Georgia star Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal wreck
ATLANTA — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, that alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck.
Carter had been due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL’s scouting combine, and he is expected to address the arrest warrant when he returns to Athens, according to Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
“It is my understanding that Mr. Carter is making arrangements to turn himself in,” Barnett said in an e-mail to the AP.
Carter, one of six players who was not present Wednesday for scheduled media interviews at the combine, issued a statement on his Twitter account saying he expects to be “fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”
“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens, Georgia, police department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing,” Carter said. “Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023. It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”
The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony, killing LeCroy and Willock.
MLB sets up local media group, could broadcast 17 teams
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball added three executives to its new local media department as it prepares for a possible takeover of broadcasts for 17 teams amid the financial deterioration of the Bally and AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks.
Doug Johnson was hired as senior vice president and executive producer of local media, Greg Pennell as senior vice president of local media and Kendall Burgess as vice president of local media technical operations, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.
“These new hires are an important step in our preparation to address the changing landscape of MLB game distribution in light of the increasing challenges and pressure facing regional sports networks,” MLB chief revenue officer Noah Garden said in a statement.
Diamond Sports Group, the subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group that operates networks under the name Bally Sports, has the rights to 14 major league teams and skipped about $140 million in interest payments due Feb. 15. Diamond said as of Sept. 30 it had debt of $8.674 billion. The company has nearly $1 billion in rights payments, mostly to baseball teams, due in the first quarter this year, and a bankruptcy filing is possible.
Diamond owns rights to the broadcasts for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.
Judge: NFL coach can press discrimination claims in court
NEW YORK — NFL Coach Brian Flores can pursue some of his discrimination claims against the league and its teams in court rather than through arbitration, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The written decision by Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan was issued months after lawyers for the league tried to get the lawsuit moved to arbitration, citing contracts that coaches had signed.
Flores sued the league and three teams a year ago, saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches. His lawyer said after the decision that the Flores did not yet have a comment on the ruling.
He brought the lawsuit after he was fired by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. The judge noted that Flores was announced as the new defense coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month.
The judge ruled that the claims brought by Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, two other coaches who joined the lawsuit, must go through arbitration.
The lawsuit said Wilks was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 when he was hired as a “bridge coach” but was given no meaningful chance to succeed, while Horton was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he was given a sham interview for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.
In her opinion, Caproni said the case had shined “an unflattering spotlight on the employment practices of National Football League” teams.
“Although the clear majority of professional football players are Black, only a tiny percentage of coaches are Black,” she wrote.
In deciding what claims in the lawsuit must go to arbitration rather than being litigated in court, the judge cited specifics about individual contracts and whether they were properly signed.
Djokovic advances, Rublev saves 5 match points in Dubai win
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic eased into the quarterfinals at the Dubai Championships by beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday.
Djokovic extended his winning streak to 19 matches in tidy fashion a day after being pushed to a third-set tiebreaker by 130th-ranked Tomas Machac.
“Yesterday, I really had to work hard to get a win. Tonight... I was sharp,” Djokovic said.
The 35-year-old Serb broke the 39th-ranked Griekspoor four times to remain unbeaten this season. It was Djokovic’s second match since winning his 10th Australian Open title.
The five-time Dubai champion had taken a few weeks off after overcoming a hamstring problem in Australia to win his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.
Djokovic called his 26-year-old Dutch opponent “one of the most improved players” on the tour.
“The new generations are coming, but I’m not afraid,” a smiling Djokovic said in his on-court interview.
Djokovic will next face Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Pavel Kotov 7-5, 6-1.
Also Wednesday, defending champion Andrey Rublev produced a 1-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3) comeback win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Kentucky women beat Florida in game marred by scuffle
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Robyn Benton scored 20 points, Adebola Adeyeye had 11 points and 17 rebounds and No. 14 Kentucky beat 11th-seeded Florida 72-57 on Wednesday in an SEC Tournament game marred by a scuffle.
Kentucky (11-18) snapped a seven-game losing streak to advance to play No. 6 Alabama on Thursday.
The game had a 22-minute delay for an official review following an altercation between Florida forward Tatyana Wyche and Kentucky forward Ajae Petty with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter. Wyche threw the ball in the direction of Petty and then chased after her down the court. No punches appeared to be thrown, but several players left the bench area leading to eight ejections — four from each team.
“Well, obviously that’s not how we want to represent ourselves as Florida women’s basketball and in the competitive spirit,” Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley said. “So first and foremost, I apologize for that because that is not representative of the SEC, University of Florida, or how we compete.”
When the game finally reached halftime, the score was 22-21. The short-handed teams adjusted at the break, combining for 41 points in the third quarter with Kentucky leading 43-41.
Kentucky, the defending SEC Tournament champions, pulled away during an 10-0 run in the fourth quarter for a 66-52 lead. Florida struggled from the floor in the fourth quarter, missing seven straight shots early and six consecutive shots in the closing four minutes.
Nadal vs. Alcaraz exhibition match in Las Vegas canceled
LAS VEGAS — An exhibition tennis match that originally was supposed to pit Rafael Nadal against Carlos Alcaraz and was scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas has been canceled and ticket purchases can be refunded.
Organizers announced Wednesday that the event is being scrapped because Alcaraz hurt his right hamstring. He pulled out of this week’s tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, because of the injury.
As it is, Nadal already had been dropped from the exhibition and replaced because of a hip flexor problem that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January. Nadal announced Tuesday that he would be missing the upcoming Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.
Nadal, who is 36, owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the U.S. Open last September.
The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in the ATP rankings last season.
Toney unhappy at FA over process behind his gambling hearing
LONDON — Brentford striker Ivan Toney expressed his concern Wednesday about the process behind his impending disciplinary hearing on gambling charges in the wake of what he described as “press speculation” that he is facing a six-month ban.
Toney has been charged with a total of 262 breaches of the Football Association’s gambling laws, dating back to 2017.
Sections of the British media reported Tuesday that Toney had admitted to the majority of the breaches and was facing a lengthy spell out of the game.
The striker took to social media to criticize the governing body over what he perceives to be potential lapses of confidentiality as he prepares to argue his case.
“I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about The FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by The FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made,” Toney wrote on his Instagram stories.
“It is especially disturbing for me to read that The FA is saying I shall be banned from football for 6 months before there has even been a hearing, and it does make me worried about the process.”
Toney said his lawyers will be writing to the FA “to request that they conduct a leak inquiry.”
“This is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers — the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad,” he wrote.
The FA hasn’t made an official comment on the case.
Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler suffers season-ending knee injury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee p oint guard Zakai Zeigle r will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The 12th-ranked Volunteers announced Wednesday that Zeigler tore his left ACL in Tuesday night’s win over Arkansas. Zeigler is leading the Southeastern Conference in assists, averaging 5.4 per game.
He’s also tied for second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.7 points, while leading the team and ranking in the SEC’s top 5 in steals. Zeigler is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Zeigler is one of just seven Tennessee players who have averaged 10-plus points and at least five assists per game in a season. He had five double-doubles with points and assists this season to tie the program’s career record set by Rodney Woods from 1972-75.
Iowa State dismisses Grill for failing to meet expectations
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, who started all but three games and was the Cyclones’ third-leading scorer, has been dismissed from the team, coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday.
“We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” Otzelberger said in a statement.
The fourth-year player from Maize, Kansas, averaged 9.5 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists. He started 22 straight games before coming off the bench in a Feb. 15 game against TCU. Otzelberger said at the time Grill needed to rest his sore back.
Grill didn’t appear in road games at Kansas State and Texas and came off the bench in the last two games against Oklahoma and West Virginia.
Grill played at Iowa State as a freshman and transferred to UNLV the following season when Otzelberger was head coach there. Grill moved back to Ames last year when Otzelberger got the head coaching job with the Cyclones.
He averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 116 career games at UNLV and Iowa State.
Ex-Packer Guion gets 1 year for domestic violence assault
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion has been sentenced to one year in jail after pleading no contest in a domestic violence assault at his home last fall.
Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh also ordered Guion on Tuesday to serve three years’ probation and complete a domestic violence intervention program, WLUK-TV reported.
Guion, 35, had pleaded no contest to aggravated battery.
Police said officers called to Guion’s Green Bay home Sept. 26 found a woman “intoxicated and incoherent due to her injuries sustained from Letroy physically assaulting her.”
Guion told officers he and the woman had been drinking and admitted she might be hurt and said he “lost it a little bit.”
The woman, who was treated for an injury to her eye, told officers she had lived with Guion for five years and that they have two children.
Guion said Tuesday that he and the woman have since married. He apologized to her, the Green Bay Packers and the Green Bay community.
“I am deeply embarrassed and ashamed about this. I’m ashamed because ... how could I let this happen? How could I do this to the woman I love?” he said. “In conclusion, I am a loving father who made a very big mistake, and I know in life there are consequences.”
Guion played 112 regular-season games in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings from 2008 to 2013 and Green Bay Packers from 2014 to 2016. He had 8½ career sacks.
The Vikings selected him out of Florida State University in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.
