Lundeström agrees to 2-year, $3.6 million deal with Ducks
ANAHEIM — Center Isac Lundeström has agreed to a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks.
Lundeström and the Ducks avoided arbitration with the deal announced Monday. Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek has re-signed all of the club’s restricted free agents.
The 22-year-old Lundeström had 16 goals and 19 assists last year in his first full NHL season, ranking fourth on the roster in goals. The Swede also excelled as a penalty killer, tying Corey Perry’s franchise record with four short-handed goals.
The Ducks’ first-round pick in 2018 has 22 goals and 22 assists in 151 career games. After the retirement of longtime captain Ryan Getzlaf, Lundeström is likely to be Anaheim’s third-line center next season behind Trevor Zegras and new free-agent signee Ryan Strome.
Senators give Manfred until Friday to respond on minors
WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. senators has given baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a three-day extension until Friday to respond to questions about the sport’s antitrust exemption and minor leaguers.
The senators had made the request to Manfred on July 18, and MLB asked for the additional time.
Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican who is the ranking minority member, are among four senators who asked Manfred a series of questions that could be a prelude to proposed legislation further limiting an exemption created by a 1922 Supreme Court decision.
“I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred said before last week’s All-Star Game.
JGR accepts penalties given to Hamlin, Busch, apologizes
NASCAR warned its teams it was serious about stamping out a culture of cheating that stretched back to its roots and let illegitimate race winners often walk away unscathed with nothing worse than a fine or a few docked points for the team.
But the drivers always kept the trophy and added the number in the win column.
No more and not again. NASCAR carried out its stiffest punishment against a race winner in more than 60 years when it stripped Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin of his Pocono Raceway victory and teammate Kyle Busch of his runner-up finish.
JGR didn’t bother to fight the penalties, declining Monday to take the matter to an appeals panel.
Message received.
“What you’ve seen here is a reaction to kind of a new way of doing business,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition.
The JGR Toyotas flunked postrace inspection Sunday night when NASCAR found issues in both cars that affected the aerodynamics. Miller said Monday on Sirius XM the exact issue was “extra layers of vinyl” found under the wrap of the car — more commonly known as the paint scheme — that essentially modified that area of the lower nose on each car.
Joe Gibbs Racing apologized in a statement and said changes were underway to make sure it did not happen again.
“This change in our build process was not properly vetted within our organization and we recognize it is against NASCAR’s rules,” said Wally Brown, director of competition for Joe Gibbs Racing.
NFL enters media streaming marketplace with ‘NFL+’
The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform.
The league announced that “NFL+” launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May, while Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for “Sports Illustrated” last week that it would be starting this season.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.
“We think this is a major step forward. It will evolve, build and get better as more and more content becomes available on this platform. The work that we’ve done either with other offerings or research has helped us sort of frame this in a way that we think would be very attractive and engage our fans.”
The launch of “NFL+” comes as 15 games on Thursday night will be carried exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday games currently will expire at the end of this season. Amazon, Apple and Google have emerged as the frontrunners to take over the rights that DirecTV has held since 1994.
“NFL+” will allow fans to view out-of-market preseason games on all devices; local and national regular-season and postseason games on mobile devices; team and national radio feeds, NFL Network shows on-demand along with the NFL Films archive. It could also include content produced by teams. It will be able to be accessed through the NFL app and website.
Raiders offensive lineman Good retires at age 31
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been placed on the reserve retired list, leaving a potential hole in the weakest part of the team’s offense.
The Raiders made the surprise announcement Monday that Good had decided to retire. Good was expected to compete for a starting spot at guard on Las Vegas’ line as he worked his was back from reconstructive knee surgery.
Good was cleared to practice at the start of training camp last week but didn’t participate on Sunday and now is calling it quits at age 31.
Good began his seven-year career with Indianapolis in 2015 and was claimed off waivers by the Raiders late in the 2018 season. He played 63 career games and was a versatile backup for much of his career, playing both guard and tackle, before starting 14 games in 2020 for Las Vegas.
Good was set to be the starter at right guard last season but he tore his ACL in the season opener and missed the rest of the year.
The retirement could create an opening for third-round pick Dylan Parham or Lester Cotton to start for Las Vegas. Parham had been working as a backup on the interior of the line early in camp with Cotton getting most of the time with the first team. Cotton has played five offensive snaps in three seasons in the NFL.
The Raiders have done little this offseason to upgrade a line that struggled last season and has only one established starter in left tackle Kolton Miller. Center Andre James had an up-and-down season in his first year as a starter, while left guard John Simpson, swing tackle Brandon Parker and 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood struggled.
Leatherwood began his rookie season at right tackle before moving inside to guard after four rough games. Leatherwood has been working at tackle mostly this offseason but could be an option at guard if he loses the starting job to Parker.
The Raiders re-signed free agent G Jordan Meredith after waiving him just before the start of training camp.
Solo pleads guilty to DWI, gets 30-day sentence, fine
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside.
Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer in connection with the March 31 incident. Her attorney, Chris Clifton, said those two charges were voluntarily dismissed, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
A news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said a judge gave Solo, 40, of Roaring Gap in Alleghany County, a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility. The judge also ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of the lab tests. She also has to get a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment.
Roaring Gap is approximately 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Winston-Salem.
In a statement released after her guilty plea, Solo said that although she took pride in motherhood and how she and her husband handled her children during the pandemic, “it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake.”
“Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become,” she said. “The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful.”
Rangers sign LHP Keuchel to minor league contract
SEATTLE — The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel on a minor league contract on Monday.
Keuchel, 34, had stints earlier this season with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona before getting released by both teams. The left-hander and two-time All-Star selection was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts with Chicago prior to being designated for assignment. Keuchel was 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA in four starts with the Diamondbacks, his last coming on July 12.
Keuchel was given his outright release by Arizona last week. The Rangers said Keuchel is expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock later this week.
Over his 11-year career in the majors, Keuchel is 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA. He was the 2015 Cy Young winner after posting a 20-8 record with Houston.
Packers sign former Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt, who could provide a boost to a special teams unit that struggled throughout last season.
Leavitt is the second former Las Vegas defensive back and special teams performer to join the Packers since ex-Raiders interim head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over as Green Bay’s special teams coordinator. Cornerback Keisean Nixon signed with the Packers in March.
The Packers ranked last in the NFL in special teams last season according to efficiency metrics from Football Outsiders. The Packers allowed a touchdown on a blocked punt return and also had a field-goal attempt blocked in their 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Leavitt played 42 games with the Raiders, who signed the undrafted free agent from Utah State in 2018. He made his first career start on defense last season and also had 12 tackles on special teams.
Hawks request waivers on 2021 second-round draft pick Cooper
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper, a 2021 second-round draft pick from Auburn, on Monday.
The move came after Cooper averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 assists in five games on Atlanta’s Summer League team.
After signing a two-way contract, Cooper averaged only three minutes in 13 games with Atlanta as a rookie last season. He averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 assists in 34 G League games with the College Park Skyhawks.
Cooper’s possible path to a roster spot in Atlanta became more difficult this offseason. The Hawks have fortified their point guard depth behind Trae Young with trades for Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom set for Triple-A rehab start Wednesday
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make what could be his final minor league rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 7, 2021. The 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow and has been sidelined since late in spring training by a stress reaction in his right scapula.
DeGrom has made three injury rehabilitation appearances in the minors. He threw 24 pitches over 1 2/3 innings on July 3 and 36 over three innings on July 8, both for Class A St. Lucie, then 42 over four innings for Triple-A Syracuse on July 14.
He threw a 60-pitch simulated game over the All-Star break in Florida, then threw a side session Sunday in New York prior to the Mets’ game against San Diego. He’ll start for Syracuse on six days of rest since the sim game, which was delayed two days after deGrom experienced minor shoulder soreness.
Max Scherzer is slated to start for New York on Wednesday against the crosstown Yankees. Either he or deGrom could be available to pitch on regular rest when the Mets open a series at Washington on Monday, Aug. 1.
South Carolina, new coach Paris sign 5-star F Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. — First-year South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has signed five-star recruit and one-time North Carolina commitment, Gregory “GG” Jackson.
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Jackson was considered one of the top prospects for the 2023 recruiting class. But the school said he has reclassified to 2022 and will be eligible to play for the Gamecocks this season.
Jackson is from Columbia and played at Ridge View High. He has said he had a strong connection with former Gamecocks coach Frank Martin, who was dismissed from the program after 10 seasons this past March.
Soon after South Carolina hired Paris, the former Chattanooga coach, to take over, Jackson announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.
But Jackson decommitted from North Carolina this month before deciding on the Gamecocks.
Paris said in a statement that Jackson has a high basketball IQ.
“GG is a very high character individual and has an incredibly magnetic personality,” Paris said. “He will fit in perfectly with this group of young men.”
Jackson averaged 22.1 points, 10.9 points and 2.3 blocks a game his junior season last winter as Ridge View won a state championship.
Chicago mayor presents 3 options for improving Soldier Field
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday presented three options for renovating Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, but the team said it’s not interested.
Lightfoot proposed fully enclosing the stadium by rebuilding both end zones with columns that can support a dome; rebuilding both end zones with columns to make the stadium dome-ready; or modifying Soldier Field to be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer.
“Any of these proposed renovations will allow Soldier Field to retain its role as an economic engine for Chicago for years to come,” Lightfoot said in a news release.
The mayor’s office estimated the costs of the three options would range from $900 million to $2.2 billion. It did not say how it would pay for any of the options.
The proposed renovations would expand seating from 61,500 seats (now the lowest capacity in the NFL) up to 70,000; increase the number of suites from 133 to 140; and quadruple concession area square footage from 50,000 square feet (4,645 square meters) to 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters), the mayor’s office said.
The Bears had no new comment on Lightfoot’s proposals but the team reiterated the same statement it issued July 7 when a panel appointed by Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field.
“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract,” that statement said.
The team signed a purchase agreement last year for a 326-acre (131.93-hectare) site in suburban Arlington Heights, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) miles northwest of Soldier Field, that could be the site of a future stadium. President Ted Phillips has said that deal likely won’t close until early 2023, at which point the team will decide whether it’s “financially feasible to try to develop it further.”
Green Bay police review video in which officer grabs Dillon
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police say their internal affairs department is conducting a review after a video on social media showed an officer grabbing Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a Saturday night soccer match at Lambeau Field.
Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during the exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.
After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer backed off and allowed Dillon to jump into the stands. When the video started to gain attention on social media, Dillon tweeted out his account of what happened.
“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon,” Green Bay police chief Chris Davis said Monday in a statement. “The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”
Davis’ statement didn’t identify the officer shown on the video.
Dillon said on social media that a couple of security officials had helped him come down to the field during a rain delay in Saturday’s soccer match so that he could do a Lambeau leap to excite the crowd.
“I’m assuming (the officer) missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon said.
In a later tweet, Dillon described the incident as “just miscommunication between parties.”
“The @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said. “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people, it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”
When he was asked about the incident Monday after the Packers’ annual shareholders meeting, team president/CEO Mark Murphy called it “obviously a very unfortunate situation that occurred.”
