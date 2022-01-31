Lydia Ko holds off Danielle Kang to win at Boca Rio on LPGA
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Lydia Ko pulled ahead with a birdie on the 15th hole and matched scores with Danielle Kang the rest of the way, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory on a chilly Sunday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.
Ko won for the second straight season after enduring a three-year slump and picked up the 17th victory of her LPGA Tour career.
Kang, who closed with a 68, was trying to win back-to-back for the second time in three years. She won the season-opening Tournament of Champions a week ago in Orlando.
U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, now playing under the Japanese flag, birdied the last two holes for a 67 and finished two shots behind.
Ko finished at 14-under 274.
Nelly Korda closed with a 70 and tied for 20th, a result that is expected to drop her from No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. Jin Young Ko, who skipped both Florida events to stay home in South Korea, would return to No. 1.
The LPGA Tour now takes a one-week break before wrapping up its Florida swing at the LPGA Drive On Championship.
US stumbles to 2-0 loss at first-place Canada in qualifying
HAMILTON, Ontario — Canada beat the United States for just the second time in 37 years, a 2-0 victory Sunday on goals by Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe to take another big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Larin scored for unbeaten Canada seven minutes in, taking advantage of a short goal kick by Matt Turner for his 12th goal of the qualifying cycle. Sam Adekugbe dribbled through the American defense and beat Turner from long range in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time for his first international goal.
The U.S stumbled on the road for the fourth time in five qualifiers but remains on track to return to the World Cup if it wins its remaining two home games, the first a chilly encounter with El Salvador on Wednesday night in what could be sub-zero temperatures at St. Paul, Minnesota.
Canada beat the U.S. in qualifying for the first time since 1980 and leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points. The U.S. is second with 18 points, followed by Mexico (17), Panama (14), Costa Rica (12), Jamaica (seven), El Salvador (six) and Honduas (three).
The top three nations qualify for this year’s tournament in Qatar, and fourth place advances to a playoff against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.
Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame
FRISCO, Texas — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.
Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction.
Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearances for the national team from 2004-17. He played for New England (2004-06), Fulham (2017-12), Tottenham (2012-13) and Seattle (2013-18), and his 82d-minute chip against Juventus put Fulham into the 2010 Europa League quarterfinals.
Solo made 202 international appearances from 2000-16 and was part of U.S. championship teams at the 2011 Women’s World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. She was voted top goalkeeper at the 2011 and 2015 Women’s World Cups.
Solo was suspended for six months by the USSF in 2016 and her contract terminated after she called Sweden “a bunch of cowards” following that nation’s quarterfinal win over the Americans. Solo filed a grievance that was settled. Solo also was suspended for 30 days in 2015.
Boxx was a midfielder who scored 27 goals in 195 international appearances from 2003-15. She is among three women who played in all three seasons of the Women’s United Soccer Association and Women’s Professional Soccer and the first three seasons of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Hamilton, elected from the veteran ballot, was part of the U.S. championship team at the 1991 Women’s World Cup and made 71 international appearances from 1987-95.
Etcheverry, also chosen from the veteran ballot, was a three-time Major League Soccer champion with D.C. United from 1996-2003 and was voted league MVP in 1998. He scored 13 goals in 71 appearances for Bolivia from 1989-2003.
Baharmast, elected from the builder ballot, was as MLS referee and officiated games between Spain and Nigeria, and Brazil-Norway at the 1998 World Cup.
Tunisia fires coach Kebaier after African Cup exit
TUNIS, Tunisia — The Tunisian Football Federation fired national team coach Mondher Kebaier on Sunday following a quarterfinal exit at the African Cup of Nations.
He was replaced by his assistant, Jalel Kadri, the federation said.
Kadri will oversee the team in a World Cup qualifying playoff against Mali in March.
Tunisia beat Nigeria in the last 16 at the African Cup in Cameroon to raise hopes of a strong challenge this year. However, it lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Ultimately it was a poor African Cup for the 2004 champion after losing group games to Mali and tournament debutant Gambia and only qualifying for the knockout stage as one of the best third-place teams.
The 50-year-old Kadri has an opportunity to avenge the defeat to Mali when the teams meet again in the two-leg World Cup playoff.
Chicago Bears hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator on Sunday, raiding the staff of rival Green Bay to find the assistant they feel is best suited to install a successful scheme for Justin Fields.
Getsy spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Since Getsy moved into his previous role at the start of the 2020 season, Rodgers has 24 games with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
Getsy’s hire likely will be the most scrutinized selection for Matt Eberflus’ first staff in Chicago. Eberflus was hired Thursday for his first head coaching job in the NFL after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.
New Bears general manager Ryan Poles announced Saturday night that Ian Cunningham had been hired as his assistant general manager. Cunningham was the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Poles and Eberflus are hoping Getsy can help Fields continue to develop in his second year in the NFL.
In his rookie season, Fields showed the arm, speed and poise that convinced Chicago to trade up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. But the former Ohio State star also has plenty of room to grow.
Fields took over as the starter after Andy Dalton was injured in Week 2. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven) to go with an unimpressive 73.2 passer rating. Fields also missed time because of rib and ankle injuries. And the Bears were 2-8 in the games he started.
Chicago ranked 24th in yards per game and 27th in scoring last season.
Getsy, who turns 38 on Feb. 16, played quarterback at the University of Akron and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. He has seven seasons of NFL coaching experience — all with Green Bay.
Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics
MILAN — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title.
The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical rehab as she battles to be fit in time for the downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 15.
“Things are progressing the way we hoped,” Goggia said. “All I can do is continue to work in this way and at the end of next week we’ll assess the situation again.”
The 29-year-old Goggia sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and has a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg, along with some tendon damage.
Goggia will likely miss the Olympic giant slalom on Feb. 7 and the super-G on Feb. 11. She’ll need to enter at least one downhill training session on Feb. 12, 13 or 14 to compete in the downhill — but preferably all three on a new course that she’s never been on before.
She also had to be replaced by snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony on Feb. 4.
