Hemric snatches Xfinity Series title as Gibbs wins a title
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career one of the biggest NASCAR upsets — a championship-winning overtime stunner against the reigning champ.
Hemric beat Austin Cindric in a door-to-door sprint across the finish line Friday night at Phoenix Raceway to give Joe Gibbs Racing its first championship of the weekend.
JGR races Sunday for the Cup title with both Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota, which won the Truck Series championship Friday night, could sweep all three of NASCAR’s national series with another upset.
Hemric, winless in 119 starts in the Xfinity Series and racing for the final time for Gibbs before moving to Kaulig Racing next season, was the fourth seed in the playoffs and the overlooked driver in the championship four. Noah Gragson is a showman, and Cindric and AJ Allemendinger were the two superior teams.
And it was going to be Cindric’s night as he led six times for a race-high 119 laps. The reigning champion was trying to close out his Xfinity career with a second consecutive title before his promotion next season to replace Brad Keselowski at Team Penske.
But a slew of late cautions stalled Cindric and granted Hemric two career-defining chances. Hemric was just about to catch Cindric when a caution froze the field and sent the race into overtime. In the two-lap sprint to the finish, the two raced side-by-side with everything on the line and Hemric won the race to the finish by less than a half-second.
“I blacked out, just knew I had to be the first one to the line,” Hemric said about the final two laps. “We were not going to be denied.”
Cindric finished second, but Team Penske won the owners championship. The driver’s title is awarded to the first of the championship four to cross the finish line.
Larson tops teammate Elliott for NASCAR championship pole
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Larson went out 37th in the qualifying order and knocked Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott off the top spot to win the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race.
Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet failed inspection twice, but he easily recovered and went 137.847 mph Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott was second in the No. 9 Chevy.
Joe Gibbs Racing championship drivers Denny Hamlin was sixth and Martin Truex Jr. 12th.
It’s a Hendrick Motorsports vs. JGR battle in the desert Sunday with the championship at stake.
Larson, Hamlin and Truex all had team members ejected for twice failing inspection.
The starting spot might not matter much at Phoenix. Elliott’s car failed pre-race inspection before last season’s championship race and the penalty cost him the pole when he was sent to the rear. But he raced his way through traffic in the first stage and then took control of the championship.
Larson, with a series-high nine wins, will take the top spot. The four championship drivers get first crack at pit stall assignments.
“It definitely doesn’t hurt for sure,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s a championship--winning moment.”
Elliott is the reigning champion, NASCAR’s most popular driver and defending race winner, while 2017 champion Truex won at Phoenix this spring. They join three-time Daytona 500 winner and four-time championship loser Hamlin in chasing Larson.
Elliott said he didn’t think his speed was good enough to even take second, much less hold on for the pole.
“The longer you go out there, it isn’t a bad thing,” he said.
Larson actually has 10 wins, the non-points $1 million All-Star race isn’t counted in his total, and his 2,474 laps led this season broke Jeff Gordon’s 20-year record.
Blackhawks fire coach Jeremy Colliton after rough start
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.
Colliton, who turns 37 in January, was in the first year of a two-year contract extension.
Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank also were let go. Derek King was promoted from the AHL’s Rockford to replace Colliton on an interim basis.
Chicago lost 5-1 at Winnipeg on Friday night, dropping 1-9-2 after beginning the season with playoff aspirations.
Colliton’s dismissal is the latest chapter in a rough stretch for what was once regarded as one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.
The Blackhawks published a report on Oct. 26 that showed senior leaders with the organization largely ignored allegations that assistant coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted former first-round pick Kyle Beach during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup title in 2010. Aldrich told investigators the encounter was consensual.
Stan Bowman, Chicago’s general manager and president of hockey operations, and team executive Al MacIsaac resigned in the wake of the report, and the NHL fined the team $2 million. Joel Quenneville, the Blackhawks’ coach at the time of the alleged assault, stepped down as coach of the Florida Panthers.
Autopsy: Football player died from heart problem, not heat
MACON, Ga. — An autopsy finds that a 15-year-old high school football player who died in July after collapsing at practice in Georgia was the victim of an “abnormal heart rhythm” and not heat-related illness.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tell The Telegraph of Macon that the autopsy by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner found Joshua Ivory Jr. died July 26 of cardiac dysrhythmia, which triggered “sudden cardiac arrest.”
Jones said Ivory suffered from an “abnormal heart rhythm that sent him into cardiac arrest.”
The 15-year-old collapsed on the first day of fall football practice at Macon’s Southwest High School. Coaches called an ambulance after recognizing that Ivory was in distress, said Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester. Ivory died in a hospital emergency room.
Georgia rules call for a five-day period for players to get used to heat and physical exertion while practicing in shorts and helmets. Bibb County Superintendent Curtis Jones said the school took extra precautions beyond those required. The district reviewed its rules after Ivory’s death. Macon reached a high of 97 degrees (36 degrees Celsius) before the practice started.
Southwest High head coach Joe Dupree was placed on administrative leave in August while school officials investigated, but was reinstated less than a week later.
Djokovic reaches Paris final to end record 7th year as No. 1
PARIS — Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semifinals on Saturday.
Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.
“I’m very proud to finish the season as No. 1,” Djokovic said. “It’s a dream, honestly, because Sampras was such an idol for me when I was young. He motivated me to pick up the racket and try this sport.”
Djokovic also finished the year top in 2011-12, 2014-15, 2018 and 2020.
“It’s a huge achievement, obviously,” Djokovic said. “To make the historic seventh time ... (I am) overwhelmed with all the beautiful, positive emotions.”
Djokovic eclipsed Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 310 weeks at No. 1 on March 8 and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks.
Another win on Sunday will give Djokovic a record 37th Masters title to move one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.
The top-ranked Serb has also reached a record-extending seventh final here, where he faces Russian Daniil Medvedev after losing to him in straight sets in the U.S. Open final two months ago. Djokovic had not played since.
Browns place All-Pro tackle Conklin on injured reserve
CLEVELAND — Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday with a dislocated elbow.
Conklin got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just returned after missing two games with a knee injury.
Blake Hance will start for Conklin on Sunday as the Browns (4-4), who have had a distracting week with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s impending release, visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3).
Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of three games, but it’s possible Conklin could be out longer. Earlier this week, coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Conklin to return at some point this season.
Conklin has had a major role in Cleveland’s success in the run game. He signed a three-year, $42 million free agent contract before last season after four years with Tennessee.
Freeman voted Babe Ruth Award as postseason MVP by NY BBWAA
NEW YORK — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman has won the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in a vote by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Freeman hit .304 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 16 postseason games, helping the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995.
Voting was held Friday and announced Saturday.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year after leading his team with a .287 average, 39 homers and 98 RBIs.
Former Yankees shortstop and current Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter was voted the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award to celebrate his induction to the Hall of Fame.
Individuals from the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League will receive the Willie, Mickey & the Duke Award.
Mike Baxter, whose seventh-inning catch of Yadier Molina’s drive as he sprinted and slammed into the left-field wall preserved the first no-hitter in Mets’ history by Johan Santana against St. Louis on June 1, 2012, was voted the Casey Stengel You Could Look It Up Award.
Miami’s Kim Ng, the first woman to become a major league general manager, won the Arthur & Milton Richman You Gotta Have Heart Award.
Chicago Cubs scout Billy Blitzer, who lives in New York, was voted the William J. Slocum/Jack Lang Award for Long & Meritorious Service.
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was voted the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde Award for Community Service, and Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka was selected to receive the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy Award
The Arthur & Milton Richman You Gotta Have Heart Award winner will be announced later.
Blazers hire firm to look at workplace environment concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired an outside firm to investigate workplace environment concerns.
Reports of the investigation surfaced Friday night. Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations and general manager for the organization.
The Blazers released a statement Saturday confirming the investigation. But it did not name Olshey.
“The Portland Trail Blazers organization was recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility. In response, we immediately engaged O’Melveny & Myers, an outside firm with significant expertise in this area, to conduct a full, fair and independent review into these concerns and will take appropriate action based on its outcome,” the team statement said.
The statement said the Blazers could not comment further on the matter.
Olshey has been general manager of the Blazers since 2012.
White Sox pick up Craig Kimbrel’s $16 million option
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have exercised their $16 million club option for reliever Craig Kimbrel and declined their option on infielder César Hernández.
The team announced the moves on Saturday.
The 33-year-old Kimbrel struggled after he was acquired in a July trade with the crosstown Cubs for infielder Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer.
Kimbrel had a sparkling 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 39 games with the Cubs, making the NL All-Star team. But the White Sox used the right-hander in a setup role in front of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, and Kimbrel had a 5.09 ERA in 24 games for the AL Central champions.
With Hendriks expected to return, the White Sox could look to move Kimbrel to a team in need of a closer. The eight-time All-Star has 372 saves and a 2.18 ERA over 12 years in the majors.
Hernández’s option was worth $6 million. There was no buyout attached to his deal.
Russia beats Switzerland 2-0 to win Billie Jean King Cup
PRAGUE — Russia won both singles matches to defeat Switzerland 2-0 in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday to claim the trophy for the fifth time.
Liudmila Samsonova rallied to capture the decisive point with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tokyo Olympics singles champion Belinda Bencic.
Daria Kasatkina gave Russia a 1-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Jil Teichmann.
The competition was formerly known as the Fed Cup.
In a dominant display, Kasatkina blasted a forehand winner to earn a break point in the seventh game of the second set that she converted for a 4-3 lead. She was not able to hold her serve in the following game but got another break for 5-4 before serving the match out on her first match point.
The Russian stormed the opening set, breaking Teichmann three times and dropping her serve once.
“I think the beginning was very important, we were both nervous but I managed little bit better the nerves,” Kasatkina said.
It was the second victory for the Russian in the tournament after beating Canada’s Carol Zhao in the group stage to improve her record in the competition to 5-1 while Teichmann recorded her first loss after three wins.
“An amazing feeling,” Kasatkina said. “I won the first match (in the group stage), now I play in the final and I’m happy I’ve brought this very important point to my team.”
Russia reached its first final since 2015 in the competition they won in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2008.
Bottas takes pole as Mercedes goes 1-2 in Mexico qualifying
MEXICO CITY — Mercedes got the front-row lockout for the start of the Mexican Grand Prix. The challenge will be holding off the hard-charging Red Bulls and Max Verstappen over 71 laps on Sunday.
Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton seized on what Verstappen called a “terrible” qualifying for Red Bull on Saturday to earn Mercedes its first 1-2 start of the season. Bottas starts from pole position and, most critically, Hamilton gets an early race advantage over Verstappen in their fight for the season championship.
Verstappen leads Hamilton by 12 points with five races to go in Formula One’s best driver duel in years.
“It’s a real surprise and a shock to us to see we’re on the front row,” Hamilton said. “I don’t really have an answer for it, but I’ll take it for sure. Really grateful to be up there with Valtteri.”
Shock indeed. The high altitude of Mexico City was supposed to make the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Red Bull territory, and Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez looked strong in practice and the first two stages of qualifying. So much so that even Hamilton seemed unsure how Mercedes would hold the lead Sunday.
But if they can, the British driver could take a big chunk out of Verstappen’s lead in the championship.
“All our results (over practice) have shown that we’re behind,” in race trim, Hamilton said. “So who knows? We’ll work as a team to try and battle them and keep it.”
Verstappen is chasing his first career championship, and Hamilton his eighth, which would be an Formula 1 record.
Verstappen teammate Sergio Perez will start fourth, a disappointing result in front of a home crowd of more than 100,000 that loudly cheered his every lap. The only Mexican driver in F1, Perez is adored in Mexico City and expected to have a realistic chance at pole position, and possibly even a race victory.
Pieters, Pavon 4 ahead at Portugal Masters after 3rd round
VILAMOURA, Portugal — Thomas Pieters and Matthieu Pavon will enter the final round of the Portugal Masters sharing a four-shot lead after the pair rose to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday.
The two leaders both carded a third round of 6-under 65. Pavon of France hit eight birdies to go with two bogeys, while Belgium’s Pieters recovered from a double bogey on the fifth by making an eagle and five birdies on the back nine.
“The front nine was really tough with the wind,” said Pieters, a four-time European Tour winner. “We got lucky, it just kind of died down on the back nine but the front nine was brutal. It’s nice to be 16 under. Hopefully I’ll have a chance tomorrow.”
Pavon is seeking his first European Tour victory in his 133rd appearance. He has never led going into the final round on the tour.
“The focus was really good and narrow today compared to yesterday, so I will try to bring this mentality with me tomorrow,” Pavon said.
Lucas Bjerregaard was four shots back. Kristoffer Broberg trailed by five, followed by Sam Horsfield and Nicolai Hojgaard at six adrift.
Top amateur Nakajima wins Asia-Pacific Amateur in playoff
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Keita Nakajima recalls one conversation with Hideki Matsuyama when the Masters champion encouraged him by saying, “I’m waiting for you in the U.S.”
The first stop will be Augusta National in April.
Nakajima lived up to his billing as the No. 1 amateur in the world Saturday when he made two tough pars from a sandy waste area on the 18th hole — in regulation and in a playoff — before outlasting Taichi Kho of Hong Kong to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
The 21-year-old from Japan became the first top-ranked amateur to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and the victory comes with an invitation to the Masters.
Can he beat Matsuyama? Nakajima laughed and said, “I hope so.”
Needing three putts from 20 feet to win, Nakajima finished in style by making the birdie putt after Kho put his second shot on the 18th at Dubai Creek into the water.
Petrovic shoots 61 to tie Furyk for PGA Tour Champions lead
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tim Petrovic birdied the final two holes for an 11-under 61 and a share of the lead with Jim Furyk after a 36-hole Saturday in the TimberTech Championship.
Furyk closed with a birdie for a 64 to match Petrovic at 14-under 130 at The Old Course at Broken Sound, a day after 5 inches of rain wiped out play in the second of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events for the Charles Schwab Cup.
The 55-year-old Petrovic is winless on the 50-and-over tour and winning the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title.
“I decided I was going to hit a few fairways in the afternoon,” Petrovic said. “It didn’t start out so good this morning. I had the lefts going this morning. I think I hit it in the water on 10 to start the round and just made a great bogey, which felt like a birdie. I could have made a double there very easy.
“Just kind of fought. I just fought my way through the round and hit a couple fairways and started making some putts. Shooting 3 under this morning, I mean, that was a godsend the way I started the round. In the afternoon I got myself in the fairway and just got the putter rolling. Got on the greens and had some good reads.”
Furyk won the U.S. Senior Open in July for his third Champions victory.
City inflicts more pain on United, Solskjaer; Chelsea held
MANCHESTER, England — After more than 30 months, a Manchester derby has been won by City in the Premier League again.
Not that it’s proved too painful for Pep Guardiola struggling to beat Manchester United. After all, he’s collected the Premier League trophy twice in that time and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won nothing with United.
City’s 2-0 victory over United on Saturday leaves Solskjaer’s position as United manager look even more precarious on the face of it — especially following a 5-0 humiliation to Liverpool in the previous game at Old Trafford two weeks ago.
But United has provided no indication that it is willing to discard Solskjaer after three years.
Perhaps it’s down to the crowd having yet to turn on Solskjaer, despite another game when United looked bereft of ideas and was completely outplayed by an archrival which had lost to Crystal Palace last weekend.
The misery began after seven minutes when Eric Bailly accidentally diverted João Cancelo’s cross into his own yet. Goalkeeper David de Gea, whose saves had limited the damage, was caught out at the near post in first-half stoppage time by Bernardo Silva squeezing a shot in from another of Cancelo’s deliveries from the left flank.
United was booed off at halftime but there was never any obvious dissent toward Solskjaer from fans who remember him fondly for scoring the goal that clinched the 1999 Champions League title.
The crowd was remarkably patient despite seeing only a single shot on goal from United when a first-time volley from Cristiano Ronaldo was pushed wide by Ederson in the 26th minute.
“The best way to silence Old Trafford is to have the ball with a lot of passes and attack the box in the right moments and we did that,” Guardiola, City’s manager, said after their first league win over United since April 2019. “We played a really good game.”
United, which had beaten Tottenham last Saturday, heads into the two-week international break still in fifth place but nine points behind Chelsea, which was surprisingly held 1-1 at home by Burnley. City in second place surged six points in front of United.
Neymar scores 2 as PSG holds on for 3-2 win, Lille draws 1-1
PARIS — Neymar scored twice as runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain held on to win 3-2 at struggling Bordeaux after conceding late goals on Saturday.
After Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0 after 63 minutes, Bordeaux fought back to threaten a draw. Honduras striker Alberth Elis pounced in the 77th and a slick goal from striker M’Baye Niang, after swapping passes twice with veteran forward Jimmy Briand, made it 3-2 entering injury time.
Although Bordeaux ran out of time, PSG’s complacency and defensive lapses were again exposed — just like in midweek when it conceded a late equalizing penalty to Leipzig in the Champions League.
The Brazil star Neymar put PSG ahead when he turned in Mbappe’s cross from the right in the 26th minute and finished from Mbappe’s back-heel pass just before the break.
Mbappe made it 3-0 when he latched onto Georginio Wijnaldum’s pass.
Lionel Messi missed the game for PSG as he nurses minor knee and hamstring injuries.
PSG is 10 points clear of second-place Lens and 11 ahead of third-place Nice, but Nice can ensure the gap stays at eight with a home win against mid-table Montpellier on Sunday.
Defending champion Lille is mired in 12th place after conceding late in a 1-1 home draw with seventh-place Angers.
Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over
BARCELONA, Spain — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead.
Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new full-time manager, Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of its best halves of the season. But injuries to 19-year-olds Ansu Fati and Nico González, who were having inspired performances, and the resurgence of its defensive doubts helped Iago Aspas lead Celta back with his second-half brace.
Aspas capped the comeback with a second goal on one of the final kicks of the match when he scored from long range while Barcelona was hunkered down in its box begging for the final whistle.
“We forgot we had to play the second half,” said a dejected Frenkie de Jong, who provided Barcelona’s only spark after halftime with a shot that hit the crossbar with the score at 3-2.
“We need to show more character. This game was important to move up a bit in the table. It is a very hard blow.”
Barcelona remained in ninth place in the Spanish league and with its horizon of success narrowing to simply securing a top-four finish to ensure its spot in the Champions League.
Real Madrid increased the gap between Barcelona and the top of the standings to 10 points after beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1.
The draw in Vigo came hours after Barcelona announced that Xavi had agreed to sign through 2024. That will free Barjuan to return to coaching its reserve team after three games in charge following the firing of Ronald Koeman.
Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal
MILAN — Substitute Juan Cuadrado’s stoppage-time goal gave Juventus a 1-0 victory against 10-man Fiorentina and ended a three-game winless streak in Serie A on Saturday.
Although it was barely deserved as Juve’s struggles continued.
Juventus didn’t even have a shot on target until just before Cuadrado’s goal although it did hit the crossbar and have a goal ruled out for offside.
Those chances only came after Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenković was sent off in the 73rd minute following two yellow cards in quick succession.
Juventus moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina. They are 13 points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and Napoli ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures. Milan plays Inter Milan in a derby match on Sunday, shortly after Napoli hosts Hellas Verona.
“The team was mentally in the game, which must make us smile thinking about tonight, but it must give us anger thinking about the points left behind against Sassuolo and Verona, which could be fundamental,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.
“However, victory tonight boosts our morale and must raise the level of attention for the future even more,” he added. “The starting point for returning to being a team that aims for the top is simply running. We need desire and aggression.”
Perfect in the Champions League, Juventus was coming off consecutive defeats in Serie A. It was already without Leonardo Bonucci and also lost fellow defender Giorgio Chiellini to injury in the warmup.
Neither side had a glimpse of goal in a mediocre first half in Turin, but Juventus almost scored a stunning opener shortly after the break as Álvaro Morata chested down a ball and then hooked it over Milenković before volleying it just past the left post.
Milenković was booked in the 66th minute for bringing down Weston McKennie and he was shown a second yellow card and sent off seven minutes later for a foul on Federico Chiesa.
Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021
MUNICH — Robert Lewandowski scored his 60th goal of the year as leader Bayern Munich won 2-1 against previously unbeaten Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Lewandowski knocked the ball in from close range in the 76th minute after stretching to redirect Leroy Sané’s attempted shot. Of his 60 goals in 2021, 51 have come for Bayern and nine for Poland. Lewandowski had set a new single-season scoring record for the Bundesliga with 41 goals in 2020-21.
Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead in the 30th off a slick team passing move and could have scored more in the second half, when he hit the post with one shot and clipped the crossbar with another.
Janik Haberer ensured a nervy finish when he scored for Freiburg in added time as Bayern conceded its 10th goal in four games in all competitions.
