played the sport, and $1.7 million toward development of a concussion treatment drug by a company in which Favre was an investor.
Those who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges include John Davis, a former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services; and Nancy New, the director of a nonprofit organization who had ties to Favre and the volleyball and concussion drug projects.
Favre has repaid $1.1 million he received for speaking fees from New’s organization, which spent Temporary Assistance to Needy Families money with approval from the Department of Human Services under Davis. Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre, who lives in Mississippi, never showed up to give those speeches.
Favre said in October that he did nothing wrong and had been “ unjustly smeared “ in news coverage of the welfare misspending.
Favre first sought to be dismissed from the state’s civil lawsuit in November. The state revised its demand against him in December. His attorneys filed papers in February, again asking a judge to dismiss Favre from the case.
His latest attempt to get out of the lawsuit came a day after he filed three defamation lawsuits against the auditor White and two former NFL players, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, who have sharply criticized Favre in their roles as national sportscasters. White, McAfee and Sharpe had not filed court papers to respond by Friday, records show.
Cowboys re-up with QB Cooper Rush as Prescott’s backup
FRISCO, Texa — The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing quarterback Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott’s backup on a two-year contract.
Rush signed the deal worth up to $6 million Friday after leading Dallas to a 4-1 record when Prescott was out with a broken thumb last season.
The Cowboys went on to their second consecutive playoff berth with a 12-5 record, beating Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before a divisional loss to San Francisco.
Defense did most of the work after Prescott was injured in the season opener, but Rush was efficient and avoided turnovers in winning the first four games without the Dallas star.
During Prescott’s five-game absence, Rush threw for 956 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions, all three picks coming in a 26-17 loss to Philadelphia that ended a four-game winning streak.
Rush also won his only other start in 2021, 20-16 at Minnesota when Prescott was out with a calf strain. Rush has been Prescott’s backup in five of the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s seven seasons.
Undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2017, Rush started his career with the Cowboys before Dallas signed Andy Dalton as Prescott’s backup in 2020.
Rush returned later that season when COVID-19 and injuries affected the roster and won the backup job again before the 2021 season.
The Cowboys also re-signed special teams ace C.J. Goodwin to a one-year deal. In addition to putting the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, Dallas has brought back four of its own free agents while trading for cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Sabres sign Northeastern goalie Levi to 3-year contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres signed goalie Devon Levi to a three-year entry level contract Friday, less than a week after the 21-year-old’s junior season ended at Northeastern.
Levi won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goalie last season, and is once again a finalist this year following a season in which he led the nation with a .923 save percentage. He also led Hockey East goalies with 14 wins, six shutouts, a 1.81 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.
Drafted by Florida in 2020, Buffalo acquired him in a trade that sent forward Sam Reinhart to the Panthers in July 2021.
Levi is considered the Sabres’ goalie of the future at a position that’s been mostly unsettled since Ryan Miller’s era ended with his trade to St. Louis during the 2013-14 season.
The Sabres have a three-goalie rotation, which includes Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who are both signed through the end of next season. Levi’s path opened up when Buffalo traded Erik Portillo to Los Angeles earlier this month and after Michigan’s goalie expressed no interest to sign with the team.
Northeastern failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, its season ending in a 2-1 overtime loss to Providence in the Hockey East quarterfinals.
After missing his freshman season due to injury, Levi finished with a 38-22-6 record, and leaves Northeastern holding career school marks with a 1.9 goals-against average and 16 shutouts.
Levi is from suburban Montreal and represented Canada at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games in the absence of NHL players. He dressed as a backup for one game, but did not play.
In 2021, he was named the world junior championship tournament’s top goaltender in helping Canada win a silver medal.
Brentz gets $1.9M deal with Royals, recovering from surgery
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Left-hander Jake Brentz and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $1.9 million, two-year contract that keeps him with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
The 28-year-old will get salaries of $850,000 this year and $1.05 million next year as part of the agreement that was announced Thursday. He can earn an additional $300,000 each year in performance bonuses for games finished: $50,000 each for 25 and each additional five through 50.
Brentz also can earn $100,000 in roster bonuses in 2024 only: $50,000 each for 90 and 120 days on the active major league roster.
He was 5-2 with a 3.66 ERA and two saves in a team-high 72 relief appearances as a rookie in 2021, striking out 76 in 64 innings. Brentz made eight appearances in April, going 0-3 with a 23.63 ERA, but went on the injured list April 30 with a strained flexor tendon in his left elbow.
Brentz made a pair of minor-league injury rehabilitation appearances at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and 22, and the Royals announced July 21 that he had undergone reconstructive elbow surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.
Kansas City designated him for assignment on Nov. 15, and three days later Brentz elected for free agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.